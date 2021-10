Rick Carlisle shocked Kevin Durant didn't get ejected

Asked what the officials’ explanation was for not ejecting Durant, Carlisle replied, “I’m not going to share the explanation because I don’t want to embarrass the officials. I don’t want to embarrass the league. These guys are nice guys. They just made a big error. The league will address it.” “You don’t want to hear the explanation,” continued Carlisle, who is the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association. “And at this point, it doesn’t matter, because it’s not going to change the outcome. -via The Athletic / October 30, 2021