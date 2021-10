Ricky Rubio was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland

Rubio, 30, went from the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder and from there to the Minnesota Timberwolves last November. A couple of weeks back, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I am indeed a bit tired, but I have been in the NBA for ten years now and I know how it works,” he added citing his previous experience on being able to adjust to his new team, “At the end of the day, everyone tries to be ready to adapt to a new environment. You must be mentally prepared for his. But everything takes time.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 30, 2021