Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Utah Jazz (5-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021
Utah Jazz 107, Milwaukee Bucks 95 (Final)
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up to Utah-Milwaukee. I’d say the Jazz weren’t super concerned about Thanasis being in the strong-side corner. Gobert actually had to remember to cleanse to not get a defensive 3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/UMwrEJ6tHz – 10:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Donovan Mitchell’s best night of the season so far
2. Jordan Clarkson’s streak ended, but his defensive play was high caliber
3. Hassan Whiteside, still blowing our minds a little bit
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Instant analysis: Jazz finish road trip on a high note with win against Bucks https://t.co/JCOS4AqYCN pic.twitter.com/WLI2K92xqZ – 10:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Asked Jordan Clarkson if he wanted to say anything about the 3-point streak ending.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Does Jordan Clarkson have any words about his streak ending?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson on the end of his 99 game three-point shooting streak.
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Utah Jazz control it whole way against short handed World Champs – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said images of Rodney Hood’s right hand were inconclusive and they felt it was best to keep him out. – 9:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on Jordan Clarkson’s slow shooting start to the season.
“Can’t go in if you don’t shoot it.”
Noted the team as a whole hasn’t shot the ball very well this season.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 9:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Jazz hold off huge effort from Milwaukee for win and 2-1 trip twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz win 107-95 in Milwaukee.
Donovan Mitchell had his best game of the season, 28 points.
Mike Conley was terrific as well, 20 points.
Clarkson’s 3P streak snapped, but his defense was huge.
Jazz halfcourt DRTG was 70.
Home vs. SAC on Tuesday. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat Milwaukee 107-95 to go 2-1 on the current trip. They improve to 5-1 on the season. Mitchell drops a game-high 28, with 18 in the second half. Conley has 20. Utah comes home for one against the kings. And then three more on the road – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 107, Bucks 95. Don with 28p, Conley 20, Bogey 14, Rudy 9p, 13r, 4b. Now 5-1 this season. Short-handed Milwaukee shoots 40.6% overall and 29.3% from 3. – 9:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks drop their third straight, falling to the #Jazz pic.twitter.com/dsNIEUGsFd – 9:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Crazy how automatic that block has become for Rudy Gobert.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Thanasis has sold out going for the home run steal on about 10 defensive possessions in a row. Have no idea if that’s what they want him to do but it’s left them in severe rotation when he hasn’t been able to get it. – 9:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bucks take Giannis out, logically, now they’re coming back a little. – 9:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson checks out with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter and no made threes for the first time in the last 100 games. – 9:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There is not a single person on this Jazz team or coaching staff that wants JC to stop shooting or take different shots. – 9:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Clarkson would not be denied there and just took it – that five-point #Jazz lead has now stretched it again to double digits at 97-84 with 4:23 to go in this one. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz go on a 7-0 run with Mitchell coming up with two huge possessions. They now lead 97-84 when things were on the brink of getting out of control. That was a mature two minutes from Utah – 9:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Big-time hustle play there from JC, who snags the loose ball and races in for the layup. And just like that, Jazz lead is back up to 97-84 with 4:23 to go. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Bucks cut the lead to five. Building is rocking. Clarkson stops some of the bleeding with a basket but then incurs a technical foul. Long way to go here. – 9:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz offense is a mess right now, but EP salvaged that possession with a right place, right time throwdown – 8:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 84, Bucks 69. Huge run at the end of the period there. Don racks up 17 in a short span, Utah ratchets up the defensive intensity, and suddenly they’ve got some breathing room. Conley 18p, Don 17p, Bogey 14p. – 8:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 84-69 after 3Q. The Bucks are super shorthanded, but this is a pretty impressive performance. The defense has just been outstanding. – 8:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell scored seven in about a minute. Now has 17…good sequence from him.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
10-2 run for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell offense, Royce O’Neale and Hassan Whiteside defense the keys. – 8:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce with the strip, then the aggressive drive to the hoop for the lay-in. Jazz lead is up to 77-65 with 2:43 left 3Q. – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Bucks 77-65…2:43 remaining in the third quarter – 8:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And now 7 straight points for Mitchell. It works when he’s attacking Grayson Allen! – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Justin Robinson’s bail out three got the #Bucks to within five, but Donovan Mitchell had none of that…#Jazz currently up 73-63. – 8:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I understand why Donovan attacks guys like Lu Dort in iso, at least Dort’s been assigned to guard him. But why get the switch against Giannis, and be like, “yep, this is our best shot here, shut the rest of the offense down” – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks keep hanging around – trail 64-58 after being down 13 early in the second quarter. – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Giannis hits a three and the Bucks pull within 64-58 of the Jazz….7:21 remaining in the third quarter – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now picked up two quick fouls in opening minutes of the third quarter. He has three. #Bucks trail 62-51. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood bruised his right hand – he is out for the rest of the night. #Bucks even more shorthanded. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood is out on the court for the #Bucks as they warm up to start the second half, but I wouldn’t say he’s doing much. – 8:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz are following the Anthony Edwards school of though on Giannis Antetokounmpo (you can look up his hilarious quote) by recognizing he’s going to get his, and trying to slow down his teammates.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Bucks 48. Granted, no Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, DiVincenzo for Milwaukee, but the Jazz looked really good that half. 10-24 from 3, Conley with 14p on 4-6 from deep. Negatives: JC’s shooting is still off (1-7), too many O-rebs allowed (9). – 8:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 57-48 at the half. Jazz’s 3-point shooting regressed to the mean, but they still enjoy the 9-point advantage. They’re allowing the Bucks to score just 65 points per 100 poss in the halfcourt… brilliant. – 8:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half: the Jazz lead Milwaukee 57-48….14 for Conley to lead Utah. 10 for Mitchell and Bogdanovic…..15 for Giannis to lead all scorers – 8:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Rodney Hood back to the locker room early. Fair to say the Bucks could do without another injury. – 8:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That was a championship level sequence from the Jazz.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have cooled off (40% from the floor, 29.4% from three) but they’re hanging around, down 50-41. #Jazz pushed the lead to 13 earlier this quarter but weren’t able to stretch it… – 7:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are 4 of their last 21 from 3 after a 5-5 start…..they lead Milwaukee 50-41….2:30 remaining in the first half – 7:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So Jared Butler has been on the ball in his minutes tonight. Big change from every other game where he’s been playing out of the corner in his minutes….definitely seems strategic – 7:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Butler with a block on Portis’ shot attempt. Looked like maybe Portis dapped him up afterward? Yes?/No? – 7:45 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
A lottttt of jumpers for Giannis tonight. On a back-to-back basically playing a lone hand as a creator, defensive big and lead scorer. Wouldn’t be surprised if he keeps chucking them up. Fatigue would be setting in. – 7:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley is a REALLY good basketball player…..just so skilled at every part of the game – 7:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great catch and pivot and opposite find from Gobert to Conley for three. That’s the kind of play he used to not be able to make – 7:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 30, Bucks 23. Utah really surged against Milwaukee’s second unit. They also cooled down from 3 — started 5-5, then went 1-5. Donovan leads with 10p, Giannis has 8. – 7:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-23 after 1Q. They went 6-10 from three in the quarter to get the lead, but there was some other stuff Snyder wasn’t happy about. Still, good start for Utah. – 7:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Bucks 30-23….10 for Mitchell on perfect shooting. 8 for giannis to lead the bucks. – 7:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz should probably be up more than seven….bucks second unit hasn’t scored yet – 7:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have surrendered 9 second chance points in the first quarter and I’m not sure the bucks have gotten an offensive rebound that the Jazz shouldn’t have gotten to – 7:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Giannis oop as ‘Everybody wants to rule the world’ plays in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/RvKPGbxZ20 – 7:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz rebounding has been poor. Bucks are getting to the offensive boards way too easily right now. Quin calls timeout to sort it out. JAzz 23-21, 4:35 left 1Q. – 7:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Bucks 23-21 with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter – 7:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks chase down a few offensive rebounds, which lead to a three straight buckets. #Jazz lead 23-21 with 4:35 to go in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz need more rebounding from non-Gobert players… they’re standing flat footed at the moment – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have gotten off to a great offensive start — 6 of 7 overall, 5-5 from 3. Far too lax on the other end, though. Still, you can see the instant impact of the return of Mike Conley, w/6p. Jazz lead 18-14 with 7:08 left 1Q. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a couple of jumpers and Grayson Allen a pair of threes – #Bucks trail 18-14. #Jazz are 5-for-5 from behind the three-point line. – 7:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:08 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Bucks 18-14 – 7:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz offense picking up where BYU left off last night.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After not shooting great from 3 to start the season, Don and Royce nail 3s on the JAzz’s first two possessions tonight. – 7:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lot of available seats tonight in Milwaukee. So weird. Halloween doesn’t help, but I was told that not many here really pay attention to the Bucks until the Packers’ season is over. pic.twitter.com/NLbtnsozv3 – 7:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton gets the call to start for the #Bucks with Khris Middleton a late scratch.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
The greatest “what if” of the 2009-11-era Bucks was Carlos Delfino and Ersan Ilyasova never teaming up to go as Count Chocula and Frankenberry for Halloween – 6:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the media session was over, Quin stuck around to ask Milwaukee media if Giannis and Khris Middleton had expressed the same frustrations regarding physicality, which they said the two had. He then joked, “It’s like Joe Dumars is out there.” – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked about the Jazz talking about the extra physicality they’ve faced from defenders this year, Quin intimated that the new point of emphasis rules have had the unintended consequence of enabling defenders to apply excessive contact in disrupting offensive players. – 5:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said the Jazz “haven’t shot as well as I think we’re capable of,” but he feels like they’re getting the shots he wants them to. – 5:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Happy Hoopoween
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Bucks tonight vs. the Jazz, but Khris Middleton will not due to non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Khris Middleton is sick, and won’t play tonight for the Bucks, Mike Budenholzer says. – 5:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pre-game slow-motion fader from Giannis Antetokounmpo before tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/Yzru4ljxAi – 5:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Look for quick threes tonight. Last year the Jazz and the Bucks took the most threes in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock (Bucks 9 and Jazz 8). Same was true for first 9 seconds of the shot clock (Bucks 19 Jazz 18). – 5:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
