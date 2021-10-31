Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Houston Rockets (1-4) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021
Houston Rockets 10, Los Angeles Lakers 21 (Q1 03:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Early-season takeaway: A Melo shot has replaced the Alex Caruso energy as something that gets the Lakers fans at Staples Center most hyped – 10:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many cheers when Melo checked in. Unless there are tons of Sengun fans. – 10:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rockets open 2 for 10 with 5 TO’s against LAL’s small ball group.
Lakers lead still at 13-5 after a few missed open shots on the other end, at the 5-minute mark of the 1st Q. – 10:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets turnover issues are back. Have five in six minutes. Not getting good looks either. That could be a bit of an issue. – 10:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Lakers physical defense a problem early for Houston, swarming and collapsing in the paint. Three turnovers in the opening 5 minutes. Early 13-5 lead for LA. – 10:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Green picks up his second foul in 4 1/2 minutes. Gordon to check in. Lakers already up 13-5, unless you believe the scoreboard which has the Rockets in front. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of open shots here with the small ball group, as LeBron finds Bazemore in the opposite corner for a 3 that put LAL up 13-5, with 5 minutes in the books. – 10:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with KPJ on LBJ. Not sure they will stick with that. Tate had him last season. – 10:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d like to believe that DJ genuinely couldn’t make it out of October as a starter on merit.
I actually believe Vogel is just not comfortable playing DJ more than 10-12 total minutes, and separating him from AD makes it easier to get 48 total center minutes between the two. – 10:35 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets-Lakers tonight should be a blur. They are first and second in pace, respectively. – 10:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dwight Howard (neck stiffness) has been downgraded to out for tonight, per the Lakers – 10:23 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis will start at center for the Lakers tonight against Houston. LeBron James (ankle soreness) will also play.
Dwight Howard will not be available because of a sore neck. – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard won’t play tonight due to neck stiffness, which Frank Vogel earlier cited as a possibility.
Expect DeAndre Jordan to slot into Dwight’s backup C role, with AD starting at the five. – 10:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers said Dwight Howard is out tonight vs Houston because of neck stiffness – 10:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Dwight Howard (neck stiffness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s contest vs. Houston. – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers have LeBron James playing tonight. Avery Bradley starting, while DeAndre Jordan out of the starting rotation – 10:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Lakers: Bazemore, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook.
Change for the Lakers with Bradley, who played 17 games with the Rockets last season, starting and Davis at center. Jordan had been starting. – 10:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Kent Bazemore
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
This is the first game AD will start at the 5. – 10:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green couldn’t find his shot on Thursday night, but he showed some growth by doing things he hadn’t done during his first 4 NBA games: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 9:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
KJ Martin will fill in for Danuel House over the next two games:
“We obviously want to play as fast as possible. He’s one of the guys who can really run the floor.” – 9:03 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas believes Kevin Porter Jr will play tonight but he hasn’t tested the ankle yet. – 9:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is available. Dwight Howard is also a game-time decision. – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (right ankle) and Dwight Howard (neck soreness) will both be game-time decisions against the Rockets tonight. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard (neck) is also a game-time decision, says Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Dwight and Lebron game time decisions for tonight’s game vs Houston…AD is in – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James is a game-time decision to play against the Rockets. – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is a game-night decision, per Lakers coach Frank Vogel – 8:47 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are game time decisions AD will play, per Coach Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be a game-time decision again for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will again be a game-time decision tonight. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Lakers have five players that played for the Rockets prior to this season. The Rockets have nine (including House who is out.) Also, both have one coach named John Lucas who played for the Rockets. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kevin Porter Jr. returns to USC court with Rockets ift.tt/3GHJM8u – 7:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: @Dallas Mavericks 105, Kings 99. Luka had 23-8-10, Tim had 16 pts, Dorian had 13-6, Dwight had 12-8, Frank scored 12 pts. Mavs are 4-2 and will host Miami on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Orhun Gungoren speaks Turkish and basketball to help Rockets’ rookie Alperen Sengun ift.tt/3jTd5Lm – 5:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard added to the list of Lakers players considered QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/cPg6NlGGFw – 5:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Orhun Gungoren speaks Turkish and basketball to help Rockets’ rookie Alperen Sengun houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 4:53 PM
