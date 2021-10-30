LaMarcus Aldridge becomes seventh active player to reach 20,000 points

Michael Scotto: LaMarcus Aldridge just became the 48th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points. He’s the seventh active player to reach that milestone, joining Kevin Durant, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/tcD8xF8UN3
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge said the team was telling him how close he was to 20K points. He told Kevin Durant he needed one more basket to reach it. KD wanted to be the one to deliver the assist, but they trapped him. Aldridge said he laughed after the basket because he knew he had it. – 11:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
LaMarcus Aldridge says,
“We got to understand that we’re one of the favorites. Every team is going to try to come in here and give us a L — We always got to make sure that we’re ready for that.” – 11:11 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Everyone knows the mid-range shot is my shot. If it’s there, I’m going to take it.” – 11:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Didn’t think it was going to happen after what happened last year.”
⁃LaMarcus Aldridge on reaching 20,000 points in his career. – 11:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“There’s thousands of players that played this game. That’s a huge accomplishment — I know he wants much more, but this is a huge milestone for him.”
⁃Kevin Durant on LaMarcus Aldridge scoring his 20,000th point tonight. – 10:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That’s his shot. He’s been doing it for a very very long time — You can’t block it. It’s a bucket.”
⁃James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge’s mid-range shot. – 10:23 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s been doing it for so long man. I think he had like 10,000 jump shots to get 20,000 points.”
⁃James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge playing an important scoring role. – 10:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash believes LaMarcus Aldridge made the plays the team needed to win. – 10:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s a blessing. Last year was a crazy year for me, a long road coming back. I’m just blessed to be here.”
⁃LaMarcus Aldridge on cracking the 20,000 point mark. – 10:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 105, Pacers 98
James Harden (29 PTS, 8 REBS, 8 ASTS), Kevin Durant (22 PTS, 10 REBS), LaMarcus Aldridge (21 PTS, 8 REBS) & the Nets are back in the winning column. Brooklyn shot 41 free throws in the victory & when things got close, a 15-6 run to finish was enough. – 10:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pacers 105-98 to rally from 16 down. James Harden returns to the free throw line, LaMarcus Aldridge returns to the record books, Brooklyn returns to .500 on the season and I return to you all on Sunday. – 10:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge with 19 points and eight boards off the bench on 9-for-14 shooting. That will play. – 9:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets big man LaMarcus Aldridge (10 points) has now scored 20,000 career points. He’s the 48th player in NBA history (seventh active player) reach the 20,000-point mark. pic.twitter.com/HLEtSyGREb – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Pacers 85-74. Brooklyn has taken control of this game a few times only to let Indy back in. Does that continue in the fourth? Aldridge has 12 points, Harden 24 and KD 22. – 9:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Pacers 74
James Harden (24 PTS, 6 ASTS), Kevin Durant (22 PTS, 8 REBS) & the Nets are in cruise control. LaMarcus Aldridge (12 PTS) & Patty Mills (5 PTS) have provided a spark for Brooklyn in the period. The coast looks clear for the Nets to secure a win. – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q3: Nets 85, Pacers 74 — LaMarcus Aldridge has scored all 12 of his points in the third quarter and is 6-of-7 from the field in the period. Nets began pulling away, as they have more talent on the floor than the Pacers, who are missing three starters. – 9:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Aldridge is one of seven active players to reach the mark. At media day, Durant said when Aldridge suddenly retired, he was pissed because he knew how close LA was to the milestone. Was looking forward to seeing him hit it and he got to be on the court with him for it. – 9:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LaMarcus Aldridge becomes the 48th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points.
He’s 1 of 7 active players in the club – 9:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LaMarcus Aldridge just became the 48th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points. He’s the seventh active player to reach that milestone, joining Kevin Durant, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/tcD8xF8UN3 – 9:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That mid-range shot was the 20,000th point of LaMarcus Aldridge’s career. – 9:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge has made 4 straight mid range shots and has 10 points on 5/7 FG tonight. – 9:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge is a machine. He makes 3 straight mid-range jump shots to give the Nets an 81-69 lead here in the 3rd quarter. KD fed him each time and is now up to 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Nets pulling away. – 9:27 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge: Just a skinny kid from Texas!! Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZE7IRy8dr9 -via Twitter @aldridge_12 / October 30, 2021
Ajayi Browne: LaMarcus Aldridge confirms that before he reached 20,000 points Kevin (Durant) told him, “I want to pass it to you.” -via Twitter @ajayibrowne / October 30, 2021
Steve Nash: Steve Nash on LaMarcus Aldridge’s night “That was a really important performance, and to cap it off he went into 20,000 which is incredible territory and a testament to what a career he’s had” -via Twitter / October 30, 2021
