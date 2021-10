Raptors still hopeful of a potential Goran Dragic trade

However, you could understand why Raptors fans may have felt slighted. Dragic could too, at least in hindsight; he’s apologized for his comments multiple times since making them. He knows that first impressions are hard to get back, but he’s trying to make amends. “It came out wrong,” Dragic said at Raptors media day on Monday. “I did apologize and I want to apologize right now too. It was not my intention.” “But the organization and the players welcomed [me]. It was really nice, all the guys are nice. They want me to feel comfortable and I do feel comfortable… I’m a professional, playing in this league for 14 years, so I love basketball. I’m gonna do everything that it takes to be part of this team and to help young players to grow.” -via TSN / September 30, 2021