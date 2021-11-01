Celtics pick up Grant Williams' team option

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are picking up forward Grant Williams’ fourth-year rookie option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams has started two of Boston’s six games so far this season. Today is deadline for rookie options.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics will pick up the 2022-23 rookie scale team options for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, a league source tells @celticsblog.
Boston has also reportedly exercised options for Romeo Langford and Grant Williams, as was expected. – 11:57 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No surprise here: Celtics will pick up 2022-23 contract options today for Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard according to league sources. Team also exercising Romeo Langford and Grant Williams options. Details: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:55 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Celtics have picked up fourth-year option on forward Grant Williams, per league source. Williams, the former first-rounder out of Tennessee, has played very well this season – averaging 10 PPG and 2 assists, while shooting 50 percent from 3 and 92 percent from the line. – 11:21 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I want to highlight Grant Williams basically doing jumping jacks i the middle of the lane looking for the ball and not getting it. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams back in. They’re bridging the quarters with the reserves this afternoon. – 5:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford in for the Celtics after the timeout. Came on for Grant Williams, as the Celtics downsized. – 5:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Celtics starters:
Dennis Schroder
Jaylen Brown
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford – 3:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson will play for the Celtics tonight here in Washington.
Rob Williams and Marcus Smart are out. Denis Schroder and Grant Williams will start in their place – 3:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford is good to go today. Robert Williams is out. Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder will start – 3:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will start for the Celtics today, along with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 3:33 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
On my way to DC with a message:
Invest in women
Pay women
Hire women
Really cool collaboration @PWRFWDshop K Train x Grant Williams! @Grant Williams @LukeyBonner Get yours here https://t.co/RRDVXW6P7t pic.twitter.com/hlC57keLp6 – 8:08 PM
