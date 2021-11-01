Daniel Gafford returning from injury

USA Today Sports

Josh Robbins: Daniel Gafford will be available to play tonight against the Hawks, the Wizards just announced. Gafford missed Washington’s last two games because of a right quad contusion.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
NEWS: Daniel Gafford will return tonight against the Hawks from his two-game absence due to a quad injury, the Wizards announce. – 12:38 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford WILL play tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks – 12:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Looks like Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is participating in at least some of shootaround this morning in Atlanta. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game but encouraging, nonetheless – 10:48 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. – 5:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On the league’s up-to-date injury report (5:30 p.m. ET), the Wizards have listed center Daniel Gafford as questionable to play Monday night in Atlanta. Gafford suffered a right quad contusion on Oct. 27 and missed the Wizards’ last two games. – 5:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is QUESTIONABLE for Wizards at Hawks on Monday.
Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura, and Cassius Winston remain out. – 5:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kanter in the game — Boston trying to combat Trezz activity in the paint, especially without Daniel Gafford. – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie will play for the Wizards tonight. He sat out their last game on a back-to-back.
Daniel Gafford is again out, but Wes Unseld Jr. said Gafford isn’t far from returning. – 3:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) out again for dusk tip-off (5 pm) vs Boston, per Wes Unseld, Jr. But Unseld says Gafford is moving much better and is closer to returning. Spencer Dinwiddie back in the lineup today. – 3:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight vs. Boston Celtics – 3:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight, but making progress with his quad contusion, per coach Unseld Jr. – 3:23 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Daniel Gafford is OUT right quad contusion vs. Celtics. – 3:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is DOUBTFUL for Wizards-Celtics on Saturday. – 5:48 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Daniel Gafford (quad contusion) listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. the Celtics. – 5:47 PM

