Caris LeVert back for Pacers

Scott Agness: Just in: Caris LeVert returns tonight vs the Raptors. Pacers are 1-5 to start this season without him due to a sore back. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is out.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert providing just the jolt the Pacers need, nine of their first 13pts over the first 4:29. Layups, 3s, cuts to the rim.
He’s ecstatic to be playing again. – 7:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Last Pacer off the court from warmups: Caris LeVert. He looks sharp and ready to go.
He’ll play in bursts and they’ll watch his minutes closely. pic.twitter.com/sYRXN37zLF – 7:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pacers forward Caris LeVert is available to make his season debut tonight, Coach Rick Carlisle says. – 5:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: Caris LeVert returns tonight vs the Raptors. Pacers are 1-5 to start this season without him due to a sore back.
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is out. pic.twitter.com/e9YBx9pyWR – 5:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Caris LeVert (sore back) listed as questionable for the third straight game. Malcolm Brogdon (left hamstring strain) is doubtful tonight vs Raptors. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pacers have built a 16-point lead over the Nets with three of their best players (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren) out due to injury. This is not a good performance by a Nets team open with its championship aspirations. It becomes less “early” every game. – 8:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Caris LeVert spent a moment pregame with Mr. & Mrs. Whammy. Signed their poster and exchanged some words.
I caught up with him right after and asked him how he’s feeling: “I’m feeling good. Getting back to it.” pic.twitter.com/byz6w7rfNu – 7:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert (sore back) will not play tonight in Brooklyn (7:30pm tip). He’s close to making his season debut, and the Pacers are home for their next three games. – 6:22 PM
Kristian Winfield: Here’s the injury report for today’s game between the Nets and Pacers. Pacers could be without 5 players, including Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), TJ Warren (concussion protocol) and Caris LeVert (sore back – questionable). pic.twitter.com/jSyK5yunSd -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 29, 2021
Tony East: Caris LeVert is OUT tonight for the Pacers, Rick Carlisle says. Getting closer, but not ready yet. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / October 29, 2021
Tony East: Caris LeVert is not playing tonight, Rick Carlisle says. He did more contact work today, but Carlisle says he is still working his way back. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / October 27, 2021