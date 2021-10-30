No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to make NBA debut

James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is good to make his debut. “Shorter bursts, shorter stints. We’ll have him on a minutes restriction. Let the fans know not to chant his name. The medical people will (kill me) if I play him over a certain amount of minutes.”
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham: “I try to keep my head in the right place, my energy. My team knows what they expect out of me, I know what I expect out of me. That’s all that matters.” – 10:09 PM
Cade Cunningham: “I try to keep my head in the right place, my energy. My team knows what they expect out of me, I know what I expect out of me. That’s all that matters.” – 10:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on pressure of being the No. 1 pick: “You don’t have to listen to everything…it’s all about whether I put my ears to it and let it resonate.” – 10:09 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on pressure of being the No. 1 pick: “You don’t have to listen to everything…it’s all about whether I put my ears to it and let it resonate.” – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham on paying attention to other rookies while out: “I’m competitive, so, I want to be better than who I was yesterday and whoever is up against me. I don’t try to compare myself to those guys. I have a lot of respect for all of them. My class has big-time talent.” – 10:08 PM
Cade Cunningham on paying attention to other rookies while out: “I’m competitive, so, I want to be better than who I was yesterday and whoever is up against me. I don’t try to compare myself to those guys. I have a lot of respect for all of them. My class has big-time talent.” – 10:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on rookie impact: “I’m competitive so I want to be better than who I was yesterday and who was up against me, but I don’t try to compare myself to any of (the rookie classmates).” – 10:08 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on rookie impact: “I’m competitive so I want to be better than who I was yesterday and who was up against me, but I don’t try to compare myself to any of (the rookie classmates).” – 10:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham: “I’m confident in my shot. Some felt good, some were off. It comes with it. I have confidence in my shot.” – 10:07 PM
Cade Cunningham: “I’m confident in my shot. Some felt good, some were off. It comes with it. I have confidence in my shot.” – 10:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on shooting struggles: “I just missed them. I’m confident in my shot, and a couple of them felt really good.” – 10:06 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on shooting struggles: “I just missed them. I’m confident in my shot, and a couple of them felt really good.” – 10:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on first game: “Whenever you step out there, it’s always different than what you had in your head. All the time you spent preparing in your mind, you’re still going to feel the excitement of wanting to play.” – 10:06 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on first game: “Whenever you step out there, it’s always different than what you had in your head. All the time you spent preparing in your mind, you’re still going to feel the excitement of wanting to play.” – 10:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “Going to the @MotorCityCruise was something I needed, especially getting back to full speed and getting back to the highest level…going there helped me a lot and I got to scrimmage and play.” – 10:05 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “Going to the @MotorCityCruise was something I needed, especially getting back to full speed and getting back to the highest level…going there helped me a lot and I got to scrimmage and play.” – 10:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on adrenaline at the start of the game: “I try to stay in the moment and realize at the end of the day, it’s about what goes on (on the court).” – 10:04 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on adrenaline at the start of the game: “I try to stay in the moment and realize at the end of the day, it’s about what goes on (on the court).” – 10:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his ankle: “It was the first game … my ankle is fine and just putting it to the test more.” – 10:03 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his ankle: “It was the first game … my ankle is fine and just putting it to the test more.” – 10:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham said the toughest thing was just watching from the sideline and waiting for his ankle to be 100%. – 10:02 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham said the toughest thing was just watching from the sideline and waiting for his ankle to be 100%. – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “I got all the jitters out and now I can go and play free.” – 10:02 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: “I got all the jitters out and now I can go and play free.” – 10:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham on his debut: “I think it was good. I feel like, coming in, just being able to make plays off the ball. I was solid defensively. These are the points I wanted to prove that my ankle was straight.” – 10:02 PM
Cade Cunningham on his debut: “I think it was good. I feel like, coming in, just being able to make plays off the ball. I was solid defensively. These are the points I wanted to prove that my ankle was straight.” – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his debut: “It was good. I feel like coming in and being able to make some plays off the ball and get some rebounds … those are the points I wanted to come out and prove that my ankle was straight and move and guard.” – 10:02 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on his debut: “It was good. I feel like coming in and being able to make some plays off the ball and get some rebounds … those are the points I wanted to come out and prove that my ankle was straight and move and guard.” – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they’ve been asking their guards to rebound more, and Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, with their size, can do that. – 9:45 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they’ve been asking their guards to rebound more, and Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, with their size, can do that. – 9:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham’s passing was good and decision-making. His defense was good as well.
He says he doesn’t know if Cade will play tomorrow. – 9:44 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham’s passing was good and decision-making. His defense was good as well.
He says he doesn’t know if Cade will play tomorrow. – 9:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “I knew there was going to be rust, and (bad timing)…I liked the effort and intensity and the way he pushed the ball and moved the ball.” – 9:40 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “I knew there was going to be rust, and (bad timing)…I liked the effort and intensity and the way he pushed the ball and moved the ball.” – 9:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on what he saw from Cade Cunningham: “Passing, that chip on his shoulder. One thing he didn’t do was sweat his shots not going in.” – 9:36 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on what he saw from Cade Cunningham: “Passing, that chip on his shoulder. One thing he didn’t do was sweat his shots not going in.” – 9:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The winner of the Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Suggs showdown is Franz Wagner. – 9:25 PM
The winner of the Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Suggs showdown is Franz Wagner. – 9:25 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Final stats for Cade Cunningham
19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P
What did everyone think? – 9:23 PM
Final stats for Cade Cunningham
19 min, 2 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 2 TO, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3P
What did everyone think? – 9:23 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cade Cunningham: 2p,7a,2r,1b (1/8 FG) in 18:55 in his NBA debut.
His @Detroit Pistons beat the @Orlando Magic 110-103. – 9:23 PM
Cade Cunningham: 2p,7a,2r,1b (1/8 FG) in 18:55 in his NBA debut.
His @Detroit Pistons beat the @Orlando Magic 110-103. – 9:23 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Final: #Pistons beat Magic, 110-103.
No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham scored 2 points (1-8 FG) with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in his debut.
Here is the full list of No. 1 picks to score 2 or fewer points in their debut in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/QdLZ3HeZLy – 9:22 PM
Final: #Pistons beat Magic, 110-103.
No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham scored 2 points (1-8 FG) with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in his debut.
Here is the full list of No. 1 picks to score 2 or fewer points in their debut in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/QdLZ3HeZLy – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons get their first win of the season, beating the Magic, 110-103
Jerami Grant: 22p, 7r and 4a
Kelly Olynyk: 18p, 5r and 4a
J. Jackson/Bey: 13p each
Isaiah Stewart: 11p and 8r
Trey Lyles: 12p
Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut: 2 points (1-of-8 shooting), 7 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:22 PM
Pistons get their first win of the season, beating the Magic, 110-103
Jerami Grant: 22p, 7r and 4a
Kelly Olynyk: 18p, 5r and 4a
J. Jackson/Bey: 13p each
Isaiah Stewart: 11p and 8r
Trey Lyles: 12p
Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut: 2 points (1-of-8 shooting), 7 rebounds and 2 assists. – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Me earlier today: Pretty cool that the Celtics game starts at 5:00 PM. I’ll only miss the first quarter of Cade Cunningham’s debut game.
Me now: It’s halftime of Cade Cunningham’s debut game. – 8:16 PM
Me earlier today: Pretty cool that the Celtics game starts at 5:00 PM. I’ll only miss the first quarter of Cade Cunningham’s debut game.
Me now: It’s halftime of Cade Cunningham’s debut game. – 8:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 48, Magic 47. Ugly end to the half for Detroit.
Jerami Grant: 13p, 5r and 4a
Isaiah Stewart: 9p and 9r
Saddiq Bey: 6p and 3
Cade Cunningham: 2 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists
Killian Hayes: 3 points and 2 assists – 8:09 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 48, Magic 47. Ugly end to the half for Detroit.
Jerami Grant: 13p, 5r and 4a
Isaiah Stewart: 9p and 9r
Saddiq Bey: 6p and 3
Cade Cunningham: 2 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists
Killian Hayes: 3 points and 2 assists – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out at 1:41 2Q, at 14 mins of game time.
If Casey’s estimate of 20-25 mins is right, he’ll be limited in the second half. – 8:05 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out at 1:41 2Q, at 14 mins of game time.
If Casey’s estimate of 20-25 mins is right, he’ll be limited in the second half. – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first basket comes on a nice drive and lefty finish. – 7:54 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first basket comes on a nice drive and lefty finish. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham’s first NBA bucket is a drive and layup with 5:04 left in the first half. – 7:54 PM
Cade Cunningham’s first NBA bucket is a drive and layup with 5:04 left in the first half. – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes are back in at 7:23 2Q – 7:48 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes are back in at 7:23 2Q – 7:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cade Cunningham went scoreless during his first stint on the floor, but had 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:35 PM
Cade Cunningham went scoreless during his first stint on the floor, but had 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 25, Magic 20.
Jerami Grant: 10p and 4r
Cade Cunningham: 0 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists
Bench unit still playing a little disjointed. – 7:34 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 25, Magic 20.
Jerami Grant: 10p and 4r
Cade Cunningham: 0 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists
Bench unit still playing a little disjointed. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham didn’t get an assist on that first pass to Bey; his first assist goes on an inside feed to Isaiah Stewart for a dunk. – 7:25 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham didn’t get an assist on that first pass to Bey; his first assist goes on an inside feed to Isaiah Stewart for a dunk. – 7:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
huge ovation in Detroit for Cade Cunningham as he makes his NBA debut with a big defensive hustle play. pic.twitter.com/GPlVlbLrMM – 7:19 PM
huge ovation in Detroit for Cade Cunningham as he makes his NBA debut with a big defensive hustle play. pic.twitter.com/GPlVlbLrMM – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Crowd gets amped when #Pistons Cade Cunningham almost gets a steal, goes to the floor for the loose ball, and DET ends up getting possession. – 7:16 PM
Crowd gets amped when #Pistons Cade Cunningham almost gets a steal, goes to the floor for the loose ball, and DET ends up getting possession. – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a nice find for #Pistons Cade Cunningham to see Saddiq Bey on the opposite side of the court, for his first assist. – 7:15 PM
That’s a nice find for #Pistons Cade Cunningham to see Saddiq Bey on the opposite side of the court, for his first assist. – 7:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is at @LCArena_Detroit for Cade Cunningham’s debut. – 7:11 PM
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is at @LCArena_Detroit for Cade Cunningham’s debut. – 7:11 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Legendary Pistons announcer John Mason introduces Cade Cunningham for the first time. pic.twitter.com/VvLgTVq3KG – 7:10 PM
Legendary Pistons announcer John Mason introduces Cade Cunningham for the first time. pic.twitter.com/VvLgTVq3KG – 7:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham pregame intro pic.twitter.com/O3cnCZmKQG – 7:09 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham pregame intro pic.twitter.com/O3cnCZmKQG – 7:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
It’s official: #Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will make NBA debut tonight: https://t.co/DVRX5AoS2F pic.twitter.com/I79IZYFBNX – 6:53 PM
It’s official: #Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will make NBA debut tonight: https://t.co/DVRX5AoS2F pic.twitter.com/I79IZYFBNX – 6:53 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Cade Cunningham makes his #Pistons debut tonight and is in the starting lineup vs Orlando at the LCA. – 6:36 PM
Cade Cunningham makes his #Pistons debut tonight and is in the starting lineup vs Orlando at the LCA. – 6:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out for pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/7sGggHInUJ – 5:57 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is out for pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/7sGggHInUJ – 5:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s debut: “I understand, and the organization understands, there will be rust.” – 5:26 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s debut: “I understand, and the organization understands, there will be rust.” – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey wouldn’t reveal whether Cade Cunningham will start, but … you know… – 5:26 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey wouldn’t reveal whether Cade Cunningham will start, but … you know… – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on excitement of Cade Cunningham’s debut: “You’re exciting but my expectations are the same — we’re still growing.” – 5:24 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on excitement of Cade Cunningham’s debut: “You’re exciting but my expectations are the same — we’re still growing.” – 5:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cade Cunningham will play tonight versus the Magic, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. He will be on a 20-25 minute count and will play shorter bursts tonight. Casey would not say if he’ll start. – 5:22 PM
Cade Cunningham will play tonight versus the Magic, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. He will be on a 20-25 minute count and will play shorter bursts tonight. Casey would not say if he’ll start. – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is set to play 20-25 minutes. – 5:22 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is set to play 20-25 minutes. – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is good to make his debut. “Shorter bursts, shorter stints. We’ll have him on a minutes restriction. Let the fans know not to chant his name. The medical people will (kill me) if I play him over a certain amount of minutes.” – 5:21 PM
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is good to make his debut. “Shorter bursts, shorter stints. We’ll have him on a minutes restriction. Let the fans know not to chant his name. The medical people will (kill me) if I play him over a certain amount of minutes.” – 5:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham will make his rookie debut tonight. He’ll be on a minutes count. “I’ll be arrested if I play him past a certain amount”, says Dwane Casey – 5:21 PM
Cade Cunningham will make his rookie debut tonight. He’ll be on a minutes count. “I’ll be arrested if I play him past a certain amount”, says Dwane Casey – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will be on a minutes restriction and will play in spurts. – 5:21 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will be on a minutes restriction and will play in spurts. – 5:21 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Detroit #Pistons coach Dwane Casey confirms that No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will make his debut tonight. He missed all preseason action and the first 4 games with a sprained ankle. “Yes, he’s good to go,” he said. – 5:20 PM
Detroit #Pistons coach Dwane Casey confirms that No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will make his debut tonight. He missed all preseason action and the first 4 games with a sprained ankle. “Yes, he’s good to go,” he said. – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is good to go tonight. – 5:20 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham is good to go tonight. – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Reminder that I won’t be at tonight’s Pistons-Magic game. @dgauruder will have the game story and any additional Cade Cunningham debut coverage – 5:10 PM
Reminder that I won’t be at tonight’s Pistons-Magic game. @dgauruder will have the game story and any additional Cade Cunningham debut coverage – 5:10 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Cade Cunningham is set to make his rookie debut tonight.
How much will it hurt Cade that he missed preseason & training camp?
Here’s what @David Thorpe had to say on my latest NBA Big Board Pod …
https://t.co/q2Pxqcxtcg pic.twitter.com/n5HTUdEyjH – 4:17 PM
Cade Cunningham is set to make his rookie debut tonight.
How much will it hurt Cade that he missed preseason & training camp?
Here’s what @David Thorpe had to say on my latest NBA Big Board Pod …
https://t.co/q2Pxqcxtcg pic.twitter.com/n5HTUdEyjH – 4:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham expected to make his #NBA debut tonight against visiting Orlando, here’s the No 1 pick’s first diary of the season in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 11:26 AM
With #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham expected to make his #NBA debut tonight against visiting Orlando, here’s the No 1 pick’s first diary of the season in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 11:26 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham could make his NBA debut tonight.
I wrote about the player-coach relationship between Larry Brown and Cade’s older brother, Cannen. Brown coached Cannen at SMU, and the lessons Cannen taught Cade were lessons Brown taught him.
https://t.co/Hw1OhgAzqM pic.twitter.com/aA3oKH3Psc – 11:19 AM
Cade Cunningham could make his NBA debut tonight.
I wrote about the player-coach relationship between Larry Brown and Cade’s older brother, Cannen. Brown coached Cannen at SMU, and the lessons Cannen taught Cade were lessons Brown taught him.
https://t.co/Hw1OhgAzqM pic.twitter.com/aA3oKH3Psc – 11:19 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut could be cherry on top of exciting Michigan sports Saturday: https://t.co/1LLoUvSdNv pic.twitter.com/bkiGVTJBXt – 10:38 AM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut could be cherry on top of exciting Michigan sports Saturday: https://t.co/1LLoUvSdNv pic.twitter.com/bkiGVTJBXt – 10:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/pis… – 10:00 AM
Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/pis… – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pistons, first overall pick Cade Cunningham to debut vs Magic? sportando.basketball/en/pistons-fir… – 9:14 AM
Pistons, first overall pick Cade Cunningham to debut vs Magic? sportando.basketball/en/pistons-fir… – 9:14 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s likely Pistons rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham makes his debut tonight.
I talked to his cousin/trainer and brother, who have trained Cade his whole life, about the work that went into preparing the rookie for life in the NBA:
theathletic.com/2875146/2021/1… – 8:51 AM
It’s likely Pistons rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham makes his debut tonight.
I talked to his cousin/trainer and brother, who have trained Cade his whole life, about the work that went into preparing the rookie for life in the NBA:
theathletic.com/2875146/2021/1… – 8:51 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham expected to make his #NBA debut tomorrow against visiting Orlando, here’s his first diary of the season in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 7:52 PM
With #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham expected to make his #NBA debut tomorrow against visiting Orlando, here’s his first diary of the season in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut could be cherry on top of exciting Michigan sports Saturday: https://t.co/1LLoUvSdNv pic.twitter.com/z2b68NroeE – 6:57 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s NBA debut could be cherry on top of exciting Michigan sports Saturday: https://t.co/1LLoUvSdNv pic.twitter.com/z2b68NroeE – 6:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
My grandmother passed away recently. Her service is tomorrow evening. Won’t be at tomorrow’s Pistons game, but @freepsports will have any game and Cade Cunningham-related updates handled while I’m with family. – 6:34 PM
My grandmother passed away recently. Her service is tomorrow evening. Won’t be at tomorrow’s Pistons game, but @freepsports will have any game and Cade Cunningham-related updates handled while I’m with family. – 6:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per
@James Edwards III 👀 pic.twitter.com/WEZq3hzIqH – 6:10 PM
2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per
@James Edwards III 👀 pic.twitter.com/WEZq3hzIqH – 6:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is not listed, meaning it appears he could make his debut tomorrow against Orlando – 5:42 PM
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is not listed, meaning it appears he could make his debut tomorrow against Orlando – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on what kind of pep talk he gave to Cade Cunningham: “Do what you have done since you were four.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 30, 2021
James Edwards III: No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is not listed in the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, meaning is NBA debut is likely. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 29, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He went through some drills today and some offensive stuff today. We’ll see where he is tomorrow. If his body feels like it and the doctors agree with it, he’ll go when he can go.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 29, 2021