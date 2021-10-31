Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play against the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021
Sacramento Kings 99, Dallas Mavericks 105 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Anyone that’s ever played with me or been around me knows I’m all about the team and all about winning. If I’m playing, I’m going to play my ass off and play hard, and if I’m not playing, I’m going to be the biggest cheerleader that Sacramento has ever seen.” — Tristan Thompson – 7:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“As his teammates, we’ve got his back and we know that nobody is as hard on him as he is going to be on himself. So he’ll get himself right.” -Richaun Holmes on De’Aaron Fox – 7:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings’ starters were a combined 4 of 20 from 3-point range in their loss to the Mavericks today. The bench wasn’t much better at 3 of 16. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We went on two big win streaks last year and he was putting us on his back for a lot of those. He’s a hard worker. He’s done it before. He’s passionate. He cares. He wants to win, so there’s no doubt in my mind he, and us, will get there.” — Luke Walton on De’Aaron Fox – 6:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We were soft to start the game, and Tristan (Thompson), with the rest of that second unit, came in and at least got us back to where we’ve been playing, which is a physical, fighting, scrapping style of basketball.” — Kings coach Luke Walton – 6:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We were soft to start the game. And Tristan, with the rest of that second unit, came in and at least got us back into where we’ve been playing, which is physical, fighting, fighting, scrapping style of basketball.” -Luke Walton – 6:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“We were soft to start the game,” Luke Walton on the difference Tristan Thompson made providing a physical, tough presence off the bench, as Alex Len had in the previous two games. – 6:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It may very well be that Mavs will not play as pretty as they have in the past, but it seems as if they do have some defensive ballast that can overcome some avg to below act shooting (Not horrible shooting like vs ATL & DEN). Holding SAC to 39.6% and 6-31 from 3 was very good – 6:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Penny Hardaway isn’t ready to say it yet, but Memphis will be at its best this season when Emoni Bates plays PG. It’s the easiest way to get the Tigers’ 5 best players on the court at the same time.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton says he doesn’t have any concern with De’Aaron Fox’s rough start to the season – 6:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton thought his Kings team played well outside the opening quarter. poor Shooting was the problem – 6:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shorthanded Mavericks overcome injury obstacles, extend home win streak with victory over Kings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In 3 losses against Sacramento last season, the Mavs led for only 42 seconds. Today, Mavs lead almost the whole game. Only Kings lead was in 3Q at 60-59. Mavs win 105-99. Mavs now 3-0 at home and 4-2 on the season. – 5:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic was all tricks and treats with 23 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds #NBA
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox had 12 games last season with fewer than 20 pts and the Kings were 2-10 in those games.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks rapid reaction after 105-99 victory over Kings.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After back-to-back wins on the road, the Kings walked into Dallas with some momentum. That all went out the window in the first five minutes of the game. Playing from behind from the jump, the Kings stayed close, but fell by a final of 105-99. Here are six thoughts from the loss. – 5:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings drop their first road game of the season 105-99 in Dallas. Richaun Holmes 22 points & 13 boards for Sac. Luka Doncic 23 points and 10 assists for Dallas. Kings showed decent effort but poor shooting, rough offensive sets/shot selection took and decent Dallas defense – 5:51 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: @Dallas Mavericks 105, Kings 99. Luka had 23-8-10, Tim had 16 pts, Dorian had 13-6, Dwight had 12-8, Frank scored 12 pts. Mavs are 4-2 and will host Miami on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes with a 3-point play, pulls Kings to within 6 with :31 secs to go – 5:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has a 40-foot jumper and 80-foot assist in the last few minutes to kill the Kings’ comeback hopes. – 5:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huge swing right there for the Mavericks. Thompson and Haliburton could have trapped Luka in the backcourt with the shot clock running out. Instead he steps up and hits a 3 from the logo. Kings down eight with 3:50 to go. – 5:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs off-season pickups Ntilikina, Bullock and Sterling Brown showing out these past few minutes. Ntilikina has 12 points, Bullock 7 and Brown just scored his first points on a 3-pointer. Dallas leads 89-77. – 5:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Mavs in Dallas 82-72 headed to the 4th. Richaun Holmes and De’Aaron Fox with 14 each. – 5:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nice job by Mavs in Doncic’s rest-absence. They extended what had been a 68-66 lead when Doncic departed with 3:53 left in the third quarter to 82-72. Ntilikina scored 5 points and Bullock scored 4 to end the period. – 5:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trail 82-72 going into the fourth quarter after getting outscored 14-6 to end the third, all with Luka Doncic on the bench. – 5:16 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tough finish to the quarter for the Kings.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs are up 82-72 after the 3rd quarter. Luka has 20-6-7, Tim has 12 pts, Frank has 10 pts. – 5:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail by 10 heading to the fourth. Really poor performance from Fox and the Kings in the final couple of minutes of the third. Let the Mavs off the hook. – 5:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton is in the Halloween mood tonight. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vhO1ShMknd – 5:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell with another tremendous defensive play in transition. – 5:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Legend Moses Brown is about to check into a four point game in Dallas. League Pass alert. – 5:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic definitely has cut down on his carping to officials, but after making that last basket Doncic gave referee Pat Fraher a long, cold stare while getting back on defense. – 5:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes dunk gives the Kings their first lead 60-59 in the 3rd – 4:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Technical foul on Luka Doncic. Something about one of the Kings trying to pull down his shorts, I believe, judging from the way Luka was pulling at his. – 4:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After trailing by 15 midway through the first quarter, the Kings have come back to take a 60-59 lead on the Mavericks. – 4:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Technical on Luka Doncic. Kings within 1 after trailing by 15 in the opening quarter. – 4:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Technical foul on Doncic. I believe that’s his first of the season. – 4:57 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Luka received a technical.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
enjoying this little war going on in Dallas right now between Luka and one of the league’s (already) peskiest on-ball defenders in Davion Mitchell.
first: Luka hits him with a “too small.”
second: he chirps him again after the bucket.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mavericks PF Maxi Kleber (back strain) will not return to today’s game against the Kings. – 4:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
An engaged Luka w/16 pts, 5 assts and ZERO turnovers with excellent defense after picking up two quick fouls in the 1st qtr leading the Mavericks to 53-47 lead over SAC. Probably his best overall half of the season, 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 4:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (back strain) will not return to today’s game against Sacramento. – 4:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After trailing by 15 midway through the first quarter, the Kings are down six at the half. Davion Mitchell and Tristan Thompson are brining energy, fire and fight after a lifeless start for Sacramento. – 4:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
These early starts in the NBA are always weird.
Both teams feel stuck in the mud but Kings battled back after being down 17-3 early.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 53-47 in Dallas at the half. Holmes leads Kings with 10 points. 8 each for Fox and Thompson. Luka has 16 for the Mavs. – 4:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trailed by 15 in the opening quarter, but now trail the Mavs 53-47 at the half. Kings defense stepping up with some nice moments overall. Offensively have a tough time finding a groove. – 4:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs up 53-47 at halftime. Mavs get 16 points from Luka, but bench has been outscored 14-7. – 4:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is up to 16 points and 5 assists — despite those 4 missed free-throws. – 4:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Having flashbacks to Luke Walton telling the officials to ask Luka Doncic for an autograph because they are such big fans of his. 🤔🤣 – 4:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Imagine if the Kings hadn’t re-signed Richaun Holmes this offseason… – 4:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic now 2-of-6 from the line. Other than that, he’s having a scary-good game with 12 points, five assists, three boards. Mavericks up 49-43 with 2 minutes left in the half. – 4:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell whistled for the foul for clearly going in the general vicinity of Luka Doncic. – 4:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After missing his 4th free-throw, Doncic let out a primal scream in frustration. – 4:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka to Ntilikina to Finney-Smith for the open jam and the Mavericks are up 44-37 with 4:26 left before halftime. Ntilikina is playing like a former lottery pick. – 4:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Great to see Marvin Bagley up celebrating that Tristan Thompson tip dunk. Bagley has been active on the Kings’ bench all season. – 4:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson with the one-handed put-back jam. He’s up to 8 points, 3 rebounds. – 4:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mavericks PF Maxi Kleber (back strain) is questionable to return to today’s game against the Kings. – 4:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes finally gets one to go. Big 3 pointer to pull the Kings within 4. – 4:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell with an excellent take to the rim. Kept his man on his hip. Fought through contact. – 4:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Mavs were up 22-9 with 5:48 to go.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Bad start on both ends for the Kings but it could’ve been a lot worse if not for Sac’s bench.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs lead the Kings 31-22 after the first quarter. It’s the 1st first quarter the Mavs have won this season. – 4:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Please don’t keel over in shock. After one quarter it’s Dallas 31, Sacramento 22. It’s the first time this season (6 games) that Dallas has led after one quarter. Mavs had been outscored in first quarters by a combined 31 points. – 4:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-22 after 1Q. Could have been much worse. Fox leads with 7 points. 5 points for Tristan Thompson off the bench. – 4:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Ntilikina step into that three and confidently bury it. – 4:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (back strain) is questionable to return to today’s game against Sacramento. – 4:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Notice Doug Christie on the Kings bench telling his team to pick up full court after every made bucket. M – 4:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Walton going with a 4-guard lineup with Thompson and it’s led to some pretty good defense against this Dallas lineup that’s in right now. – 4:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice impact from Tristan Thompson early in this game. Kings battling back. 26-20 Mavs. – 4:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tristan Thompson off to a great start.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Ntilikina has looked good here? Feels like he does something noticeably good every time he plays. – 4:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis to the bucket. Kings cut the Mavs lead to 9 at 24-15. – 3:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs PF Maxi Kleber winced and grabbed his left oblique area after a dunk. He headed to the locker room at the next dead ball. Mavs already short-handed with Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for the third straight game. – 3:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mavs coming out like a team that got embarrassed last game.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Mavericks are 29th in the NBA in scoring at 97.0 points per game. They’re on pace for about 175 right now. – 3:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Early season stat BUT the Mavs entered today last in the NBA in 1st quarter scoring (20.2 points).
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 22-9. Brunson enters, as do three Kings reserves. We’ll see how the Mavericks can finish the first quarter, but so far, their energy is off the meter. – 3:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
No ball movement for the Kings early. A 15-3 start for Dallas. – 3:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings were outrebounded 7-2 and outscored 17-3 to start the game. Need to pick up the energy in a hurry. – 3:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
So much for those slow starts. Mavericks up 12-3 with 9:28 left in the first quarter. Kings call timeout. – 3:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings look a little slow to start. Couple of misses and some poor defensive sets. 6-0 Mavs. – 3:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber gets the start this time in Kristaps Porzingis’ spot. Jason Kidd clearly not afraid to mix things up in efforts to try to get off to a reasonable start. As a reminder, five games this season, five deficits after the first quarter. – 3:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We are underway with coverage of the Mavs vs Kings on BSSW. Mavs start Kleber for first time this season. Also first game against Kings who are 3-0 on road so far. They have never started 4-0 on road in franchise history. – 3:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento has been blessed for decades with legends like Gary Gerould & Jerry Reynolds on the broadcast. Now they have two amazing women in Kayte Christensen-Hunter & Morgan Ragan who are absolute naturals. Not to mention Jones & Draper.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Old friend Harrison Barnes back in the house. pic.twitter.com/BaWE5djvik – 3:21 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
My favorite fact about Josh Johnson, who is now in the game for the Jets: He’s been on rosters in the NFL (13 different franchises), UFL (Sacramento Mountain Lions), AAF (No. 1 overall pick by San Diego Fleet, but never played a game) and XFL (Los Angeles Wildcats). pic.twitter.com/kW22Jb8PYh – 3:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Harkless, Holmes, Halliburton, Fox
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray through 6 games: 17.8 PPG, 8.5 REB, 8.8 AST, 2.2 TOV, 2.2 STL in 35 mins
Primary defenders: Cole Anthony, Monte Morris, Jrue Holiday, Russell Westbrook, Dorian Finney-Smith, George Hill
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Mavericks
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 3:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 3:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In case you missed it, Jerry Reynolds joined Ep. 2 of The Kings Beat podcast. Nice primer leading up to the 12:30 PST start time today against the Mavs.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Random stat of the day:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
That time Luka Doncic barked at Luke Walton after Walton told him to go ahead and give the refs his autograph since they were such big fans of his. Special guest appearances by me and @Jason Jones near Luke’s right elbow. pic.twitter.com/CanJYdUWMU – 2:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says rookie Davion Mitchell will spend some time guarding Luka Doncic today 👀 – 2:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luke Walton on ex-Maverick Harrison Barnes, who is off to a great start this season. pic.twitter.com/BDdu10sTyo – 2:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs forward Porzingis to miss game vs Kings
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings & Mavs tips off in just a couple hours.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Mavs PR:
Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will miss today’s game against Sacramento.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Mavericks have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) for today’s game against the Kings. Sterling Brown (left ankle sprain) will be available. – 1:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will miss his third consecutive game this afternoon against Sacramento.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will miss today’s game against Sacramento.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Is KP playing? The answer, as of the 11:30 a.m. injury report, remains “questionable.” Same with Sterling Brown. Mavs host Sacramento at 2:30 p.m. – 12:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last year’s top scorers haven’t been scoring as much this season.
Steph: 32.0 ➡️ 28.7
Beal: 31.3 ➡️ 24.4
Dame: 28.8 ➡️ 19.2
Joel: 28.5 ➡️ 21.0
Luka: 27.7 ➡️ 22.4
LaVine: 27.4 ➡️ 25.5
Spida: 26.4 ➡️ 22.0
Jokic: 26.4 ➡️ 24.0
Book: 25.6 ➡️ 22.6
Trae: 25.3 ➡️ 22.3
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The return of Sunday Musings. “Be rationally optimistic Kings fans” kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 11:12 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Matineé hoops as Mavs try to solve their SAC riddle from a year ago, and their offensive riddle to start this season. Both teams are 3-2. Mavs 2-0 at home, haven’t started 3-0 at home since 02-03. SAC 3-0 on road. @PeasRadio pre at 2. Tip w/Brad & me at 2:40 @theeagledallas – 9:54 AM
