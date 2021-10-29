What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Bulls’ depth chart after the Patrick Williams’ injury… pic.twitter.com/W3X3FqCJs5 – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams missing the rest of the regular season with looming wrist surgery: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bulls’ Patrick Williams expected to miss rest of season with wrist injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/rep… – 2:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Such brutal injury news for the Bulls. Lineups were already pretty small with not a lot of depth in the front court
Also feel for Patrick Williams, who put a lot of work in over the summer at Summer League and in Chicago to work on his game. – 2:22 PM
Such brutal injury news for the Bulls. Lineups were already pretty small with not a lot of depth in the front court
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls forward Patrick Williams to miss rest of regular season to left wrist injury
sportando.basketball/en/bulls-forwa… – 2:21 PM
Bulls forward Patrick Williams to miss rest of regular season to left wrist injury
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Expect Javonte Green to slide into Chicago’s starting unit after the unfortunate injury to Patrick Williams. Green started three Bulls preseason games, and was already drawing consideration from Chicago staffers before Williams went down. – 2:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls F Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season with a left wrist dislocation, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 😔 pic.twitter.com/WeP8khB9De – 2:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist dislocation, source tells ESPN. He will undergo surgery soon. – 2:03 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Patrick Williams has a “pretty significant” wrist injury, per Billy Donovan. Still waiting on exact details and timetable but sounds like he’s going to miss some extended time – 2:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
“Pretty significant wrist injury,” for Patrick Williams, Billy Donovan says. Doesn’t know all details yet – 1:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Patrick Williams has a left wrist sprain. Doesn’t know much more than that this early. – 10:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Donovan says a left wrist sprain for Patrick Williams. Not clear at this time whether he’ll undergo further tests. – 10:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Patrick Williams won’t return with a left wrist injury. Bulls trail Knicks 82-69 late 3rd – 9:46 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Patrick Williams has a left wrist injury, the Bulls announce. He won’t return to tonight’s game – 9:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bulls say Patrick Williams will not return with a left wrist injury. He suffered it on a fall after an attempted dunk early in the third. Bulls are already small at the forward spots with Williams. Julius Randle is taking advantage of that mismatch in size here of late. – 9:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls PR say Patrick Williams will not return with left wrist soreness – 9:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams just exited the game less than three minutes into the second half after trying to play through a hard fall. He walked directly to the locker room after coming out. – 9:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams is not on Bulls’ bench currently. Took hard fall on that flagrant foul. – 9:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Patrick Williams stayed in the game but now headed back to the locker room. – 9:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams just went off to Bulls’ locker room. Took a hard fall on the dunk attempt Mitchell Robinson fouled him on (was ruled a Flagrant 1) – 9:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams headed to the locker room after trying to play through that fall. – 9:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson foul on Patrick Williams being reviewed – and I’d think it’s going to be a flagrant, intentional or not, came across his face. – 9:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Knicks are not even thinking about guarding Patrick Williams from 3. He’s stepped in for a couple of 2s, but his defender is gumming up the works for everything else. – 8:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Patrick Williams suffered a perilunate dislocation, source tells ESPN. There’s hope a timetable on a return could include the playoffs, but as Billy Donovan told reporters today, this is a “pretty significant wrist injury.” -via Twitter @wojespn / October 29, 2021
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams suffered a “pretty significant wrist injury”, per Donovan. Timetable set after more doctor consultation. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 29, 2021
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls coach Billy Donovan says Patrick Williams will play 18-24 minutes and will play in six-minute stretches. Also, he will play in the third quarter. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / October 15, 2021