Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 113, Charlotte Hornets 125 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The moment where I knew LaMelo Ball was going to have an enormous day vs. Portland was when he hit the baseline fadeaway with 7 minutes left in the 2nd Q. Ended with 27/9/7 with only 1 TO. Lot of smart quick decision passes in transition, 3s, and a beautiful floater game late. pic.twitter.com/aJ9DEWxL8N – 10:36 PM
The moment where I knew LaMelo Ball was going to have an enormous day vs. Portland was when he hit the baseline fadeaway with 7 minutes left in the 2nd Q. Ended with 27/9/7 with only 1 TO. Lot of smart quick decision passes in transition, 3s, and a beautiful floater game late. pic.twitter.com/aJ9DEWxL8N – 10:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
What is Terry Rozier dressed up as for Halloween?
“Shit, me. Scary Terry.” pic.twitter.com/l5m63qOJrZ – 10:10 PM
What is Terry Rozier dressed up as for Halloween?
“Shit, me. Scary Terry.” pic.twitter.com/l5m63qOJrZ – 10:10 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Another poor shooting night for Damian Lillard, who goes 5-for-20 from the field and 2-of-14 from 3-point range. He did have 12 assists but is now shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point range (13-of-56). – 9:19 PM
Another poor shooting night for Damian Lillard, who goes 5-for-20 from the field and 2-of-14 from 3-point range. He did have 12 assists but is now shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point range (13-of-56). – 9:19 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Charlotte beats Portland 125-113 as Blazers give up 72 second-half points, many of them dunks or layins. This might be the most frustrating of the 3 losses this season because Portland was in control in 3rd, up 8, then coughed up lead with some silly turnovers. – 9:17 PM
Charlotte beats Portland 125-113 as Blazers give up 72 second-half points, many of them dunks or layins. This might be the most frustrating of the 3 losses this season because Portland was in control in 3rd, up 8, then coughed up lead with some silly turnovers. – 9:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 125, Blazers 113: FINAL. 25 points, 8 assists for @CJ McCollum. 19 points for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 14 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 14 points, 12 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 5 assists for @Norman Powell. – 9:15 PM
Hornets 125, Blazers 113: FINAL. 25 points, 8 assists for @CJ McCollum. 19 points for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 14 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 14 points, 12 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 5 assists for @Norman Powell. – 9:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This Lillard shooting thing is weird. He scored 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting while going 2 of 14 on threes during a 125-113 loss at the Hornets. – 9:15 PM
This Lillard shooting thing is weird. He scored 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting while going 2 of 14 on threes during a 125-113 loss at the Hornets. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good win by the Hornets. It’s early, but they seem for real. Bunch of athletes, good shooters, solid depth. Just need some interior defense. – 9:14 PM
Good win by the Hornets. It’s early, but they seem for real. Bunch of athletes, good shooters, solid depth. Just need some interior defense. – 9:14 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
A lot of the Blazers issues boil down to Dame’s shooting tonight but I think that Hornets’ size and athletes exposed some of Portland’s limitations as well. – 9:12 PM
A lot of the Blazers issues boil down to Dame’s shooting tonight but I think that Hornets’ size and athletes exposed some of Portland’s limitations as well. – 9:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets outscore the Blazers 11-4 to start the fourth and Portland trails 100-92, their largest deficit of the night, with 9:58 to play. With a game tomorrow versus 76ers, Blazers need to score out of this timeout or start considering what’s next. – 8:53 PM
Hornets outscore the Blazers 11-4 to start the fourth and Portland trails 100-92, their largest deficit of the night, with 9:58 to play. With a game tomorrow versus 76ers, Blazers need to score out of this timeout or start considering what’s next. – 8:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 89, Blazers 88: end of third quarter. 17 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. – 8:46 PM
Hornets 89, Blazers 88: end of third quarter. 17 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. – 8:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers with as many turnovers in the third quarter (6) as they had in the first half – 8:45 PM
Blazers with as many turnovers in the third quarter (6) as they had in the first half – 8:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
They came into the half with the leads so it’s not all great but despite being well outplayed in the quarter, Portland is tied at 80-80 with 3:28 to play in the third. – 8:39 PM
They came into the half with the leads so it’s not all great but despite being well outplayed in the quarter, Portland is tied at 80-80 with 3:28 to play in the third. – 8:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suffice to say, Blazers aren’t especially enamored with the referees at the moment – 8:25 PM
Suffice to say, Blazers aren’t especially enamored with the referees at the moment – 8:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 60, Hornets 53: halftime. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points for @Norman Powell, 6 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 8:05 PM
Blazers 60, Hornets 53: halftime. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points for @Norman Powell, 6 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 8:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Kevin Calabro singing Lee Marvin’s Wandrin Star on the broadcast makes this a successful game for Portland regardless of the outcome. – 8:02 PM
Kevin Calabro singing Lee Marvin’s Wandrin Star on the broadcast makes this a successful game for Portland regardless of the outcome. – 8:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 29, Hornets 27: end of first quarter. 6 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists for @Cody Zeller. 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 7:35 PM
Blazers 29, Hornets 27: end of first quarter. 6 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists for @Cody Zeller. 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 7:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers to host #Portland #Blazers and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 PM
#Sixers to host #Portland #Blazers and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And just like the start of the Clipper game, all of the Hornets’ points so far have come off three-pointers – 7:16 PM
And just like the start of the Clipper game, all of the Hornets’ points so far have come off three-pointers – 7:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers at Hornets game is on 1253 (Root Plus) for Comcast customers. If ya didn’t know. – 7:01 PM
The Blazers at Hornets game is on 1253 (Root Plus) for Comcast customers. If ya didn’t know. – 7:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is available to play tonight vs. Portland. – 6:27 PM
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is available to play tonight vs. Portland. – 6:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Cody Zeller is wearing “Thank You, Charlotte” custom shoes tonight for his return to play the Hornets, with artwork from Halloween costumes he’s worn when visiting kids at the Hemby Children’s Hospital.
His “Like A Child” foundation is also donating $25K to the Hospital. pic.twitter.com/vupYrW8Ciy – 6:23 PM
Cody Zeller is wearing “Thank You, Charlotte” custom shoes tonight for his return to play the Hornets, with artwork from Halloween costumes he’s worn when visiting kids at the Hemby Children’s Hospital.
His “Like A Child” foundation is also donating $25K to the Hospital. pic.twitter.com/vupYrW8Ciy – 6:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups. Almost feels like a season debut for him. pic.twitter.com/k2Zisdcmcc – 6:08 PM
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups. Almost feels like a season debut for him. pic.twitter.com/k2Zisdcmcc – 6:08 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Assistant coach Jay Triano working with Mason Plumlee on his 3-pointer form. pic.twitter.com/lQddLhHU2f – 6:04 PM
Assistant coach Jay Triano working with Mason Plumlee on his 3-pointer form. pic.twitter.com/lQddLhHU2f – 6:04 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Doesn’t sound like there is a clear-cut plan to implement Tony Snell into rotation tonight in Charlotte. Chauncey Billups said Snell’s lack of practice while recovering from right foot sprain and the rotation playing well will make his debut be based on “feel.” – 5:44 PM
Doesn’t sound like there is a clear-cut plan to implement Tony Snell into rotation tonight in Charlotte. Chauncey Billups said Snell’s lack of practice while recovering from right foot sprain and the rotation playing well will make his debut be based on “feel.” – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Portland coach Chauncey Billups said Cody Zeller became a fan favorite in his new city after “one game.” First game back in Charlotte tonight for the former member of the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ivklGr1Jec – 5:41 PM
Portland coach Chauncey Billups said Cody Zeller became a fan favorite in his new city after “one game.” First game back in Charlotte tonight for the former member of the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ivklGr1Jec – 5:41 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said Terry Rozier is warming up with the intent to play tonight vs. Portland. He’s going to go unless there is a set back during pregame. pic.twitter.com/6BBtfvFXih – 5:28 PM
James Borrego said Terry Rozier is warming up with the intent to play tonight vs. Portland. He’s going to go unless there is a set back during pregame. pic.twitter.com/6BBtfvFXih – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers to host Portland and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:38 PM
Sixers to host Portland and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:38 PM
Cody Zeller @CodyZeller
Tonight will be my first time playing in Charlotte as an opposing player! After 8 years here I want to continue to support this community, specifically my friends at Hemby Children’s Hospital! Watch for these #KicksForKids on the court, which includes a $25,000 donation to Hemby! pic.twitter.com/vxUVGrUDNb – 3:30 PM
Tonight will be my first time playing in Charlotte as an opposing player! After 8 years here I want to continue to support this community, specifically my friends at Hemby Children’s Hospital! Watch for these #KicksForKids on the court, which includes a $25,000 donation to Hemby! pic.twitter.com/vxUVGrUDNb – 3:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm. – 3:23 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm. – 3:23 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Update:
Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is available for tonight’s game at Charlotte #RipCity – 3:22 PM
Blazers Injury Update:
Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is available for tonight’s game at Charlotte #RipCity – 3:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2012, #NBA75 member Damian Lillard had 23 points and 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Portland Trail Blazers.
Lillard is one of only four player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in his first career game. pic.twitter.com/knrnQd6ONX – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2012, #NBA75 member Damian Lillard had 23 points and 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Portland Trail Blazers.
Lillard is one of only four player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in his first career game. pic.twitter.com/knrnQd6ONX – 2:01 PM