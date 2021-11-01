Daniel Gafford returning from injury

Josh Robbins: Daniel Gafford will be available to play tonight against the Hawks, the Wizards just announced. Gafford missed Washington’s last two games because of a right quad contusion.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
NEWS: Daniel Gafford will return tonight against the Hawks from his two-game absence due to a quad injury, the Wizards announce. – 12:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Looks like Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is participating in at least some of shootaround this morning in Atlanta. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game but encouraging, nonetheless – 10:48 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. – 5:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On the league’s up-to-date injury report (5:30 p.m. ET), the Wizards have listed center Daniel Gafford as questionable to play Monday night in Atlanta. Gafford suffered a right quad contusion on Oct. 27 and missed the Wizards’ last two games. – 5:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards at Hawks on Monday.
Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura, and Cassius Winston remain out. – 5:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kanter in the game — Boston trying to combat Trezz activity in the paint, especially without Daniel Gafford. – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie will play for the Wizards tonight. He sat out their last game on a back-to-back.
Daniel Gafford is again out, but Wes Unseld Jr. said Gafford isn’t far from returning. – 3:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) out again for dusk tip-off (5 pm) vs Boston, per Wes Unseld, Jr. But Unseld says Gafford is moving much better and is closer to returning. Spencer Dinwiddie back in the lineup today. – 3:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. Boston Celtics – 3:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight, but making progress with his quad contusion, per coach Unseld Jr. – 3:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is DOUBTFUL for Wizards-Celtics on Saturday. – 5:48 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. the Celtics. – 5:47 PM
Josh Robbins: Daniel Gafford, whose quad contusion prevented him from playing in the Wizards’ last two games, participated in the team’s shootaround this morning here in Atlanta and is “more likely to play than not,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. The team will see how Gafford is feeling. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / November 1, 2021
Josh Robbins: Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about the status of Daniel Gafford, who’ll miss his second game in a row with a quad contusion: “He was moving a lot better (this morning). So it’s positive. It’s just still not where we feel comfortable he needs to be.” -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / October 30, 2021
Quinton Mayo: Daniel Gafford is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs Celtics (right quad contusion) -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / October 29, 2021