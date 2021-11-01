Celtics exercise team option on Romeo Langford

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics picked up the fourth-year option on guard Romeo Langford for the 2022-2023 season, source tells ESPN. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 Draft.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics will pick up the 2022-23 rookie scale team options for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, a league source tells @celticsblog.
Boston has also reportedly exercised options for Romeo Langford and Grant Williams, as was expected. – 11:57 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No surprise here: Celtics will pick up 2022-23 contract options today for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard according to league sources. Team also exercising Romeo Langford and Grant Williams options. Details: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics picked up the fourth-year option on guard Romeo Langford for the 2022-2023 season, source tells ESPN. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 Draft. – 11:24 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford basket cut (!!) easy 2. Basketball can be so easy sometimes – 5:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice defensive minutes from Romeo Langford in his return from calf injury. – 5:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford in for the Celtics after the timeout. Came on for Grant Williams, as the Celtics downsized. – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson are both available tonight against the Wizards. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 3:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford is available to play, as is Josh Richardson.
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are both OUT. – 3:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will play for the Celtics tonight here in Washington.
Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are out. Denis Schroder and Grant Williams will start in their place – 3:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford is good to go today. Robert Williams is out. Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder will start – 3:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Romeo Langford is in, Marcus Smart is out, Robert Williams is out, Josh Richardson is in for the Celtics. – 3:33 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics injury report:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated Celtics Injury Report for today at Washington:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Josh Richardson – Low Back Spasm – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT
Robert Williams – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 11:25 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart officially out; Romeo Langford questionable vs Wizards. – 4:34 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Injuries for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington:
Romeo Langford upgraded to questionable with the left calf tightness.
Marcus Smart is out with a non-COVID illness – 4:34 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington:
Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) – OUT – 4:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Wizards on Saturday:
Romeo Langford – Left Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Marcus Smart – Illness (Non-COVID) – OUT – 4:33 PM
