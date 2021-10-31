Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Detroit Pistons (1-5) play against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021
Detroit Pistons 91, Brooklyn Nets 117 (Final)
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden on his last two games: “The confidence and my rhythm and all that is coming back simultaneously. It just feels much much better…More confident, extra pep in my step…I just feel more free. My body has allowed me to do things that it is used to doing.” – 11:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry told James Harden before his dunk that he was going backdoor to give him the lob option if he wanted it. The Pistons split the screen, which the Nets weren’t expecting and made it easier to get the dunk. – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant on James Harden,
“Tonight he made the right decisions — Just keep building, I know he has that same mindset.” – 10:11 PM
Kevin Durant on James Harden,
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph: “We just have to play better; we allowed them to shoot 62% and 52% from 3…we have to continue to keep a level head and continue to battle and play together out there. When things are going bad, we have to keep an even keel.” – 10:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph: “We just didn’t play with enough activity. They were able to cut pretty freely and get to the spots they wanted to get to. With KD and James, those are two unbelievable scorers. They got to all the spots they wanted to get to and they orchestrated their offense.” – 10:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“We got scorers in LaMarcus (Aldridge) and Patty Mills — DB (DeAndre’ Bembry), Bruce (Brown) and Jevon (Carter) are athletic quick guys that can play in space and are great defenders.” – 10:09 PM
Kevin Durant says,
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph on getting stops vs. #Nets: “We just didn’t play with enough activity. They were able to cut pretty freely and get to the spots they wanted to get to.” – 10:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I felt like he was in good shape when he got into camp — It’s a matter of getting comfortable with the NBA game again.”
⁃Kevin Durant on James Harden finding his rhythm. – 10:08 PM
“I felt like he was in good shape when he got into camp — It’s a matter of getting comfortable with the NBA game again.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
On his ejection, Kevin Durant said he tried to run through the screen and upon seeing the replay, it looked like he extended his arm a bit. – 10:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I tried to run through the screen. That was just a result of me trying to blow the screen up — It is what it is.”
⁃Kevin Durant on elbowing Kelly Olynyk, which led to his ejection. – 10:07 PM
“I tried to run through the screen. That was just a result of me trying to blow the screen up — It is what it is.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant said his flagrant foul 2 ejection was the result of him trying to “blow up the screen.” – 10:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant’s Instagram showed multiple members of the Nets’ athletic training staff dressed up as James Harden for Halloween. Harden said he was surprised walking in today to see it. – 10:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“We’ve shown some signs of a really good team. We’re nowhere near where we want to be.” – 10:04 PM
James Harden says,
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “I like his defensive presence and disposition…he’s got to continue to do that.” – 10:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden also says,
“Steve (Nash) was trying to find different lineups — Guys just have to figure it out and play as we go on.” – 10:03 PM
James Harden also says,
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We started the game the right way, but you have to sustain it.” – 10:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “Our margin for error is very small. If you drop your shoulders and drop your heads when things aren’t going well, it’s difficult. When they made their run in 3Q, I thought we let go of the rope.” – 10:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“As games go on, we will continue to get better and be more efficient.” – 10:02 PM
James Harden says,
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “There were a couple of spells of missed shots and a turnover that got them going.” – 10:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Just the confidence and rhythm and all that is coming — I knew I was going to have a slow start.”
⁃James Harden on his finding his rhythm after a slow start to the season. – 10:01 PM
“Just the confidence and rhythm and all that is coming — I knew I was going to have a slow start.”
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We had a lot of shots where we were challenging and it still wasn’t enough.” – 10:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Nets shooting well: “We were in position but there’s a difference between being in position and making them feel us.” – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash looks at the two situations with Durant the last two games as separate, not together. Asked if Durant could be reacting to a lack of calls, Nash says he doesn’t have his therapist license but KD has had a laugh about both. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he saw the replay of Kevin Durant’s flagrant two, but doesn’t comment on the ejection or if he thought it was warranted. – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Nets 117, Pistons 91. Next up for Detroit: Bucks, Nets and 76ers. What a brutal schedule to start the year.
CoJo: 13 points
Josh Jackson: 12p, 5r and 3a
Jerami Grant: 11p and 4r
Kelly Olynyk/Saddiq Bey: 9p each – 9:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s getting there, I’m telling you … it’s getting real real good.”
⁃James Harden on his progress towards feeling like himself again. – 9:48 PM
“It’s getting there, I’m telling you … it’s getting real real good.”
⁃James Harden on his progress towards feeling like himself again. – 9:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Nets 117, Pistons 91.
Joseph: 13 points
J. Jackson: 12 points
Grant: 11 points
Hayes: 6 points, 5 steals – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pistons 117-91 behind James Harden’s triple-double. Scary hours on Halloween. How fitting. Kevin Durant got ejected and Day’Ron Sharpe hit a 3. Nets offense looked loaded like we thought it was and LaMarcus Aldridge continues to look good. – 9:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Me and Bruce (Brown) already have a connection.”
⁃James Harden on his chemistry with Bruce Brown. – 9:47 PM
“Me and Bruce (Brown) already have a connection.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 117, Pistons 91
Kevin Durant (22 PTS, 10 REBS), James Harden (18 PTS, 12 ASTS, 10 REBS) & the Nets make it 2 straight wins. Despite Durant getting ejected, Brooklyn had an outstanding shooting performance at 65%. 5 Net players notched double-digits in scoring too. – 9:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Final: #Nets 117, #Pistons 91
Joseph: 13 pts
J. Jackson: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts
Grant: 11 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes: 6 pts, 5 stls – 9:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
No matter how much the Nets announcers try to make ‘The Clays’ work, it’s never going to happen. – 9:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe knocks down a top-of-the-key 3. Underrated facet of his game. – 9:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nice ovation here at Barclays Center as Cam Thomas gets ready to check in. – 9:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Harden has the Barclays Center on its feet!
pic.twitter.com/zPckLYVNha – 9:26 PM
Harden has the Barclays Center on its feet!
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson goes coast to coast for a big dunk. Nets giving out dunks like they’re Oprah. – 9:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson eurosteps Cory Joseph then throws a one-handed dunk down on Josh Jackson. – 9:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden continues to look more and more like himself. He has a triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds entering the fourth. Per Nets PR, the Nets are 11-1 when Harden posts a triple-dub, including having won 10 straight. – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Nets 96, Pistons 72. Brooklyn closed the quarter with an 11-4 run following Durant’s ejection.
J. Jackson: 12 points
Grant: 11 points
Bey: 9 points, 6 assists
Joseph: 9 points – 9:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have a 22-point lead over the Pistons entering the fourth quarter, yet somehow, it doesn’t feel like it. They’ve shot 67% from the field and 61% from downtown through three games. Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe might play tonight after all. – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 96-74. Durant leads five Nets in double-figures with 23 points. Nets shooting 67 percent from the field. – 9:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Pistons 74
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, EJECTED), James Harden (18 PTS, 10 REBS, 10 ASTS) & the Nets are feasting. Brooklyn has also only allowed 24 points in the paint too . Defending the interior has been one of their biggest weaknesses early in the campaign. – 9:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After the #Nets had seen it closed to 85-72, they responded by reeling off 11 unanswered points. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First triple-double of the season for James Harden. He’s got 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. – 9:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Kelly Olynyk. – 9:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons down 15 against a Nets team without Durant, and obviously Kyrie. There’s time for a comeback, but decent hole to dig out of – 9:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Is there any reason to leave #Nets LaMarcus Aldridge in the paint? He’s made 6-of-7 from there tonight, and you know…that’s kinda his shot. – 9:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Durant has been ejected for a shot to Olynyk’s head. About two quarters too late, otherwise pistons would have a shot in this one. KD has been cooking – 9:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant ejected for a flagrant two foul on Kelly Olynyk. On Friday he got away with throwing the ball into the stands with 4:40 left in the third quarter, which is an automatic ejection. There’s 3:23 left in the third. Weird coincidence. – 9:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kevin Durant is ejected after elbowing Olynyk in the face and pushing him to the floor. Excessive contact, to say the least – 9:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant received a Flagrant 2 foul on that last play and has been ejected. – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has been ejected for elbowing Kelly Olynyk in the face. #Nets – 9:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Officials are reviewing whether #Nets Kevin Durant used a hostile high pointy elbow against Kelly Olynyk’s chin. – 9:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD fairly brazen with that one. Refs looking to see if it’s a hostile act after the foul. #Nets – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant might get ejected for elbowing Kelly Olynyk in the face. Officials are reviewing the play. – 9:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets dance crew was just dancing to “Gimme Some More” by Busta Rhymes. That music video freaked me out as a kid lol pic.twitter.com/JpB7hRb8LD – 9:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets 83, #Pistons 68, 3:59 3Q
Grant: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 fls
J. Jackson: 10 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Bey: 9 pts, 3 rebs, 6 assts
Lyles: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Saddiq Bey with a sweet eurostep finish gets Nash to call a timeout. Nets up 83-68 with 3:59 to go in the 3rd quarter and have just overwhelmed the Pistons tonight. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is starting to look like his old self. Harden has 18 points and 7 assists. He is 4/6 from downtown and is splashing shots he missed regularly to start. He just chucked up a heat check and missed, but he looks like he’s got his swagger back. #Nets – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin *finally* gets a 3 to fall. Griffin is 1-of-2 from downtown on the night and now 2-of-16 on the season. – 8:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’ve legit had 17 Starburst, 5 Mr. Goodbars and 7 pieces of taffy from the the #Nets candy stash in the media room.
If there are typos, now you know why. – 8:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant picks up his 4th foul at 8:11 3Q.
That is #Suboptimal – 8:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes crowds Kevin Durant on the sideline and forces a turnover.
He’s been really good defensively tonight. – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Isaiah Stewart’s first made 3-pointer of the season. Hasn’t taken many of them, only three attempts entering tonight – 8:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s the first made 3-pointer for #Pistons Isaiah Stewart this season. He had missed his first three attempts. – 8:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons finished the half with just 5 turnovers, which is outstanding, in comparison to their other games. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on James Harden: “We’ve tried to push him as he’s started to feel more confident & comfortable to attack, attack early, attack often. Get to the paint; don’t try to outthink people all the time.” #Nets #NBA – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown on Harden’s breakout Friday: “No matter who was on him he was attacking. Sometimes he tries to get the ‘pick-on’ guy too much, when nobody in the league can guard him. Just attack anybody who’s in front of him & have that dog mentality.” More of that tonight for #Nets – 8:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
LaMarcus Aldridge came into this contest shooting over 60% on the season. He’s about to crack 70% the way it’s looking, the man is 5-for-6 tonight so far. – 8:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn up 64-49 at the break, shooting .667 and 6-of-10 from behind the arc. James Harden has 11 points, seven assists and six boards. #Nets – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Haltime: Nets 64, Pistons 49. Game was tied at 32, but Nets went on a 10-0 run and have been in control since.
Grant: 11 points
J. Jackson: 10 points
Hayes: 6 points, 3 steals
Durant has 19 points for Brooklyn – 8:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 64, Pistons 49
Kevin Durant (19 PTS), James Harden (11 PTS, 7 ASTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets end their best first half of the season. Their hot shooting continues to frustrate Detroit’s defense and the Nets are outrebounding the Pistons 21-12. – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Nets 64, Pistons 49
Jerami Grant with 11 points, Josh Jackson with 10 – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALF: Nets 64, Pistons 49
Nets starting to pull away. They have outrebounded the Pistons, 21-12, in the first half and are shooting 66% from the field and 60% from 3. – 8:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Pistons 64-49. Kevin Durant with 19, Harden with 11 and LA with 10. Nets getting a lot of scoring support up and down the lineup. Defense hasn’t been bad either. Wonder if the Nets are able to finish this early in the second half and avoid a scare. – 8:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Nets 64, #Pistons 49
Grant: 11 pts, 3 rebs
J. Jackson: 10 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Hayes: 6 pts, 3 stls – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Jackson is complaining that James Harden hooked his arm on the last foul call. – 8:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes won’t get an assist for it, but he drove on KD, got double-teamed and found Josh Jackson for a good look.
HIs vision has been there, but if he can put that with some good shot-making, he can be on to something. – 8:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons bench is shooting 11-of-20 FG (55%) and 4-of-8 from 3 (50%). – 8:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Durant breakaway from James Harden has the #Nets up 57-45 with 2:20 left in the half. They’re shooting .657 overall and 5-of-8 from deep, leading the #Pistons by a dozen behind 15 points from KD, ten off the bench from LaMarcus Aldridge. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Meant to tweet earlier, but follow the legend @James Edwards III for all your Pistons needs today. I’m late to this because I’m bitter he didn’t make the trip. – 8:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets 57, #Pistons 45, 2:20 2Q
J. Jackson: 10 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts (10 mins)
Grant: 9 pts, 3 assts
Hayes: 6 pts
DET is shooting 46% FG and 36% 3FG – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden’s deep balls today have rivaled Mike White’s. Nets up 12 with Durant leading with 15. – 8:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has played some nice defense on KD and others tonight, and forced some tough looks. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Saddiq Bey just defended Kevin Durant as good as anyone I’ve seen try this season. – 8:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s a stat for you: Killian Hayes has attempted four free throws in this first half. It’s the most he’s ever attempted in a regular-season game. Good sign. – 8:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That #Pistons Trey Lyles jumper was reviewed and changed from a long 2 to a 3.
BKN 55, DET 45 – 8:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant jumpers, and maybe Larry Bird jumpers, just swish through the hoop a different way – 8:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes gets to the line for the second time this half. Seems like a small thing, but the game would become so much easier for Hayes if he consistently got to the line every night – 8:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Still small steps for #Pistons Killian Hayes, but he’s looking like he’s getting a rhythm in looking for shots on his drives. – 8:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The shot didn’t fall, but that was a nice skip pass from Bey to Frank Jackson – 8:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge with 10 points in eight minutes. Hasn’t missed a shot. – 8:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Trey Lyles has been really solid this season … he’s been so steady and hasn’t made a lot of mistakes, but he’s done some really good things. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart’s touch around the rim with his left has been Chris Kaman like this season. That’s a compliment, btw. – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Nets 28, Pistons 25.
Grant: 9 points
J. Jackson: 5 points
CoJo: 5 points
Pistons shot 43.5% overall and 3-8 from 3. Nets shot 61.1% (10-18), – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Pistons 25
Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Joe Harris (7 PTS) and the Nets come out shooting extremely efficient. Brooklyn shot 61% from the field, but gave up 5 more shots to Detroit because of their 4 turnovers. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 28, Pistons 25
Nets look like they’re on auto-pilot or cruise control. To be fair, Halloween weekend in NYC is always a good time. I expect Nash to come with the energy group soon – some variation of Bembry, Brown, Mills, Carter, Millsap. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 28-25. Durant leads the Nets with nine points. – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Nets 28, #Pistons 25
Grant: 9 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph/J. Jackson: 5 pts each
Hayes: 4 pts
DET shot 38% (3-of-8) from 3. – 8:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New Volume 6s for James Harden tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdxoOK7Zhz – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: Pistons G Cory Joseph hits a 3 to make this a 23-18 game. Not the greatest energy right now but I presume Brooklyn will pick it up and open this thing up in the 2nd and 3rd quarters.
Harden: 5 PTS/3 REB/3 AST
Grant: 9 PTS 4/8 FG
Durant: 8 PTS, 3/4 FG – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets 23, #Pistons 18, 2:47 1Q
Grant: 9 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jerami Grant is up to 9 early points in the first quarter. He’s definitely proven to be a go-to guy since leaving Denver. – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge subs in for Blake Griffin, shifts Kelly Olynyk with a fake spin and hits a mid-range jumper. – 7:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Great job by Killian drawing a charge on Durant. He’s having a very good quarter so far – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
It’s not showing up in the stats as much, but this is the best first half that #Pistons Killian Hayes has played this year.
He’s locked in on both ends, and he’s been more aggressive on offense. – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That was a very nice defensive sequence for #Pistons Saddiq Bey guarding KD. Durant still ended up with a good look and missed, but not much more Bey could have done. – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s shot chart to start. Shots aren’t coming from ideal spots. pic.twitter.com/jjcrFO3qnb – 7:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout Pistons: Nets have jumped out to a 16-8 lead. Kevin Durant and Joe Harris have combined for 15 points. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets 16, #Pistons 8, 6:41 1Q
Hayes: 4 pts in 5 mins
Grant: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 2 pts
BKN Durant: 8 pts, Harris 7 pts – 7:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets finally get off to a fast start. They lead the Pistons by 8. – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 16-8 on Detroit with 6:41 left. Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have combined for 15 of Brooklyn’s points. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
If you had #Pistons Killian Hayes driving on Kevin Durant and being successful … you got that one. – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Have watched too many Nets games to say any team should be an easy W or quick work. But this is a game the Nets should win convincingly and any result other than that is not ideal. – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Happy Sunday from the BK, where the #Pistons are going for their first two-game win streak since Feb. 14. pic.twitter.com/v1Wb6mhQVK – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center and happy Halloween. I’m dressed as a reporter. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. Curious to see how Cade Cunningham looks and what the frontcourt rotation is without Claxton and Millsap. Any Day’Ron Sharpe? Updates to follow. – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Halloween Hoops! Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Detroit Pistons on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/RJSidSIhzZ – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters are Hayes, Diallo, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Patience needed as #Pistons’ Cade Cunningham works his way back from ankle injury: https://t.co/TZTx07hRlH pic.twitter.com/UIXOQ42rXF – 7:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Detroit: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 7:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Pistons Game:
▪️Blake Griffin has only drained one three so far this season.
▪️Rookie Cade Cunningham will look to bounce back after going 1-for-8 in his debut yesterday.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets Starters vs. the Pistons:
◽️James Harden
◽️Bruce Brown
◽️Joe Harris
◽️Kevin Durant
◽️Blake Griffin – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets rolling with the same starters: Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden. – 7:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons fans are acting like Game 82 is tonight. Cade has an entire season ahead of him lol – 6:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Isaiah Stewart facing Blake Griffin tonight: “I know Isaiah has a lot of respect for Blake, as we all do … I don’t expect anything other than good, clean hard play between the both of them.” – 6:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk/Isaiah Stewart: “One gives you a lot of offense, and the other gives you everything else.” – 6:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on managing young players’ moods: “It’s very important, especially with this group.” – 6:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey: “He’s a pro, a steady-Eddie. You know what you’re going to get out of him every night.” – 6:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the short-term plan is for Cade Cunningham not to play back-to-backs. – 6:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s rust: The game sped up for him, and I’m just thankful he didn’t get frustrated and kept his head and tried to fight through it.” – 6:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Nic Claxton: “Its just an illness, but it’s nothing major, nothing that we’re really overly concerned with. It’s just a little more severe illness than we thought initially. He’s gonna miss a little bit of time.” #Nets – 6:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The plan isn’t for Cade Cunningham to be off on B2B. Just for now, with him just returning. – 6:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham missing the second half of the back-to-back: “On the back-to-back, just coming back after being off a month, it was a prudent thing to do just because we don’t want to risk him re-injuring it.” – 6:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said it was planned to have Cade Cunningham him off tonight. “We don’t want to risk him re-injuring it. He got through last night, so we’re going to see what he looks like tomorrow.” – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham being out: “That was the original plan. Coming off a back-to-back after not playing for a month, that was the prudent thing to do.” – 6:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey, joking on what he likes about Trey Lyles: “He’s been in the league over three years.” – 6:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash asked by @Greg Logan about working the refs against the Pacers, which led to Harden shooting 17 more free throws afterward. “I can be very convincing Greg.” Then goes onto explain in great detail his problem and what he sought to clarify. – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton could miss 7-to-10 days. Asked if his conversation w/ the refs impacted James Harden subsequently getting 19 free throws that night, he quipped “I can be very convincing.” #Nets #NBA – 5:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nic Claxton will be sidelined for a while according to Steve Nash. Nash said Claxton isn’t feeling well. – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said “Nic (Claxton) is going to be out a little bit…A little more severe illness than we thought.” #Nets – 5:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash says James Harden is ‘trending in the right direction.”
Adds Nic Claxton (illness) won’t be back “in the next week to 10 days. It’s a little more severe illness than we thought originally, and he’s going to miss a little bit of time.” – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Nic Claxton is going to be out “a little bit.” Said he’s not feeling well, but nothing to be concerned about. Expects him out for a week to 10 days. Wonder if Claxton joins the Nets on the road. – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Nic Claxton could be out for a week to 10 days because his illness is more serious than the Nets anticipated. – 5:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steve Nash on Blake Griffin:
“Everyone goes through their moments where they struggle to shoot the ball….He happens to be going through a cold stretch to start the year.” – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash on Joe Harris,
“We all know he’s a shooter. He brings a l out to our team by just being on the floor — He’s just such a willing defender.” – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash on Joe Harris,
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash has no intention of moving struggling Blake Griffin out of the starting lineup and inserting surging LaMarcus Aldridge. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he’s not considering a role change for Blake Griffin at center despite his poor shooting and LaMarcus Aldridge’s production. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Defensively they’re going to be really tough.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Detroit Pistons. – 5:48 PM
“Defensively they’re going to be really tough.”
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Nets coach Steve Nash on the #Pistons: “They’re well coached, they play really hard and they protect the paint. Defensively, they’re going to be really tough.” – 5:48 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham on fellow rookies Mobley, Green, Barnes: “My class is full of big-time talent. So I think it kind of motivates me more to be more of myself. I’m used to us pushing each other to be better. Now I’m excited to get my chance to do my thing.” yhoo.it/3jSJ9iC – 4:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m in Brooklyn, and was watching the #Lions game in the background.
Fox switched to 49ers-Bears — in the middle of 3Q — instead of broadcasting that mess.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, #NBA75 member Kevin Durant scored 18 points in his NBA debut with the Sonics.
Excluding ABA veterans, Durant is the only player since the merger to score at least 17 points in each of his first seven NBA games. pic.twitter.com/GnWUO55Tob – 3:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans opening drive of 2nd half:
near INT for Ramsey
Phillips runs for 2
Mills sacked
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
As expected, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is OUT tonight against Brooklyn. Detroit played last night. It was Cade’s first game after missing all of preseason with an ankle injury. – 2:31 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Trick play from the #Texans offense.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (right ankle injury management) is out tonight on the second night of back-to-back – 1:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham will not play in the second game of the back-to-back tonight at #Nets. – 1:39 PM
