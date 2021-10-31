Jayson Tatum recruiting Bradley Beal

Abby Chin: Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: Do you even broach the subject of recruiting when you talk to Bradley Beal? Jayson Tatum: Yeah. We’ve talked about it plenty of times. I think, moreso, just thinking about how cool it would be to play with him. Just how we grew up and how close we are. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. We didn’t get the opportunity with the USA team, but we did get to play with each other in the all star game last year which was a special moment. You know what I mean. Just, like playing in the NBA with your big brother. Who wouldn’t want to do that?
StatMuse @statmuse
Last year’s top scorers haven’t been scoring as much this season.
Steph: 32.0 ➡️ 28.7
Beal: 31.3 ➡️ 24.4
Dame: 28.8 ➡️ 19.2
Joel: 28.5 ➡️ 21.0
Luka: 27.7 ➡️ 22.4
LaVine: 27.4 ➡️ 25.5
Spida: 26.4 ➡️ 22.0
Jokic: 26.4 ➡️ 24.0
Book: 25.6 ➡️ 22.6
Trae: 25.3 ➡️ 22.3
Fox: 25.2 ➡️ 19.4 pic.twitter.com/0NEuKEZiOy – 11:22 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Bradley Beal last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 6 AST
It’s the 23rd time Beal has recorded at least 35p/5r/5a in a game, the most such games in @Washington Wizards history.
The Wizards have won at least five of their first six games for just the fourth time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/xwX3dHcPy2 – 11:01 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“I always say I want to win. I want to be productive and I want to win in D.C. We’ve done that, obviously, so far.”
Count Bradley Beal as very happy with the Wizards’ 5-1 start. ift.tt/3mpJNWh – 10:46 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jayson Tatum when guarded by Bradley Beal last night:
6 points
3/9 FG
0/2 3P
1 TO
Beal leads the team with a 95.4 defensive rating. pic.twitter.com/0hAvVDqT1Y – 10:09 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Get you somebody who looks at you like Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell looks at each other pic.twitter.com/0aFysJr9Br – 10:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he’s amazed at how the Wizards are 5-1 despite playing like “crap” on offense.
“Just imagine when everything starts clicking, when everybody’s gelling, when everybody’s healthy. It’s going to be scary.” – 9:53 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Isolation sets have made up 22 percent of Jayson Tatum’s offense through six games, and he’s averaging 0.68 points per possession if you were wondering how that is going. – 9:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal scores 36, leads Wizards past Celtics to 5-1 record nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bra… – 9:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell had his AAU team at the game. Bradley Beal said bring them to STL and his AAU team will beat them.
Trez, talking trash: “CP3’s team done smelt it, Raymond Felton’s team done smelt it.” – 9:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on the historic 5-1 start, says he’s told his Wizards teammates: “You can be part of a lot of history here.”
Pretty much sums up the approach Beal has taken for many years now. – 9:19 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
This is what it takes every night in this league! Keep going! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7ZyppPJmja – 8:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
What a crazy game. Wizards 115-112 over Boston in 2 OT to go to 5-1 for the first time in 16 years (2005-06). Beal w/36. Double-doubles for Harrell (20 and 14) & Kuzma (17 and 17). KCP turns the ball over twice inbounding, but strips Jaylen Brown (34 points) on the final play. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What in the world was that from Tatum? He had no idea where the defenders were and threw it out of bounds. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Beal playing really good defense on Tatum late in this game is an unexpected thing that has happened late in this game. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Big-time sequence from Bradley Beal. Got a tough basket, a stop on Jayson Tatum and then an assist to Spencer Dinwiddie, who made a difficult floater to put the Wiz up 115-112 with 20.6 sec. left in 2OT. – 8:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Beal has had some big defensive stands vs. his fellow St. Louisan Tatum tonight. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t imagine the Wizards have any chance of winning this challenge. It’s close, but Avdija got Tatum on the arm. – 8:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a clean block on Jayson Tatum, but this officiating crew calls a foul. Wes Unseld Jr. calls timeout to challenge. – 7:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Beal has a point — Jaylen Brown is pinning his arm to his body. – 7:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
15 rebounds is a career-high for Jayson Tatum.
112-111, Celtics, 2:41 left in the 2nd OT. – 7:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Montrezl both with 5 fouls in the second overtime. – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looked like Boston tried to get Jaylen Brown the ball there, but ultimately it wound up with Jayson Tatum taking a very difficult fallaway jumper in the corner – basically the same look they got at the end of the first OT in New York to open the season. On to double OT in DC. – 7:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Tatum blocks Harrell shot. Tatum gets called for foul anyway. Harrell makes two free throws… Ball does occasionally lie. – 7:50 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Dinwiddie going straight to the rim at the end of regulation was great. Tatum dribbling into the awful fadeaway at the end of OT….. also great! – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I don’t understand what just happened on the last possession but Schroder waved Jaylen off twice and then had to go to Tatum for a contested shot. There was a conversation with Schroder after that. Very weird. Anyway, double OT cuz why not – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good double-team by Dinwiddie on that Tatum miss. Waited until there was no way Tatum could make the pass. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wow. That was a tough call on Tatum. Especially when Harrell shoved Brown to get the initially OR. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has done everything they can to keep Beal from getting touches in the halfcourt over the last 5-10 minutes of gameplay. – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
103-103 after regulation
Brown – 34 points
Tatum – 23 points
Richardson – 18 points
Horford – 5 blocks
Celtics – 2-23 three-pointers
Beal – 28 points
Harrell – 18 points
Dinwiddie – 18 points
Kuzma – 17 points
Wizards – 10-31 three-pointers – 7:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Officials want to see Bradley Beal get felony level assaulted before giving him a whistle it appears – 7:19 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Big swing there. Beal hits a 3, Tatum (7-24) misses a wide open one, Dinwiddie and-1. – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Beal clearly grabbed Tatum on that one. And he knows he got away with it, because he immediately started laughing. – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jayson Tatum has gotten a couple really soft foul calls in the second half that Bradley Beal would love.
Montrezl Harrell now has 5 fouls with 6:45 left in regulation. – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum can’t get sucked into trying to go 1-on-1 with Beal. That happened late in the game on Wednesday and took Boston completely out of their offense. – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pritchard rescues Tatum from what would have been an awful turnover. – 7:05 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Both Bradley Beal and Montrezl hurt on the same play — Beal’s head hit the back of Trezz’ – 7:04 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/xVAsOBycfk – 7:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We’re headed to the 4th quarter
Wizards 76 Celtics 73
Beal: 22 points, 4 ast, 3 reb
Harrell: 16 points, 9 reb
Celtics:
Brown: 27 points, 2 ast, 5 reb
Tatum: 14 points, 9 reb – 6:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards lead 76-73 after three
Brown – 27 points
Tatum – 14 points
Richardson – 13 points
Celtics – 0-20 three-pointers
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Beal – 22 points
Harrell – 16 points
Kuzma – 12 points
Wizards – 7-23 three-pointers
Wizards – 5 turnovers – 6:52 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics come back to tie the game but immediately give up two Beal buckets. On the plus side, they’re moving the ball better – 6:40 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum finally does get the call but misses the chance for a 3-point play and he seems frustrated with himself – 6:27 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum drives hard but doesn’t get the call (he should have) but he is slow to get back and after the Horford block, Tatum is still late to get into the defense and challenge the Kuzma 3 – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards lead 53-47 at the half
Brown – 17 points
Richardson – 11 points
Celtics – 0-15 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Beal – 14 points
Harrell – 14 points
Wizards – 6-14 three-pointers
Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell hits a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half. Wizards lead the Celtics 53-47. Beal and Harrell have 14 pts apiece. – 6:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
End of the first quarter, Wizards lead 25-20
Beal – 12 points (4/5 FG, 2/3 3P) 2 reb
Bertans/Harrell – 4 points
Celtics
Brown – 8 points (4/5 FG)
Wizards holding Celtics to 0-9 from 3P – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards lead 25-20 after one
Brown – 8 points
Richardson – 6 points
Celtics – 0-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Beal – 12 points
Harrell – 4 points
Wizards – 3-7 three-pointers
Wizards – 2 turnovers – 5:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Celtics 25-20 after the first quarter. Beal has 12 pts already. Rest of the team has 13. Might be one of those nights for him. – 5:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum 1-of-10 from 3-point range against the Wizards this week. – 5:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams back in. They’re bridging the quarters with the reserves this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum took four shots in his first four minutes. No easing into it tonight. He and Brown have combined to take 7 shots in 5 minutes – the latter 3-3 – 5:21 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum getting good looks but missing a couple now he has a foul on a Montrezl post up. Wizards should probably attack that again, especially since Tatum struggled with it last game too – 5:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal on one early:
7 of Washington’s 9 points so far, 3/4 from the field.
(1/1 3P) – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a great sign for Boston that Beal is already out of the box like this. – 5:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kamiah Adams-Beal is sitting courtside for Wizards-Celtics dressed as Cruella De Vil with Deuce and Braylon as Dalmatians. So cute. – 5:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
D. Schroder
J. Brown
J. Tatum
G. Williams
Al Horford
Wizards starters:
S. Dinwiddie
B. Beal
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
M. Harrell – 4:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – October 30, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Washington – B. Beal, K. Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Washington: Gafford, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/p3X470xTOZ – 4:32 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka admits Tatum has a tough habit to break when he complains to refs: “We tell him to move onto the next play. But it’s not easy – it’s a league-wide thing. And for him it’s just playing through it, and understanding that he’s gonna get calls if he keeps being aggressive.” – 4:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
NBA Plays – Wizards v. Celtics @BetMGM
Kyle Kuzma o7.5 rebounds (-150)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3P (-125)
Bradley Beal o1.5 3P (-145) pic.twitter.com/6E771bcSHD – 4:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Celtics starters:
Dennis Schroder
Jaylen Brown
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford – 3:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will start for the Celtics today, along with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 3:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Celtics:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Harrell – 3:25 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
There’s 94 percent of the regular season left. So it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just w/his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In @TheAthleticDC: bit.ly/3mr1FQH – 2:00 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Wow!! 9 years since my NBA debut. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GleUjqbQpD – 1:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The shot that marquee players are struggling with to start the year is the off the bounce three
Lillard 10 of 35 (29%)
Curry 10 of 35 (29%)
Doncic 9 of 34 (27%)
Tatum 6 of 29 (21%)
LaMelo 9 of 28 (32%)
George 7 of 25 (28%)
Trae Young 7 of 22 (32%)
De’Aaron Fox 1 of 19 (5%) – 1:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the first game of the season, per NBA tracking data, Jayson Tatum was 3-of-16 (18%) when defended by RJ Barrett.
When defended by any other player other than Barrett this season, Tatum is 47-of-102 (46%). – 11:58 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Happy NBA anniversary to Bradley Beal. On this date back in 2012 he made his debut on the road in Cleveland. 8pts. 3 Rebs. 3 Ast. #Blu3Magic #RealDeal #Panda #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/mQtiMTG3xq – 11:25 AM
More on this storyline
What does he say in response? Jayson Tatum: There’s a lot that goes into that. Obviously. And there’s decisions that he would have to make, what’s best for his family. The idea of it we both like the idea of it for sure. -via Twitter / October 31, 2021
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal, on the 5-1 start after being patient in the offseason: “I want to win with D.C.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 31, 2021
All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to opposing players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players recruit him to leave. -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021