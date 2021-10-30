Knicks and Pels pursued Mike Conley in free agency, Mavs, Bulls

Give me the short version of how you handled the disappointment of the playoff loss, and then you have your personal choice (in free agency) to start processing? Did it always feel like a no-brainer that you’d be back? Mike Conley: No, you know, just being so freshly removed from the playoffs you always think about, ‘All right, next year, next year, next year, we’re gonna figure it out; we’re gonna figure it out.’ And my mind went there. And then, you know, two weeks after that, it was like, ‘Well, now I have to really sit down and evaluate (his choice). Just look back at everything and reflect on decisions that I’ll have to make and what teams might be involved (in pursuing him). And once it kind of became more and more and more clear who was at the table, who was involved… Who was involved? I’m honestly forgetting. It’s been a little while. Mike Conley: There were a couple of teams that were involved. It was Chicago, Dallas. … New York was early, and then they kind of were off and on. For me, it was simple. It was the easiest decision.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT- Rudy Gay-
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike- G League Assignment – 6:09 PM
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT- Rudy Gay-
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike- G League Assignment – 6:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New additions to the Jazz injury report:
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
PROBABLE- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion – 6:08 PM
New additions to the Jazz injury report:
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
PROBABLE- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion – 6:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
About to land in Chi Town; Mike Conley is out for the Jazz tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls with right knee injury maintenance. Rudy Gay and Dok are both out. Miye Oni, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside are all probable. – 6:07 PM
About to land in Chi Town; Mike Conley is out for the Jazz tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls with right knee injury maintenance. Rudy Gay and Dok are both out. Miye Oni, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside are all probable. – 6:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike-G League Assignment – 6:01 PM
Jazz injury report:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike-G League Assignment – 6:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report for tomorrow:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury Recovery
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable- Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike – 6:00 PM
Jazz Injury Report for tomorrow:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury Recovery
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable- Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
OUT- Udoka Azubuike – 6:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A tale of two point guards: How Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley are impacting the West right now. Story includes perspective from rival scouts/executives about Russ, and a chat with Conley about his Jazz, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2921269/2021/1… – 12:28 PM
A tale of two point guards: How Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley are impacting the West right now. Story includes perspective from rival scouts/executives about Russ, and a chat with Conley about his Jazz, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2921269/2021/1… – 12:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
Officials: Blair, Ervin, Kogut. – 7:34 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
Officials: Blair, Ervin, Kogut. – 7:34 PM
More on this storyline
New Orleans? Mike Conley: Yeah, New Orleans. So for me, it was an easy decision (based) on what we had built here and what I was able to be a part of last year and in the last few seasons. Just wanted to be a part of that journey with these guys. Trying to bring a championship to a place that, you know, it’s not easy to do. I think that seeing Milwaukee win was awesome. -via The Athletic / October 30, 2021
Ben Anderson: Donovan Mitchell on Mike Conley coming back. “I kind of knew Mike was going to re-sign.” Said they had talked on the plane and felt like the team needed to run it back. #Takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 27, 2021
Eric Woodyard: The Utah Jazz announce that the team has re-signed guard Mike Conley. -via Twitter @E_Woodyard / August 6, 2021