Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 84, Charlotte Hornets 73 (Q3 01:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Love hearing the local Charlotte Hornets broadcasters going crazy over Evan Mobley.
Both Mobley & LaMelo have been spectacular at times tonight.
And is Jarrett Allen gonna shoot 75% from the field this year?
This Hornets-Cavs game is 🔥 – 8:42 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Evan Mobley dunk was so nice it got Charlotte’s Eric Collins amped. pic.twitter.com/0x8pIyJCnc – 8:41 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’m voluntarily watching a game between the Hornets and Cavs that started at 6pm local and enjoying it in the year 2021, who needs flying cars – 8:38 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Excellent 1H for #Cavs – look to go 3-2 on trip – lead, 65-49; jump out to 19pt lead, CHA cuts it to 8, CLE answers w/15-7 run; CLE, 50%FG; Allen, 17pts, 8-9FG, 6reb, 2blk; Markkanen, 13pts, 7reb, 2stl, 3blk; Garland, 10pts, 2asst, 2stl; Cedi, 6pts, 2-2 3ptFG, 3asst. pic.twitter.com/CcN0myoUzO – 8:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Ricky Rubio is HEATED. Pounded the stanchion directly in front of the official and then yelled right at him. Rubio gets a technical foul. He’s still talking to him and showing the official his arm. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Another game where #Cavs Jarrett Allen is EVERYWHERE. I’m exhausted just watching him. – 8:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton headed back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. – 7:51 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Jarrett Allen is going off in Charlotte – 19pts, 7-8FG, early 2Q. pic.twitter.com/oczBQjeEo2 – 7:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers Harris, Cavaliers Love both out as they enter health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/01/76e… – 7:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade seeing minutes here in the second quarter with Kevin Love out. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen also scored 15 pts in the first quarter, the most he’s scored in a quarter. His previous high was 13 points, which he scored in the first quarter on Nov. 17 2018 versus the Clippers. – 7:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A great first quarter for the #Cavs. They lead the Hornets 40-21. Their offense was really clicking, as they had 9 assists on 16 field goals, and kept their turnovers down to two. – 7:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Markkanen-Mobley-Allen in the 1Q vs. Charlotte
28 points (Allen has 15)
12/22 from the field
10 rebounds
3 steals
3 blocks
Cleveland up 19 – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen with 15 first-quarter points, the most he has ever scored in any quarter in his career. The previous high was 13 against the Clippers in 2018. – 7:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Hornets just gave up 7 dunks to the Cavs.
In the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/2hSm12YMgz – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jarrett Allen’s career-high is 27 points. (You might need this info tonight) – 7:35 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Great start for #Cavs in Charlotte. They’ve now had double-digit first-half leads in all five games on the road trip. – 7:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Charlotte looks like the team playing at the end of a 10-day road trip. – 7:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen getting these open 3s is a good sign. The kinds of looks Cleveland would like to generate. Actually *making* them would be a better sign. – 7:15 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost
NBA ‘Post Up’ weekly newsletter is out!
– In Evan Mobley, the post-LeBron Cavaliers might have finally found a franchise player. ‘I’m pretty ahead of schedule so far.’
– @JM_Gottlieb w/ the best from @PostSports & NBA Reddit
https://t.co/umdzsi6Lfg pic.twitter.com/lsCgs53TCh – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is now out for tonight’s game against Portland, according to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Earlier today, Cleveland announced that Kevin Love had also been sidelined indefinitely due to the protocols. – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. Cleveland, a couple notes on the team’s performance in the second half this season:
Charlotte has a net rating of +27.8 points in the third quarter and net rating of +23.3 in the fourth quarter per 100 possessions. Both lead the NBA #AllFly – 6:43 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Reminder: Coming The QC Hornets’ Nest is dropping soon.
If have a #Hornets question and want to be chosen to have it answered in our mailbag feature, tweet it here for consideration.
Also, bookmark the podcast on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/1t6qwkL1R… – 6:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said everybody is available tonight for the #Hornets in their back-to-back. Cleveland is in town tonight and the #Hornets have to handle their size inside. pic.twitter.com/zjfXnYRNsp – 5:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Odds of the New Orleans Pelicans winning the 2021-22 NBA championship — not surprisingly — keep sliding, per @betonline_ag
7/21/21: 50/1
8/10/21: 50/1
10/19/21: 80/1
11/1/21: 150/1
(In case you’re wondering, CLE, SAC, SAS, OKC, DET, ORL, HOU all currently with worse odds.) – 4:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr said Damion Lee (shoulder) went through practice today. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be able to play Wednesday against the Hornets. – 3:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Damion Lee practiced fully today. Went through the scrimmage and was fine. Should be good to go Wednesday against Charlotte. – 3:56 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Excellent feature on LaMelo and the League Pass MVP Hornets by @Rob Mahoney
theringer.com/nba/2021/11/1/… – 3:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Jimmy Butler was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols, reportedly expected to miss multiple games
https://t.co/exkjl8vE4q pic.twitter.com/iHel7fcEYj – 3:27 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy + I bounce around some interesting early-season storylines: Lakers puzzle, Wiz, Heat, Suns, Grizz/JJJ, CHA, much more — plus Halloween w/ the Van Gundys +JVG defends the Astros:
Apple: apple.co/3bvKc39
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2EOOA – 3:11 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs forward Kevin Love listed as out due to health and safety protocols on NBA’s 2:30 p.m. injury report, confirming the report by @Shams Charania of The Athletic. – 2:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A quick news headline on #Cavs Kevin Love entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol
theathletic.com/news/cavaliers… – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs forward Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/cavs-forwar… – 2:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Love is expected to miss “several games” for the Cavs after entering health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/SgxZbLgJ3J – 2:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. – 1:43 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Ball sees every fast break through passing angles that don’t really exist, detecting in them some new depth that has gone unexplored for most of basketball history.”
@Rob Mahoney on LaMelo’s boundless imagination: theringer.com/nba/2021/11/1/… – 1:19 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Yeah there are some damn good ones in here. Hell yes to Atlanta, Indy, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte, SA… pic.twitter.com/FFbV2SiThy – 1:13 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Will LaMelo Ball outscore Collin Sexton on Monday night? Make your pick here. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 1:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is listed as out (hamstring) for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 1:03 PM
