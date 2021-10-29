Trae Young frustrated with officiating

Hawks guard Trae Young paused in the middle of his postgame comments, perhaps wondering if he was going too far — or sensing that he already had. “I don’t want to get fined too much, but it’s frustrating,” the Atlanta star said. There’s no telling how the league will receive Young’s latest words. This wasn’t some unhinged rant, but he certainly had plenty to say about the officiating after the Hawks lost 122-111 to Washington on Thursday night. Young was one of five players who received a technical foul during the game, and another one was given out for delay of game.
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Ben Falk @bencfalk
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KCP been in his bag lately 🤢
Sorry, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/ATpQgq7y6M – 7:20 PM
KCP been in his bag lately 🤢
Sorry, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/ATpQgq7y6M – 7:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:07 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:06 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says he expects Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) and Trae Young (left shin soreness) to be available tonight. – 5:34 PM
Nate McMillan says he expects Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) and Trae Young (left shin soreness) to be available tonight. – 5:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu is out. – 1:00 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu is out. – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
“There’s a lot of missed calls,” he said. “It’s basketball. It’s just, it feels that they’re learning, and they’re just — I don’t know. It’s frustrating.” Young went into more detail moments later. There’s a new crackdown this season on non-basketball moves designed to draw contact. Officials aren’t supposed to call defensive fouls when that happens, and Young and James Harden are often mentioned as players who could be significantly affected. Young averaged 8.7 free throw attempts a game last season. He’s averaging 4.4 this season after taking only three Thursday. “I saw James said it’s about him, but it’s not targeting just one player or two players,” Young said. -via ESPN / October 29, 2021
Young mentioned Damian Lillard and Devin Booker, a couple of other star scorers off to relatively slow starts. “You can watch basketball. Damian Lillard’s never averaged 17 points probably since his rookie year,” Young said. “There’s a couple guys. I mean, Book’s averaging 18. There’s a lot of things that, when guys are driving straight and guys are getting knocked off balance — it’s still a foul, whether they’re using their lower body or their hands.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about the Hawks looking frustrated tonight, and he basically said they’ve got to overcome it: “The officiating can’t be a distraction. We had 4 or 5 techs tonight. That’s ridiculous. It wasn’t the officiating that was beating us, it was our play.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / October 29, 2021