Hornets had lowball offer for Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM). “When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I’m told the Hornets’ baseline offer was four years, $60 million,” Windhorst said. “Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we’ve compared him to during his career, got … which some people in the league feel is an overpay.”
Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Well, at least we have this from tonight. Miles Bridges! pic.twitter.com/TKYPR6HlVs – 9:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ reported baseline contract-extension offer to Miles Bridges: Four years, $60M nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/hor… – 4:40 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
BING, BONG: Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Ja Morant, Miles Bridges, the new-look Knicks, fun bench taunts, blah Nets, much more: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:24 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the season so far per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Stephen Curry
3. Kevin Durant
4. MILES BRIDGES
5. Trae Young – 1:57 AM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney, determining what’s real and what’s not one week into the season. Bing Bong Knicks, Miles Bridges, more:
open.spotify.com/episode/6vglpq… – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Miles Bridges last 4 games:
31 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PT | 52 FG%
25 PTS | 10 REB | 2 3PT | 50 FG%
32 PTS | 9 REB | 3 3PT | 56 FG%
30 PTS | 7 REB | 4 3PT | 54 FG%
Leap taken. pic.twitter.com/aULnRNqjXB – 9:28 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic now 1-4.
No answer for Miles Bridges, who had 31 in the Hornets 120-111 win in Orlando.
Magic reserves went -8, -22, -18 and -15 as the Hornets bench went +27, +16, +24 and +14.
Depth a recurring issue as the Magic remain w/o 3 starters (Fultz, Isaac, Okeke). – 9:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Miles Bridges tonight:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5-10 3P
Bridges has scored 131 points this season. The only player in @Charlotte Hornets history with more points through the first five games of a season is Kemba Walker (155, 2018-19). – 9:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Hornets going to take this one, up by 9 with 36 seconds left. Miles Bridges has 31 points, Gordon Hayward 24. – 9:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Tired: Lonzo Ball will make the All-Star team.
Wired: Miles Bridges will make the All-Star team. – 8:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The rare play where LaMelo will miss someone in transition. Miles Bridges wasn’t too happy with him either. Ball has struggled scoring tonight, think he was focused on getting himself on track. pic.twitter.com/bjIHBbtODf – 8:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 93, Hornets 91
Miles Bridges is up to 28 points. Cole Anthony has 18. – 8:49 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets would be lost at sea without Miles Bridges tonight. He’s taking another huge developmental step in front of our eyes. – 8:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Hornets 64, Magic 61
Miles Bridges has a game-high 17 points, while Terrence Ross leads the Magic with 13. – 8:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
No Nick Richards, Miles Bridges in as the back up center and that’s while Bamba is in the game – 8:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That dunk by @Jaylen Brown over Miles Bridges… will that ever get old? – 7:52 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: League source confirms that Charlotte’s extension offer to Miles Bridges topped out at four years, $60 million before the Oct. 18 deadline, as @WindhorstESPN reported. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 30, 2021
Chris Haynes: Charlotte Hornets and swingman Miles Bridges will not reach agreement on a rookie-scale extension before the deadline and he’ll become a restricted free-agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 18, 2021