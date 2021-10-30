Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors (3-3) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Toronto Raptors 49, Indiana Pacers 49 (Q3 09:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics play six of their next nine games on the road. Their home games in that stretch won’t be easy either (Bulls, Raptors, Bucks). – 8:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No LaVert to start the second half; break for the Raptors because he was really good in the first half
It’s his first game after back woes – 8:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Consecutive airballs from OG to close the half (Raps have shot 4 as a team), 19 combined turnovers, 7-for-32 three-point shooting. Couple teams fighting through fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back, and it hasn’t been pretty. 47-46 Pacers lead. – 8:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With both teams playing for the second night in a row, the Pacers have a 47-46 halftime lead on TOR.
LeVert has looked sharp, 6 for 10 with 15pts. Sabonis, who was kept to 9pts on 4 shots four nights ago, has 15 & 7.
Raptors getting too much around the basket, 32 of their 46pts – 8:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers by 1 at the half; choppy/sloppy game but certainly not out of hand – 8:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Surprised we haven’t seen Dragic in this game, considering a back-to-back and Fred’s early foul trouble. – 8:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Some tremendous Svi minutes at both ends here, Raptors up 1, 6:52 until half – 8:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Turnovers the story right now for the Raps. They had a season-low 8 vs Orlando last night, have almost matched that with 7 after 1Q tonight. 25-22 for the Pacers. – 8:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 3 at second timeout
Given this is the third game in four nights for both teams, it’ll likely be who has gas in the tank in the 4th that determines the outcome – 7:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wizards just running zero-pass isos evey play of crunch time. Did same against Indiana. – 7:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert providing just the jolt the Pacers need, nine of their first 13pts over the first 4:29. Layups, 3s, cuts to the rim.
He’s ecstatic to be playing again. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers much more aggressively defensively than the other night; and someone gotta get Matt Devlin some of those Fishermen’s Friends things. Fast – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nate Bjorkgren is back in The Fieldhouse, now a coaching consultant with the Raptors pic.twitter.com/osw5XaVHPT – 7:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chris Duarte is the international man of mystery. Where exactly is he from? pic.twitter.com/CuSGiWISoX – 7:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers announce that they have picked up the team option on Goga Bitadze’s contract for the 2022-23 season. I wrote about the considerations for that decision here: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Last Pacer off the court from warmups: Caris LeVert. He looks sharp and ready to go.
He’ll play in bursts and they’ll watch his minutes closely. pic.twitter.com/sYRXN37zLF – 7:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The league announced Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for “forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands” in the 3rd quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 at Barclays Center. – 6:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not much new out of pre-game chinwag with N. Nurse
Same Raptors starters in Indy, need energy from bench on second night of back-to-back, and so on and so forth – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pacers forward Caris LeVert is available to make his season debut tonight, Coach Rick Carlisle says. – 5:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Brogdon for Indy but LeVert returns and will make his season debut vs the Raptors tonight (but on a minute restriction). – 5:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: Caris LeVert returns tonight vs the Raptors. Pacers are 1-5 to start this season without him due to a sore back.
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is out. pic.twitter.com/e9YBx9pyWR – 5:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Texas lost again? They should’ve opted out of the 2021 season like Indiana did – 3:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No incorrect calls in the last two minutes of Raptors-Magic, says the L2M report. – 3:21 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Also: The thing I always hate abt Michigan’s late-season matchups is that OSU is sitting here documenting each thing UM struggled w here. I remember Indiana carving us up with crossing routes, then OSU doing it. Today, it’s MSU quick snaps. OSU will use it, too. – 3:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are exercising the rookie scale team option for Goga Bitadze’s fourth season worth $4.7 million, league source tells @FieldhouseFiles. – 2:28 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Brogdon doubtful for Pacers tonight vs. Raptors. LeVert questionable. Siakam and Watanabe remain out for Toronto. Both teams will have some tired legs, though Raptors have well-rested Dragic in reserve for tonight if needed. – 2:02 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The Pacers’ final personal link to their ABA roots has fallen off the scene. Bob Bernath, who worked the first game in 1967 and has held courtside duties ever since, has been squeezed out by the loss of seating in @GainbridgeFH. These things happen and there’s no reason for … – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are +29 in Dalano Banton’s 68 minutes. His +29 leads all rookies. – 1:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Last night’s easy to write on deadline game: Barnes, Trent lead Raptors over Suggs, pesky Magic torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 1:49 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Interesting but intuitive result from this week’s NFL tie leverage charts.
For the Colts, a tie is worth just 0.29 as much as a win. But for their opponent, the Titans, a tie is worth 0.76.
A tie would give TEN the H2H tiebreaker over IND, having beaten them once already. pic.twitter.com/yRUGzm9AzW – 1:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Caris LeVert (sore back) listed as questionable for the third straight game. Malcolm Brogdon (left hamstring strain) is doubtful tonight vs Raptors. – 1:33 PM
