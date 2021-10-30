Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 17, Phoenix Suns 12 (Q1 05:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges forces turnover on Sexton.
On other end, Crowder misses open 3. #Suns down 17-8.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges trying to inject some life into this game. Gets the open dunk off the side inbounds and then forces a turnover. Easily the Suns’ best player so far this season – 10:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
An interesting thing the Suns are doing defensively, which I think more teams will try as the season goes on and this jumbo-sized lineup remains: Using Devin Booker, the shooting guard, against Lauri Markkanen, realizing Markkanen isn’t good enough in post to exploit lack of size – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After seeing Collin Sexton go coast-to-coast again, Williams calls a timeout.
#Suns down 14-8 with 7:25 left as #Cavs have scored eight points in the paint already.
49.2% of Cleveland’s points are in the paint this season after last night’s loss at #Lakers. #NBA75 – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker goes right at Markkanen and Mobley in transition and Markkanen gets a piece of the layup. Sexton gets the kickahead and runs right through everyone to a layup. Not ideal. Timeout Suns. – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tough start for Devin Booker. He’s 1-for-4 with a turnover and the Suns are just lacking flow all around right now. Cavs up 14-6, timeout Phoenix – 10:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland just pulled a Rubio on that drive. Kept his dribble for a beat longer, passed up a tough layup, Nash’d under the rim and flipped to Allen for a dunk. – 10:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges on Sexton leaves Booker on Markkanen. Other matchups holding at 4/5.
Loose start on both ends. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about keeping #Cavs out of paint in transition and halfcourt.
First time they touch ball, Collin Sexton goes end to end and finishes in paint.
#Suns down 7-4 as Jarrett Allen dunks. – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Everybody hugging.
Chris Paul and Kevin Love. #Suns #Cavs #NBA75 – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ricky Rubio just gave Devin Booker and Cam Johnson hugs. #Suns #Cavs – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sign needs updated a little bit. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/n04vOBpcZC – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What do you think assistant coach Mark Bryant is telling Deandre Ayton?
Also check out the shorts.
Purple with dominant black stripe.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/O75WC55uVU – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s more than a tandem, it’s everybody.
Monty Williams as #Suns look to keep #Cavs out of the paint as half of their points are scored in the lane.
Tried a new look. Need to tweak it a lot, but working on getting better sound as the mics aren’t generating sound. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/J2ycAhclKR – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Stay humble. Come on now. You was at home a year and half ago. Now you want to pop off?”
“I wasn’t even talking to Bron. That’s the crazy part.”
Maybe LeBron James and Cameron Payne can work it out on #CallofDutyVanguard Nov. 5. #Suns #LakeShow #NBA https://t.co/MPIuSRQGh7 pic.twitter.com/eCtEIAQIXU – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Accountability. Response.
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff tells a story about how former #Suns point guard Ricky Rubio has already displayed both in his short time with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/9E1PwgDBa9 – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I expect them to be upset about last night.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff after losing at #Lakers as they face #Suns tonight. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The buzz word for the Suns all week in practice has been “consistency.” With 3 days since their last game and the Cavs on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, tonight would be a good time to show it – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said that even though Evan Mobley may not see the scheme sometimes defensively, his instincts really stand out. He compared that to coaching a young Anthony Davis where his great instincts on defense could still help him make an impact as he got more acclimated. – 8:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only three players in the NBA have attempted more than 20 three-pointers this season and are shooting better than 53% from downtown.
One is Seth Curry. The other two are Knicks PG’s: Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.
(reminder: Elfrid Payton was the Knicks starting PG last season) – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I’m off Timberwolves duty tonight. .@BloodStrib has you covered as I’m in Cleveland watching Carole King get inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (for a second time) by Taylor Swift. – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Stay humble now, stay humble. Come on now. You was at home a year and half ago. Now you want to pop off? Don’t do that.”
Cameron Payne says he’s wasn’t even talking to James during #Suns-Lakers game (w/videos) #LakeShow #NBA75
https://t.co/MPIuSRQGh7 pic.twitter.com/Sugu0yw1hM – 7:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers exercise contract options on Garland, Windler, Okoro beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He always looks at me and is like ‘Vanguard, let’s get ready.’ And he’s amped. I already know.”
Mikal Bridges feeling Devin Booker’s fire for #CallofDutyVanguard Nov. 5, but doesn’t want to feel it too much.
“When I lock in, I lock in a little too long.” #CallofDuty #Suns pic.twitter.com/cm7MINc0E2 – 5:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce they have exercised fourth-year contract options on Darius Garland and Dylan Windler and the third-year option on Isaac Okoro. All for 2022-23. – 5:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have exercised the fourth-year contract options on Darius Garland and Dylan Windler and the third-year option on Isaac Okoro. – 5:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have exercised the fourth-year contract options on Darius Garland and Dylan Winder. Also picked up the third-year option on Isaac Okoro. – 5:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne says he ‘wasn’t even talking’ to LeBron James during #Suns-#Lakers game (w/video) #LakeShow #NBA75 https://t.co/AoqjZ7XvRf via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/N9k83Q7t7U – 5:23 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is listed as out (hamstring strain) for tonight’s game here in Phoenix. – 4:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs swingman Isaac Okoro will miss his third straight game tonight here in Phoenix because of that hamstring strain. – 4:44 PM
