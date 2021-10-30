USA Today Sports

Chuma Okeke to make season debut

Cody Taylor: The Magic announced Chuma Okeke is available to play tonight. He has not played this season due to a right hip bone bruise.
Orlando is playing a Chuma Okeke/Franz Wagner at the 4/5 lineup and this game is just my favorite thing on planet earth right now. Let’s do some weird functional shit. – 7:34 PM
