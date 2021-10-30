Mike Conley sitting back-to-back games this season?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell’s collective wear and tear tonight has been real. He went off in the first half but those were just real tough buckets. He’s run out of juice in the second half. The value of mike Conley to this team is immense – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz have really missed Mike Conley tonight, who excels at counters to the kind of defense Chicago is playing. The turnovers and wild Clarkson/Mitchell forays to the rim would have been reduced in my opinion. – 10:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The second unit tonight is clearly not flowing as well with Butler in there in pace of Conley, so buckets have been hard to come by. Meanwhile, the cross-matching in transition defense has left a lot to be desired. Bulls lead 38-29. – 8:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on how the @Utah Jazz will approach resting Mike Conley.
“It’s more of a holistic decision and one that we think is the best thing for for our team and for Mike. I think, given the choice he’d try to play every back to back but not I’m not going to let him do that.” – 7:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder said Conley sitting out is a back to back situation. Rarely played them last year. Will probably rarely play them this season – 6:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Paschall, Miye Oni and Hassan Whiteside are all officially available tonight in Chicago. They had previously been listed as probable. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay are out – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls, Mavericks, Knicks pursued, but Conley says re-signing with Jazz “easy decision” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bul… – 5:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, scouts and execs discuss Russell Westbrook’s early struggles in Laker Land, and a conversation with Mike Conley about his fantastic fit in Utah.
A tale of two point guards and how they’re impacting the West, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2921269/2021/1… – 3:38 PM
Mike Conley @mconley11
Happy 66th Anniversary to my Grandparents pic.twitter.com/6BpEqp4SiS – 11:04 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT- Rudy Gay-
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New additions to the Jazz injury report:
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
About to land in Chi Town; Mike Conley is out for the Jazz tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls with right knee injury maintenance. Rudy Gay and Dok are both out. Miye Oni, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside are all probable. – 6:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable – Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report for tomorrow:
OUT- Rudy Gay- Right Heel Injury Recovery
OUT- Mike Conley- Right Knee Injury Maintenance
Probable- Eric Paschall- Facial Infection
Probable – Miye Oni- Non-COVID Illness
Probable- Hassan Whiteside- Right Hand Contusion
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A tale of two point guards: How Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley are impacting the West right now. Story includes perspective from rival scouts/executives about Russ, and a chat with Conley about his Jazz, at @TheAthletic
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
