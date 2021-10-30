Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 46, Philadelphia 76ers 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Main reason #Sixers aren’t ahead by more than 12 is a 12-2 deficit in offensive rebounds. #Hawks – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Some #Sixers fans from the upper deck were briefly chanting “Trae Young balding!” – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Young missed both of his foul shots after a questionable foul by Maxey. So I guess as Sheed says: pic.twitter.com/fbfSFJMOic – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was a good call in Trae Young’s favor. That play he just made – stopping his drive in front of Tyrese Maxey and shooting a jumper that he made – is still legal. – 8:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Meanwhile, the Hawks are beginning to work their way back into this game. A very nice Trae Young pass to Bogdan Bogdanovic on the break cuts Philly’s lead to 9 midway through the second, and causes Doc Rivers to call timeout. – 8:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Starters came back in for the Hawks and they’ve settled down, cutting the deficit from 15 to nine. – 8:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
here is what Matisse Thybulle just did to Cam Reddish in about a ~3 minute span pic.twitter.com/PfJYAUNP2z – 8:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has pulled down his 2800th career defensive rebound with his fourth tonight, the 52nd active player to hit that mark. – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. Hawks first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/V2Lfmfm9Pb – 8:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first field goal made tonight, Clint Capela has 2,200 in his career. – 8:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sheesh those two blocks by Thybulle on Reddish were filthy. Swatted one into the first row a couple minutes ago and practically palms the second, and it leads to a Milton finish at the other end. Sixers’ lead back up to 15 at 37-22. They have 19 fastbreak points. – 8:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle is a world-class defensive talent; Georges Niang is faring better on Danilo Gallinari than George Hill; Sixers have a 19-2 edge in fast-break points and lead the Hawks by 15. – 8:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle first half recap. pic.twitter.com/4hkYDaAods – 8:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Second emphatic block by Thybulle on Reddish. #Sixers fans loving it – 8:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only three players in the NBA have attempted more than 20 three-pointers this season and are shooting better than 53% from downtown.
One is Seth Curry. The other two are Knicks PG’s: Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.
(reminder: Elfrid Payton was the Knicks starting PG last season) – 8:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In Philly, meanwhile, the 76ers have had a chance to knock out the Hawks early but have allowed Atlanta to hang around. Sixers are up 11, but could easily be a lot more than that with some conversions offensively. – 8:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second offensive rebound tonight, Gorgui Dieng has 1,000 career offensive boards, and is the 41st active player to reach that mark. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 28, Hawks 15. Both teams are shooting poorly, but Philly has the double-digit advantage because of their free-throw shooting (9-of-10 vs. 2-of-2) and scoring nine points off five turnovers and 12 in transition. – 8:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pretty dreadful first quarter for the Hawks, who trail the Sixers, 28-15.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 28-15 over the Hawks at the end of 1. Atlanta shot just 8-23 from the field in the quarter.
Felt like the turning point of the quarter was when the Sixers had a wide-open dunk and Matisse made two out of two at the line. – 8:10 PM
Sixers up 28-15 over the Hawks at the end of 1. Atlanta shot just 8-23 from the field in the quarter.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish with 7 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 from 3) in his first four minutes off the bench.
Not much else going right for the Hawks right now. – 8:09 PM
Cam Reddish with 7 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 from 3) in his first four minutes off the bench.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I’m not sure Georges Niang’s @Philadelphia 76ers teammates knew that he can dunk
But they know now
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Crowd not happy with that blatant trip from Gallinari on Thybulle. Would have thought he pulled out a knife and stabbed him – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid now 1-of-7 to start the game, and was upset with himself for not converting the and-1 with Trae Young guarding him.
Still, he’ll surely take where his team is at right now, up 21-11 late in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Embiid now 1-of-7 to start the game, and was upset with himself for not converting the and-1 with Trae Young guarding him.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It’s pretty remarkable how effective Joel Embiid can be with zero touch on almost all of his shots. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has six points here early in Philadelphia, but is frustrated with himself after missing another shot at the rim. He’s 1-for-7 so far tonight. Sixers in control early, though, and up 21-11 thanks to holding Atlanta to 5-for-19 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young with a foul on Seth Curry and then a tech.
Sixers take a 19-6 lead. – 7:57 PM
Trae Young with a foul on Seth Curry and then a tech.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Trae Young is upset about that foul call on Curry’s 3-point attempt. He gets T’d up. A fan yells that Trae has “terrible hair!”
It’s spicy! – 7:57 PM
Trae Young is upset about that foul call on Curry’s 3-point attempt. He gets T’d up. A fan yells that Trae has “terrible hair!”
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third rebound tonight, Clint Capela is the 48th active NBA player to reach 4,200 career rebounds. – 7:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I’m biased, but you’d never know Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) was making his NBA broadcasting debut tonight on the radio (filling in for @McGinnisThomas).
Matt is one of the most hard-working and talented people I know.
Listen now on @975TheFanatic or the the 76ers app.
🎧👏 – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc mentioned before the game that he wants to experiment with a Harris-Niang-Embiid lineup and was just figuring out which guards to use. That’s on the floor now, with Milton and Curry — and just led to an Embiid 3. – 7:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter, noted Game 7 hero, and Cam Reddish are the first subs for the Hawks. – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This game’s two stars struggling from the floor early. Embiid is 0-for-4, Trae Young 1-for-4. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are going at Seth Curry early with De’Andre Hunter the way they did in Game 7 with Kevin Huerter. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After going 0-for-5 from deep Thursday against Detroit, Danny Green buries his first 3-pointer tonight. Sixers up 7-6 early. – 7:47 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only 5th time that Al Horford has blocked 6+ shots in a game. First since his first go-around in Boston (1/28/2019 vs. BKN). Most was 7 for ATL in 2011. – 7:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In his first game back in Philadelphia since eliminating the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals back in June, Trae Young got exactly the kind of reception you’d expect. Should be a fun one tonight between the 76ers and Hawks. – 7:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
not the warmest welcome for Trae Young and the Hawks here in Philly: pic.twitter.com/Q9Fl3oVvjA – 7:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers fans greet #Hawks star guard Trae Young during player introductions with resounding boos. – 7:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Nine of tonight’s 10 starters are the same as in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on June 20. The lone exception is Tyrese Maxey in place of Ben Simmons, who remains out for “personal reasons.” #Sixers #Hawks – 7:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Usual starters for the Hawks tonight, vs. Philly:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Trae Young back in the building for #Hawks vs #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Sh7A9aODdg – 6:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia getting ready to warm up #Sixers pic.twitter.com/z8X6rD0kuV – 6:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers when asked if Tyrese Maxey will start the game guarding Trae Young: “Yeah. It’ll be a lot of fun.” – 6:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘Yes, they’re a little different (without Simmons), but they’re going to keep playing through Embiid. Curry is going to get (plenty of outside looks).’ – 6:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
No change to the starting lineup tonight for the Sixers. Rivers says that Shake Milton, who made his debut on Thursday and is still on a minutes limit, isn’t yet at a fitness level where they’d consider starting him. Maxey will start the game off defending Trae Young. – 6:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Hawks coach Nate McMillan: Bogdanovic (ankle) is playing tonight vs the #Sixers. ‘It was just a few months ago they we were playing Philadelphia (in second round of playoffs). We know that they’re waiting for us and have kind of marked this date.’ – 6:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nate McMillan says Bogdan Bogdanovic will be available to play tonight against the Sixers. – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers considered starting Milton on Thursday but he’s still on a minutes limit so it’s too soon. Planning to start Maxey on the #Hawks’ Trae Young tonight. – 5:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Shake Milton is on a minutes limit as he comes back from a right ankle sprain, putting him out of consideration for potentially starting for now. – 5:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sounds like Maxey will remain in the starting lineup again tonight and Rivers expects him to guard Trae Young. “That’ll be fun” – 5:57 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Shake Milton isn’t ready to start just yet. Sounds like he will be on a minutes restriction for now #Sixers – 5:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: “No idea” what will go into when Ben Simmons might play.
Simmons has been “engaged” but hasn’t been taking part in team drills. – 5:55 PM
Doc Rivers: “No idea” what will go into when Ben Simmons might play.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what will determine when Ben Simmons plays: ‘I have no idea, honestly. I just coach the guys that are here.’ Says Simmons has done ‘nothing on the floor’ with his teammates so far. – 5:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The 76ers are wearing “Salvy Strong” shirts tonight.
The shirts honor Sal Messina, a 19-year-old team attendant for the @Philadelphia 76ers who’s battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Sal is determined to give back:
“I want to help others in my position the way that those around me have help me.” – 5:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
