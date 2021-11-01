Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets (4-3) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Denver Nuggets 97, Memphis Grizzlies 106 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
On the big ball movement play in the 3rd quarter with the Kyle Anderson 3:
Xavier Tillman wanted his defender to fly past him, so he could have that pumpfake-3 like Desmond Bane – 10:41 PM
On the big ball movement play in the 3rd quarter with the Kyle Anderson 3:
Xavier Tillman wanted his defender to fly past him, so he could have that pumpfake-3 like Desmond Bane – 10:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Xavier Tillman on Tyus Jones’ game: He knows where everyone is supposed to be, and he wants to make sure everyone gets going – 10:40 PM
Xavier Tillman on Tyus Jones’ game: He knows where everyone is supposed to be, and he wants to make sure everyone gets going – 10:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Xavier Tillman on the bench performance: He said it felt good, especially with performances lately. Felt they set the tone – 10:38 PM
Xavier Tillman on the bench performance: He said it felt good, especially with performances lately. Felt they set the tone – 10:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on the perimeter defense: He knows Denver won’t shoot 9-38 on Wednesday. Liked the team’s rotations at times, but he wants them to focus on paint/transition defense. Looking to see the tape to see how Denver got open 3’s – 10:28 PM
Taylor Jenkins on the perimeter defense: He knows Denver won’t shoot 9-38 on Wednesday. Liked the team’s rotations at times, but he wants them to focus on paint/transition defense. Looking to see the tape to see how Denver got open 3’s – 10:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone spent some time complimenting Steven Adams and his work tonight. Mentioned screen assists, but also screening his own man (mostly Jokić) to free up Ja at the rim. – 10:25 PM
Michael Malone spent some time complimenting Steven Adams and his work tonight. Mentioned screen assists, but also screening his own man (mostly Jokić) to free up Ja at the rim. – 10:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Heading to the Loser’s Lounge. Come join.
✅ MPJ stays cold
✅ New game, same script
✅ Ja going at Bones to close the game
youtube.com/watch?v=dYN6_p… – 10:17 PM
Heading to the Loser’s Lounge. Come join.
✅ MPJ stays cold
✅ New game, same script
✅ Ja going at Bones to close the game
youtube.com/watch?v=dYN6_p… – 10:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
One positive from tonight: Bones Hyland’s speed, the threat he is off the bounce and his feel for the game are all very real. He’s got a lot to learn — all rookies do — but the early returns are promising. – 10:17 PM
One positive from tonight: Bones Hyland’s speed, the threat he is off the bounce and his feel for the game are all very real. He’s got a lot to learn — all rookies do — but the early returns are promising. – 10:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tyus Jones: 17 PTS (6-9 FG, 5-7 3P), 8 REB
• Most PTS by a @Memphis Grizzlies reserve this season
• Career high REB
• Tied career high 3PM pic.twitter.com/LNk8W6KsSi – 10:16 PM
Tyus Jones: 17 PTS (6-9 FG, 5-7 3P), 8 REB
• Most PTS by a @Memphis Grizzlies reserve this season
• Career high REB
• Tied career high 3PM pic.twitter.com/LNk8W6KsSi – 10:16 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Kind of silly. Ja Morant ends up with 26 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast and really was kind of quiet for a few stretches of the night. He’s just incredibly productive and is good for at least 3-4 wow plays per night. All-star this year. – 10:16 PM
Kind of silly. Ja Morant ends up with 26 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast and really was kind of quiet for a few stretches of the night. He’s just incredibly productive and is good for at least 3-4 wow plays per night. All-star this year. – 10:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Grizzlies 106
Nuggets 97
Jeff Green: -14 in 20 min
JaMychal Green: -9 in 15 min
P.J. Dozier: -10 in 19 min
Facu Campazzo: -10 in 16 min
Final rotations. pic.twitter.com/ZNdlBXgWs0 – 10:16 PM
Grizzlies 106
Nuggets 97
Jeff Green: -14 in 20 min
JaMychal Green: -9 in 15 min
P.J. Dozier: -10 in 19 min
Facu Campazzo: -10 in 16 min
Final rotations. pic.twitter.com/ZNdlBXgWs0 – 10:16 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
**Cool stat of the night**
Ja Morant now has over 1,000 career assists! – 10:15 PM
**Cool stat of the night**
Ja Morant now has over 1,000 career assists! – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 106-97!!
Morant: 26 PTs, 7 reb, 8 ast
Jones: 17 PTS, 8 reb, 4 ast
Tillman Sr: 12 PTS, 5 reb
58 PTS in the paint and 55 rebounds as a team! – 10:14 PM
Grizzlies win 106-97!!
Morant: 26 PTs, 7 reb, 8 ast
Jones: 17 PTS, 8 reb, 4 ast
Tillman Sr: 12 PTS, 5 reb
58 PTS in the paint and 55 rebounds as a team! – 10:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MPJ’s final line: 10 points on 4-9 shooting, 0-3 from 3-point range, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. He walked off the floor in Memphis flexing his right arm/elbow. – 10:14 PM
MPJ’s final line: 10 points on 4-9 shooting, 0-3 from 3-point range, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. He walked off the floor in Memphis flexing his right arm/elbow. – 10:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
and the Grizzlies just served the Nuggets a 9-piece with ALL the sauce
Nuggets 97
Grizzlies 106
Ja: 24 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds
Tyus Jones: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Xavier Tillman: 12 points, 5 rebounds
Kyle Anderson: 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists pic.twitter.com/6A1jtVibPc – 10:14 PM
and the Grizzlies just served the Nuggets a 9-piece with ALL the sauce
Nuggets 97
Grizzlies 106
Ja: 24 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds
Tyus Jones: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Xavier Tillman: 12 points, 5 rebounds
Kyle Anderson: 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists pic.twitter.com/6A1jtVibPc – 10:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies 106, Nuggets 97. Both teams 4-3.
Huge game off bench for Tyus Jones (17-8-4, 5-of-7 from 3). Nuggies shot blanks from 3 but also really could use another backcourt creator, at least until Jamal Murray comes back. – 10:13 PM
Grizzlies 106, Nuggets 97. Both teams 4-3.
Huge game off bench for Tyus Jones (17-8-4, 5-of-7 from 3). Nuggies shot blanks from 3 but also really could use another backcourt creator, at least until Jamal Murray comes back. – 10:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tyus Jones also with a career-high 8 rebounds. Fantastic game from him tonight. – 10:11 PM
Tyus Jones also with a career-high 8 rebounds. Fantastic game from him tonight. – 10:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones just blew by his defender on the perimeter for a layup. Seeing his first step working at the NBA level is a big deal for his long-term projection. – 10:08 PM
Bones just blew by his defender on the perimeter for a layup. Seeing his first step working at the NBA level is a big deal for his long-term projection. – 10:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant brought back the “too small” taunt after the drive on Hyland – 10:08 PM
Ja Morant brought back the “too small” taunt after the drive on Hyland – 10:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kyle Anderson scored three straight baskets on MPJ just now. – 10:05 PM
Kyle Anderson scored three straight baskets on MPJ just now. – 10:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies lead the Nuggets by 13 with under 5 minutes to play.
Whoomp! There it is playing in the arena and Ja Morant and Desmond Bane just showed off some moves on the way to the bench. – 10:05 PM
Grizzlies lead the Nuggets by 13 with under 5 minutes to play.
Whoomp! There it is playing in the arena and Ja Morant and Desmond Bane just showed off some moves on the way to the bench. – 10:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
6 straight PTS by Kyle Anderson for the Grizzlies in less than 2 minutes. Grizzlies lead now 13. – 10:05 PM
6 straight PTS by Kyle Anderson for the Grizzlies in less than 2 minutes. Grizzlies lead now 13. – 10:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grizzlies just ran it through Kyle Anderson for 3 straight possessions and he scored 3 straight times (with MPJ on him) – 10:05 PM
Grizzlies just ran it through Kyle Anderson for 3 straight possessions and he scored 3 straight times (with MPJ on him) – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a massive kickout pass by Bones to Morris for 3. That’s a big shot. – 10:00 PM
What a massive kickout pass by Bones to Morris for 3. That’s a big shot. – 10:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone to Bones heading into that TO: “Good ***** pass”.
#Nuggets have it down to 10 with 6:43 left. – 9:59 PM
Malone to Bones heading into that TO: “Good ***** pass”.
#Nuggets have it down to 10 with 6:43 left. – 9:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
5-for-30 from deep tonight for Denver so far. Extremely glad Malone instituted the “vomit terrible shots from 3 and forget the rest” offense to start this year. 6 weeks til Jokic Day. – 9:58 PM
5-for-30 from deep tonight for Denver so far. Extremely glad Malone instituted the “vomit terrible shots from 3 and forget the rest” offense to start this year. 6 weeks til Jokic Day. – 9:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic coming in at the 7:44 mark of the 4th with Denver down 12. He’s going to have to go insane. – 9:58 PM
Jokic coming in at the 7:44 mark of the 4th with Denver down 12. He’s going to have to go insane. – 9:58 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Been a much-needed strong game from the maligned Grizzlies bench, with Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman excellent in their minutes tonight. – 9:57 PM
Been a much-needed strong game from the maligned Grizzlies bench, with Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman excellent in their minutes tonight. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Everything but Jokic is off for the Nuggets. I thought they were getting closer to figuring things out, but the bench is still lost, Denver isn’t generating enough 3-pointers, and there is a big lack of urgency on defense after the first or second rotation leading to opponent 3s. – 9:55 PM
Everything but Jokic is off for the Nuggets. I thought they were getting closer to figuring things out, but the bench is still lost, Denver isn’t generating enough 3-pointers, and there is a big lack of urgency on defense after the first or second rotation leading to opponent 3s. – 9:55 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The Nuggets are shooting a white-hot 5-30 from three tonight. Did I say white-hot? I meant white-cold. That’s a thing people say, right? – 9:55 PM
The Nuggets are shooting a white-hot 5-30 from three tonight. Did I say white-hot? I meant white-cold. That’s a thing people say, right? – 9:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tyus Jones has hit 5 three-pointers. That ties his career high in a regular season game + there is still a lot of time left in this game. – 9:55 PM
Tyus Jones has hit 5 three-pointers. That ties his career high in a regular season game + there is still a lot of time left in this game. – 9:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Elite take foul by Desmond Bane sprinting across court to tag Hyland, but also please get this out of the game. – 9:54 PM
Elite take foul by Desmond Bane sprinting across court to tag Hyland, but also please get this out of the game. – 9:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon is checking back in. Can see his right eye from where I’m sitting. It’s red and swollen. – 9:54 PM
Aaron Gordon is checking back in. Can see his right eye from where I’m sitting. It’s red and swollen. – 9:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nuggets get perhaps their cleanest look of the night with a non-Jokic unit and then Will Barton misses the entire rim with his layup attempt. Might not be their night. – 9:53 PM
Nuggets get perhaps their cleanest look of the night with a non-Jokic unit and then Will Barton misses the entire rim with his layup attempt. Might not be their night. – 9:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And we have a Zbo double-technical with Bones Hyland and Desmond Bane doing the honors in homage to #50. – 9:52 PM
And we have a Zbo double-technical with Bones Hyland and Desmond Bane doing the honors in homage to #50. – 9:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane and Bones Hyland got in a little altercation on the court, and Draft Twitter is divided – 9:51 PM
Desmond Bane and Bones Hyland got in a little altercation on the court, and Draft Twitter is divided – 9:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I stand by my desire to have Monte run the bench offense with Barton or MPJ helping power that offense, and potentially Bones as well. Dozier can play more with the starters, and then he doesnt have to initiate the bench offense. Or Facu can start, same reasons and fewer 3s. – 9:49 PM
I stand by my desire to have Monte run the bench offense with Barton or MPJ helping power that offense, and potentially Bones as well. Dozier can play more with the starters, and then he doesnt have to initiate the bench offense. Or Facu can start, same reasons and fewer 3s. – 9:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Marlowe: “The Nuggets are playing catchup.”
*the bench is in*
Narrator: The Nuggets were, in fact, absolutely not catching up at this time. – 9:48 PM
Marlowe: “The Nuggets are playing catchup.”
*the bench is in*
Narrator: The Nuggets were, in fact, absolutely not catching up at this time. – 9:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Early clock P.J. Dozier contested off-the-dribble 3, just like they drew it up. Think the Nuggets have to at least try letting Bones cook with this second group. – 9:46 PM
Early clock P.J. Dozier contested off-the-dribble 3, just like they drew it up. Think the Nuggets have to at least try letting Bones cook with this second group. – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland is coming in to give this second unit some juice. He’s firmly in the rotation right now. – 9:45 PM
Bones Hyland is coming in to give this second unit some juice. He’s firmly in the rotation right now. – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Didn’t see what happened, but Jeff Green stayed down for a few moments at the end of the third.
In other injury news, AG just returned from the #Nuggets locker room. – 9:42 PM
Didn’t see what happened, but Jeff Green stayed down for a few moments at the end of the third.
In other injury news, AG just returned from the #Nuggets locker room. – 9:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 3rd
Nuggets 73
Grizzlies 82
Ja Morant: 20 points, 7 assists
Jaren Jackson: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Tyus Jones: 11 points, 4 assists
Xavier Tillman: 10 points, 4 rebounds – 9:42 PM
end of 3rd
Nuggets 73
Grizzlies 82
Ja Morant: 20 points, 7 assists
Jaren Jackson: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Tyus Jones: 11 points, 4 assists
Xavier Tillman: 10 points, 4 rebounds – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bench-heavy units still a problem for Denver. Barton with four bench guys not appreciably changing results tonight. – 9:41 PM
Bench-heavy units still a problem for Denver. Barton with four bench guys not appreciably changing results tonight. – 9:41 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ziaire Williams is 2-11 in 15 minutes. Grizzlies giving the rook a really long leash to start this season. – 9:39 PM
Ziaire Williams is 2-11 in 15 minutes. Grizzlies giving the rook a really long leash to start this season. – 9:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a beautiful Grizzlies possession. Great ball movement leads to a Kyle Anderson 3. Memphis up 9. – 9:39 PM
What a beautiful Grizzlies possession. Great ball movement leads to a Kyle Anderson 3. Memphis up 9. – 9:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MPJ is now 0-5 on corner 3s this season after that last miss. Last year he shot 48% (44-91) from the corners.
As a team, Denver’s down to 4-23 from 3-point range tonight. – 9:38 PM
MPJ is now 0-5 on corner 3s this season after that last miss. Last year he shot 48% (44-91) from the corners.
As a team, Denver’s down to 4-23 from 3-point range tonight. – 9:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure calling for a posting up against Kyle Anderson is the thing that’s gonna turn the tide here – 9:38 PM
Not sure calling for a posting up against Kyle Anderson is the thing that’s gonna turn the tide here – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets energy has turned around with Aaron Gordon not in the game after being poked in the eye.
Michael Porter Jr. also is getting open looks and cannot hit them.
Denver needs a spark. – 9:37 PM
Nuggets energy has turned around with Aaron Gordon not in the game after being poked in the eye.
Michael Porter Jr. also is getting open looks and cannot hit them.
Denver needs a spark. – 9:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like to know why Denver won’t cover the corner three. Just because they are incapable of making it doesn’t mean other teams have that particular failing. Maybe run out to that, I dunno. – 9:37 PM
I would like to know why Denver won’t cover the corner three. Just because they are incapable of making it doesn’t mean other teams have that particular failing. Maybe run out to that, I dunno. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Porter has completely faceplanted in the third. Missed some shots, let the shots affect his effort, and messed up Denver’s last two rotations to allow corner threes.
He can’t keep doing this. The first two and a half quarters were great. Can’t let shots dictate impact. – 9:37 PM
Porter has completely faceplanted in the third. Missed some shots, let the shots affect his effort, and messed up Denver’s last two rotations to allow corner threes.
He can’t keep doing this. The first two and a half quarters were great. Can’t let shots dictate impact. – 9:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
As Coach Jenkins has said this season numerous times,
“you gotta take more to make more!”
Grizzlies have knocked down 10 threes so far! That mixed w/ the rebounding the battle and PTS in the paint might be the answer! – 9:36 PM
As Coach Jenkins has said this season numerous times,
“you gotta take more to make more!”
Grizzlies have knocked down 10 threes so far! That mixed w/ the rebounding the battle and PTS in the paint might be the answer! – 9:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ZIAIRE WILLIAMS FOR 3!
Timeout Denver, Grizzlies up 79-73 with 2:41 left in the 3rd – 9:34 PM
ZIAIRE WILLIAMS FOR 3!
Timeout Denver, Grizzlies up 79-73 with 2:41 left in the 3rd – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is questionable to return with a right eye injury, I’m told. – 9:34 PM
Aaron Gordon is questionable to return with a right eye injury, I’m told. – 9:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Feels like the Grizz have played great this season with Tyus Jones and Ja Morant on the floor together. – 9:34 PM
Feels like the Grizz have played great this season with Tyus Jones and Ja Morant on the floor together. – 9:34 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kristaps Porzingis and Jaren Jackson Jr should watch John Collins tape from tonight. He’s writing the book on how to play the modern 4.5 position properly. – 9:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis and Jaren Jackson Jr should watch John Collins tape from tonight. He’s writing the book on how to play the modern 4.5 position properly. – 9:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon just went back to the Nuggets locker room, his eye seemingly still giving him problems after the colliding with Jaren Jackson Jr. – 9:33 PM
Aaron Gordon just went back to the Nuggets locker room, his eye seemingly still giving him problems after the colliding with Jaren Jackson Jr. – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets 3-point shooting this season: (Denver’s 3-19 tonight)
at Phoenix: 17-39 (47%)
vs San Antonio: 9-30 (30%)
vs Cleveland (9-38) (24%)
at Utah: 10-28 (36%)
vs Dallas: 11-36 (31%)
at Minnesota (9-37) 24% – 9:31 PM
Nuggets 3-point shooting this season: (Denver’s 3-19 tonight)
at Phoenix: 17-39 (47%)
vs San Antonio: 9-30 (30%)
vs Cleveland (9-38) (24%)
at Utah: 10-28 (36%)
vs Dallas: 11-36 (31%)
at Minnesota (9-37) 24% – 9:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant could easily have 20 assists tonight if people just finished on the dime 😬 – 9:30 PM
Ja Morant could easily have 20 assists tonight if people just finished on the dime 😬 – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon’s down. May have collided heads with JJJ. pic.twitter.com/FjhftNRARz – 9:23 PM
Aaron Gordon’s down. May have collided heads with JJJ. pic.twitter.com/FjhftNRARz – 9:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Steven Adams with the Oceaniafoul to prevent a Denver transition. – 9:20 PM
Steven Adams with the Oceaniafoul to prevent a Denver transition. – 9:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Porter Jr. is INCREDIBLY better as a passer this season.
Not even close to the passer that he was a season ago. Especially as an entry passer.
He’s had some great finds to Jokic on the block. – 9:20 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is INCREDIBLY better as a passer this season.
Not even close to the passer that he was a season ago. Especially as an entry passer.
He’s had some great finds to Jokic on the block. – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Porter’s defensive rebounding thus far has been outstanding. That time, he found Jokic for and-1.
Malone’s been telling him the last couple possessions how pleased he is with his rebounding. – 9:19 PM
Porter’s defensive rebounding thus far has been outstanding. That time, he found Jokic for and-1.
Malone’s been telling him the last couple possessions how pleased he is with his rebounding. – 9:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies led by 2 at half despite allowing Denver to shoot 22 of 28 from inside the arc, including 15 of 18 in the paint. Nuggets just 2-of-15 on 3s though. – 9:17 PM
Grizzlies led by 2 at half despite allowing Denver to shoot 22 of 28 from inside the arc, including 15 of 18 in the paint. Nuggets just 2-of-15 on 3s though. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
First half rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Grizzlies 60-58.
Ja Morant is very good. Denver doesn’t have anyone who can slow him down.
Jokić and MPJ combine for 24 points on 13 shots. 34 on 21 shots if you include AG.
Just 2 OREBs for Denver tonight. Need more. pic.twitter.com/zRmntrc58m – 9:05 PM
First half rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Grizzlies 60-58.
Ja Morant is very good. Denver doesn’t have anyone who can slow him down.
Jokić and MPJ combine for 24 points on 13 shots. 34 on 21 shots if you include AG.
Just 2 OREBs for Denver tonight. Need more. pic.twitter.com/zRmntrc58m – 9:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ja Morant torched Denver that half: 14 points on 6-9 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. But Nuggets are keeping pace and scoring well despite not hitting and 3s (a running storyline this season) — Denver’s shooting 22-28 from two-point range. – 9:05 PM
Ja Morant torched Denver that half: 14 points on 6-9 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. But Nuggets are keeping pace and scoring well despite not hitting and 3s (a running storyline this season) — Denver’s shooting 22-28 from two-point range. – 9:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can’t ask for more on the road. #Nuggets trail 60-58 going into the break. Denver’s bench (20-16 in favor of MEM) hanging in, and Nikola (15 points) keeping it close.
AG and Porter? 19 points combined. Good first half. – 9:03 PM
Can’t ask for more on the road. #Nuggets trail 60-58 going into the break. Denver’s bench (20-16 in favor of MEM) hanging in, and Nikola (15 points) keeping it close.
AG and Porter? 19 points combined. Good first half. – 9:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets did not have a good 1st half. Denver went 2-15 from beyond the arc, lost the rebounding battle and Jokic slept walked into a 15/5/3 line at the break. Still, they only trail by 2.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:03 PM
The Nuggets did not have a good 1st half. Denver went 2-15 from beyond the arc, lost the rebounding battle and Jokic slept walked into a 15/5/3 line at the break. Still, they only trail by 2.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Nuggets 58
Grizzlies 60
Ja: 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Jackson: 11 points, 3 3’s
Tillman: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Bane: 9 points
Tyus: 8 points, 3 assists – 9:02 PM
HALFTIME
Nuggets 58
Grizzlies 60
Ja: 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Jackson: 11 points, 3 3’s
Tillman: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Bane: 9 points
Tyus: 8 points, 3 assists – 9:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ja Morant just tackled Malone into the scorer’s table lol. Pass interference? – 9:01 PM
Ja Morant just tackled Malone into the scorer’s table lol. Pass interference? – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Watching Nikola Jokic up close is amazing. He lulls defenses to sleep with his slow dribble, all the while waiting for mismatches to show themselves. When he spots one, his eyes bug up. Dominates the game with his pace. – 8:55 PM
Watching Nikola Jokic up close is amazing. He lulls defenses to sleep with his slow dribble, all the while waiting for mismatches to show themselves. When he spots one, his eyes bug up. Dominates the game with his pace. – 8:55 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dancing with cancer. How two Memphis Pom teammates won’t let their diagnosis ruin their dreams. One of the more remarkable stories I’ve been trusted to tell. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 PM
Dancing with cancer. How two Memphis Pom teammates won’t let their diagnosis ruin their dreams. One of the more remarkable stories I’ve been trusted to tell. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Xavier Tillman playing great defense … and still getting cooked alive. Welcome to the Joker’s world. – 8:50 PM
Xavier Tillman playing great defense … and still getting cooked alive. Welcome to the Joker’s world. – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just really disappointing defense from Facu Campazzo and Will Barton the last two games. That’s where all of the bench points are coming from right now. – 8:43 PM
Just really disappointing defense from Facu Campazzo and Will Barton the last two games. That’s where all of the bench points are coming from right now. – 8:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ bench up 14-12 thus far, but these turnovers are undermining that slight edge. And Jeff Green’s played well so far. – 8:43 PM
Nuggets’ bench up 14-12 thus far, but these turnovers are undermining that slight edge. And Jeff Green’s played well so far. – 8:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The main thing Mike Malone talked about during pregame was the GRIZZLIES ability to get deflections and steals. Welp…the Grizzlies have 5 steals and have scored 10 PTS so far barely halfway into the 2nd qtr. – 8:42 PM
The main thing Mike Malone talked about during pregame was the GRIZZLIES ability to get deflections and steals. Welp…the Grizzlies have 5 steals and have scored 10 PTS so far barely halfway into the 2nd qtr. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones with a solid pick-3 with the steal leading into a step-in 3 pic.twitter.com/U12TE0tXEd – 8:42 PM
Tyus Jones with a solid pick-3 with the steal leading into a step-in 3 pic.twitter.com/U12TE0tXEd – 8:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is getting ready to check-in.
Getting into the rotation earlier and earlier. – 8:40 PM
Bones Hyland is getting ready to check-in.
Getting into the rotation earlier and earlier. – 8:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not mad at that 1st qtr.
JJJ a perfect 3-3 from the field w/ 9 PTS.
Grizz winning the rebound battle 13-9 while shooting 52% from the field and knocking down 20 PTS in the paint. – 8:34 PM
Not mad at that 1st qtr.
JJJ a perfect 3-3 from the field w/ 9 PTS.
Grizz winning the rebound battle 13-9 while shooting 52% from the field and knocking down 20 PTS in the paint. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
These second-chance opportunities are driving Malone nuts. Each time they give one up, he’s been saying outloud “Grab the *** ball.”
Grizz with five O-boards in the first quarter and a 31-26 lead.
Positives? #Nuggets have 10 assists on 12 FGs. – 8:33 PM
These second-chance opportunities are driving Malone nuts. Each time they give one up, he’s been saying outloud “Grab the *** ball.”
Grizz with five O-boards in the first quarter and a 31-26 lead.
Positives? #Nuggets have 10 assists on 12 FGs. – 8:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No Bones Hyland or Austin Rivers in the first quarter. Nuggets trail 31-26. – 8:33 PM
No Bones Hyland or Austin Rivers in the first quarter. Nuggets trail 31-26. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st quarter
Nuggets 26
Grizzlies 31
JJJ – 9 points, 3 three’s, 1 block, 1 steal
Ja – 4 points, 4 assists
Adams – 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:32 PM
end of 1st quarter
Nuggets 26
Grizzlies 31
JJJ – 9 points, 3 three’s, 1 block, 1 steal
Ja – 4 points, 4 assists
Adams – 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I think Facundo Campazzo is the current NBA player who looks least like an NBA player. – 8:30 PM
I think Facundo Campazzo is the current NBA player who looks least like an NBA player. – 8:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ+bench has been very good tonight on both ends. Denver has cut deep into the Memphis lead in their couple minutes on the court. – 8:30 PM
MPJ+bench has been very good tonight on both ends. Denver has cut deep into the Memphis lead in their couple minutes on the court. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant’s top five current point guards, according to the Jumbotron video
1. Me
2. Temetrius
3. Ja
4. 12
5. Ja, again
😂 – 8:26 PM
Ja Morant’s top five current point guards, according to the Jumbotron video
1. Me
2. Temetrius
3. Ja
4. 12
5. Ja, again
😂 – 8:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What is that? Am I feeling, –no, hold on, am I feeling Michael Porter Jr. starting to get it together? pic.twitter.com/xk4ibV3wVD – 8:25 PM
What is that? Am I feeling, –no, hold on, am I feeling Michael Porter Jr. starting to get it together? pic.twitter.com/xk4ibV3wVD – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Excellent defensive rebound from MPJ — an indictation of engagement. Gets rewarded with a transition layup. With his ongoing outside struggles, he might be building from the inside-out tonight. – 8:24 PM
Excellent defensive rebound from MPJ — an indictation of engagement. Gets rewarded with a transition layup. With his ongoing outside struggles, he might be building from the inside-out tonight. – 8:24 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Two times Ziaire Williams has messed up an incredible Ja Morant pass… rookie’s about to get talked to… – 8:23 PM
Two times Ziaire Williams has messed up an incredible Ja Morant pass… rookie’s about to get talked to… – 8:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic saw that he had to split only 4 defenders and was like np pic.twitter.com/CvpT0WF9ye – 8:23 PM
Jokic saw that he had to split only 4 defenders and was like np pic.twitter.com/CvpT0WF9ye – 8:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Everybody on the Nuggets with the first initial J and the last name Green is a former Grizzly. – 8:23 PM
Everybody on the Nuggets with the first initial J and the last name Green is a former Grizzly. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson just swatted Aaron Gordon — star of the hit film “Uncle Drew — and the shot went into the stands – 8:23 PM
Jaren Jackson just swatted Aaron Gordon — star of the hit film “Uncle Drew — and the shot went into the stands – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets a huge applause from the crowd, as he goes to the bench.
LOVE. TO. SEE. IT! – 8:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets a huge applause from the crowd, as he goes to the bench.
LOVE. TO. SEE. IT! – 8:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Will Barton to Nikola Jokic on that connection. pic.twitter.com/YHmOWrLgpw – 8:21 PM
Will Barton to Nikola Jokic on that connection. pic.twitter.com/YHmOWrLgpw – 8:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant tried to throw a saucey behind-the-back dime for Bane, but he fumbled the catch. The audacity early on, you LOVE to see it – 8:19 PM
Ja Morant tried to throw a saucey behind-the-back dime for Bane, but he fumbled the catch. The audacity early on, you LOVE to see it – 8:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I wrote about this earlier today. The Grizzlies starters led basketball in points by starters before the games tonight, but their bench is scoring at the same rate as Denver’s. This is going to be a battle of bench units so long as the Nuggets starters can keep up. – 8:18 PM
I wrote about this earlier today. The Grizzlies starters led basketball in points by starters before the games tonight, but their bench is scoring at the same rate as Denver’s. This is going to be a battle of bench units so long as the Nuggets starters can keep up. – 8:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Sloppy start to this game for the Nuggets.
Turnovers, not rebounding, and easy layups for Memphis on the other end.
The bright spot has been Monte Morris who has two baskets and two assists early on. – 8:17 PM
Sloppy start to this game for the Nuggets.
Turnovers, not rebounding, and easy layups for Memphis on the other end.
The bright spot has been Monte Morris who has two baskets and two assists early on. – 8:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Grizz up 16-9 before Malone takes his first TO. He was upset after they gave up the O-board on the possession before. Memphis shooting 77% to open the game. – 8:17 PM
Grizz up 16-9 before Malone takes his first TO. He was upset after they gave up the O-board on the possession before. Memphis shooting 77% to open the game. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr., I kid you not, has not touched the ball yet. – 8:17 PM
Michael Porter Jr., I kid you not, has not touched the ball yet. – 8:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gordon needs to keep shooting 3s tonight to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. away from the rim. They might not be a great percentage look, but keeping the lane open will open up the rest of Denver’s offense. – 8:16 PM
Gordon needs to keep shooting 3s tonight to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. away from the rim. They might not be a great percentage look, but keeping the lane open will open up the rest of Denver’s offense. – 8:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Early on, Nuggets seem distracted by @Chris Vernon standing on the scorer’s table yelling for them to put Bol Bol in. – 8:16 PM
Early on, Nuggets seem distracted by @Chris Vernon standing on the scorer’s table yelling for them to put Bol Bol in. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Fast start for Memphis! The Grizzlies are up 16-9 with 7:37 left – 8:16 PM
Fast start for Memphis! The Grizzlies are up 16-9 with 7:37 left – 8:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets almost turn it over on their first possession in Memphis, but MPJ chases down a loose ball. Possession ends with an easy dunk for Nikola Jokic. – 8:15 PM
Nuggets almost turn it over on their first possession in Memphis, but MPJ chases down a loose ball. Possession ends with an easy dunk for Nikola Jokic. – 8:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. made a 3. And he made another one.
Are you happy now? – 8:12 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. made a 3. And he made another one.
Are you happy now? – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ drills a catch-and-shoot corner 3 in transition on his first touch. The again from the top of the key on his second touch. – 8:12 PM
JJJ drills a catch-and-shoot corner 3 in transition on his first touch. The again from the top of the key on his second touch. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams gets the Grizzlies on the board for their 1st bucket of the game – 8:11 PM
Steven Adams gets the Grizzlies on the board for their 1st bucket of the game – 8:11 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Don’t think I’ve ever seen such drastic and prolonged slump from him. – 8:09 PM
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Don’t think I’ve ever seen such drastic and prolonged slump from him. – 8:09 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
“I think our plus-minus with Nikola (Jokic) on the floor is spectacular. And I don’t want to talk about what it is when he’s off the floor.” –Denver coach Michael Malone. – 8:02 PM
“I think our plus-minus with Nikola (Jokic) on the floor is spectacular. And I don’t want to talk about what it is when he’s off the floor.” –Denver coach Michael Malone. – 8:02 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For those who saw the injury report from this afternoon that Ja Morant was questionable with a sore elbow, he is not questionable anymore.
Ja will play against the Nuggets. Dillon Brooks will not. – 7:59 PM
For those who saw the injury report from this afternoon that Ja Morant was questionable with a sore elbow, he is not questionable anymore.
Ja will play against the Nuggets. Dillon Brooks will not. – 7:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Grizzlies-Nuggets. Denver: Jokic, Barton, Monte Morris, Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
Grizz start Ja, Jaren, Adams, Bane De’Anthony.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:58 PM
Here are your starters for the Grizzlies-Nuggets. Denver: Jokic, Barton, Monte Morris, Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
Grizz start Ja, Jaren, Adams, Bane De’Anthony.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting lineups for both teams
Nuggets: Morris, Barton, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic
Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM
Starting lineups for both teams
Nuggets: Morris, Barton, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic
Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here come the officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-Nuggets game — Curtis Blair, Matt Boland and Jenna Schroeder. In a shocking development, @badunclep did not walk arm-in-arm with the trio accompanying them onto the floor in sign of support and solidarity. – 7:51 PM
Here come the officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-Nuggets game — Curtis Blair, Matt Boland and Jenna Schroeder. In a shocking development, @badunclep did not walk arm-in-arm with the trio accompanying them onto the floor in sign of support and solidarity. – 7:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Grizzlies
🔑 Running in Memphis – starts in transition (and that starts with taking care of it)
🔑 Harmony in this rock and roll band – every member needs to show up and contribute to make the sweet music
🔑 3 pt defense
pic.twitter.com/34c2yMKdec – 7:50 PM
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Grizzlies
🔑 Running in Memphis – starts in transition (and that starts with taking care of it)
🔑 Harmony in this rock and roll band – every member needs to show up and contribute to make the sweet music
🔑 3 pt defense
pic.twitter.com/34c2yMKdec – 7:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hey, everyone! @PAKA_FLOCKA here live at the FedExForum. Ja’s playing. Grizzlies are back tonight. Denver’s on the other side here. What’s the vibe here? pic.twitter.com/DY3tx7Lq7U – 7:35 PM
Hey, everyone! @PAKA_FLOCKA here live at the FedExForum. Ja’s playing. Grizzlies are back tonight. Denver’s on the other side here. What’s the vibe here? pic.twitter.com/DY3tx7Lq7U – 7:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) is active and will start for the Grizzlies tonight against the Nuggets. – 7:31 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) is active and will start for the Grizzlies tonight against the Nuggets. – 7:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant going through his pregame routine. He’s currently a game-time decision, as he’s dealing with elbow soreness from a fall in Saturday’s game pic.twitter.com/64nTERbVr9 – 7:21 PM
Ja Morant going through his pregame routine. He’s currently a game-time decision, as he’s dealing with elbow soreness from a fall in Saturday’s game pic.twitter.com/64nTERbVr9 – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is on the court and warming up like normal.
He is questionable with elbow soreness from a fall on Saturday. – 7:18 PM
Ja Morant is on the court and warming up like normal.
He is questionable with elbow soreness from a fall on Saturday. – 7:18 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja Morant out for warmups, looking just fine. pic.twitter.com/iQrh5v0h3y – 7:18 PM
Ja Morant out for warmups, looking just fine. pic.twitter.com/iQrh5v0h3y – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame show from the Lounge goes live in 15 minutes.
– Nuggets/Grizzlies notes
– @DLineCo breaks down the new uniform
– @Duvalier Johnson‘s best bets
youtube.com/watch?v=-eiTU6… – 7:18 PM
Pregame show from the Lounge goes live in 15 minutes.
– Nuggets/Grizzlies notes
– @DLineCo breaks down the new uniform
– @Duvalier Johnson‘s best bets
youtube.com/watch?v=-eiTU6… – 7:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Will Barton told me this morning this is the city that made him a man. He said the best two years of his life were here in Memphis, when he was a Tiger. Always special for him to come back. More on @AltitudeTV tonight! – 7:17 PM
Will Barton told me this morning this is the city that made him a man. He said the best two years of his life were here in Memphis, when he was a Tiger. Always special for him to come back. More on @AltitudeTV tonight! – 7:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
👟 watch:
Trip J (@Jaren Jackson Jr.) has the Sandy Cheeks Kyrie 5’s out here right now 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/yleWRsDzQ6 – 6:45 PM
👟 watch:
Trip J (@Jaren Jackson Jr.) has the Sandy Cheeks Kyrie 5’s out here right now 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/yleWRsDzQ6 – 6:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A lil J Green reunion tonight — JaMychal and Jeff Green making a Memphis return as teammates with the Nuggets. Should be cool 😎 pic.twitter.com/eqvqz0VOa4 – 6:39 PM
A lil J Green reunion tonight — JaMychal and Jeff Green making a Memphis return as teammates with the Nuggets. Should be cool 😎 pic.twitter.com/eqvqz0VOa4 – 6:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Big matchup between Stev-o and the Joker tonight, coming soon.
Don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/MIC1iewdjs – 6:34 PM
Big matchup between Stev-o and the Joker tonight, coming soon.
Don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/MIC1iewdjs – 6:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on MPJ: “It’s just a matter of time.”
Malone was pleased with his rebounding vs. Minnesota and said they’ve had slow starts with Jamal Murray in the past, too. – 6:33 PM
Michael Malone on MPJ: “It’s just a matter of time.”
Malone was pleased with his rebounding vs. Minnesota and said they’ve had slow starts with Jamal Murray in the past, too. – 6:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on MPJ’s struggles to this point:
“I think once he sees that ball go in, he’s going to have a night.” – 6:33 PM
Michael Malone on MPJ’s struggles to this point:
“I think once he sees that ball go in, he’s going to have a night.” – 6:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “Our +/- with Nikola Jokic on the floor is spectacular, and I don’t want to talk about what it is when he’s off the floor.” – 6:32 PM
Michael Malone pregame: “Our +/- with Nikola Jokic on the floor is spectacular, and I don’t want to talk about what it is when he’s off the floor.” – 6:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant is still questionable. Coach Jenkins said Morant will go through his pregame routine first. – 6:26 PM
Ja Morant is still questionable. Coach Jenkins said Morant will go through his pregame routine first. – 6:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams will get primary responsibilities on Nikola Jokic. Look for Jaren Jackson to start with Aaron Gordon – 6:25 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams will get primary responsibilities on Nikola Jokic. Look for Jaren Jackson to start with Aaron Gordon – 6:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says guard Ja Morant is still questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. Sounds like the plan is for Morant to go through his pre-game routine before a decision is made. – 6:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says guard Ja Morant is still questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. Sounds like the plan is for Morant to go through his pre-game routine before a decision is made. – 6:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will go through his pregame routine and then make a determination. He’s still questionable. Jenkins said he took a fall in the Miami game and has a sore elbow. – 6:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will go through his pregame routine and then make a determination. He’s still questionable. Jenkins said he took a fall in the Miami game and has a sore elbow. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant will go through pregame with his elbow soreness, after a fall in the Miami game, per Taylor Jenkins – 6:20 PM
Ja Morant will go through pregame with his elbow soreness, after a fall in the Miami game, per Taylor Jenkins – 6:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
3P% update for the Nuggets through six games:
Nnaji – 67% (2/3)
Jokić – 42.3%
Bones – 41.7%
Dozier – 38.5%
Barton – 36.7%
Morris – 36.4%
—endless chasm—
Porter – 25%
Campazzo – 25%
Rivers – 25%
Gordon – 21.4%
Jeff – 21.4%
JaMychal – 16.7%
Bol – 0%
Howard – 0% – 6:06 PM
3P% update for the Nuggets through six games:
Nnaji – 67% (2/3)
Jokić – 42.3%
Bones – 41.7%
Dozier – 38.5%
Barton – 36.7%
Morris – 36.4%
—endless chasm—
Porter – 25%
Campazzo – 25%
Rivers – 25%
Gordon – 21.4%
Jeff – 21.4%
JaMychal – 16.7%
Bol – 0%
Howard – 0% – 6:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nuggets getting in some pre-game work here in Memphis pic.twitter.com/IfDztK7n5k – 6:01 PM
Nuggets getting in some pre-game work here in Memphis pic.twitter.com/IfDztK7n5k – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Houston Rockets have exercised their 2022-23 rookie scale team option for Kevin Porter Jr.
That was the final option decision we were waiting on.
Only Jarrett Culver (Memphis) and Jalen Smith (Phoenix) had their 2022-23 rookie scale team options declined. – 5:31 PM
The Houston Rockets have exercised their 2022-23 rookie scale team option for Kevin Porter Jr.
That was the final option decision we were waiting on.
Only Jarrett Culver (Memphis) and Jalen Smith (Phoenix) had their 2022-23 rookie scale team options declined. – 5:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Canes nuggets, including an in-depth look at the major problem that Diaz appears to have solved, with feedback on Van Dyke from a Heisman winner, a scout and more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
NEW: A fresh pack of Canes nuggets, including an in-depth look at the major problem that Diaz appears to have solved, with feedback on Van Dyke from a Heisman winner, a scout and more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI, I wrote about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s rough start and FedExForum deja vu. Plus, four things I liked this week:
🏀 Ja, like a cool breeze
🏀 Desmond Bane’s aesthetic signature
🏀 DMelt stocks watch
🏀 Krafty Kyle
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:57 PM
ICYMI, I wrote about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s rough start and FedExForum deja vu. Plus, four things I liked this week:
🏀 Ja, like a cool breeze
🏀 Desmond Bane’s aesthetic signature
🏀 DMelt stocks watch
🏀 Krafty Kyle
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:57 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy + I bounce around some interesting early-season storylines: Lakers puzzle, Wiz, Heat, Suns, Grizz/JJJ, CHA, much more — plus Halloween w/ the Van Gundys +JVG defends the Astros:
Apple: apple.co/3bvKc39
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2EOOA – 3:11 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy + I bounce around some interesting early-season storylines: Lakers puzzle, Wiz, Heat, Suns, Grizz/JJJ, CHA, much more — plus Halloween w/ the Van Gundys +JVG defends the Astros:
Apple: apple.co/3bvKc39
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2EOOA – 3:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching the Nuggets squander the opportunity to solidify a sports hold on this town for a generation, with a championship-caliber squad, because they were afraid to accept a smaller TV deal is just wild. The sports landscape has been RIGHT THERE FOR THE TAKING. – 3:02 PM
Watching the Nuggets squander the opportunity to solidify a sports hold on this town for a generation, with a championship-caliber squad, because they were afraid to accept a smaller TV deal is just wild. The sports landscape has been RIGHT THERE FOR THE TAKING. – 3:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON BRONCOS giving immediate reaction to the Von Miller trade
Von Miller traded by the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams youtu.be/q2wQUV4HYbY via @YouTube – 2:45 PM
LOCKED ON BRONCOS giving immediate reaction to the Von Miller trade
Von Miller traded by the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams youtu.be/q2wQUV4HYbY via @YouTube – 2:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo says “I feel good.” Sat out in Memphis with knee bruise. – 2:39 PM
Adebayo says “I feel good.” Sat out in Memphis with knee bruise. – 2:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) is questionable tonight against Denver, Grizzlies announce. – 2:34 PM
Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) is questionable tonight against Denver, Grizzlies announce. – 2:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Grizzlies announce Ja Morant (elbow soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Nuggets. – 2:32 PM
Grizzlies announce Ja Morant (elbow soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Nuggets. – 2:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game against Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:31 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for tonight’s game against Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is questionable tonight for the Grizzlies with right elbow soreness. – 2:30 PM
Ja Morant is questionable tonight for the Grizzlies with right elbow soreness. – 2:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said that Emoni Bates comes over to his house and that his parents cook for him.
And Bates is not the first young player the Grizzlies star has decided to mentor. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:22 PM
Ja Morant said that Emoni Bates comes over to his house and that his parents cook for him.
And Bates is not the first young player the Grizzlies star has decided to mentor. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, after missing Saturday in Memphis with a knee bruise, was a full go at practice today in Dallas. – 2:19 PM
Bam Adebayo, after missing Saturday in Memphis with a knee bruise, was a full go at practice today in Dallas. – 2:19 PM