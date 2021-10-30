Brandon Ingram out for Saturday's game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is out tonight for the Pelicans vs the Knicks – 6:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Pelicans have officially ruled out Brandon Ingram for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks – 6:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is officially out tonight. Pels trying to avoid going winless on this three-game homestand. – 6:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram woke up sore, Willie Green said. Hasn’t been ruled out yet, but he’s still doubtful. – 5:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram, who is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Knicks, woke up with soreness in his right hip area.
His playing status will be determined in about an hour after a pregame workout. – 5:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks get break. Brandon Ingram expected to miss tonight’s game. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram woke up sore. Says he’s still doubtful. Injury occurred mid to late fourth quarter. – 5:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Brandon Ingram is doubtful tonight for the Pelicans. Could be a gimme game for the Knicks. – 5:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report from the Kings 113-109 win over the Pelicans says Brandon Ingram should have been called for a backcourt violation before hitting that 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining. Bad beat for bettors who took the under on this game.
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 3:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Pelicans – who host the Knicks this evening – are listing leading-scorer Brandon Ingram as doubtful due to a right hip contusion. – 1:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are listing Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) as doubtful for tonight’s game vs New York.
Garrett Temple is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans listing Brandon Ingram as doubtful tonight against the Knicks. Right hip contusion. – 1:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game vs. Knicks. Updated @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/TDcVay1zOQ pic.twitter.com/fXPAHnifMv – 1:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“When you run a play and it continues to work, you go right back into it. I’ve been under Luke Walton and that’s something that he does. He ran a play and he kept going back to it, and we didn’t stop it. … We never adjusted.” — Brandon Ingram – 12:14 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram finds Herb Jones for a corner three. Bottoms up! Pelicans trail Kings 92-86 with 5:44 left in regulation.
So fun to see Herb not even hesitate. Shot it just like we’ve seen hundreds of time in practice. His work is already paying off?! – 10:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Off Night so far for Devonte’ Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who have been held to a total of 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Brandon Ingram has eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. – 9:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Pelicans 33-26 after 1st in New Orleans. De’Aaron Fox aggressive early with 9 points for Sacramento shooting 67%, Brandon Ingram 8 points for Pels shooting 44% – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram has scored the Pelicans’ last five points and we’re all tied up at 14. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So Herb Jones is on De’Aaron Fox to begin the game, Brandon Ingram is guarding Harrison Barnes. The duo nearly combined for a steal and bucket right out of the gates. – 8:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
