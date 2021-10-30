Game stream: New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The New York Knicks (5-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
New York Knicks 123, New Orleans Pelicans 117 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart on #Pelicans: “1-6 (record), it’s the frustrating part of growth, because you can’t skip steps. Obviously we’re still young. We’ve got to go through growing pains. We’ll definitely appreciate it down the line, but right now it’s frustrating.” – 10:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Players to average 18+ points and 8+ rebounds on at least 50% shooting after their first 7 NBA games since 1985:
Hakeem Olajuwon
David Robinson
Shaquille O’Neal
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Zion Williamson
Scottie Barnes – 10:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It probably will get over shadowed by RJ’s masterpiece and Kemba triples etc, but Taj Gibson once again provided some invaluable contributions in the Knicks victory over the Pels… 13 points and 7 boards for Gibson, but his impact, as usual, was greater than his stat line – 10:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers thump Atlanta, 122-94. Good performances everywhere. Some of them: Tobias Harris (22-11-4 on 9-13), Tyrese Maxey (efficient 16 + 3, defended Trae) and Matisse Thybulle (defensive masterclass).
They are 4-2. Good thing, too. Can’t let the Wiz and Knicks run away and hide. – 9:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his first two seasons in NY (2019-20 and 2020-21), the Knicks were just 3-18 in the 21 games Julius Randle scored fewer 15 points.
The Knicks are now 2-0 this season when Randle scores fewer than 15 points (and he had just 16 points in last Sunday’s victory over Philly). – 9:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett shows out on Mischief Night nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:46 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
I think RJ Barrett is the key to the Knicks’ ceiling as much as Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau raised the floor. – 9:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans lost by 3 to Hawks, 4 to Kings, 6 to Knicks during their Week 2 homestand – 9:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Postgame Interviews (10/30 v NYK):
Willie Green
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Jonas Valančiūnas – 9:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Similar story unfolds in @SmoothieKingCtr as #Pelicans are competitive on home floor vs. quality opponent, but lose by single-digit margin, this time 123-117 to Knicks. Jonas Valanciunas 27 pts, 14 reb for New Orleans. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/VTixCDVrt8 pic.twitter.com/CyR7J2TQ6k – 9:35 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
RJ Barrett has gone home the past two offseasons and just straight-up improved his game. It’s been awesome to see. Remember, he’d be a senior in college right now. – 9:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Remarkable all-around game from RJ Barrett tonight in New Orleans: career-high 35 points on 12-18 shooting, including 6-8 from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds, six assists, just one turnover and defended well in NYK’s win over NOP. Knicks (5-1) hit 19 of 33 3-pointers. – 9:32 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Is this RJ Barrett’s first signature game? Career-high 35 points, made every big shot/play down the stretch for #Knicks. Watch the postgame with me @Wally Szcerzbiak @McNuttMonica @BillPidto and @Rebecca Haarlow next on @MSGNetworks. #BingBong #NewYorkForever – 9:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tonight’s PF battle:
Julius Randle – 10 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 3s, 2 TOV
Herb Jones – 12 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV
The first is coming off an ALL-NBA Second Team selection. The second was just selected in the 2nd round.
After a few early 3s, Herb ABSOLUTELY stymied Julius – 9:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks improve to an NBA best record of 5-1.
Monster night from RJ Barrett:
35 points (on only 18 FGA)
8 rebounds,
6 assists,
6 made 3-pointers.
19 points apiece for Kemba and Fournier.
NY was 19-of-33 from downtown.
Increase their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division. pic.twitter.com/95tBNDgdp3 – 9:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A lot of you have been asking, so yes, the Knicks won again tonight and are now 5-1. You all don’t have to feel as bad knowing the Bulls first loss of the year came at the hands of a very good team. #MrPositive – 9:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks guard RJ Barrett earned career-highs of 35 points and six made 3-pointers against the Pelicans tonight. pic.twitter.com/OdC6WdfWrI – 9:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Knicks 123, Pelicans 117
– Did you watch this same game last night? Maybe
– Jonas: 27p, 14r, 4a
– Graham: 17p, 6/21 FG, 2/9 3P
– Hart: 16p, 8r, 6/8 FG
– Herb: 12p, 5a, 3r, 3s
– NAW: 13p, 6a, 4r, 5/13 FG
– Kira: 12p, 3a, 3r
Pels go 0-for-3 on homestand, fall to 1-6. – 9:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Knicks 123, Pelicans 117
Valanciunas 27 pts & 14 rebs
Graham 17 pts (6-21 FG)
Hart 16 pts & 8 rebs
RJ Barrett 35 pts (carrer high) & 8 rebs
With no BI & no Zion, Pels fall to 1-6 as they continue yet another rough start to the season. Now we await those scan results…. – 9:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett with a new career high 35 points – including six threes – as Knicks win 123-117, remain tied for first as they get out of October. – 9:29 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
FINAL: Knicks 123, Pelicans 117.
New Orleans drops to 1-6, now 0-4 at home.
They never led. – 9:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 117, Knicks 123. New Orleans goes winless on its three-game homestand and falls to 1-6. Four-game road trip coming up. – 9:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA teams with 5 wins this season:
Knicks (5-1)
Wizards (5-1)
That’s the list. – 9:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
RJ Barrett with a career-high 35 points for New York as they hold off a late charge from the Pelicans. – 9:27 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans have a lot of nice players who try really hard.
Right now, it doesn’t really matter in the standings though, because they simply aren’t good enough to close out wins.
And most nights they won’t be, at least until Zion is back. – 9:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
RJ BARRETT CAREER-HIGH GAME ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/1n9pvgyLMP – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Meanwhile, RJ Barrett (All-Star-level player per me) is saving the Knicks tonight. – 9:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
*Knicks petition the NBA to reduce the length of a game from 48 mins to 46 mins* – 9:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow.
RJ Barrett has put the Knicks on his back tonight.
He’s tied his career-high tonight with 32 points – 9:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
RJ Barrett has been incredible tonight. Unbelievable game from him. – 9:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great decision by Herb to hit Nickeil in the corner. NAW drilled the three. Next time down, Herb attacked the seam in the defense for a bucket. Now Devonte’ converts a crazy And-1 — Pelicans only trail 114-112 with 1:24 to go!
NEW ORLEANS DOESN’T QUIT COMING – 9:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Knicks were up 11 with three-plus minutes left, but #Pelicans have rallied big-time and now are down 2 at 1:28. Incredible and-one for Graham – 9:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones slashing to the basket has made a huge impact the past few minutes. He’s got 3 layups and an assist on a NAW 3 ball.
Pels down 2 with 1:45 left. – 9:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
1) one of RJ Barrett’s best all-around games of his career tonight. im sure hes had games with better stats but the efficiency of which he’s scoring and his decision-making is the true testament of his progress.
2) i mean how f**king sweet is it having Kemba Walker on this team. – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Julius Randle has done basically nothing tonight and it hasn’t mattered.
Some big-time shot-making from Kemba, Barrett and Fournier on the perimeter. – 9:10 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans without Zion and Ingram can’t expect to beat almost any team in the NBA.
Pretty simple. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With 5:32 left in the fourth quarter, Devonte Graham just became the second Pelicans’ starter to attempt a FT. – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Knicks 88, Pelicans 83
Valanciunas 25 pts, 9 rebs & 4 assts
Lewis 12 pts in 12 mins
Hart 11 pts & 4 rebs
Graham 9 pts (4-14 FG) – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Very good close to this 3rd quarter by the Pelicans. Threes by Trey and Sato. Herb forcing Randle into tough jumper then out-battling Taj Gibson for a board. Kira scoring on a couple of nifty lay-ins.
As repeated ad nauseam, New Orleans not quitting. It’ll be 88-83 to begin 4th. – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Kira Lewis Jr. has his first double-digit scoring game of the season at 12 pts. He’s found some driving lanes for layups in both the Atlanta game to open homestand and tonight vs. New York – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Valanciunas has his season high with #Pelicans, scoring 25 pts late 3Q. In case you were wondering, his career high in #NBA is 34 – 8:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On LIVE with @RossJacksonNOLA! And @DillySanders and @JDizzzle72. When you hear four guys screaming after Herb Jones highlights that us pic.twitter.com/uh0G2RZIxL – 8:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Tom Thibodeau, Knicks players see benefit in dining together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only three players in the NBA have attempted more than 20 three-pointers this season and are shooting better than 53% from downtown.
One is Seth Curry. The other two are Knicks PG’s: Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.
(reminder: Elfrid Payton was the Knicks starting PG last season) – 8:17 PM
Only three players in the NBA have attempted more than 20 three-pointers this season and are shooting better than 53% from downtown.
One is Seth Curry. The other two are Knicks PG’s: Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Halftime show in New Orleans some wild shit. They had fans put gigantic cockroaches all over their bodies. Then a gigantic boa constrictor, which climbed all over their faces. Then they ate maggots. The prize? Not worth it. – 8:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The halftime show in New Orleans is literally just people putting roaches on themselves pic.twitter.com/WyztGw1iHk – 8:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: NYK 63, Pels 59
– NYK led by as many as 16 before Pels made it close in 2Q
– Jonas: 18p, 5r, 3a, 6/8 FG, 5/6 FT
– Graham: 9p, 4a, 3r
– NAW: 8p, 3/4 FG, 2/3 3P
Pels: 4 TOs to 5 NYK pts
NYK: 7 TOs to 13 NOLA pts
Pels: 50.0 FG, 5/16 3P, 8/9 FT
NYK: 51.1 FG, 9/18 3P, 8/9 FT – 8:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Knicks 63, Pelicans 59
Valanciunas 18 pts & 5 rebs
Graham 9 pts & 4 assts
NAW 8 pts (3-4 FG) & 3 assts
With no BI and no Zion, Pels shot 50 percent from the floor and only turned the ball over four times. That’s a formula for keeping this game close. – 8:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans 59, Knicks 63. Good halves from the new guys, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham, kept it close even though the Knicks shot 9 of 18 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Crowd was alive late in 1st half after Nickeil drilled a 3 and then Josh Hart drove to the rim for an uncontested layup. Devonte’ missed a long bomb at the buzzer.
The Pelicans trail the Knicks 63-59. Thought several times here comes the blowout, but it never happened. – 8:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That defensive mistake by the Knicks gives the Pels a 2 for 1 opportunity. That’s fortunate! – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That last steal by Herb Jones was No. 3 on the night – most in his seven-game career.
And the dunk that followed somehow made this a 7-point game. – 8:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
“Get the ball to Jonas” seems to be a very fruitful plan of attack in 1H. Valanciunas is on his way to a big night with 18 pts late 2Q, as #Pelicans fight back to within 7 after Knicks were up big – 8:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ slammed the ball decently hard in frustration after the timeout was called. Pelicans trail Knicks 55-39. – 7:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes shows bravery by standing in for charge on Randle and gets leveled, but refs called 3-second violation so Hayes won’t get credit for it. According to #NBA hustle stats, Graham, Jones and Marshall have 1 charge drawn apiece to lead #Pelicans. Seems like Herb has more – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looked like Boston tried to get Jaylen Brown the ball there, but ultimately it wound up with Jayson Tatum taking a very difficult fallaway jumper in the corner – basically the same look they got at the end of the first OT in New York to open the season. On to double OT in DC. – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans first points of the second quarter come at the 7:59 mark — a midrange jumper by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Pelicans trail Knicks 44-30 – 7:45 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans really could use those those All Stars on the bench because this is ugly as hell. – 7:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham and Kira Lewis Jr. currently sharing the court for the first time this season. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson feels for #Bulls forward he injured amid flack over foul #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/30/mit… – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Robinson returns to bayou to play in front of family newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mike Breen back on the call on MSG tonight…
He did not broadcast the Knicks win over the Sixers on Tuesday, as it was a nationally televised game on TNT. However, Breen still attended the game as a fan, taking the LIRR to the Garden.
Breen is a genuine hoops head. – 7:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hope Kira Lewis Jr. goes for 20+, regardless the number of shot attempts it takes. (He’s got a quick 5 to start)
Would love for him to develop a more aggressive/attacking mentality. Might as well start tonight. – 7:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Knicks are learning the hard way about trying to throw passes in the vicinity of Herbert Jones – 7:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tonight would’ve been a good one to start Trey Murphy and tell him he needed to shoot at least 10 3s. – 7:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Knicks came out scorching from 3 against a lot of zone by #Pelicans. Tomas Satoransky about to check in for his first game action since Oct. 22 at Chicago – 7:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tomas Satoransky about to check in for New Orleans. He’s had four straight CD-DNPs. – 7:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor. Up 14-3.
If they make all their shots tonight, they have a chance of winning – 7:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, the Knicks have started 4-4 from 3-point range.
Pelicans already trail 14-3. – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are starting the game off playing zone defense. Not many good options against Julius Randle tonight. – 7:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans open up in a 2-3 zone on defense… and immediately give up 2 3-pointers to start the game. – 7:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, Knicks played with no energy in 2nd go-round with Magic. I would not assume that happens tonight in New Orleans. – 7:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
All of Zion’s fans are. not here. There are a LOT of empty seats in New Orleans. On the other hand, assuming there are a lot of beer fans in the streets outside. – 7:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Spike Lee made the trip to New Orleans. He was chopping it up with Julius Randle for a few minutes. Bing bong, let’s do this. – 6:57 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
You know the Knicks are good. Spike Lee in the Big Easy to watch his 4-1 club tonight. – 6:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is out tonight for the Pelicans vs the Knicks – 6:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Starting lineups for tonight’s game in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/HVJI0lYEbq – 6:37 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
On NOW #Knicks GameNight on @MSGNetworks. Watch with ya family! #MSGFamily
@McNuttMonica
@Wally Szcerzbiak
@Rebecca Haarlow
@BillPidto
@KnicksMSGN pic.twitter.com/HT3PacDpnL – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA announces a $25,000 fine for Kevin Durant for this – $10,000 more than Julius Randle got (and it’s well-deserved). nba.com/watch/video/bl… – 6:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Pelicans have officially ruled out Brandon Ingram for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks – 6:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is officially out tonight. Pels trying to avoid going winless on this three-game homestand. – 6:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Nickeil Alexander-Walker chopping it up before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/FKXlcAxBOD – 5:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After playfully tackling Nickeil Alexander-Walker from behind, RJ Barrett high fives Zion Williamson.
The trio having a fun conversation at the scorers table during pregame. pic.twitter.com/EYyTINbrGS – 5:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Look who is out here in a practice jersey during Pelicans-Knicks pregame? #Zion pic.twitter.com/5zmb91il2h – 5:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram woke up sore, Willie Green said. Hasn’t been ruled out yet, but he’s still doubtful. – 5:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram, who is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Knicks, woke up with soreness in his right hip area.
His playing status will be determined in about an hour after a pregame workout. – 5:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks get break. Brandon Ingram expected to miss tonight’s game. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram woke up sore. Says he’s still doubtful. Injury occurred mid to late fourth quarter. – 5:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Brandon Ingram is doubtful tonight for the Pelicans. Could be a gimme game for the Knicks. – 5:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls, Mavericks, Knicks pursued, but Conley says re-signing with Jazz “easy decision” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bul… – 5:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report from the Kings 113-109 win over the Pelicans says Brandon Ingram should have been called for a backcourt violation before hitting that 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining. Bad beat for bettors who took the under on this game.
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 3:29 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Missed the game last night and missing tonight as well
If the Pels somehow take down the Knicks I will be so confused – 3:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Are the Knicks back? 👀
@Kevin O’Connor looks at New York’s young core and how they’ve expanded their game on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/zHOXJbzTYG – 3:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Great photo of Jonas Valanciunas reaction to and-one play pic.twitter.com/5qdiDzypJQ – 2:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his 2021-22 season scoring average Saturday vs. Knicks? @dsallerson picks Jones (4.7); with second pick I took Hart (5.5); last week’s winner @ErinESummers takes Marshall (1.8). #SaturdayScorer Fan choice determined by this vote – 2:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT game between Knicks and #Pelicans (Valanciunas on double-double streak; Jones ninth among #NBA rookies in minutes, behind eight 2021 lottery picks; three-point factor; lineups, notes, keys): https://t.co/ksAKW7s55A pic.twitter.com/6xlbzY0BEy – 1:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
After morning walkthrough, I asked Mitchell Robinson about ripped sneaker scare in Chicago. “I just busted out my shoe. That’s the third pair that did that. It’s because I’m coming back from my foot injury. I have special things that are in my shoes. It was just cutting through. – 1:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Freddy took an L last night in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/3TSn8lXxG4 – 1:43 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans are 6-point underdogs for tonight’s home game against the Knicks. – 1:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Pelicans – who host the Knicks this evening – are listing leading-scorer Brandon Ingram as doubtful due to a right hip contusion. – 1:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are listing Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) as doubtful for tonight’s game vs New York.
Garrett Temple is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans listing Brandon Ingram as doubtful tonight against the Knicks. Right hip contusion. – 1:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game vs. Knicks. Updated @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/TDcVay1zOQ pic.twitter.com/fXPAHnifMv – 1:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams said Mitchell Robinson approached him in-game and said there was no ill intention in the foul that wound up leading to wrist injury
“I gave him a dap, and that was pretty much it… It’s no hard feelings. It was a basketball play from what I saw.” – 1:13 PM
