Celtics keep Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith for 2022-23

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/iaoFKdYgdA – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics will pick up the 2022-23 rookie scale team options for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, a league source tells @celticsblog.
Boston has also reportedly exercised options for Romeo Langford and Grant Williams, as was expected. – 11:57 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No surprise here: Celtics will pick up 2022-23 contract options today for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard according to league sources. Team also exercising Romeo Langford and Grant Williams options. Details: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:55 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Payton Pritchard finally ends the Celtics drought and hits a 3.
Boston had been 0-for-20 from deep.
Yet only down one point at Washington. – 7:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After starting 0-for-20 from three-point range, the Celtics finally get one to drop with 9:03 left in the 4th quarter. Payton Pritchard breaks the seal. – 7:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Payton Pritchard hits a 3 to end the Celtics’ 0 for 20 start. – 7:00 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Payton Pritchard breaks the drought. Boston is now 1-21 from 3. – 7:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Burying Aaron Nesmith is dumb. I hate this Celtics season so far. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard must hate playing with the mask on. He never missed shots by this much during his rookie year or at Summer League. – 5:40 PM
