Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls

The Utah Jazz (4-0) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021
Utah Jazz 97, Chicago Bulls 105 (Q4 00:53)
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic has had an awful shooting night (4-18), and awful shooting start to the season, but just made the two biggest shots of the night. Massive 3 and layup to keep Bulls ahead 105-97 with 53.9 secs to go – 10:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan’s jumper ended a 16-4 Jazz run. #Bulls trying to hang on, up 100-95 with 1:39 left. – 10:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has converted a couple of third-and-1s here on the opening drive and is on the move after a 15-yard face mask. – 10:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls lead the Jazz 98-88 with 3:06 left. It would be a huge win for a shorthanded Bulls team that has made up for key absences by getting something from everyone tonight against an undefeated Utah team. – 10:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:06 remaining. The Jazz trail the Bulls 98-88…..Utah has made a run to get on the cusp of striking distance. Would need to be perfect from here on out – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pretty crazy that when the Jazz get it right, it gets right QUICK. 8-point game just like that. – 10:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell’s collective wear and tear tonight has been real. He went off in the first half but those were just real tough buckets. He’s run out of juice in the second half. The value of mike Conley to this team is immense – 10:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah wins the toss and will take the ball to start.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After trying to force that pass down to a cutting Royce O’Neale, only to have it go awry, Donovan is now up to 6 turnovers on the night. Jazz have 19 as a team. – 10:12 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Welcome back to the rotation, Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/XLLjJYycjR – 10:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz have really missed Mike Conley tonight, who excels at counters to the kind of defense Chicago is playing. The turnovers and wild Clarkson/Mitchell forays to the rim would have been reduced in my opinion. – 10:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Even more intrigue to this Utah-UCLA game with DTR out and Ethan Garbers to start.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls are getting fantastic contributions from their role players tonight – 10:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 15 92-77…We are having fun on the radio…Bill wants to throw a party. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell picked up the tech, triple clapping at referee Matt Myers. – 10:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell was right to demand that technical foul, this has been weirdly lopsided in the second half with the whistles. – 10:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jazz are shooting 35.5% with 23 points off 17 forced TOs. Their defense has been spectacular. – 10:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Donovan Mitchell just begged for a T after not getting a foul call, clapping twice in the official’s face. Looked like pretty good position defense by LaVine without fouling to me. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell with the technical foul. Just a really rough night for the Jazz with the officiating – 10:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mitchell assessed a Technical foul for complaining/clapping at Tyler Ford after a no call.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have just been horribly out of sync all night — Don is 8-21, JC is 3-17, Bojan 2-8, Joe 3-9. Just getting nothing easy. – 10:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This one is about over. The Jazz have 17 second half points. Just a tremendous game defensively from Chicago – 10:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert having an extended convo with Scott Wall, Don having an extended convo with Rudy Gay … meanwhile, an inbounds pass is thrown away, and Chicago gets another bucket. – 10:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This Bulls team flat out competes…love the heart of this club…@Chicago Bulls @670TheScore – 10:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 84-74 with 9:46 remaining. Gonna need a good three minutes to stay in this one. The bulls have played awfully well tonight – 10:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy gets stuffed by Derrick Jones Jr. coming over on the weakside double-team, then Jones simply outruns everyone, takes the outlet, throws it down. Chicago lead is 10, 84-74, with 9:46 to play. – 10:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Derrick Jones Jr with his 3rd block. Caruso downcourt pass..Jones with the flush. Bulls 84-74 9:46 left 4th – 10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’ve been covering Rudy Gobert for seven years. I’m not sure ive ever seen him get a whistle like this in a game – 9:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell having an extended conversation during the break with official Scott Wall. Hoping to get some better scrutiny under the basket on drives – 9:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bulls up 79-72 after 3Q. A lot of turnovers, a lot of forced bad looks. Butler looks out of place, Whiteside is getting beasted by Tony Bradley, Clarkson is making poor decisions, Gobert is getting a poor whistle. – 9:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 79-72 after 3. Bulls D has been outstanding. Utah came in at 46%–tonight 36% DeRozan with 24. LaVine 18pts Bulls bench and energy-D- fabulous. – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Bulls 79, Jazz 72. That end of 3Q was pretty much a disaster for Utah. Weird offensive foul call on Rudy, 3-point play for CHI off the missed FT, another forced try from Butler with EP wide-open in the corner. – 9:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls up 7 going into the Final 12 and looking for their first good win of the season. Please no more threes, Ayo. – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of three. The Jazz trail the Bulls 79-72…..great game from Chicago tonight. Making every right play. The Jazz weren’t great in the third quarter – 9:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tony Bradley took a shot on that last contest of Clarkson. He’s getting looked at by trainers. Looked like blow to face. – 9:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Spain pick-and-roll is a pretty widespread action these days. You’ve probably at least heard mention of it. Less common to hear how to defend it.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ok that was a horseshit call on Gobert. Not sure how that was the conclusion – 9:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Love the Bulls reserves energy..Bradley, Jones, Caruso Ayo—this is the effort nightly the Bulls will need…Bulls 75-69. 2:34 left 3rd – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don tries again to split a double team, turns it over, Bulls turn it into FB points. Quin is displeased right now. Bulls are surging again — 75-69 with 2:34 left 3Q. Just no consistency on either end from Utah tonight. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:34 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz trail the Bulls 75-69….Jazz have scored 12 points in the third quarter – 9:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Bradley just stuffing Hassan Whiteside’s rim attempts in this 3Q… – 9:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Both teams having trouble finding complementary scorers tonight. Vuc is 2-for-13 from field; Jordan Clarkson 1-for-12.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Good minutes from Tony Bradley tonight. 2 blocks and a layup in the third quarter already – 9:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert’s release point when he’s driving to the rim is so weirdly low. He tries to get shots off from his waist sometimes which is a big reason why they don’t have much touch. – 9:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are leading with LaVine and Vooch combining for 6-26 to this point. – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz don’t have an answer for DeMar tonight. The Bulls would be smart to give him the rock on almost every possession – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m kind of worried about Zach LaVine. I applaud the effort and trying to play through, but he’s clearly not himself right now. – 9:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
6 offensive rebounds for Gobert in 19 minutes so far… certainly possible he gets double-digit ORebs tonight – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A lot of you have been asking, so yes, the Knicks won again tonight and are now 5-1. You all don’t have to feel as bad knowing the Bulls first loss of the year came at the hands of a very good team. #MrPositive – 9:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah will dress four QBs again tonight.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Where are you listening @Chicago Bulls ball @670TheScore we will give you a plug ! – 9:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz continue to flip last year’s script on it’s head with Rudy Gobert having a negative +/- and Donovan Mitchell leading the team.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“Split, Croatia is my hometown, but Chicago is my heart and my home.” — Toni Kukoc – 9:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Toni Kukoc, wearing his Hall of Fame jacket, just addressed UC crowd at halftime. He was introduced by Artis Gilmore. Thanked organization, teammates and fans.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bulls were honoring Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Toni Kukoc tonight. pic.twitter.com/tmnngnCROG – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In halftime ceremony celebrating Toni Kukoč’s @Hoophall induction, Kukoc thanked fans and called Chicago “my heart and my home.” Fellow HOF inductee Artis Gilmore introduced him. – 9:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Bulls are celebrating Toni Kukoc being inducted into the basketball HOF and there is some sort of halftime thing planned. A very memory lane type think I suppose – 9:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 57-54 at the half. Mitchell has 22 points, after a slow start, he really started to figure stuff out against the Bulls D. DeRozan has 16, Lavine 13. – 9:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Utah 57 Bulls 54-halftime. Mitchell 22. Gobert 9 reb. DeRozan 16pts. – 9:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Bulls 54. Great 2Q from the Jazz, once Donovan returned to the court. He was tremendous that half, w/22p. After going 1-11 from 3 in 1Q, Jazz were 5-11 in 2nd. Bulls were just 9-21 FGs in the period. – 9:11 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls led by 11, but Jazz went on a run with the starters back in and are up 57-54 at halftime. Donovan Mitchell leads with 22 pts.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Chicago: the Jazz lead the Bulls 57-54….Utah trailed by as many as 11 in the second quarter. Came all the way back in the last seven minutes. Mitchell with 22 to lead everyone. Scored 13 in the last 8 min – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jazz 57, Bulls 54 at half
DeRozan 16 points
LaVine 13 points
Ball 11 points
Mitchell 22 points – 9:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This has been one of my biggest gripes with the empty side pick-and-roll that the Bulls go to a lot. Vucevic had been spotting up from 18 feet. Nice to see him moving behind the line. Bulls came into the game dead last in 3-point attempts, this is a good way to boost that number. pic.twitter.com/4zLKtxAwIQ – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Couple unforced errors by the Bulls. LaVine turned his head and let Ingles get a wide-open look for 3, which he buried. Then a Caruso TO leads to Gobert FTs. Bulls have just 4 TOs but need better finish to half. – 9:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There’s a fan behind the Chicago basket that keeps yelling “Hey Rudy, you stink!” Rudy just heard it while Bulls FTs were being shot. Second half dunk those fans will probably get a look – 9:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bulls fan was yelling “Hey Rudy, you stink!” for several minutes in a row. Two things: 1. Really clever. 2. He was yelling it at Hassan Whiteside. Someone apparently finally clued him in. He’s back at it now. – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After that Bulls turnover, Don was yelling, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” Wanted to attack quickly, wound up getting two FTs out of it. – 9:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell yelling at his teammates to keep pushing the ball, even after makes
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jordan Clarkson is guarding Derrick Jones Jr., so the Bulls are spamming the DeRozan/Jones pick-and-roll almost every time down the court right now trying to involve Clarkson in the action. DeRozan is going off. pic.twitter.com/2xKUzPKllg – 8:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics play six of their next nine games on the road. Their home games in that stretch won’t be easy either (Bulls, Raptors, Bucks). – 8:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’m not in the “Gobert needs a back to the basket game” crowd, but you can see how nice it is for the @Utah Jazz have have a guy like Hassan Whiteside who is a threat to score as soon as he touches the ball within 8 feet.
David Locke @DLocke09
Bulls are 2nd best team so far this season at denying the three but have been giving up the most shots at the rim. Tonight the Jazz are getting caught in between – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan with 10 of his 14 points in the 2nd quarter–wearing out Eric Paschall. – 8:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson now 0-10 in the first half, ensuring he’ll somehow go 8-10 in the second half – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:38 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Bulls 40-31 – 8:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls playing with a ton of energy…38-29. Jazz 2-13- 3s. DeRozan with 12. Ball 11pts – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jazz missed some good looks early. Now, the Bulls defense is swarming. Ayo and Lonzo teamed to shut off that last drive. Bulls already have scored 10 points off Jazz TOs and limited Utah to 33.3% shooting. – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The second unit tonight is clearly not flowing as well with Butler in there in pace of Conley, so buckets have been hard to come by. Meanwhile, the cross-matching in transition defense has left a lot to be desired. Bulls lead 38-29. – 8:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is taking control for the Bulls to start the second.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Paschall’s competing against DeRozan… but not enough to actually bother him yet. Jazz still missing an adequate guard defender – 8:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are losing the second unit minutes which isn’t great for them. Offense has been hard without Mitchell on the floor – 8:42 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Don’t really have a problem with the shots the Jazz are taking and to be down just one point when they aren’t hitting open shots is just fine. – 8:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Bulls 25, Jazz 24. Lots of good looks for Utah in the period that didn’t go in. Bojan 2-6, JC 0-6. Jazz went 8-25 overall, including only 1-11 from 3. – 8:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell and Lonzo Ball each have nine points to lead their respective teams – 8:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 25-24 after 1Q. You know, going 1-11 from 3, you’ll take it. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 25-24. Ball with 9. LaVine 6pts. Vucevic 6 reb. Utah 1-11 3s. – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Solid first quarter for the PWil-less Bulls.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan staggering DeMar DeRozan + Lonzo Ball with reserves to close this quarter
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic is 0-5 and down to 40.7% for season. He’s a career 49.5% shooter. It’s early, but he’s missing a lot of shoots you’re used to seeing him bury. – 8:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jared Butler gonna get real minutes tonight. He’s checking in next dead ball – 8:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don’s first couple times going at the Bald Eagle, he scored easily. That time, made it a bit harder on himself by crossing over back into being guarded. Still, he got the bucket, and the Jazz lead 16-15 with 3:23 left 1Q. – 8:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I would prefer Mitchell try to get a switch before going iso on the other team’s best defender… but man, what a move from Dono. – 8:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:23 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Bulls 16-15…Chicago is a terrific perimeter defensive team. Get to the basket and there’s no rim protection. But getting to the basket past their guards is much easier said than done – 8:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine’s left thumb doesn’t look good. He’s again playing with it heavily taped, and he’s clutching it during stoppages.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. checking it for Javonte Green. He gets first rotation turn at backup PF – 8:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
10-0 Bulls run right now… Jazz’s defense started great and has fallen off significantly – 8:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are 0-6 from 3 but all 6 of those looks were good shots. They just aren’t falling – 8:23 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah State football gets commitment from Oklahoma wide receiver Jordan “JD” Drew https://t.co/5Y69f3upbj pic.twitter.com/YfvS46GZrs – 8:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Main thing that changed in the last min is Lavine getting aggressive. Opened everything for the Bulls – 8:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles had to be separated from NBA ref Scott Wall after that play as he argued the non-foul call. Pleasantries were exchanged. – 8:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6-0 run from the Bulls and the game is tied at 10-10…timeout Jazz….6:53 remaining in the first quarter – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets hope to take lessons from facing Rudy Gobert ift.tt/3GEFdvg – 8:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have some concerns about Patrick Williams – both mentally and physically – as he’s headed for Sunday surgery on his left wrist, which could end his regular season.
Read it:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert proving that being really freaking tall can still be an advantage in basketball – 8:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Media seating in Chicago pro: down on the floor.
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz or getting ready to go to battle in the United Center in chicago. Tonight’s broadcast is available to you at 97.5 and 1280 the zone as well as the Utah Jazz app. instagram.com/p/CVrBdG2sl1T/… – 8:04 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson feels for #Bulls forward he injured amid flack over foul #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/30/mit… – 7:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
As expected, #Bulls will start Javonte Green at power forward in place of the injured Patrick Williams. – 7:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : UTA (Visitor)
Bogdanovic, Bojan
Gobert, Rudy
Ingles, Joe
O’Neale, Royce
Mitchell, Donovan
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo -Guard
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green and all that man energy gets the starting nod in Patrick Williams’ place. – 7:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls starters in their first game without Patrick Williams:
Lonzo Ball; Zach LaVine; DeMar DeRozan; Javonte Green; Nikola Vučević.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball ready to roll at 6:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/ehNUbrgwyx – 7:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Knicks came out scorching from 3 against a lot of zone by #Pelicans. Tomas Satoransky about to check in for his first game action since Oct. 22 at Chicago – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Asked Billy Donovan pregame what Patrick Williams can do to stay engaged during rehab
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on how the @Utah Jazz will approach resting Mike Conley.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Wazzu big over Arizona State, so Utah is four quarters away from having total control of the Pac-12 South. – 6:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder said Conley sitting out is a back to back situation. Rarely played them last year. Will probably rarely play them this season – 6:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz/Bulls tonight. What are you expecting pic.twitter.com/jRUmFYpM0U – 6:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Paschall, Miye Oni and Hassan Whiteside are all officially available tonight in Chicago. They had previously been listed as probable. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay are out – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls, Mavericks, Knicks pursued, but Conley says re-signing with Jazz “easy decision” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bul… – 5:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching Sparty beat Michigan this afternoon has aged me beyond description. I need to pull a Benjamin Button and prepare to call @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @UnitedCenter 6:45 pre. Love you, Bulls Nation! pic.twitter.com/PvnoEzTGPe – 4:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Arizona State looked like the class of the Pac-12 for a little bit, then got drilled by Utah in the second half, now down three scores at home to Wazzu. – 4:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, scouts and execs discuss Russell Westbrook’s early struggles in Laker Land, and a conversation with Mike Conley about his fantastic fit in Utah.
A tale of two point guards and how they’re impacting the West, at @TheAthletic
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams thought it would be a “bad sprain,” at worst. But surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist will sideline him 4-6 months, a brutal development
The news left him speechless at first, but Williams is now bracing for the road back:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Utah Jazz are striving to become a better defensive team this season.
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Per @Ben Falk, the Trail Blazers are 6th in offense, 10th in defense and 7th in net rating through five games. Only 3 other teams are top 10 in both O and D: Utah, Chicago and Atlanta. – 2:14 PM
