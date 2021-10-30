Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat (4-1) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Miami Heat 129, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (Final)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Heat fall back in love with the long ball, plus other Heat-Grizzlies thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Memphis
Jimmy Butler shines, Heat bench steps up big, and Duncan Robinson gets it going from deep
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:21 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Memphis
Jimmy Butler shines, Heat bench steps up big, and Duncan Robinson gets it going from deep
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat win both games on a B2B set, buy some rest for the starters in Memphis. Improve to 5-1 with a couple of days off before Tuesday’s TNT game in Dallas. – 10:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem has now officially played in 19 NBA seasons. – 10:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
19 or more seasons, all with one team (because now it’s official):
Dirk Nowitzki, 21
Kobe Bryant, 20
Tim Duncan, 19
John Stockton, 19
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killian Tillie just sent back Max Strus’ dunk attempt at the rim, just sensational – 10:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
More Heat …
21 3’s with 6:15 left, one shy of matching the team record.
21-for-33 so far. That’s 63.6%, which would tie for fifth-best in NBA history for any team that has tried at least 30 3’s in a game. (Reminder, there’s a ton of time left, so the numbers will change.) – 10:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat …
— first time leading consecutive games by at least 26 points since Nov. 20-22, 2019.
— first time leading consecutive games by at least 26 points, on back-to-back days, since Dec. 1-2, 2010. – 10:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry has scored in double figures for the 700th time in his career. – 10:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton has gone EN FUEGO this quarter — 8 quick points and 2 three’s pic.twitter.com/ahFdtrsYAB – 10:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
De’Anthony Melton on a 8-0 run for the @Memphis Grizzlies! – 9:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 3rd
Heat 102
Grizzlies 79
Ja Morant: 17 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds
Desmond Bane: 17 points
De’Anthony Melton: 12 points, 4 assists, 2 steals
Kyle Anderson: 11 points
Jaren Jackson: 8 points, 2 blocks – 9:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 102, Grizzlies 79. On the second night of a back-to-back. Without Bam Adebayo. – 9:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 102, Grizzlies 79 heading into fourth. Butler with 27, Heat 18 of 28 on threes. – 9:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
At least we got a Kyle Anderson Combo Meal out of this one. – 9:52 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Heat have got 100 with a minute left in the third. They haven’t given up 100 to any team in regulation this season.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Eight Heat players have taken a 3 and their *worst* long-range shooter on the game is at 50%. – 9:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is the definition of a rhythm player
And Duncan Robinson is right behind him as he nails another three
All he needs is one stretch like this, and he’s back to normal – 9:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Miami has hit 17 three-pointers in the game (season high)
*we are still in the 3rd qtr…* – 9:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is atrocious defense from the Grizzlies and great offense from the Heat. And the result is a 21-point Miami lead. – 9:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
As bad as this game has been for JJJ, he’s actually 3-4 inside the arc (0-8 from 3). I’m not “stop shooting 3s” guy, but with Bam out you’d like to see the team get him more involved inside the arc. – 9:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Trip J block on Herro ignites a Bane fastbreak throwdown that woke up the Halloween crowd a little bit!
Grizzlies down 84-68 with 4:56 left in the 3rd – 9:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I will say that I talked endlessly this off-season about Jimmy Butler’s defensive role with Kyle Lowry
And man it’s been exactly that and more
Outside of the action more often means that he’s right at home
Predicting passes, hitting passing lanes, and doubling when he chooses – 9:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jimmy Butler is getting anything he wants in this one. Dillon Brooks’ stopping abilities are missed badly – 9:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third steal was the 1,050th of his career and moved him past Justise Winslow and into 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 9:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Someone should tell the Grizzlies that just because Memphis wants a Big 12 invite does not mean they also have to stop playing defense. – 9:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wanted to see what it would look like when the Heat made threes? Here you go: Heat ahead 75-54 behind 13-of-19 shooting on threes.
All of this with Bam Adebayo out. – 9:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
How were the Grizzlies expected to play on Halloween eve without their villain anyway? – 9:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Halftime
Heat 67
Grizzlies 54
Ja Morant: 14 points, 5 assists
Melton: 10 points, 2 assists, a steal + a block
Bane: 9 points – 9:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is the most silent scorer in the league
23 points right now
He did the same thing last night
He has been incredible – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 67, Grizzlies 54. Jimmy Butler with 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 shooting from the foul line. Heat shooting 11 of 15 on threes. – 9:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 19 earlier, Heat go into half up 67-54 on Grizzlies. Butler with 21 at half. – 9:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson has more stops tonight than 3 point attempts and I don’t know what to do with that – 9:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan staying right on Ja Morant and Butler getting the whistle consistently
Okay – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his third assist, Lowry passed Baron Davis for 36th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fan to Kyle Lowry waiting to check in: “Hey Kyle, don’t come back in yet. Don’t come back in.”
Lowry: “* rolls eyes* You know I’m coming back in right now.” – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Challenge successful.
Steven Adams is letting the official know he was night. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams getting the explanation from the official on the foul call…
Adams: “Oh, really? Watch this mate. *points at big screen* Watch this.”
Memphis is challenging. – 8:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not sure how that was a foul on Adams. Just looked like a missed dunk by Caleb Martin. – 8:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies are challenging that foul on Steven Adams. Looked like Caleb Martin just got stuffed by the rim on the dunk attempt – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For as much success as Heat has had on glass early this season, the Grizzlies entered tonight with the NBA’s top offensive rebounding %. Without Adebayo and Heat playing small for most of the first half because of Dedmon foul trouble, Memphis up to four offensive rebounds. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon each with three fouls, and Bam Adebayo is out. So P.J. Tucker is now in as the Heat’s center. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane attempted a 30-footer in transition, and the roof would’ve blown off the place if he hit that – 8:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins throwing out a Ja-Tyus-Merrill-Bane-JJJ lineup. – 8:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. finally gets one to go (a dunk) and then smacks the ball into the stands on the way down. – 8:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That is the best offensive role for Max Strus
Rising up off pin-downs and just firing
Don’t love the standing in the corner every play stuff as much, but it’s inevitable with the players around him – 8:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. is 1-5 with 2 fouls and 0 rebounds, so it’s not going well. – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit could really use a Frank Jackson heat-check stretch to begin the fourth. – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some notes from that last stretch:
– Miami undersized but boxing out so well
– Jimmy’s off-ball defense is just surreal
– This 5 out offense is interesting, and we could see more PJ-Markieff in future – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tough 1st qtr for @Memphis Grizzlies.
Grizzlies down 38-22. Miami shot 70% from the field and knocked down 7 threes. – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Heat 38
Grizz 22
Ja: 6 points, 3 assists
Melton: 5 points
Adams: 4 points – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 38, Grizzlies 22. Jimmy Butler with 10 points and four assists. Heat shot 12 of 17 from the field and 7 of 10 on threes in the period. – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 38, Grizzlies 22 at end of one. Butler with 10 points for Bam-less Heat. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin in the game as the Heat’s ninth man, with Bam Adebayo out. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, shooting 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 on threes, leads Grizzlies 30-20. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HEAD TAPS, Ja connects with Steven Adams for the alley oop pic.twitter.com/EuJrdFbV5X – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson and Ziaire Williams first off the bench for Memphis – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris, the stretch five that Heat fans never knew they wanted. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami 4 for 4 from three to start
All of the pieces never seem to be together at the same with Bam out tonight, but soon we will see it all at once
And it’ll be pretty scary – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So as we debated who might back up Dedmon, with Adebayo out, it’s neither Yurtseven nor Haslem, but Markieff Morris, who has five quick points. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is 4 of 4 on threes and leads 18-8. Entered shooting just 29.6 percent from deep for the season, but it was only a matter of time … – 8:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies with the first timeout of the game. Heat up 18-8 with 7:21 left – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies going to need the defense to wake up. Miami is getting whatever it wants right now. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant and Steven Adams get the Grizzlies on the board with 4 FTs the last 2 possessions to get them on the board. Still no field goal yet – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dedmon picks up his second foul with 9:33 left in the first quarter. Markieff Morris in. – 8:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 53 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, four off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant started the game being guarded by Jimmy Butler… This should be fun – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s first 3-pointer moved him past Chauncey Billups and into 17th on the NBA’s all-time list. – 8:11 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bryn Forbes collects his ring. There’s always cool stories with role players in championship teams. Forbes torching the Heat in the first round sweep and out scoring Jimmy Butler will probably be the memory from the one year he spent in Milwaukee. Huge series. – 8:09 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for Heat vs. Grizzlies: Josh Tiven, Brett Barnaky and Derek Richardson. Somewhere up in the northern central environs of the country, @badunclep is nodding his head in approval of this trio. – 7:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon is starting in place of sidelined Bam Adebayo for the Heat. So expect a fair share of Dedmon-Steven Adams collisions. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters tonight
Heat: Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, Dedmon
Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jaren, Adams – 7:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Expected Yurtseven to get the start but Heat go with Dedmon
Makes sense in terms of facing Ja Morant since he would tear him up in that drop
Should get some minutes off the bench tonight though – 7:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The NBA’s leading scorer is getting some shots up after a 4-game West Coast trip. Ja Morant is averaging 30.4 points and has shot 13-32 (40.6%) this season pic.twitter.com/wwa3mCIdpb – 7:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson, previously listed as “questionable” due to calf soreness, is available to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/nMT5ZI4zlW – 7:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) will be inactive for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 7:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) will be inactive for tonight’s game vs the Grizzlies. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo will miss tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies because of his left knee bruise. – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Ja Morant, “I enjoy seeing young players come back and they’re noticeably improved.” Adds, “You could see he was on this track.” – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Xavier Tillman and Steven Adams getting some pregame shooting in right now before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/Wk6ERhkzUx – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the hope of playing vs. Grizzlies. – 6:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intent to play tonight vs Memphis
@5ReasonsSports – 6:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
More notes on Taylor Jenkins availability:
– Bench offense will improve with time
– Wants to see improvements with perimeter defense
– Presence on the glass tonight is going to be key against Miami
– They want to control the pace and have Miami in halfcourt less – 6:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is in the right direction, but he’ll have a follow-up next week, per Jenkins – 6:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson is going to go through pregame workout before decision on his questionable status tonight. He’s trending in the right direction though – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Listed as questionable, Bam Adebayo is on the court here in Memphis for pregame warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/uRuoT7vgP2 – 6:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Remember when MJ scored 56 against the Heat in the 1992 playoffs?
@RonySeikaly can tell you exactly when Mike locked in on #FullCourtFits
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Something interesting:
Miami’s been really good in transition so far, but they’ve also been really good at slowing down opposing transition offense
Charlotte and Milwaukee lead the league in fast-break frequency
Miami slowed both of them down
Memphis is 5th in that category – 2:10 PM
Something interesting:
Miami’s been really good in transition so far, but they’ve also been really good at slowing down opposing transition offense
Charlotte and Milwaukee lead the league in fast-break frequency
Miami slowed both of them down
Memphis is 5th in that category – 2:10 PM