Taj Gibson: I'm ready to be a coach one day

Taj Gibson: “I’ve been blessed to be in this league a while now. Especially becoming a late pick, coming in a lot older than guys. So I’m just happy to still be in this league. I’m just going to ride it until they tell me they don’t want me to play anymore, I guess, but until then I’m just going to keep playing hard and do what I have to do. But I’m always ready, and I’m ready to be a coach one day.”
Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday
Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
First-time dad Taj Gibson enjoying rebirth with Knicks at age 36 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:36 PM
First-time dad Taj Gibson enjoying rebirth with Knicks at age 36 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It probably will get over shadowed by RJ’s masterpiece and Kemba triples etc, but Taj Gibson once again provided some invaluable contributions in the Knicks victory over the Pels… 13 points and 7 boards for Gibson, but his impact, as usual, was greater than his stat line – 10:19 PM
It probably will get over shadowed by RJ’s masterpiece and Kemba triples etc, but Taj Gibson once again provided some invaluable contributions in the Knicks victory over the Pels… 13 points and 7 boards for Gibson, but his impact, as usual, was greater than his stat line – 10:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Very good close to this 3rd quarter by the Pelicans. Threes by Trey and Sato. Herb forcing Randle into tough jumper then out-battling Taj Gibson for a board. Kira scoring on a couple of nifty lay-ins.
As repeated ad nauseam, New Orleans not quitting. It’ll be 88-83 to begin 4th. – 8:45 PM
Very good close to this 3rd quarter by the Pelicans. Threes by Trey and Sato. Herb forcing Randle into tough jumper then out-battling Taj Gibson for a board. Kira scoring on a couple of nifty lay-ins.
As repeated ad nauseam, New Orleans not quitting. It’ll be 88-83 to begin 4th. – 8:45 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Reports out of Chicago (via Brian Scalabrine on @Sirius XM NBA) had Tom Thibodeau at Tao eating dinner with several Knicks including Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson & Immanuel Quickly. “Tibs in the middle like Jesus from the last supper,” Scal says. – 9:08 AM
Reports out of Chicago (via Brian Scalabrine on @Sirius XM NBA) had Tom Thibodeau at Tao eating dinner with several Knicks including Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson & Immanuel Quickly. “Tibs in the middle like Jesus from the last supper,” Scal says. – 9:08 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Taj Gibson has been Taj Gibson tonight. What a block. And loose ball recovery. – 10:02 PM
Taj Gibson has been Taj Gibson tonight. What a block. And loose ball recovery. – 10:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
No space for the Bulls trying to get to the rim tonight. Taj Gibson has been excellent against his former team. – 9:47 PM
No space for the Bulls trying to get to the rim tonight. Taj Gibson has been excellent against his former team. – 9:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That’s a rough halftime segment on NBA TV.
Bulls-Knicks.
Kemba playing better.
Randle playmaking.
LaVine with 17.
Joakim Noah night.
What’s our breakdown?
Taj Gibson off the ball with 6 points! – 9:09 PM
That’s a rough halftime segment on NBA TV.
Bulls-Knicks.
Kemba playing better.
Randle playmaking.
LaVine with 17.
Joakim Noah night.
What’s our breakdown?
Taj Gibson off the ball with 6 points! – 9:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pan to Rose 👆
Pan to Taj Gibson 😁
Pan to Thibs 😤 pic.twitter.com/TxYIoNXVlT – 8:48 PM
Pan to Rose 👆
Pan to Taj Gibson 😁
Pan to Thibs 😤 pic.twitter.com/TxYIoNXVlT – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls just welcomed Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson back to United Center. Showed footage of Thibs winning COY award with Bulls and also him live. Lotta applause. Loudest for DRose. – 8:19 PM
Bulls just welcomed Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson back to United Center. Showed footage of Thibs winning COY award with Bulls and also him live. Lotta applause. Loudest for DRose. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
They still love Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson in Chicago. Big ovations for all three. – 8:19 PM
They still love Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson in Chicago. Big ovations for all three. – 8:19 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Noah on Taj Gibson: “It’s crazy, that’s my son and now he’s like an OG. Same with Derrick.” #Bulls – 7:15 PM
Noah on Taj Gibson: “It’s crazy, that’s my son and now he’s like an OG. Same with Derrick.” #Bulls – 7:15 PM