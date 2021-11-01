Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls (6-1) play against the Boston Celtics (5-5) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Chicago Bulls 128, Boston Celtics 114 (Final)
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
This Bulls 4th quarter shot chart is just wow… perfect 10-10 from 2, mostly in the paint. pic.twitter.com/puIF55chTJ – 10:31 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart: “I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball – 10:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan praised Ayo Dosunmu’s toughness: “He’s definitely the epitome of a Chicago kid.” – 10:28 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart:
“Only so much I can do without the ball in my hands sitting in the corner. We’re running plays for our best players, every team knows that. They do a good job of shutting that down. We can’t allow that. … – 10:27 PM
Marcus Smart:
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After Bulls rallied from 19 down on the road, DeMar DeRozan talked about being impressed by the Bulls’ resilience: “It’s very gratifying to see us keep the fight.” – 10:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Asked Marcus Smart if the team knows where to go after the initial options on plays in the fourth quarter, he said every team in the league knows they are going to Tatum and Brown and it’s hard for him to help when the ball is out of his hands and he’s standing in the corner. – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart quietly said he wants to be more involved in the offense. Then he added that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum need to move the ball move, so that they aren’t taking such difficult shots.
On a follow-up Smart said “I’m a great passer. I know I can get guys good shots.” – 10:26 PM
Marcus Smart quietly said he wants to be more involved in the offense. Then he added that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum need to move the ball move, so that they aren’t taking such difficult shots.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on offensive struggles late: “There’s only so much I can do when the ball isn’t in my hands and I’m standing in the corner.” Hints he wants to be more involved in offense playmaking late in games to help setup teammates. – 10:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart says Tatum and Brown need to pass the ball more so they don’t have to take as many tough shots. – 10:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on late-game struggles for the Celtics: “Whatever we have to do, we gotta figure it out. No one is going to figure it out for us.” – 10:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on fourth quarter collapses: “We gotta fix it. Whatever we gotta do, we gotta figure it out…we are going through the rain right now.” – 10:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “We let the number one transition team in the league get out in transition. We let the number one free throw shooting team get to the line over and over.” – 10:21 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Franz Wagner is averaging 14 points on 49% from the field and 44% from three. He is 20. Tonight he has 28.
Magic got him for Vucevic and they get a 2023 1st round pick as well. Plus Wendell Carter who is bonafide rotation player.
Might turn out to be great deal for Magic – 10:20 PM
Franz Wagner is averaging 14 points on 49% from the field and 44% from three. He is 20. Tonight he has 28.
Magic got him for Vucevic and they get a 2023 1st round pick as well. Plus Wendell Carter who is bonafide rotation player.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics built their lead with ball movement, good pace and an emphasis on spacing.
They turned away from the movement and into forced isolations and awful pace, which led to bad defense. Instead of sticking with what got them there, they reverted to their worst tendencies. – 10:18 PM
The Celtics built their lead with ball movement, good pace and an emphasis on spacing.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Outside of Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder, no Celtic played significant second half minutes. The late shortened bench two nights after a double-overtime game couldn’t have helped.
Still, a few patient, well-executed offensive possessions may well have stemmed Chicago’s run. – 10:17 PM
Outside of Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder, no Celtic played significant second half minutes. The late shortened bench two nights after a double-overtime game couldn’t have helped.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Re-watching the end of Celtics-Bulls while waiting on players for postgame pressers…
Udoka is right. Boston got cute and sloppy late in the third. Should have closed the quarter up 20 and finished it up 14. That gave Chicago hope. – 10:16 PM
Re-watching the end of Celtics-Bulls while waiting on players for postgame pressers…
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Donovan on Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu: “He’s got a certain kind of makeup that I think is really special. He’s ultra competitive, and he has unbelievable confidence and belief in himself. But it’s not cross-the-line arrogant. That’s really a hard combination…He just is fearless.” – 10:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum and Brown were a combined 1-for-10 for 2 pts in the 4Q. #Celtics – 10:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Celtics didn’t have a single defensive rebound in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Bulls. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors went into New York and hustled and fought their way to a road win.
The Magic have gone to Minnesota and had a nice comeback by hustling and scrapping.
Playing hard and playing together for 48 minutes is something these teams do, compared to whatever the Celtics do. – 10:09 PM
The Raptors went into New York and hustled and fought their way to a road win.
The Magic have gone to Minnesota and had a nice comeback by hustling and scrapping.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Tonight’s 11-point fourth quarter was the Celtics’ lowest-scoring quarter since November 10, 2017. – 10:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Bulls shot 81 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and went 10/11 from the FT line. – 10:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways as the Celtics get outscored 39-11 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 128-114 defeat: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said each time he called timeout, he told the Celtics they needed to get back on defense and to trust each other on offense.
“Don’t play with the game. Mess around with the game, it’ll come back to bite you.” – 10:03 PM
Ime Udoka said each time he called timeout, he told the Celtics they needed to get back on defense and to trust each other on offense.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Bulls Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @calm & @InsaCannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:01 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says the Celtics got a “little cute and careless” down the stretch.
Said the Celtics lost their composure, relaxed late and deserved to lose. – 10:00 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics got a “little cute and careless” down the stretch.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics collapse started when they stopped guarding late in the third quarter. – 10:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Celtics outscored by 28 in the 4th quarter.
That’s the most they’ve been outscored in the 4th quarter since 1972.
Only twice in Celtics history have they been outscored by more in the 4th quarter.
This was the 5,875th game in franchise history. – 10:00 PM
Celtics outscored by 28 in the 4th quarter.
That’s the most they’ve been outscored in the 4th quarter since 1972.
Only twice in Celtics history have they been outscored by more in the 4th quarter.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The head coach of the 6-1 Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/XmEWtH5QPI – 9:59 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 15-20 FG
The @Chicago Bulls have won at least six of their first seven games for the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2011-12 season. – 9:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 15-20 FG
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
37 PTS
7 REB
15-20 FG
3-4 3P
It’s his first 30-point, 3-three game since his last year with the Raptors in 2018. pic.twitter.com/zcxSCXUD3D – 9:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
37 PTS
7 REB
15-20 FG
3-4 3P
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not going to reply to any of it, but feel free to use this as a safe space to let out whatever you need to about the Celtics. I can’t even counter most of it. So, have at it. – 9:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win. Bulls win. Bulls win..3-0 on the road 6-1 overall. 128-114 over the Celtics.Down 19 in the 3rd. The Bulls outscored Boston 39-11 in the 4th . DeRozan with 37 LaVine with 13 of his 26 in the 4th. Vucevic: 11-10-9. This game turned around with the bench Ayo-Jones, Caruso – 9:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Formula for the Bulls down the stretch of these wins has been fairly consistent. DeRozan coming up with big scores or getting to the line, Caruso making impact plays defensively. pic.twitter.com/h5e1ahlGh0 – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Boston will beat Orlando on Wednesday, given how hard the Magic play. Never mind winning in Miami on Thursday on a back-to-back. – 9:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 55-25 close for Toronto to beat the Celtics in their home opener.
A 51-18 close for Chicago tonight over the final 14:20 to beat the Celtics by 14.
Boston now 0-3 at home, the three losses by a combined 55 points.
A 3-game road trip begins in Orlando Wednesday. – 9:53 PM
A 55-25 close for Toronto to beat the Celtics in their home opener.
A 51-18 close for Chicago tonight over the final 14:20 to beat the Celtics by 14.
Boston now 0-3 at home, the three losses by a combined 55 points.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls headed to Philly – Boston headed to a closed-door team meeting! – 9:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
What a 4th quarter for #Bulls: Outscore Boston 39-11 and come back from 19 down late in the third quarter to win 128-114.
DeRozan 37 pts, LaVine 26, Bulls are 6-1 – 9:52 PM
What a 4th quarter for #Bulls: Outscore Boston 39-11 and come back from 19 down late in the third quarter to win 128-114.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lose 128-114.
The only relevant stat is Boston was outscored 39-11 in the fourth quarter. – 9:52 PM
Celtics lose 128-114.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose 128-114, led #Bulls 96-77. Outscored 39-11 in 4Q. Drop to 2-5, 0-3 at home. This Ime Udoka era is off to a putrid start. DeRozan 37, LaVine 26; Brown 28 (0 in 4Q), Tatum 20, Horford 20. – 9:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 128, Celtics 114
Bulls erase 19-point third quarter deficit to move to 6-1
DeMar DeRozan scored 37, his second straight 30-spot
Zach LaVine came alive for 13 4th-quarter points
Ayo Dosunmu scored 14, and Tony Bradley/DJJ provided impactful defense, off the bench – 9:51 PM
Final: Bulls 128, Celtics 114
Bulls erase 19-point third quarter deficit to move to 6-1
DeMar DeRozan scored 37, his second straight 30-spot
Zach LaVine came alive for 13 4th-quarter points
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Hard to overstate how impressive that fourth quarter was for the Bulls and how depressing that was for Celtics. – 9:50 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 128, Celtics 114.
The Bulls trailed 96-77 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
Over the final 14:28, Chicago outscored Boston 51-18.
The Bulls improve to 6-1. – 9:50 PM
Final: Bulls 128, Celtics 114.
The Bulls trailed 96-77 with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
Over the final 14:28, Chicago outscored Boston 51-18.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bulls beat Celtics 128-114 as a smattering of boos come down from Garden crowd after Boston blew a 19-point second half lead. C’s drop to 2-5 on the season. – 9:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🐂 CHI 128 ☘️ BOS 114
🤦🏻♂️ Bulls open 4th on 37-9 run
🤦🏻♂️ Celtics cough up 19-pt lead
🤦🏻♂️ Boston 0-3 at home
🤦🏻♂️ Feels like 2020-21 all over again
⬇️ Rob sums it up pic.twitter.com/kzhN9YCiEy – 9:50 PM
🐂 CHI 128 ☘️ BOS 114
🤦🏻♂️ Bulls open 4th on 37-9 run
🤦🏻♂️ Celtics cough up 19-pt lead
🤦🏻♂️ Boston 0-3 at home
🤦🏻♂️ Feels like 2020-21 all over again
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 128, Celtics 114
DeRozan 37 points, 7 rebounds
LaVine 26 points, 22 in second half
Dosunmu 14 points
Vucevic 11 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists
Bulls rallied from 19-point deficit – 9:50 PM
Bulls 128, Celtics 114
DeRozan 37 points, 7 rebounds
LaVine 26 points, 22 in second half
Dosunmu 14 points
Vucevic 11 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bulls 128, Celtics 114. Final.
Cs led by 17 with 30 seconds left in the third. A brutal loss. – 9:50 PM
Bulls 128, Celtics 114. Final.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls were down 19 in the third quarter.
They’ve outscored the Celtics 37-9 in the 4th quarter – 9:50 PM
The Bulls were down 19 in the third quarter.
Trey Kerby @treykerby
What a comeBACK! by Da Bulls! Baked those Beantown Boys up real nice 👀🔴 – 9:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not sure what was going on in training camp, but the #Celtics just seem so far behind chemistry and execution wise from all the teams they’ve played. It seems like they just got together a week ago. – 9:49 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Stacey King hitting “COMPTON IN THE HOUSE” as DeMar closes the show in Boston is just pic.twitter.com/4gaCQawlD2 – 9:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
big yikes energy in the fourth quarter tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/croK9WrhXb – 9:48 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Bulls closing on a 51-18 run. Not a great showing for the Celtics. … Again. – 9:48 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
That DeRozan 3 was good though. We’re done here. 37-9 Bulls in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics are going to lose a quarter by 30, which I would have thought was impossible – 9:47 PM
That DeRozan 3 was good though. We’re done here. 37-9 Bulls in the fourth quarter.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Boston Celtics are a mess defensively. Allowed the Bulls to shoot 57 percent from the field tonight, 42 percent from 3 and were outrebounded by 11.
Now fall to 2-5 with one of those wins against the Houston Rockets.
Zach LaVine finally has some help and the Bulls are 6-1. – 9:47 PM
The Boston Celtics are a mess defensively. Allowed the Bulls to shoot 57 percent from the field tonight, 42 percent from 3 and were outrebounded by 11.
Now fall to 2-5 with one of those wins against the Houston Rockets.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Just a brutal meltdown for the Celtics.
They’ve been outscored 37-9 in the fourth quarter and Ime Udoka is emptying the bench. – 9:47 PM
Just a brutal meltdown for the Celtics.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 19 in the 3rd lead 124-112 with 62 sec left….wow. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore – 9:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
And now Boston heads on the road. Back-to-back in Orlando and Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of a three-in-four stretch.
The Celtics are a mess and it’s not going to get any easier. – 9:47 PM
And now Boston heads on the road. Back-to-back in Orlando and Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of a three-in-four stretch.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
DeMar DeRozan had 4 games of 2+ 3FG makes last year.
He’s already at 2 this season
37 points for DeRozan tonight – 9:47 PM
DeMar DeRozan had 4 games of 2+ 3FG makes last year.
He’s already at 2 this season
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have gotten outscored 35-9 in the 4Q. That’s really hard to do. #Bulls – 9:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bulls in range of a quadruple up here in the fourth quarter with a 35-9 run. – 9:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics start blitzing LaVine in the closing minutes and their backside rotations are leaving shooters with their own VIP section on the weak side. Got lucky DeRozan’s finger was still on the ball when the shot clock went off. – 9:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
This is a complete collapse. #Celtics have gotten outscored 45-16 in the last 13 minutes. #Celtics #Bulls – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Best Bulls win of the young season so far. On the road, down 19 against a desperate team. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve said it before, Tatum is my favorite player, but he’s been terrible down the stretch tonight. – 9:45 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics down 4. Tatum doesn’t get call on the drive. Is late getting back while lamenting it. Bulls attack and get shooting foul. pic.twitter.com/3EhPl8hHTS – 9:43 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Well, this is one hell of a disaster for Boston. 19 point lead in the 3rd. Now they’re down 9 with 2:44 to play. They’ve been panicking the whole quarter – 9:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Another identity game …. relentless in attacking the paint in this fourth quarter, while the Celtics are settling for threes. – 9:43 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
How can we stop talking about the Raptors and Bulls on @NoDunksInc when they’re both so amazing? – 9:41 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
If I could borrow one player’s game for a single pick-up run, I think it would be that of Zach LaVine. – 9:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This has been great clutch minutes from the Bulls. Good possessions on both ends of the floor every time. – 9:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 118 Boston 112. The Bulls trailed by 17 with 30 seconds left late 3rd… The Bulls on a 29-9-4th quarter run. 3:06 left 4th – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum’s problem isn’t that he complains to the refs too much, it’s that he is losing two steps in transition defense as he is yelling to the ref across the court during live play & then his guy gets an open drive while he’s still trailing. He’s gotta stay focused, complain later. – 9:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 41-16 Chicago run over the last 11 minutes.
The Celtics are 42-2 the last 2+ years when leading by 19+.
118-112, Bulls, 3:06 to play. – 9:40 PM
A 41-16 Chicago run over the last 11 minutes.
The Celtics are 42-2 the last 2+ years when leading by 19+.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown, Boston’s leading scorer tonight (28 points), has just one shot attempt in the fourth quarter.
The last possession was the first where the Celtics emphasized getting the ball to him, which resulted in his first FGA. – 9:40 PM
Jaylen Brown, Boston’s leading scorer tonight (28 points), has just one shot attempt in the fourth quarter.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like Jaylen Brown needs a touch. A quality touch too. Not something where it’s set for him to catch and swing it. – 9:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. … straight off the milk carton and right into J. Brown’s kitchen! – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum’s passing in the fourth quarter has been horrendous. Every pass is soft with no urgency. – 9:38 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Big response by Horford. Follow dunk and now a 3 point play to give Boston a 2 point lead. – 9:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And here comes DeRozan, the #Bulls run happened with him on the bench. #Celtics – 9:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on a 17-2 run….we’re live on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio…what a game Bulls 106-105. 6:53 left 4th – 9:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dosunmu scored 13 points all season before tonight. He has 14 tonight. #Celtics #Bulls – 9:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls lead 106-105 with 6:53 remaining in Boston after trailing by as many as 19. And now Zach LaVine, who had four points on 1-for-6 shooting at halftime, has caught fire. He’s up to 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting and looks ready to take over this game. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Give Scal credit – he said before the game that Boston can’t finish anyone. – 9:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At the 23.7 second mark of the third quarter, the Celtics led 103-87
At 6:53 of the 4th, Bulls lead 106-105
A 19-2 run, punctuated by an Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer, has them in front. Dosunmu is up to 14 points on 6-6 shooting – 9:31 PM
At the 23.7 second mark of the third quarter, the Celtics led 103-87
At 6:53 of the 4th, Bulls lead 106-105
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics had a 19-point lead, but apparently hate nice things. – 9:30 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
17-2 run now for Chicago and the Bulls lead by 1 with 6:53 to go. This is called unravelling – 9:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No idea what turnover from Tatum was.
17-2 Bulls run and Chicago leads. – 9:29 PM
No idea what turnover from Tatum was.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have erased a 19-point deficit, take a lead on Dosunmu 3. He’s 6-6. – 9:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum already back in and now Horford is coming back. Both got a very short rest. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls got a couple of hoops to end Q3 to stay within striking distance. Now, they’ve got all the momentum in Q4. – 9:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After trailing by as many as 19 points, the Bulls have pulled within four at Boston with 9:08 left to play. – 9:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
This is a very good defensive lineup the #Bulls have in the game. #Celtics – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics need a bucket here off this ATO. Really awful start to Q4 for Boston. – 9:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are 0-for-6 FG with two TOs in the first 2:31 of 4Q. Jaylen and Smart returning. #Bulls – 9:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are stringing stops together and getting some fastbreak run-outs. Deficit down to 103-96 with 9:29 to play – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The take foul just helped Boston there.
The take foul still sucks. – 9:22 PM
The take foul just helped Boston there.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Alex Caruso has been great defensively for Chicago over the last few minutes — He’s causing some headaches for the Celtics right now. – 9:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls right back in the game. @Zach LaVine with 7 assists.. Boston 103-96 with 9:29 left 4th. – 9:22 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
7-0 Bulls run and it’s now a 7 point game. Huge spot for Udoka and the Celtics right now. Come out of this timeout and reassert themselves, or battle the rest of the way – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics need to keep executing here. On both ends. Can’t let the Bulls climb back in it. – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And the #Bulls are back within 7 after a 7-0 run to begin 4Q. #Celtics look disjointed offensively. – 9:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams III returns to the floor with 10:29 to play. – 9:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are scoring 136 points per 100 possessions through three quarters. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 103-89 after three
Brown – 28 points
Tatum – 18 points
Horford – 15 points
Celtics – 15-25 three-pointers
Celtics – 6 turnovers
DeRozan – 27 points
LaVine – 13 points
Ball – 12 points
Bulls – 10-25 three-pointers
Bulls – 13 turnovers – 9:16 PM
Celtics lead 103-89 after three
Brown – 28 points
Tatum – 18 points
Horford – 15 points
Celtics – 15-25 three-pointers
Celtics – 6 turnovers
DeRozan – 27 points
LaVine – 13 points
Ball – 12 points
Bulls – 10-25 three-pointers
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Bulls 103-89 after 3Q. Brown 28, Tatum 18, Horford 15, Smart 14, Schroder 13; DeRozan 27, LaVine 13, Ball 12, Vucevic 11. – 9:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 3. Boston 103-89. DeRozan with 27. Boston: 60%-3s. Brown with 28pts. Tatum with 18. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams turned his ankle on a play where he was rolling off a screen. Zach LaVine stepped on Williams foot.
The good news? Williams back on the bench. Maybe just needed it re-taped. – 9:14 PM
Robert Williams turned his ankle on a play where he was rolling off a screen. Zach LaVine stepped on Williams foot.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams III returns to the bench, gets a brief round of applause from the Celtics crowd. It’s unclear if he’ll return to action tonight. – 9:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams has emerged from Celtics tunnel and is getting cheers from Garden crowd. – 9:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams III immediately limps off the floor, heads straight to the locker room. – 9:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Robert Williams limps to the locker room after getting tangled with Zach LaVine. – 9:11 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Robert Williams is heading straight to the locker room with a pretty serious limp. – 9:11 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I didn’t see what happened to Robert Williams there, but he came up limping and immediately went back into the locker room – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And now Robert Williams is limping back to the locker room. #Celtics #Bulls – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
We’re late in the 3Q and no #Celtics player has more than one foul. They have six total for the game. #Bulls have 12. – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso came in for LaVine to stagger him with the second unit, instead of DeRozan. LaVine is enduring a frustrating night. 2-10, with many shots in and out and him barking at officials. – 9:04 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Remember when the Bulls started 5-for-5 from 3-point range?
They’ve made only three of their next 15. (And have only taken five free throws.)
Celtics open an 87-69 lead with 5:23 left in the third. – 9:03 PM
Remember when the Bulls started 5-for-5 from 3-point range?
They’ve made only three of their next 15. (And have only taken five free throws.)
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
C’s are scoring at will against the Bulls, but a lot of the shots they’re making are well-contested. Blaming a loss on shooting variance can be a cop out, but it’s also a mistake to try to find a takeaway when the other team is hitting these with regularity. pic.twitter.com/XGKj6B8Fhx – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Bulls lose tonight – record against non-bum teams this season goes to 2-2. – 9:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lonzo Ball has really improved to where he’s a good shooter now. The next step is off-the-dribble jumpers. Still not great there. – 9:01 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Great patience by Jaylen Brown … not forcing it, gave it up to Horford who attack and got it right back to Brown for an open 3. Give it up and trust your teammates to get it back – 9:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen with another 3 and he has 26 of his 28 points in roughly the past 15 minutes. #Celtics #Bulls – 9:01 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics are firing offensively right now behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston is shooting 60% from 3 and 50.8% from the field. They lead by 18. – 9:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tatum and Brown have combined for 46 points. Boston up 87-69 with 5:23 left 3rd – 9:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are on a 52-23 run. Jaylen Brown has 26 of his points during this run. – 9:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls D hasn’t been great tonight, but Tatum and Brown are also making some really difficult shots. Just a deadlier duo than the Bulls’ duo of LaVine and DeRozan. – 9:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
One of the rare stretches this season when Jaylen and Tatum are cooking at the same time.
Related: Celtics by 18. – 9:00 PM
One of the rare stretches this season when Jaylen and Tatum are cooking at the same time.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
TD Garden loved Jayson Tatum shaking Lonzo Ball in that 1-on-1 matchup. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have gotten a little messy here after a good start to Q3. – 8:57 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Assistant Coach Will Hardy preaches getting back in transition, as the key to the Celtics closing out the second half.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/uIJ8dpMvXQ – 8:56 PM
Assistant Coach Will Hardy preaches getting back in transition, as the key to the Celtics closing out the second half.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Marcus Smart just slipped and grabbed his left calf. He’s staying in right now, but that has been a problem for him in the past – 8:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is limping after losing the ball but he’s staying in the game. #Celtics #Bulls – 8:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This was a desperate Boston team coming into the night, and they’re playing like it. Have a lot to prove and doing so against the Bulls after withstanding the first-round flurry. – 8:54 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is up to 22 points, six rebounds and three assists on 8-of-14 FG. He’s 4-of-6 from deep. – 8:54 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics are now 10-17 from 3 after that Brown make… and now shooting better from 3 than the Bulls, who are now 8-19 – 8:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Last 10 minutes…
Boston 37
Chicago 13
18 of those points for Jaylen Brown.
72-59, Celtics, early 3rd. – 8:52 PM
Last 10 minutes…
Boston 37
Chicago 13
18 of those points for Jaylen Brown.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I don’t know what that was, but Jaylen Brown and Dennis Schroder were having a very spirited, smile-filled discussion after the Brown 3 to push the lead to 72-59 – 8:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans..listening @670TheScore @AudacySports @670TheScore drop me a line we will give you a shout out. Boston up 72-59 with 10:34 left 3rd – 8:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Big news on Coby White, and the Rook keeps getting unexpected big-time minutes!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:45 PM
Big news on Coby White, and the Rook keeps getting unexpected big-time minutes!
Read it:
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
One game after attempting a season-high 30 free throws, the Bulls have attempted only three at halftime against the Celtics.
Chicago’s season-low is 15, set in the opener at Detroit. – 8:39 PM
One game after attempting a season-high 30 free throws, the Bulls have attempted only three at halftime against the Celtics.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Especially with no Embiid or Harris, Portland has to win this game on the road. Bulls and Celtics shaping up to be a good one on the league pass – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls entered 2nd in NBA with just 12.2 turnovers per game.
They had 11 in 1st half. – 8:34 PM
Bulls entered 2nd in NBA with just 12.2 turnovers per game.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well this is a chance for the #Bulls to see if they can figure out the defense. They trail Celtics 67-59 at halftime. Biggest difference is FTs, with Bos 8-10, Bulls 3-3.
DeRozan has 21 pts, Lonzo 12; Jaylen Brown 17 – 8:34 PM
Well this is a chance for the #Bulls to see if they can figure out the defense. They trail Celtics 67-59 at halftime. Biggest difference is FTs, with Bos 8-10, Bulls 3-3.
Marc D’Amico @celtics
JB sparking some offense in the second to put us up 67-59 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3yIVETCGRc – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 67-59 at the half
Brown – 17 points
Horford – 12 points
Smart – 12 points
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 9-16 three-pointers
Celtics – 1 turnover
DeRozan – 21 points
LaVine – 12 points
Bulls – 8-17 three-pointers
Bulls – 11 turnovers – 8:33 PM
Celtics lead 67-59 at the half
Brown – 17 points
Horford – 12 points
Smart – 12 points
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 9-16 three-pointers
Celtics – 1 turnover
DeRozan – 21 points
LaVine – 12 points
Bulls – 8-17 three-pointers
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
15 second quarter points for Brown, who now has 17. Four Celtics in double figures at the half. 13 assists for Boston. They have 8 steals already – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Celtics 67, Bulls 59
Bulls commit 11 turnovers in first half, off which Celtics scored 16 points. At other end, turned 1 Boston turnover into just 2 points
Opposite of the identity Billy Donovan wants Bulls to establish – 8:33 PM
Halftime: Celtics 67, Bulls 59
Bulls commit 11 turnovers in first half, off which Celtics scored 16 points. At other end, turned 1 Boston turnover into just 2 points
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 32-13 run, lead #Bulls 67-59 at half. Brown 17 (15 in 2Q), Horford 12, Smart 12, Tatum 11; DeRozan 21, Ball 12. – 8:32 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nice heady play here from Tony Bradley. He’s been solid since re-entering the Bulls’ rotation. pic.twitter.com/XZifJsPyWV – 8:32 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics have four players in double figures, eight steals and just one turnover at the half. They have forced nine turnovers.
Eight steals is the most takeaways Boston has had in a half this season. – 8:32 PM
Celtics have four players in double figures, eight steals and just one turnover at the half. They have forced nine turnovers.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics close out the first half on a 32-13 run to take a 67-59 lead. – 8:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 67, Bulls 59 at half
DeRozan 21 points
Ball 12 points; 4-4 from 3
LaVine 1-6 FGs
Brown 17 points – 8:31 PM
Celtics 67, Bulls 59 at half
DeRozan 21 points
Ball 12 points; 4-4 from 3
LaVine 1-6 FGs
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Caruso thought the Bulls had a foul to give, or the bench told him they did. Either way, that was a big mistake. Gifted Tatum two free throws. – 8:31 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
It took Tatum years to figure out how to finish through contact, but his game has gotten so complete. Love seeing the growth. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We went almost 11 full minutes in Celtics-Bulls in the second quarter without a shooting foul being called. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics should waive Horford, give him his $14.5M and then re-sign him to a full max deal on top of that. – 8:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum scores lay-up, puts C’s up 57-52. What may be overlooked in that sequence, was the turnover Boston forced AFTER Tatum fought over a screen to stay with Levine rather than just “switch everything” which too many Celtic players are too comfortable with doing. – 8:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
This game feels kind of scattered but the Celtics have just 1 turnover and have forced 10. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics have flipped the script. They’ve scored 16 points off Bulls TOs as opposed to just 2 for the Bulls. – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Jaylen Brown just scored 13 points in 2 1/2 minutes.
(Previous tweet said 90 seconds. My math was off!) – 8:26 PM
Jaylen Brown just scored 13 points in 2 1/2 minutes.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart dives for a loose ball, which leads to a Jaylen Brown 3-pointer. That’s followed by a Chicago miss, then followed by a 3-pointer by Marcus Smart. #momentumplays – 8:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu is getting an extended run right now, although Caruso just came to scorer’s table. Possibly for him. – 8:22 PM
Ayo Dosunmu is getting an extended run right now, although Caruso just came to scorer’s table. Possibly for him. – 8:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame…glad you can join @34billy42 and me on @670TheScore @audacy app..look for 670 The Score. Bulls 46-45. 6:49 left 2nd. DeRozan with 19. Boston on a 10-0 run. – 8:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls right now – in Teddy KGB voice: “Hanging around, hanging around. Kid’s got alligator blood. Can’t get rid of him.” – 8:20 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown is on F.I.R.E. 10 straight Celtics points including back-to-back 3’s. Looks like he’s figured out how to bounce back from big overtime minutes – 8:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
10-0 Jaylen Brown run in 99 seconds.
Celtics cut it from 11 to 1, 46-45, mid-2nd. – 8:19 PM
10-0 Jaylen Brown run in 99 seconds.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown comes out of nowhere to drop 10 points in 1:42 and the #Celtics are down just 46-45. #Bulls – 8:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jaylen Brown in the zone with 12pts. Bulls lead cut to 1…46-45. 6:49 left 2nd. – 8:19 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is doing just about anything he wants when defended by Lonzo Ball right now. He has 10 straight points. – 8:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics may want to stop DeRozan curling off screens for jumpers. He’s got 19 points in 12 minutes. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love that Donovan is letting DeRozan cook with bench units. Chicago lacks scoring with their reserves, so this is good lineup staggering. – 8:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan is a professional scorer…so gifted. The mid range is alive and well. – 8:14 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
First Chicago’s 3-point shooters and now DeRozan with the first nine points of this 11-0 Chicago run, Celtics simply aren’t getting to people. Unless Rob Williams is the one closing out. – 8:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls shooting 64% from the field, 77.8% from three. Jabari wouldn’t do much, especially since the last thing he guarded was the post-game food spread. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Udoka. Celtics flat to open Q2. No ball movement on offense and the defense just letting the Bulls run it right down their throats in transition. – 8:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics again slipping on defense when the offense isn’t there. #Bulls on an 11-0 run since late 1Q. – 8:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics caught sleeping twice in transition now, once off a missed free throw. Ime Udoka not happy. – 8:12 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Celtics are smoking bunnies tonight. The bunnies are being smoked, for sure – 8:10 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
One down.
@Marcus Smart: 9 points
One down.
@Marcus Smart: 9 points
@Jayson Tatum: 8PTS, 2RBS, 1AST pic.twitter.com/1H3aMw0Vs5 – 8:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Celtics are last in the league in points allowed and they’ve got the #Bulls playing their style. Boston leads 35-34 after one, despite Bulls going 7-for-9 from 3. DeRozan has 11 pts – 8:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have taken much better care of the ball early this season than in 2020-21. But 6 turnovers in that first quarter (off which Celtics scored 9 points) really cooled momentum after hot shooting start
Bulls also didn’t turn Boston over all quarter. Rare for this group – 8:10 PM
Bulls have taken much better care of the ball early this season than in 2020-21. But 6 turnovers in that first quarter (off which Celtics scored 9 points) really cooled momentum after hot shooting start
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Really nice response from the Celtics after Chicago opened 7-of-8 from the floor. Felt like the Bulls couldn’t miss but Boston still escaped the quarter with a one-point lead. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-34 after one
Smart – 9 points
Tatum – 8 points
Celtics – 4-8 three-pointers
Celtics – 0 turnovers
DeRozan – 11 points
Ball – 9 points
Bulls – 7-9 three-pointers
Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:08 PM
Celtics lead 35-34 after one
Smart – 9 points
Tatum – 8 points
Celtics – 4-8 three-pointers
Celtics – 0 turnovers
DeRozan – 11 points
Ball – 9 points
Bulls – 7-9 three-pointers
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
HIS HEAD HIT THE BACKBOARD 👀
Javonte Green got way 🆙 for this oop!
pic.twitter.com/i2q1A6H3yZ – 8:08 PM
HIS HEAD HIT THE BACKBOARD 👀
Javonte Green got way 🆙 for this oop!
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bulls are shooting 63 percent from the field and 77 percent from 3 but C’s somehow still lead after first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Bulls 35-34 after 1Q. DeRozan 11, Ball 9; Smart 9, Tatum 8. Schroder 5.
CHI: 7-9 on 3pt – 8:07 PM
#Celtics lead #Bulls 35-34 after 1Q. DeRozan 11, Ball 9; Smart 9, Tatum 8. Schroder 5.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls shot 5-21 from 3 in their last game (against Jazz)
Celtics shot 2-26 from 3 in their last game (against Wizards)
They combined to shoot 11-17 from behind the arc in the first quarter tonight. Bulls 7-9, Celtics 4-8 – 8:07 PM
Bulls shot 5-21 from 3 in their last game (against Jazz)
Celtics shot 2-26 from 3 in their last game (against Wizards)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not only did Bulls allow Celtics to shoot 54.2%, they also failed to record a steal and posted one block on the final possession. They rank 8th in both categories. – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
We briefly had Jayson Tatum as the center in a super-small lineup. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Outside of the Bulls making a million threes, this is some of the best ball the Celtics have played this season. – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s playing some defense now. And this is the most energy Tatum has shown all year. He’s on the boards on both ends. – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Dennis Schröder to Alex Caruso a minute ago… pic.twitter.com/rxjCm9kqOe – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have had four deflections that have ended up bouncing to the Bulls. – 7:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
And just like that…Bulls 24-23. The two teams are a combined 10-13 from 3pt range. 4:34 left 1st. Ball: 9pts DeRozan: 8pts. Smart: 9pts. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Seven assists on nine baskets for Celtics offense. They’ve also doubled their made 3s already from Saturday night in 50 fewer minutes. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Posting up Marcus Smart is not a Smart play.
Smart’s energy has been better after the early Celtics timeout. – 7:56 PM
Posting up Marcus Smart is not a Smart play.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I feel like the Celtics have had Robert Williams open for a lot of lobs that they’ve passed up. It’s tough to tell from my angle but I wrote before the game that Rob/Vuc is a matchup the C’s could target and I do think it’s there – 7:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Javonte Green hit his head on the bottom of the backboard (!) pic.twitter.com/oqnjl3bzIM – 7:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Lots of #Celtics players have shown little improvement as the season has progressed. Josh Richardson? He’s not one of those dudes. Shot-making and defense seem to be rounding into shape with each passing game. – 7:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
There’s a D in Donovan and the Bulls’ coach wants to see some. Burns second timeout after poor closeout. – 7:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu indeed stays in rotation. He has leapfrogged Troy Brown Jr. for now. He’s set to check in with Alex Caruso. – 7:55 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here come the officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-Nuggets game — Curtis Blair, Matt Boland and Jenna Schroeder. In a shocking development, @badunclep did not walk arm-in-arm with the trio accompanying them onto the floor in sign of support and solidarity. – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Awful defense by the Celtics. A dunk off a missed free throw? That should never happen. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Javonte Green just got so high up for an alley oop that he hit the back of his head on the backboard – 7:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Can’t go under the screens on Lonzo Ball anymore. #Celtics #Bulls. – 7:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure #Bulls have ever been this hot to start a game: 4-for-4 from 3-pt land in opening 2:21 and lead Celtics 12-5 – 7:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls made five 3s in their win against Utah on Saturday.
The Bulls have made four 3s in the first 2 1/2 minutes tonight at Boston. – 7:46 PM
The Bulls made five 3s in their win against Utah on Saturday.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls start the game draining four straight 3s…up 12-5 . Ball with 2, DeRozan and Vooch. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart jogs back in transition after a floater in traffic and doesn’t get back to cover Lonzo Ball for an open 3; Udoka calls the early timeout. That’s been a theme this season. – 7:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Bulls come out killin’ the Celtics with their drive-and-kick game, lead 12-5 after Lonzo Ball’s second 3-pointer of the game which is part of the Bulls’ 4-for-4 shooting to start the game. – 7:45 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
With our roster fully healthy for only the second time this season, tonight is all about building continuity as a team. pic.twitter.com/8DN49oGZ18 – 7:44 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Bulls turn it over on their first possession, and then bury four straight threes from four different players. – 7:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
People keep disrespecting Lonzo from long range. People still looking stupid. – 7:44 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics run a set alley oop for Rob that doesn’t work, Tatum gets it back, drives, blows the layup, Celtics miss the third chance….. then Chicago drills a 3. So wonderful start – 7:43 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Good to be back at the Garden. Now we’ll see if the 2-4 Celtics can get a much-needed win at home against Chicago.
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both back for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/62zqQ7sP4L – 7:43 PM
Good to be back at the Garden. Now we’ll see if the 2-4 Celtics can get a much-needed win at home against Chicago.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Third straight game for Jayson Tatum going against one of his best friends in the NBA. Two against Bradley Beal and now tonight against Javonte Green. – 7:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
DeMar DeRozan walks over to #Celtics bench and hugs former #Spurs assistant Will Hardy. – 7:41 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics having a moment of silence for Jerry Remy! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 – 7:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics honoring Jerry Remy with a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/mQpE9NBYzp – 7:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Team : BOS (Home)
Brown, Jaylen
Horford, Al
Smart, Marcus
Tatum, Jayson
Williams III, Robert – 7:14 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Team : BOS (Home)
Brown, Jaylen
Horford, Al
Smart, Marcus
Tatum, Jayson
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Midwest reporter @Jamal Collier made his TV debut (🥳) on NBA Today reporting on the Bulls, who have been red hot to start the season: pic.twitter.com/QWZvsdOHAv – 7:14 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Do something that moves you and help us support our dear friend Heather in her fight against Glioblastoma.
Post a photo or video doing an activity you love with #Move4Heather and tag three friends to spread the word.
Donations accepted at https://t.co/UtMxg9W4bu 💚 pic.twitter.com/RC4WHBy6Mx – 7:13 PM
Do something that moves you and help us support our dear friend Heather in her fight against Glioblastoma.
Post a photo or video doing an activity you love with #Move4Heather and tag three friends to spread the word.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: None Chicago: Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/qM8wnkuRTy – 7:06 PM
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Al Horford isn’t the best player on the Celtics, but he’s been their most consistently positive player, possession for possession. This is NOT a hot take; more a recognition of good work… I fully expect others to improve once they all realize how best to play off each other. – 7:03 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown is averaging 39.4 overtime-inflated minutes and is not restricted despite his issues coming back from COVID. Udoka: “We’ll keep him on the same minutes and just monitor him in general. He trying to focus on being more active and not letting that get in his head.” – 6:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtic-killer tour continues tonight, with an old face in a new place. After back to back games against Bradley Beal, new Bull DeMar DeRozan returns to TD Garden… pic.twitter.com/6ozrrOxjxq – 6:53 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Javonte Green is sticking around for Jayson Tatum’s warmup routine: pic.twitter.com/4naT7WMy2n – 6:13 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown catching up with Javonte Green: pic.twitter.com/wqf5di98bP – 6:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White has started taking controlled contact from player development coaches, but timetable is still blurry, says the Billy. – 6:06 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
“He’s been pretty much our best team defender,” Coach Udoka says of NBA-leading shot-blocker Al Horford. “He’s just a veteran presence and he knows how to use his body and verticality.” – 6:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has started to go through a “little bit” of contact on court with Bulls’ player development staff, per Billy Donovan. Getting closer to be cleared for return to practice (that’s the next step), but no timetable on that yet – 6:02 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Dennis Schroder, wearing his Celtics beanie, out on the floor alongside Jayson Tatum: pic.twitter.com/TGEkFTzThf – 6:02 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka says our “preparation, attention to detail, focus has been great ever since” Wednesday’s game against Washington. – 5:59 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Al Horford has been the Celtics best team defender through their first six games.
Added that Horford’s help defense has been great this year, even when Boston has struggled in that area for stretches. – 5:53 PM
Ime Udoka says Al Horford has been the Celtics best team defender through their first six games.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Full Celtics roster is available with no restrictions tonight according to Ime Udoka – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight vs Chicago:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Back to the original open group. No minutes restrictions for Brown nor Horford. Team will continue to monitor Brown, as he recovers from having COVID. – 5:49 PM
Celtics starters tonight vs Chicago:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Al Horford is a “full-go” — no minute restriction coming off of the 2OT game. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says all of the Celtics players are available to play tonight: “Everyone’s good.” – 5:47 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/iaoFKdYgdA – 5:21 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Lots of great points from @talkhoops re: the Bulls being BACK! https://t.co/QewyYDzMdG pic.twitter.com/ivWVH03Aok – 5:09 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Here’s a mini breakdown on the 5-1 Chicago Bulls to get your week started! ✊🏿✨💯 pic.twitter.com/igk2rpcDx9 – 4:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The record for the highest net rating in a season is 13.4 by the 1995-96 Bulls.
The Heat have a 16.7 net rating this season. pic.twitter.com/psZsSP7z4b – 4:51 PM
The record for the highest net rating in a season is 13.4 by the 1995-96 Bulls.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Injuries can change things but safe to say this will be a challenging 3 weeks for #Bulls pic.twitter.com/kLAQYfu9J6 – 4:11 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah Jazz center Enes Kanter wants a Beijing Olympics boycott https://t.co/iqSqSixbNf pic.twitter.com/HKV1TMPM7D – 4:02 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Our guy in Chicago @Jamal Collier about to make his TV debut on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews pic.twitter.com/cdKRQVxuTg – 3:45 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
We’re starting to show signs of improvement on the defensive end while riding a historic start from our shot-blocking duo.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 3:17 PM
We’re starting to show signs of improvement on the defensive end while riding a historic start from our shot-blocking duo.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 50 points in a season-opening win over the Knicks.
Jordan went on to average 37.1 PPG that season, the highest scoring average in NBA history by a player not named Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/TafgayAuhb – 2:31 PM
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 50 points in a season-opening win over the Knicks.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1980, the @Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving scored an NBA career-high 45 points in a 117-113 win over the Celtics.
Erving recorded five 50-point games in the ABA (including one in the postseason), with a career-best 63 points on Feb. 14, 1975. pic.twitter.com/vhl8vGXKa8 – 1:31 PM
📅 On this day in 1980, the @Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving scored an NBA career-high 45 points in a 117-113 win over the Celtics.
