USA Today Sports

Taj Gibson: I'm ready to be a coach one day

Taj Gibson: I'm ready to be a coach one day

Main Rumors

Taj Gibson: I'm ready to be a coach one day

October 31, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper
First-time dad Taj Gibson enjoying rebirth with Knicks at age 36 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday4:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It probably will get over shadowed by RJ’s masterpiece and Kemba triples etc, but Taj Gibson once again provided some invaluable contributions in the Knicks victory over the Pels… 13 points and 7 boards for Gibson, but his impact, as usual, was greater than his stat line – 10:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Very good close to this 3rd quarter by the Pelicans. Threes by Trey and Sato. Herb forcing Randle into tough jumper then out-battling Taj Gibson for a board. Kira scoring on a couple of nifty lay-ins.
As repeated ad nauseam, New Orleans not quitting. It’ll be 88-83 to begin 4th. – 8:45 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Reports out of Chicago (via Brian Scalabrine on @Sirius XM NBA) had Tom Thibodeau at Tao eating dinner with several Knicks including Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson & Immanuel Quickly. “Tibs in the middle like Jesus from the last supper,” Scal says. – 9:08 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Taj Gibson has been Taj Gibson tonight. What a block. And loose ball recovery. – 10:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
No space for the Bulls trying to get to the rim tonight. Taj Gibson has been excellent against his former team. – 9:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Taj Gibson has been huge around the rim on both sides tonight. Great plays in help, three offensive boards, some smooth finishes. – 9:37 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That’s a rough halftime segment on NBA TV.
Bulls-Knicks.
Kemba playing better.
Randle playmaking.
LaVine with 17.
Joakim Noah night.
What’s our breakdown?
Taj Gibson off the ball with 6 points! – 9:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pan to Rose 👆
Pan to Taj Gibson 😁
Pan to Thibs 😤 pic.twitter.com/TxYIoNXVlT8:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Standing ovation when Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson enter the game in Chicago with loud “MVP!” chants. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls just welcomed Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson back to United Center. Showed footage of Thibs winning COY award with Bulls and also him live. Lotta applause. Loudest for DRose. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
They still love Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson in Chicago. Big ovations for all three. – 8:19 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson shown on the big board in Chicago, and they both get massive standing ovations. – 8:19 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Noah on Taj Gibson: “It’s crazy, that’s my son and now he’s like an OG. Same with Derrick.” #Bulls7:15 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home