Jonathan Kuminga available for the first time with Warriors

Anthony Slater: Damion Lee is out tonight with a shoulder contusion. Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody are available for Warriors vs OKC.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 24 on the Thunder, end 3Q. Cruising to a 5-1 record. Jonathan Kuminga’s NBA debut likely to come in this fourth quarter. – 10:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Damion Lee (shoulder) is out tonight, but Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga both available, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 6:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will make his official NBA debut today against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Damion Lee is out tonight with a shoulder contusion. Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody are available for Warriors vs OKC. – 6:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Damion Lee (shoulder) is out tonight. Kuminga will be active. – 6:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damion Lee is OUT tonight against the Thunder. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will both be active. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is expected to make his NBA debut tonight. What has Draymond Green learned about the rookie?
“He think he the swaggiest guy walking the earth”
“He sees the game way better than I thought he’d see the game.” pic.twitter.com/Sf2p7L5z1C – 1:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder are without Tre Mann, Vit Krejci, Paul Watson Jr, and Aaron Wiggins tonight all with the Blue. The Warriors are without Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman. Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable, Jeff Dowtin is probable. – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater: Expectation is Jonathan Kuminga won’t be part of the Warriors’ scripted rotation tonight, but is active/available if opportunity arises. Kerr: “His time will come.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 30, 2021
