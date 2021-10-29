Trae Young fined $15,000 for making contact with referee

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young on officiating changes: “There’s things that are still fouls, and guys are going to get hurt” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/tra… – 8:00 PM
Trae Young on officiating changes: “There’s things that are still fouls, and guys are going to get hurt” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/tra… – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. #NBA pic.twitter.com/0fGT5btoSE – 7:25 PM
#Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. #NBA pic.twitter.com/0fGT5btoSE – 7:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official. The incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 28, 2021 at Capital One Arena. – 7:00 PM
Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official. The incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 28, 2021 at Capital One Arena. – 7:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young just got a $15,000 fine for “or making contact with a game official” during the Hawks loss to the Wizards Thursday. – 7:00 PM
Trae Young just got a $15,000 fine for “or making contact with a game official” during the Hawks loss to the Wizards Thursday. – 7:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a referee, per the NBA. – 6:59 PM
Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a referee, per the NBA. – 6:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official yesterday in the Hawks loss to the Wizards. – 6:57 PM
Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official yesterday in the Hawks loss to the Wizards. – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. – 6:57 PM
Trae Young was fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. – 6:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. – 6:56 PM
Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $15,000 for making contact with a game official. – 6:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Trae Young and the art of ‘shushing people,’ ahead of a Hawks trip to maybe the moat hostile arena in the NBA. @The Athletic theathletic.com/2917287/2021/1… – 3:55 PM
Trae Young and the art of ‘shushing people,’ ahead of a Hawks trip to maybe the moat hostile arena in the NBA. @The Athletic theathletic.com/2917287/2021/1… – 3:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Ben Falk @bencfalk
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
More on this storyline
Jeff Zillgitt: Re: Trae Young’s $15K fine “for making contact with a game official” in last night’s game vs. Wizards. Hawks had three player techs vs. Wiz; frustrated most of the night, and Young expressed that frustration after game about new rule regarding “non-basketball moves.” -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / October 29, 2021
Hawks guard Trae Young paused in the middle of his postgame comments, perhaps wondering if he was going too far — or sensing that he already had. “I don’t want to get fined too much, but it’s frustrating,” the Atlanta star said. There’s no telling how the league will receive Young’s latest words. This wasn’t some unhinged rant, but he certainly had plenty to say about the officiating after the Hawks lost 122-111 to Washington on Thursday night. Young was one of five players who received a technical foul during the game, and another one was given out for delay of game. -via ESPN / October 29, 2021