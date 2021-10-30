Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics (2-3) play against the Washington Wizards (1-1) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Boston Celtics 45, Washington Wizards 50 (Q2 00:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Washington whips off a quick 7-2 burst to answer Boston after the lead was cut to 2. Similar to the Wed. night game, every C’s push is met with an answer – 6:05 PM
Washington whips off a quick 7-2 burst to answer Boston after the lead was cut to 2. Similar to the Wed. night game, every C’s push is met with an answer – 6:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is down by 6 points and they are 0-for-15 from three.
All things considered… – 6:01 PM
Boston is down by 6 points and they are 0-for-15 from three.
All things considered… – 6:01 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
If the Celtics keep up this pace, I will finally admit that they should shoot fewer 3-pointers. – 6:01 PM
If the Celtics keep up this pace, I will finally admit that they should shoot fewer 3-pointers. – 6:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics have missed all 15 of their 3’s in the first half.
They have 5 assists on 17 field goals (they average 25.2/game).
Celtics other than Jaylen Brown & Josh Richardson are 6-29 (21%) from the floor.
They only trail by 5. – 5:59 PM
Celtics have missed all 15 of their 3’s in the first half.
They have 5 assists on 17 field goals (they average 25.2/game).
Celtics other than Jaylen Brown & Josh Richardson are 6-29 (21%) from the floor.
They only trail by 5. – 5:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Celtics 0-15 on 3s with 2:41 left in the first half, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an NBA team do that to start a game before. – 5:59 PM
Celtics 0-15 on 3s with 2:41 left in the first half, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an NBA team do that to start a game before. – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I played in a couple of different kinds of intramural leagues in college. In one of them, you could only have one player 6’3” or taller on the court at a time. That’s what this Celtics-Wizards game feels like right now. – 5:58 PM
I played in a couple of different kinds of intramural leagues in college. In one of them, you could only have one player 6’3” or taller on the court at a time. That’s what this Celtics-Wizards game feels like right now. – 5:58 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Theoretically, a 3-pointer is going to fall for the Celtics tonight. I mean, one has not yet, but statistically, one should eventually – 5:57 PM
Theoretically, a 3-pointer is going to fall for the Celtics tonight. I mean, one has not yet, but statistically, one should eventually – 5:57 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford basket cut (!!) easy 2. Basketball can be so easy sometimes – 5:56 PM
Romeo Langford basket cut (!!) easy 2. Basketball can be so easy sometimes – 5:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson are 10-of-14. Rest of Celtics are 5-of-25 – 5:51 PM
Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson are 10-of-14. Rest of Celtics are 5-of-25 – 5:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harell, who had to go through concussion protocol last game after a hit to the face, just got clocked by a Jaylen Brown elbow. Real shaken up, but looks to be okay. – 5:50 PM
Montrezl Harell, who had to go through concussion protocol last game after a hit to the face, just got clocked by a Jaylen Brown elbow. Real shaken up, but looks to be okay. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown and Josh Richards are shooting 10-for-14 combined.
All other Celtics are shooting 5-for-25 combined. – 5:50 PM
Jaylen Brown and Josh Richards are shooting 10-for-14 combined.
All other Celtics are shooting 5-for-25 combined. – 5:50 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Burying Aaron Nesmith is dumb. I hate this Celtics season so far. – 5:50 PM
Burying Aaron Nesmith is dumb. I hate this Celtics season so far. – 5:50 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jaylen Brown’s looking bouncy and powerful – he’s finishing over (or through) defenders, especially when he elevates off of two feet – 5:50 PM
Jaylen Brown’s looking bouncy and powerful – he’s finishing over (or through) defenders, especially when he elevates off of two feet – 5:50 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell down after contesting Jaylen Brown’s layup. Seems to be holding his chest (?) – 5:49 PM
Montrezl Harrell down after contesting Jaylen Brown’s layup. Seems to be holding his chest (?) – 5:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell gets clocked in the face again on a Jaylen Brown drive and in some pain, but looks to be ok. – 5:49 PM
Montrezl Harrell gets clocked in the face again on a Jaylen Brown drive and in some pain, but looks to be ok. – 5:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen’s 6 for 7 and the rest of the Celtics are 9 for 32. – 5:49 PM
Jaylen’s 6 for 7 and the rest of the Celtics are 9 for 32. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good sub by Ime Udoka to get Horford in for Kanter. Celtics had gotten all their going to get out of Kanter during that stint. – 5:47 PM
Good sub by Ime Udoka to get Horford in for Kanter. Celtics had gotten all their going to get out of Kanter during that stint. – 5:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell loses his headband for the second time in as many quarters. Jumps back up off the floor and stares at the crowd much to the delight of Capital One Arena. – 5:46 PM
Montrezl Harrell loses his headband for the second time in as many quarters. Jumps back up off the floor and stares at the crowd much to the delight of Capital One Arena. – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Holiday hit a tough floater there, but that defense from Boston was really good. The Celtics are scrambling and closing out really well today. – 5:45 PM
Holiday hit a tough floater there, but that defense from Boston was really good. The Celtics are scrambling and closing out really well today. – 5:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kanter in the game — Boston trying to combat Trezz activity in the paint, especially without Daniel Gafford. – 5:43 PM
Kanter in the game — Boston trying to combat Trezz activity in the paint, especially without Daniel Gafford. – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kanter passes the ball.
Mike Gorman: “Kanter…reluctantly keeps it moving.” – 5:42 PM
Kanter passes the ball.
Mike Gorman: “Kanter…reluctantly keeps it moving.” – 5:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Celtics have started out 0-for-10 from three. The Wizards are allowing the 6th-lowest 3PT% in the league so far this season. – 5:42 PM
The Celtics have started out 0-for-10 from three. The Wizards are allowing the 6th-lowest 3PT% in the league so far this season. – 5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard must hate playing with the mask on. He never missed shots by this much during his rookie year or at Summer League. – 5:40 PM
Payton Pritchard must hate playing with the mask on. He never missed shots by this much during his rookie year or at Summer League. – 5:40 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Enes Kanter into the game, Wizards immediately put him in the pick and roll and get an alley oop out of it – 5:40 PM
Enes Kanter into the game, Wizards immediately put him in the pick and roll and get an alley oop out of it – 5:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good defense and much better hustle and effort from the Celtics to open this game. – 5:39 PM
Good defense and much better hustle and effort from the Celtics to open this game. – 5:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell trying to win 6th man of the year again? Posterizes Enes Kanter. – 5:38 PM
Montrezl Harrell trying to win 6th man of the year again? Posterizes Enes Kanter. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Presumably the Celtics will make a three-pointer eventually. When that happens, they’ll probably be ok on that end of the floor. – 5:38 PM
Presumably the Celtics will make a three-pointer eventually. When that happens, they’ll probably be ok on that end of the floor. – 5:38 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
End of the first quarter, Wizards lead 25-20
Beal – 12 points (4/5 FG, 2/3 3P) 2 reb
Bertans/Harrell – 4 points
Celtics
Brown – 8 points (4/5 FG)
Wizards holding Celtics to 0-9 from 3P – 5:38 PM
End of the first quarter, Wizards lead 25-20
Beal – 12 points (4/5 FG, 2/3 3P) 2 reb
Bertans/Harrell – 4 points
Celtics
Brown – 8 points (4/5 FG)
Wizards holding Celtics to 0-9 from 3P – 5:38 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The biggest difference after one quarter: Washington is 6-8 from the line. Boston has not taken a free throw – 5:37 PM
The biggest difference after one quarter: Washington is 6-8 from the line. Boston has not taken a free throw – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards lead 25-20 after one
Brown – 8 points
Richardson – 6 points
Celtics – 0-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Beal – 12 points
Harrell – 4 points
Wizards – 3-7 three-pointers
Wizards – 2 turnovers – 5:37 PM
Wizards lead 25-20 after one
Brown – 8 points
Richardson – 6 points
Celtics – 0-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Beal – 12 points
Harrell – 4 points
Wizards – 3-7 three-pointers
Wizards – 2 turnovers – 5:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Celtics 25-20 after the first quarter. Beal has 12 pts already. Rest of the team has 13. Might be one of those nights for him. – 5:37 PM
The Wizards lead the Celtics 25-20 after the first quarter. Beal has 12 pts already. Rest of the team has 13. Might be one of those nights for him. – 5:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum 1-of-10 from 3-point range against the Wizards this week. – 5:36 PM
Jayson Tatum 1-of-10 from 3-point range against the Wizards this week. – 5:36 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The way that Celtics offense looked, I’d say they’re lucky to be down 5 right now – 5:36 PM
The way that Celtics offense looked, I’d say they’re lucky to be down 5 right now – 5:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams back in. They’re bridging the quarters with the reserves this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams back in. They’re bridging the quarters with the reserves this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell to Dennis Schroder: “You’re fucking trash.” 😳
pic.twitter.com/tiQUleaTEP – 5:33 PM
Montrezl Harrell to Dennis Schroder: “You’re fucking trash.” 😳
pic.twitter.com/tiQUleaTEP – 5:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics defending a lot better but offense with no flow with second unit thus far. Team shooting just 40 percent. – 5:32 PM
Celtics defending a lot better but offense with no flow with second unit thus far. Team shooting just 40 percent. – 5:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
At what point are we allowed to discuss the Celtics simply not being a good team? – 5:32 PM
At what point are we allowed to discuss the Celtics simply not being a good team? – 5:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice defensive minutes from Romeo Langford in his return from calf injury. – 5:28 PM
Nice defensive minutes from Romeo Langford in his return from calf injury. – 5:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is pretty small right now, with Parker at center, but Washington has Bertans at the 5. Celtics should match up fine. – 5:27 PM
Boston is pretty small right now, with Parker at center, but Washington has Bertans at the 5. Celtics should match up fine. – 5:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The people want to know the odds for Montrezl Harrell 6th Man of the Year and Most Improved Player @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/oAepSMxsEC – 5:25 PM
The people want to know the odds for Montrezl Harrell 6th Man of the Year and Most Improved Player @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/oAepSMxsEC – 5:25 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown’s inside out dribble and finish draws a lot of “ooohs” from the crowd – 5:24 PM
Jaylen Brown’s inside out dribble and finish draws a lot of “ooohs” from the crowd – 5:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Celtics are intent on stopping Montrezl Harrell tonight. They just double-teamed him with Schroeder and Horford. He spun right out of it for a baseline layup. – 5:23 PM
The Celtics are intent on stopping Montrezl Harrell tonight. They just double-teamed him with Schroeder and Horford. He spun right out of it for a baseline layup. – 5:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford in for the Celtics after the timeout. Came on for Grant Williams, as the Celtics downsized. – 5:22 PM
Romeo Langford in for the Celtics after the timeout. Came on for Grant Williams, as the Celtics downsized. – 5:22 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum took four shots in his first four minutes. No easing into it tonight. He and Brown have combined to take 7 shots in 5 minutes – the latter 3-3 – 5:21 PM
Tatum took four shots in his first four minutes. No easing into it tonight. He and Brown have combined to take 7 shots in 5 minutes – the latter 3-3 – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
KCP is top-side guarding Brown. That could open up some cuts for Brown. – 5:19 PM
KCP is top-side guarding Brown. That could open up some cuts for Brown. – 5:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jaylen Brown is 3/3 from the field with 6 points – All on KCP – 5:18 PM
Jaylen Brown is 3/3 from the field with 6 points – All on KCP – 5:18 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum getting good looks but missing a couple now he has a foul on a Montrezl post up. Wizards should probably attack that again, especially since Tatum struggled with it last game too – 5:18 PM
Tatum getting good looks but missing a couple now he has a foul on a Montrezl post up. Wizards should probably attack that again, especially since Tatum struggled with it last game too – 5:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal on one early:
7 of Washington’s 9 points so far, 3/4 from the field.
(1/1 3P) – 5:17 PM
Bradley Beal on one early:
7 of Washington’s 9 points so far, 3/4 from the field.
(1/1 3P) – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a great sign for Boston that Beal is already out of the box like this. – 5:16 PM
Not a great sign for Boston that Beal is already out of the box like this. – 5:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is probably the most spacing Boston has opened a game with. It’s already shown up on a some cuts and drives. – 5:15 PM
This is probably the most spacing Boston has opened a game with. It’s already shown up on a some cuts and drives. – 5:15 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
A cut! Jaylen Brown backdoor cut for an easy dunk! See! It works! – 5:14 PM
A cut! Jaylen Brown backdoor cut for an easy dunk! See! It works! – 5:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kamiah Adams-Beal is sitting courtside for Wizards-Celtics dressed as Cruella De Vil with Deuce and Braylon as Dalmatians. So cute. – 5:13 PM
Kamiah Adams-Beal is sitting courtside for Wizards-Celtics dressed as Cruella De Vil with Deuce and Braylon as Dalmatians. So cute. – 5:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thus far, Ime Udoka has stuck mostly with a nine-man rotation. I’m guessing the four Celtics with the most run off the bench today will be:
P. Pritchard
R. Langford
J. Richardson
J. Parker
Completely a guess though. Maybe A. Nesmith or E. Kanter breaks in there? – 5:09 PM
Thus far, Ime Udoka has stuck mostly with a nine-man rotation. I’m guessing the four Celtics with the most run off the bench today will be:
P. Pritchard
R. Langford
J. Richardson
J. Parker
Completely a guess though. Maybe A. Nesmith or E. Kanter breaks in there? – 5:09 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Quick!
1. Will the Wizards advance to 5-1?
2. What’s the final score? pic.twitter.com/BATl0vq1Sf – 5:05 PM
Quick!
1. Will the Wizards advance to 5-1?
2. What’s the final score? pic.twitter.com/BATl0vq1Sf – 5:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Unsurprisingly there are a lot of Boston fans in the building at Capital One Arena. Hopefully the Wizards play can limit the Let’s Go Celtics chants that have plagued DC in the past. – 4:59 PM
Unsurprisingly there are a lot of Boston fans in the building at Capital One Arena. Hopefully the Wizards play can limit the Let’s Go Celtics chants that have plagued DC in the past. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
D. Schroder
J. Brown
J. Tatum
G. Williams
Al Horford
Wizards starters:
S. Dinwiddie
B. Beal
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
M. Harrell – 4:54 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
D. Schroder
J. Brown
J. Tatum
G. Williams
Al Horford
Wizards starters:
S. Dinwiddie
B. Beal
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
M. Harrell – 4:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
For those, like @Adam Himmelsbach, like myself, who were wondering why we’re playing at 5pm tonight instead of the Saturday 7pm game the Celtics and Wizards have been playing here forever…
It’s part of a new NBA initiative to play more games in prime-time in Europe.
De rien. – 4:42 PM
For those, like @Adam Himmelsbach, like myself, who were wondering why we’re playing at 5pm tonight instead of the Saturday 7pm game the Celtics and Wizards have been playing here forever…
It’s part of a new NBA initiative to play more games in prime-time in Europe.
De rien. – 4:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Boston Celtics Injury Report vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/lZlIvBZVFD – 4:34 PM
Boston Celtics Injury Report vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/lZlIvBZVFD – 4:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – October 30, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Washington – B. Beal, K. Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Washington: Gafford, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/p3X470xTOZ – 4:32 PM
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – October 30, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Washington – B. Beal, K. Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Washington: Gafford, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/p3X470xTOZ – 4:32 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka admits Tatum has a tough habit to break when he complains to refs: “We tell him to move onto the next play. But it’s not easy – it’s a league-wide thing. And for him it’s just playing through it, and understanding that he’s gonna get calls if he keeps being aggressive.” – 4:27 PM
Udoka admits Tatum has a tough habit to break when he complains to refs: “We tell him to move onto the next play. But it’s not easy – it’s a league-wide thing. And for him it’s just playing through it, and understanding that he’s gonna get calls if he keeps being aggressive.” – 4:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
NBA Plays – Wizards v. Celtics @BetMGM
Kyle Kuzma o7.5 rebounds (-150)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3P (-125)
Bradley Beal o1.5 3P (-145) pic.twitter.com/6E771bcSHD – 4:19 PM
NBA Plays – Wizards v. Celtics @BetMGM
Kyle Kuzma o7.5 rebounds (-150)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3P (-125)
Bradley Beal o1.5 3P (-145) pic.twitter.com/6E771bcSHD – 4:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM
The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about the status of Daniel Gafford, who’ll miss his second game in a row with a quad contusion: “He was moving a lot better (this morning). So it’s positive. It’s just still not where we feel comfortable he needs to be.” – 4:00 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about the status of Daniel Gafford, who’ll miss his second game in a row with a quad contusion: “He was moving a lot better (this morning). So it’s positive. It’s just still not where we feel comfortable he needs to be.” – 4:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie will play for the Wizards tonight. He sat out their last game on a back-to-back.
Daniel Gafford is again out, but Wes Unseld Jr. said Gafford isn’t far from returning. – 3:37 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie will play for the Wizards tonight. He sat out their last game on a back-to-back.
Daniel Gafford is again out, but Wes Unseld Jr. said Gafford isn’t far from returning. – 3:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson are both available tonight against the Wizards. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 3:35 PM
The Celtics say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson are both available tonight against the Wizards. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 3:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Robert Williams is OUT tonight for the Boston Celtics (illness) – 3:35 PM
Robert Williams is OUT tonight for the Boston Celtics (illness) – 3:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Celtics starters:
Dennis Schroder
Jaylen Brown
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford – 3:34 PM
Celtics starters:
Dennis Schroder
Jaylen Brown
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford – 3:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford is available to play, as is Josh Richardson.
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are both OUT. – 3:34 PM
Romeo Langford is available to play, as is Josh Richardson.
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are both OUT. – 3:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will play for the Celtics tonight here in Washington.
Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are out. Denis Schroder and Grant Williams will start in their place – 3:33 PM
Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will play for the Celtics tonight here in Washington.
Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are out. Denis Schroder and Grant Williams will start in their place – 3:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford is good to go today. Robert Williams is out. Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder will start – 3:33 PM
Romeo Langford is good to go today. Robert Williams is out. Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder will start – 3:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will start for the Celtics today, along with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 3:33 PM
Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will start for the Celtics today, along with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 3:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Romeo Langford is in, Marcus Smart is out, Robert Williams is out, Josh Richardson is in for the Celtics. – 3:33 PM
Romeo Langford is in, Marcus Smart is out, Robert Williams is out, Josh Richardson is in for the Celtics. – 3:33 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Reminder: Tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will feature two players who grew up together in St. Louis.
[Game for those 21+] Take a shot every time the broadcast mentions it or puts up a “Battle of the Lou” graphic.
cc my dog @DrewHanlen 😂💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/R6Vz8uOUUT – 3:32 PM
Reminder: Tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will feature two players who grew up together in St. Louis.
[Game for those 21+] Take a shot every time the broadcast mentions it or puts up a “Battle of the Lou” graphic.
cc my dog @DrewHanlen 😂💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/R6Vz8uOUUT – 3:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Celtics:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Harrell – 3:25 PM
Wizards starters vs. Celtics:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Harrell – 3:25 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) out again for dusk tip-off (5 pm) vs Boston, per Wes Unseld, Jr. But Unseld says Gafford is moving much better and is closer to returning. Spencer Dinwiddie back in the lineup today. – 3:25 PM
Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) out again for dusk tip-off (5 pm) vs Boston, per Wes Unseld, Jr. But Unseld says Gafford is moving much better and is closer to returning. Spencer Dinwiddie back in the lineup today. – 3:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. Boston Celtics – 3:23 PM
Wizards center Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. Boston Celtics – 3:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight, but making progress with his quad contusion, per coach Unseld Jr. – 3:23 PM
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight, but making progress with his quad contusion, per coach Unseld Jr. – 3:23 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Tonight we’re looking to turn up the intensity against the Wizards and get back in the win column. pic.twitter.com/79JdtxFaQO – 2:40 PM
Tonight we’re looking to turn up the intensity against the Wizards and get back in the win column. pic.twitter.com/79JdtxFaQO – 2:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are favored (-2) for just the second time this season later this afternoon at home vs. Celtics – 2:27 PM
Wizards are favored (-2) for just the second time this season later this afternoon at home vs. Celtics – 2:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
He Got Game really had us believing Denzel Washington could beat Ray Allen 1-on-1. For a little bit, at least. – 2:25 PM
He Got Game really had us believing Denzel Washington could beat Ray Allen 1-on-1. For a little bit, at least. – 2:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With a win today, the Wizards would start a season 5-1 for the third time since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. The Wizards last started 5-1 in 2005-06. That starting lineup in their sixth game: Gilbert Arenas, Antonio Daniels, Jared Jeffries, Antawn Jamison and Brendan Haywood. – 2:05 PM
With a win today, the Wizards would start a season 5-1 for the third time since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. The Wizards last started 5-1 in 2005-06. That starting lineup in their sixth game: Gilbert Arenas, Antonio Daniels, Jared Jeffries, Antawn Jamison and Brendan Haywood. – 2:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
There’s 94 percent of the regular season left. So it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just w/his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In @TheAthleticDC: bit.ly/3mr1FQH – 2:00 PM
There’s 94 percent of the regular season left. So it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just w/his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In @TheAthleticDC: bit.ly/3mr1FQH – 2:00 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Wow!! 9 years since my NBA debut. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GleUjqbQpD – 1:48 PM
Wow!! 9 years since my NBA debut. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GleUjqbQpD – 1:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The shot that marquee players are struggling with to start the year is the off the bounce three
Lillard 10 of 35 (29%)
Curry 10 of 35 (29%)
Doncic 9 of 34 (27%)
Tatum 6 of 29 (21%)
LaMelo 9 of 28 (32%)
George 7 of 25 (28%)
Trae Young 7 of 22 (32%)
De’Aaron Fox 1 of 19 (5%) – 1:36 PM
The shot that marquee players are struggling with to start the year is the off the bounce three
Lillard 10 of 35 (29%)
Curry 10 of 35 (29%)
Doncic 9 of 34 (27%)
Tatum 6 of 29 (21%)
LaMelo 9 of 28 (32%)
George 7 of 25 (28%)
Trae Young 7 of 22 (32%)
De’Aaron Fox 1 of 19 (5%) – 1:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the first game of the season, per NBA tracking data, Jayson Tatum was 3-of-16 (18%) when defended by RJ Barrett.
When defended by any other player other than Barrett this season, Tatum is 47-of-102 (46%). – 11:58 AM
In the first game of the season, per NBA tracking data, Jayson Tatum was 3-of-16 (18%) when defended by RJ Barrett.
When defended by any other player other than Barrett this season, Tatum is 47-of-102 (46%). – 11:58 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics injury report:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:32 AM
Celtics injury report:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:32 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics injury report update: Rob now questionable due to illness; Josh Richardson probable with back spasms. pic.twitter.com/uWvUoFCsMh – 11:26 AM
Celtics injury report update: Rob now questionable due to illness; Josh Richardson probable with back spasms. pic.twitter.com/uWvUoFCsMh – 11:26 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated Celtics Injury Report for today at Washington:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:25 AM
Updated Celtics Injury Report for today at Washington:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:25 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Happy NBA anniversary to Bradley Beal. On this date back in 2012 he made his debut on the road in Cleveland. 8pts. 3 Rebs. 3 Ast. #Blu3Magic #RealDeal #Panda #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/mQtiMTG3xq – 11:25 AM
Happy NBA anniversary to Bradley Beal. On this date back in 2012 he made his debut on the road in Cleveland. 8pts. 3 Rebs. 3 Ast. #Blu3Magic #RealDeal #Panda #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/mQtiMTG3xq – 11:25 AM