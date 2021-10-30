Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic (1-6) play against the Detroit Pistons (4-4) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Orlando Magic 103, Detroit Pistons 110 (Final)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham: “I try to keep my head in the right place, my energy. My team knows what they expect out of me, I know what I expect out of me. That’s all that matters.” – 10:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on pressure of being the No. 1 pick: “You don’t have to listen to everything…it’s all about whether I put my ears to it and let it resonate.” – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham on paying attention to other rookies while out: “I’m competitive, so, I want to be better than who I was yesterday and whoever is up against me. I don’t try to compare myself to those guys. I have a lot of respect for all of them. My class has big-time talent.” – 10:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on rookie impact: “I’m competitive so I want to be better than who I was yesterday and who was up against me, but I don’t try to compare myself to any of (the rookie classmates).” – 10:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham: “I’m confident in my shot. Some felt good, some were off. It comes with it. I have confidence in my shot.” – 10:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on shooting struggles: “I just missed them. I’m confident in my shot, and a couple of them felt really good.” – 10:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on first game: “Whenever you step out there, it’s always different than what you had in your head. All the time you spent preparing in your mind, you’re still going to feel the excitement of wanting to play.” – 10:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “Going to the @MotorCityCruise was something I needed, especially getting back to full speed and getting back to the highest level…going there helped me a lot and I got to scrimmage and play.” – 10:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on adrenaline at the start of the game: “I try to stay in the moment and realize at the end of the day, it’s about what goes on (on the court).” – 10:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his ankle: “It was the first game … my ankle is fine and just putting it to the test more.” – 10:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham said the toughest thing was just watching from the sideline and waiting for his ankle to be 100%. – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “I got all the jitters out and now I can go and play free.” – 10:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham on his debut: “I think it was good. I feel like, coming in, just being able to make plays off the ball. I was solid defensively. These are the points I wanted to prove that my ankle was straight.” – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his debut: “It was good. I feel like coming in and being able to make some plays off the ball and get some rebounds … those are the points I wanted to come out and prove that my ankle was straight and move and guard.” – 10:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Raptors edge the Pacers 97-94 for their second win over them in four days.
LeVert played in the 1st half and scored 15. Sabonis had 22/14. Turner with 10/11.
With the Pistons win today, there are no more winless teams. Pacers are 1-6.
Up next: vs Spurs on Mon. – 9:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they’ve been asking their guards to rebound more, and Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, with their size, can do that. – 9:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham’s passing was good and decision-making. His defense was good as well.
He says he doesn’t know if Cade will play tomorrow. – 9:44 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham’s passing was good and decision-making. His defense was good as well.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said there has been more emphasis on active hands and creating turnovers. – 9:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cory Joseph: “It was our defense that helped us get back in the game when they made their run.” – 9:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on duo of Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart: “It’s a different look and Isaiah gives you everything he has in the paint and Kelly is evasive; sometimes he can roll and sometimes he can pop.” – 9:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the second unit: “The bench had a sense of urgency when they came back in the game. Getting that group back together was important to us.” – 9:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “I thought we won the game, but I don’t think we played particularly smart…we have to play with winning habits.” – 9:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “I knew there was going to be rust, and (bad timing)…I liked the effort and intensity and the way he pushed the ball and moved the ball.” – 9:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on what he saw from Cade Cunningham: “Passing, that chip on his shoulder. One thing he didn’t do was sweat his shots not going in.” – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart on comparing he and Olynyk to a thunder-and-lightning running back duo: “They have to guard me a certain way, and then they have to guard Kelly a certain way. When he’s out there, you can see the difference in the game.” – 9:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on balance with Kelly Olynyk: “They have to guard me a certain way and Kelly a certain way; it’s two different types of basketball.” – 9:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on second unit: “They came in and took care of business, gave us energy and a spark to go ahead and finish the game.” – 9:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart: “It definitely feels good to get that first win, knowing the schedule that we have coming up.” – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart: “”It feels good to get that first win, knowing we have some tough games coming up.” – 9:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner with a Magic team high 19 points on 8/15 FG (3/6 3s) in the 110-103 loss in Detroit.
Cole Anthony had 15p,10r,3a (6/10 FG, 3/4 3s)
Jalen Suggs had 10p,6a,5r,2s,1b (3/13 FG, 0/4 3s)
Magic fall to 1-6.
Pistons improve to 1-4. – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The winner of the Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Suggs showdown is Franz Wagner. – 9:25 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Final stats for Cade Cunningham
19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P
What did everyone think? – 9:23 PM
Final stats for Cade Cunningham
19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cade Cunningham: 2p,7a,2r,1b (1/8 FG) in 18:55 in his NBA debut.
His @Detroit Pistons beat the @Orlando Magic 110-103. – 9:23 PM
Cade Cunningham: 2p,7a,2r,1b (1/8 FG) in 18:55 in his NBA debut.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Final: #Pistons 110, #Magic 103
Grant: 22 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assts
Olynyk: 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Bey/J. Jackson: 13 pts, 7 rebs each
Cunningham: 2 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assts
DET gets its first win of the season. – 9:23 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Final: #Pistons beat Magic, 110-103.
No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham scored 2 points (1-8 FG) with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in his debut.
Here is the full list of No. 1 picks to score 2 or fewer points in their debut in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/QdLZ3HeZLy – 9:22 PM
Final: #Pistons beat Magic, 110-103.
No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham scored 2 points (1-8 FG) with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in his debut.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons get their first win of the season, beating the Magic, 110-103
Jerami Grant: 22p, 7r and 4a
Kelly Olynyk: 18p, 5r and 4a
J. Jackson/Bey: 13p each
Isaiah Stewart: 11p and 8r
Trey Lyles: 12p
Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut: 2 points (1-of-8 shooting), 7 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s rarely been pretty, but I do enjoy how hard the Magic play. – 9:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
In my predictions coming into the season, I had Olynyk finishing third in assists. He’s got 4 tonight, should have 6. I’m standing by that one. – 9:17 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Mychal Mulder getting his first minutes for the Magic. He played in 60 games last season for GSW. – 9:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Thought this was pretty clearly a charge, but the Magic challenged and won on the basis that Olynyk leaned into him. There’s a reason Dylan Murphy is on an NBA coaching staff and I am not! pic.twitter.com/xSilrbfRdU – 9:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons up 17, 100-83. Owner Tom Gores, in attendance for Cade’s debut, tossing t-shirts into the crowd – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ bench has looked a lot better in the second half. That Josh Jackson 3, which followed a Kelly O one, is sending people to the exits. Detroit up 17 with 6:13 left. Funny how things look when shots go in at a better-than-20-percent clip – 9:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have their biggest lead, 100-83, 6:13 4Q.
Close to #HashtagTime, but not quite. – 9:07 PM
#Pistons have their biggest lead, 100-83, 6:13 4Q.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
These Magic turnovers are pretty comical at this point … this broadcast should just pump in yakety sax – 9:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are semi-clownin’ for the first time this season. A CoJo under-the-basket pass leads to a Lyles dunk Detroit up 13 with 9:05 left. – 9:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jamahl Mosley is dusting off Ignas Brazdeikis to open the fourth quarter. – 8:57 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Pistons weathered the Magic storm and took command, building a nine-point lead after three quarters. The Wagners are the only Orlando players with anything going on. Going to be tough to dig out of this one. – 8:54 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Detroit 82, Orlando 73 pic.twitter.com/FVUL229P1p – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 82, Magic 73
Jerami Grant: 22p, 6r and 5a
Stewart/Bey: 11p each (Stewart also has 8 boards, Bey 6)
Olynyk: 13p and 4r – 8:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 82, #Magic 73
Grant: 22 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assts
Olynyk: 13 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls
Bey: 11 pts, 6 rebs
Stewart: 11 pts, 8 rebs. – 8:54 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Detroit has really settled down and taken control of the game again. The Magic will try to chip into the lead with R.J. Hampton running the offense. I’m not certain that’s going to work. – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Some really productive Kelly Olynyk minutes here to help Detroit get out to a 10-point lead. – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That might have been the first time Jerami Grant has shown that type of emotion after a make. He shouted after that 3. He’s got 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 6-of-13 shooting. Pistons up 3. – 8:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 73, #Magic 70, 2:51 3Q
Grant: 22 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Olynyk: 11 pts, 4 rebs
Bey: 9 pts, 3 rebs – 8:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit could really use a Frank Jackson heat-check stretch to begin the fourth. – 8:43 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wagner & Wagner: The Orlando broadcast’s nickname for the Magic’s brother duo or a failed NBC sitcom from the 1980s? – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I would like for @Robin Lopez to take Mo and Franz Wagner to Universal Studios and make them wear Thing #1 and Thing #2 t-shirts the whole day. – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Wagner Bros hit back-to-back 3, and Detroit is down by seven. The shooting continues to be a big, big problem. – 8:36 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Back to back good defensive possessions by Jalen Suggs lead to back to back transition lay-ups for him streaking the other way. Still a bit spotty and lax in the half court, yet the signs and tools are there. – 8:34 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jalen Suggs with consecutive fast-break finishes to vault the Magic back into the lead in Detroit. That’s one way to get him going. – 8:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Stats are all wacky tonight. #Pistons Isaiah Stewart had 9 pts, 9 rebs at half, and then it was 9 pts, 7 rebs after half.
He got a board and a basket, so it’s corrected to 11 pts, 8 rebs. – 8:26 PM
Stats are all wacky tonight. #Pistons Isaiah Stewart had 9 pts, 9 rebs at half, and then it was 9 pts, 7 rebs after half.
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham recorded 7 rebounds in the first half tonight against the Magic, setting the record for most rebounds in a half by a Pistons player in their NBA debut since at least 1997-98 (when NBA first tracked play-by-play data). #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 8:16 PM
Cade Cunningham recorded 7 rebounds in the first half tonight against the Magic, setting the record for most rebounds in a half by a Pistons player in their NBA debut since at least 1997-98 (when NBA first tracked play-by-play data). #Pistons
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Me earlier today: Pretty cool that the Celtics game starts at 5:00 PM. I’ll only miss the first quarter of Cade Cunningham’s debut game.
Me now: It’s halftime of Cade Cunningham’s debut game. – 8:16 PM
Me earlier today: Pretty cool that the Celtics game starts at 5:00 PM. I’ll only miss the first quarter of Cade Cunningham’s debut game.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Orlando trails by one at the half.
Magic struggling on the glass, being outrebounded by the Pistons, 36-21 at the half.
Franz Wagner is Orlando’s leading scorer with 9 pts. – 8:12 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Having no spread bigs hurts. Carter wants it midpost but Olynyk is the 2.9 so he can cheat off Bamba. Anthony sees that and reverses to Suggs who travels. Carter can’t spread so there’s no real hi/lo option w/Bamba. So he throws up a low % FT line turnaround #MagicPistons pic.twitter.com/B2rw8dCAT8 – 8:11 PM
Having no spread bigs hurts. Carter wants it midpost but Olynyk is the 2.9 so he can cheat off Bamba. Anthony sees that and reverses to Suggs who travels. Carter can’t spread so there’s no real hi/lo option w/Bamba. So he throws up a low % FT line turnaround #MagicPistons pic.twitter.com/B2rw8dCAT8 – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Detroit 48, Orlando 47 pic.twitter.com/AzJCSy5ZFd – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Turnovers the story right now for the Raps. They had a season-low 8 vs Orlando last night, have almost matched that with 7 after 1Q tonight. 25-22 for the Pacers. – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Magic trail Detroit at halftime by just a point, coming back from 10 down. Not a well played game by either team. Orlando is giving up a zillion offensive rebounds, but the Pistons can’t stop turning it over. – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 48, Magic 47. Ugly end to the half for Detroit.
Jerami Grant: 13p, 5r and 4a
Isaiah Stewart: 9p and 9r
Saddiq Bey: 6p and 3
Cade Cunningham: 2 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists
Killian Hayes: 3 points and 2 assists – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 48, #Magic 47
Grant: 13 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Stewart: 9 pts, 9 rebs
Lyles/Bey: 6 pts each
Cunningham: 2 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assts – 8:09 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham had 6 rebounds in the 1st quarter tonight vs. ORL, tying the most rebounds in any quarter by a Pistons player in their NBA debut since at least 1997-98 (when NBA first tracked play-by-play data). Zeljko Rebraca had 6 rebounds in the 2nd quarter at DAL (10/30/01). – 8:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Magic guard Gary Harris going to the locker room with some sort of injury, might’ve taken an awkward fall – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out at 1:41 2Q, at 14 mins of game time.
If Casey’s estimate of 20-25 mins is right, he’ll be limited in the second half. – 8:05 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out at 1:41 2Q, at 14 mins of game time.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Gary Harris took a hard fall and is on the bench. Looks like a hip. My fellow Spartan Dawg just can’t stay healthy. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has just been consistently good this season. He’s maybe had one bad half of nine. It doesn’t show up in box score but his presence is always noticeable. – 8:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs took a hard fall to the court and came up grabbing his leg. He laid on the court for a few seconds, then popped up and was able to walk back to the Magic bench. He will remain in the game. – 8:03 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs takes a hard foul and fall to the floor. After a moment, he’s able to get up and walk back to the @Orlando Magic‘s bench. He knocks down the subsequent free throws and stays in the game. – 8:03 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Back to my last point: Too much dribble, playing in traffic. Throw the ball ahead and put the pressure defense in recovery. Instead you get this (Note: No Cole Anthony) #MagicPistons pic.twitter.com/0euUWhfv5o – 8:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Magic Jalen Suggs had a collision with #Pistons Isaiah Stewart and Suggs stayed down for a bit. He’s limping back to the bench now. – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That’s a TOUGH finish by Jerami Grant. He’s had a really good first half. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has found his 3-ball. He’s got six points. Grant with 10. Isaiah Stewart has 4 points and 6 rebounds. Pistons up by 8. – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 40, #Magic 32, 4:05 2Q
Grant: 10 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Bey: 6 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 6 rebs
Cunningham: 2 pts, 7 rebs, 2 assts – 7:55 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Magic do this a LOT. No throwaheads. Too much pounding the rock. Unless wing empties there’s no gap. They’ve overloaded the strong side so when Ross drives right he’s going into his defender and the help. Attack/create double gaps w/pass+movement #MagicPistons pic.twitter.com/yOtQHbIadm – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first basket comes on a nice drive and lefty finish. – 7:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay we’ve finally hit the tipping point between “hey, this is great defense between Detroit and Orlando!” to “oh no, this is now bad offense.” The Hayes pass to an unaware Grant was it lol – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham’s first NBA bucket is a drive and layup with 5:04 left in the first half. – 7:54 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
“Make it rain! Magic City, here I come!” – Big Papi, tossing cash in the air. No context needed… – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham, Stewart and Hayes check back in with Lyles and Josh Jackson – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes are back in at 7:23 2Q – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After going 0-for-5 from deep Thursday against Detroit, Danny Green buries his first 3-pointer tonight. Sixers up 7-6 early. – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Lyles and Olynyk have a combined 9 shot attempts. They’ve each made one. – 7:43 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Josh Jackson just eviscerated a dunk attempt, btw #NBATopShotThis pic.twitter.com/Aei8sZOsux – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The daily Josh Jackson ridiculous block just occurred. And that might have been the best of them. – 7:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cade Cunningham went scoreless during his first stint on the floor, but had 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 25, #Magic 20
Grant: 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Bey/Hayes/Joseph: 3 pts each
Cunningham: 6 rebs, 2 assts – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Detroit 25, Orlando 20 pic.twitter.com/nUKy3ukPhj – 7:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Orlando is playing a Chuma Okeke/Franz Wagner at the 4/5 lineup and this game is just my favorite thing on planet earth right now. Let’s do some weird functional shit. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 25, Magic 20.
Jerami Grant: 10p and 4r
Cade Cunningham: 0 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists
Bench unit still playing a little disjointed. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice penetration and dump-back pass from Cade to Stew for a bucket. Pistons up four. Jerami Grant leads all scorers with six points. – 7:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham didn’t get an assist on that first pass to Bey; his first assist goes on an inside feed to Isaiah Stewart for a dunk. – 7:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
huge ovation in Detroit for Cade Cunningham as he makes his NBA debut with a big defensive hustle play. pic.twitter.com/GPlVlbLrMM – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes’ spot-up 3 extends Detroit’s lead to four. Ball movement has been good from the starters. A good pace, too. – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 12, #Magic 9, 6:04 1Q
Grant: 4 pts, reb, asst
Hayes/Bey: 3 pts, reb each
Stewart: 2 pts, 2 rebs – 7:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Cade has made like four exceptional passes in 3:30 and my love for basketball is centered purely in Detroit. – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Crowd gets amped when #Pistons Cade Cunningham almost gets a steal, goes to the floor for the loose ball, and DET ends up getting possession. – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a nice find for #Pistons Cade Cunningham to see Saddiq Bey on the opposite side of the court, for his first assist. – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,136 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is at @LCArena_Detroit for Cade Cunningham’s debut. – 7:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, Knicks played with no energy in 2nd go-round with Magic. I would not assume that happens tonight in New Orleans. – 7:10 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Legendary Pistons announcer John Mason introduces Cade Cunningham for the first time. pic.twitter.com/VvLgTVq3KG – 7:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham pregame intro pic.twitter.com/O3cnCZmKQG – 7:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade debut aside, Detroit needs a win tonight. Orlando is 1-5. Pistons (0-4) face Brooklyn (twice), Milwaukee and Philly this week. – 6:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
It’s official: #Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will make NBA debut tonight: https://t.co/DVRX5AoS2F pic.twitter.com/I79IZYFBNX – 6:53 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
October 30 at Detroit
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WE4YHDyBF4 – 6:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cole Anthony’s last four games: 19 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2.3 TOs in 33.8 mins, 51/48/80 shooting, 55.4% True Shooting – 6:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Magic starters: Anthony, Suggs, F. Wagner, Carter and Bamba. #DFS – 6:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters appear to be Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart. Two of these players can legally buy alcohol. – 6:36 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Cade Cunningham makes his #Pistons debut tonight and is in the starting lineup vs Orlando at the LCA. – 6:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters look to be Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#DFS – 6:34 PM
#Pistons starters look to be Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out for pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/7sGggHInUJ – 5:57 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey says they interviewed Magic rookie Jalen Suggs during the draft process and called it one of the most impressive he’s witnessed. “As a player, a younger Jason Kidd. I won’t put that pressure on him, but that’s who he reminds you of,” Casey said. pic.twitter.com/HlG2H70D67 – 5:56 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Today’s injury report in Detroit. Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant is good to go today. pic.twitter.com/B5sO2nvgzs – 5:49 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“His ability to make plays. He can guard up, he can guard down. I think that’s going to be big for us.” @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on @chuma_okeke, who will play tonight. The team will watch and monitor his minutes and he’ll come off the bench tonight. – 5:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced Chuma Okeke is available to play tonight. He has not played this season due to a right hip bone bruise. – 5:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dwane Casey said Jalen Suggs was one of the most impressive players he has interviewed during the pre-draft process. He said he reminds him of a younger Jason Kidd. – 5:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 7 at DETROIT
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said #Magic rookie Jalen Suggs had one of the most impressive draft interviews he’s been involved in during the past 30 years. – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s debut: “I understand, and the organization understands, there will be rust.” – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey wouldn’t reveal whether Cade Cunningham will start, but … you know… – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on excitement of Cade Cunningham’s debut: “You’re exciting but my expectations are the same — we’re still growing.” – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant is good to play tonight. – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on what kind of pep talk he gave to Cade Cunningham: “Do what you have done since you were four.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he’d like to keep his rotation at 9 or 10: “The guys who are producing will play.” – 5:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cade Cunningham will play tonight versus the Magic, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. He will be on a 20-25 minute count and will play shorter bursts tonight. Casey would not say if he’ll start. – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is set to play 20-25 minutes. – 5:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets injury report for Sunday vs Detroit :
Claxton (non-Covid illness) – OUT
Millsap (personal reasons) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is good to make his debut. “Shorter bursts, shorter stints. We’ll have him on a minutes restriction. Let the fans know not to chant his name. The medical people will (kill me) if I play him over a certain amount of minutes.” – 5:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham will make his rookie debut tonight. He’ll be on a minutes count. “I’ll be arrested if I play him past a certain amount”, says Dwane Casey – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will be on a minutes restriction and will play in spurts. – 5:21 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Detroit #Pistons coach Dwane Casey confirms that No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will make his debut tonight. He missed all preseason action and the first 4 games with a sprained ankle. “Yes, he’s good to go,” he said. – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is good to go tonight. – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on UM-MSU: “It was a great game — not a good game.” – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Reminder that I won’t be at tonight’s Pistons-Magic game. @dgauruder will have the game story and any additional Cade Cunningham debut coverage – 5:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Add Paul Millsap (personal reasons) to Nic Claxton (ill) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible) as players who will miss tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. #Nets – 4:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Nic Claxton as out for tomorrow’s game against Detroit with a non-COVID illness. Paul Millsap is out due to personal reasons. – 4:56 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Cade Cunningham is set to make his rookie debut tonight.
How much will it hurt Cade that he missed preseason & training camp?
Here’s what @David Thorpe had to say on my latest NBA Big Board Pod …
https://t.co/q2Pxqcxtcg pic.twitter.com/n5HTUdEyjH – 4:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No incorrect calls in the last two minutes of Raptors-Magic, says the L2M report. – 3:21 PM
Michael Carter-Williams @mcarterwilliams
What a performance by @MylaHill her first amateur fight was a classic! She’s just getting started! Let’s Go champ! pic.twitter.com/8ZuJKQADDF – 2:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Last night’s easy to write on deadline game: Barnes, Trent lead Raptors over Suggs, pesky Magic torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 1:49 PM
