Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 40, Milwaukee Bucks 38 (Q2 04:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks turned it over a bit last week in San Antonio, and their 10th tonight leads to two more points (plus a free throw to come) for the #Spurs. – 8:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics play six of their next nine games on the road. Their home games in that stretch won’t be easy either (Bulls, Raptors, Bucks). – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With less than 5 minutes left in the 2Q, the Bucks and Spurs have a combined 25 points in the quarter – 8:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Former Spur George Hill with 6 points, all in the paint after that last alley-oop dunk.
MIL ties SA at 34 all
Forbes up to 6 points for SA – 8:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I must admit, I was not ready for Khris Middleton to choose the alley-oop to George Hill option there, but it worked. Hill threw it down with two hands.
Middleton hit a three on the previous possession as well and the Bucks and Spurs are tied at 34 in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Middleton lob to George Hill for the dunk. Hill still got some bounce in those legs! – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. #Spurs lead 34-29. – 8:46 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bryn Forbes air balls a three.
Pop: what happened?
Forbes: pic.twitter.com/xOOL4Qs4gY – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Good defense by Murray and Vassell.
Giannis was trying to post Murray, but Vassell’s pressure on the pass allowed Murray to steal it instead – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3
White 14 points (9 from three) | Middleton 6 pts
Spurs are a +6 from the 3PT line
Bucks are winning the mid-range 8-0 – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton played just over 10 minutes of that opening quarter. #Bucks – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of late baskets in the final 30 seconds gives the #Spurs a 27-24 over the #Bucks after one quarter. – 8:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs doing what they do, up 27-24 after 1Q in Milwaukee. Derrick White had a big quarter, scoring 14. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Spurs guard Derrick White has 14 points so far in the first quarter and the #Spurs lead 22-17 with 4:10 to go in the frame. – 8:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks haven’t shot the ball well to start the game, but putback from George Hill and Pat Connaughton have helped them keep it close. Spurs up, 21-17, with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Hasn’t been a ton of letting it fly early as the Bucks have passed up some 3s to attack. – 8:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White update: 13 points, with 9 of his points from three
SA had built a 6 point lead – 8:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 points in the 1Q for White.
He’s attacking the MIL defense with 4 paint points and he has a 3PT make – 8:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle is a world-class defensive talent; Georges Niang is faring better on Danilo Gallinari than George Hill; Sixers have a 19-2 edge in fast-break points and lead the Hawks by 15. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of quick fouls on T. & G. Antetokounmpo early, but #Bucks lead 4-3 in the opening minutes vs. the #Spurs – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied fellow #Bucks champion Jon McGlocklin for fourth in games played in franchise history at 595. – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s Bryn Forbes Ring Night in Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/uTrWISw0lm – 8:09 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bryn Forbes collects his ring. There’s always cool stories with role players in championship teams. Forbes torching the Heat in the first round sweep and out scoring Jimmy Butler will probably be the memory from the one year he spent in Milwaukee. Huge series. – 8:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Mike Budenholzer hand Bryn Forbes his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/Y27KsNGJnN – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former #Bucks guard Bryn Forbes and his #Spurs teammates take in his championship video tribute. pic.twitter.com/r5gHIjzM5v – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Thanasis Antetokounmpo draw starts for the #Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. – 7:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Bucks will start George Hill and Thanasis tonight pic.twitter.com/L5Vu5hm1y2 – 7:40 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Like a lot of NBA players, Lonnie Walker missed out on his last three years of college. He enrolled instead at what he calls the “University of Pop.”
Wrote on the continuing education of the student Popovich calls “the most curious guy … since Manu.”
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 7:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I read everything, I see everything, I hear what people say about me and all that stuff… People that don’t know will know. And the people that already know are the ones that pay me the big bucks. I’m here.” — @CJ McCollum rip.city/3ExgtDC – 7:19 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Our @Webex newsroom number of the night: 59.5 percent of Jaylen Brown’s drives generating points. That’s best on C’s + top 10 in the NBA among players with at least 10 drives per game (ahead of Giannis, LeBron).
Jaylen proves the value of his drives immediately after 📼⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0qdEc7TNmS – 6:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade debut aside, Detroit needs a win tonight. Orlando is 1-5. Pistons (0-4) face Brooklyn (twice), Milwaukee and Philly this week. – 6:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer confirms that the Bucks will be visiting the White House two Mondays from now (Nov. 8). Reported earlier today by @Tim Bontemps.
Budenholzer: “We’re very excited, very appreciative of the invite.” – 6:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We’re very excited. We’re very appreciate of the invite.” – Coach Bud on the Bucks getting to visit the White House in the near future after winning the title. – 6:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before Bucks-Spurs.
Back-to-back for the Bucks tonight and tomorrow in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/yB86tbQAZh – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As #Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday, Jrue Holiday (ankle) & Brook Lopez (back) will not play tonight vs. the #Spurs.
And with it being the start of a back-to-back Bobby Portis has been ruled out for return to competition reconditioning.
Semi Ojeleye is good to go. – 5:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Something interesting:
Miami’s been really good in transition so far, but they’ve also been really good at slowing down opposing transition offense
Charlotte and Milwaukee lead the league in fast-break frequency
Miami slowed both of them down
Memphis is 5th in that category – 2:10 PM
