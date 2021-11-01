Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 94, Los Angeles Clippers 99 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to the Clippers.
Includes more on SGA vs. PG and Bazley’s rough night.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 2:36 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
My mentions are an absolute dumpster fire right now and I’ve caved to public pressure so there is NO Darius Bazley talk on this postgame podcast. However, we will discuss Bazley on Wednesday. That’s the beauty of a daily show. Uploading now to all platforms, enjoy. – 2:35 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Because everyone is running with Paul George’s analysis of league-wide shooting dip, here’s the question and answer in its entirety. Worth noting, he’s averaging 28.3points per game on 49.2% shooting. pic.twitter.com/jRANusfpRs – 2:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum:
“We could have lost that game, too. We’re in a bad position if we lose that one so we have to find a way to win.” – 2:25 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson: “It’s always joyful winning … but competing is the best part… challenging myself.” – 2:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson is reading Mark in the bible and also Count of Monte Cristo, if you were curious. – 1:58 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Gotta talk more nicely to the basket,” Brandon Boston to Reggie Jackson. – 1:57 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“I can’t explain it,” Reggie Jackson says. “Hours upon hours I’m seeing my teammates put in the work.” Says they can’t miss at practice: “Might as well take out the nets.” – 1:52 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson compares last season’s heat wave to this year’s frigid start. pic.twitter.com/b41zit9aeb – 1:52 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson said the “crazy” part is that in practice they’re shooting really well. “I can’t explain it.” – 1:52 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson: “I can’t imagine being a dry spell like this much longer, not just myself but the team.” – 1:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson on shooting: “I don’t know, Halloween is stuck with us…” – 1:48 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The most important thing in a rebuild is to find blue chip young core players.
Thunder look like they already have two in SGA and Josh Giddey. – 1:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George about his theory behind the league-wide shooting drops and he said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse but the new Wilson basketball “is a different basketball. … It doesn’t have the same touch and softness that the Spalding ball had.” – 1:37 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the double teams “it’s not frustrating. Two guys are guarding me, then it’s more space for my teammates or someone is open.” Said right now they aren’t where they want to be, but they want to be a championship team. – 1:36 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG on his pregame convo with Terance Mann: “I challenged him today, if we can get that ol’ TMann back, and we had a fun moment, when he was in attack mode.” – 1:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
George mentioned that he had to understand how Thunder were playing him as game developed. Had to reduce drives deep into the paint, take advantage of 1:1 matchups.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said “every game is a learning experience.” Said that’s how he and the rest of the team look at every game. – 1:35 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on if he plays with any extra juice against his former team: “Not really. I try to go into every game with the same juice, the same intensity. That said, it’s always fun to play here where I started my career.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on playing against the Clippers “not really, I try to go into every game with the same juice, same energy.” But adds it’s always fun to play back here where his career started. – 1:34 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his 3rd quarters “could be a coincidence, or it could just take me a minute to get warm, I don’t know” – 1:33 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Darius Bazley defending Paul George “Baze is a competitor. I think one of the most versatile players in the league…He is going to continue to get better every day.” Said they knew he could do it tonight. – 1:33 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on having no fear in big moments:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said you can’t teach being poised and adds “I love the big moments.” Says he doesn’t get “sped up down the stretch.” – 1:30 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said the coaches, staff, players, believing in him gives him a lot of confidence. He says he is getting less nervous and already adjusting to the NBA game. – 1:29 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey used a Mark Daigneault-ism saying they’ll review the film tomorrow and against the Lakers it’s “0-0.” – 1:29 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on SGA: “It’s a lot of fun to watch. Even as a teammate. He gets that look in his eye and he just wants to take over a game. He puts us on his back.
We’re watching a star evolve in front of us.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey, using my favorite cliche to despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring outburst “he gets that look in his eye.” – 1:26 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Giddey on SGA: “He gets that look in his eye and he just wants to take over games … We’re watching a star evolve in front of us.” – 1:25 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey “we were good I think for 46 minutes, our defense was good all game, PG got really hot, we played good defense on him he was hitting tough shots. We stuck to our scheme, rotated well, made good reads. They make a ton of tough shots.” – 1:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had bar far worst rebound % in NBA entering tonight.
They split the glass with Thunder, winning boards 12-9 in fourth quarter.
Lue attributes that to rebound drill facilitated by Brian Shaw in practice. – 1:24 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty says the Clippers didn’t panic after the slow-slow start. Consensus at halftime: “It can’t get much worse than that.” – 1:24 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Q4 #Clippers defend w/out fouling in — committing 1 foul allowing 20 points 2 turnovers — Paul George scores 15, Luke Kennard 8, Reggie Jackson 7 #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA pic.twitter.com/okQOvJibwi – 1:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue jokes and tells Jackson/Mann that they can borrow his wrist, saying he can still shoot it, but “I can’t move at all” – 1:23 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Aleksej Pokusevski minutes “Poku was really good in the first half, that was the best sustained minutes he’s played…maybe ever.” Says when they’re playing less it’s not about how the player played but rather a different look the team wants. – 1:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue saying if Clippers don’t make shots, he “wouldn’t guard us either.”
Says team will be better defensively when they make shots… which is also when the offense will catch up to the defense.
And that offense is going to have to do it in games. There is no practice time lol – 1:22 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Theo Maledon “he was good, especially defensively he’s done a nice job with his body and can handle a lot of perimeter matchups.” Says he was ready to rock tonight despite not playing many minutes. – 1:20 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue scratches his head when reminded by @Law Murray that the Clippers have 15 more games THIS MONTH. – 1:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at the four “the intention of that was to establish physicality. We knew they’d really want this game, being 1-whatever. I thought we did that in both halves.” – 1:17 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George’s fourth quarter: 15 points, shot 6-7, 3-3 from 3 and added two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
For the game: 32 pts, 11-24, 5-8, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block.
And the win. – 1:15 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Paul George, Nic Batum & Luke Kennard combined 13-24 3FGs 54% — #Clippers 14-26 from 3 after starting 1-16 from 3 in win over #Thunder #ClipperNation #NBA #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Z11WS0qDVv – 1:15 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley: “He was really good on George, especially in the first half. So we went back to him. The turnovers are gonna happen. The last one was tough. We can learn from that. That’s partially on me. I thought he competed with Lu out on George.” – 1:14 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley’s turnovers “He was good on [Paul George], he did a great job on Paul. It was a situational sub for defense. The turnovers are going to happen, the last one was tough. They pressured us. That’s on me too.” – 1:13 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Giddey: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
This duo’s combined age is 42 years old. – 1:12 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the final 3 minutes “we had some tough plays offensively, we have to keep the scoreboard moving. I thought offensively they pressured and we didn’t make the plays we had to make with them doubling Shai.” Says overall “we played really well tonight.” – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum saying Reggie Jackson could be 5-for-26, he doesn’t care. “Make it 27” – 1:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nicolas Batum said the Portland loss was “unacceptable” with the way LA was unable to create offense outside of PG. He said they have to do better supporting him. – 1:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Batum: “It’s tough .. that’s why TLue and the staff are great: ‘Keep shooting … keep shooting with confidence.'” – 1:07 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Clippers close on 17-3 run over final 2:44 to win Paul George (8 points), Luke Kennard (5), Reggie Jackson (4) #ClipperNation #ThunderUP #NBA – 1:06 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“That was an ugly win,” forward Nicolas Batum said. “But I’ll take an ugly win over beautiful losses.” – 1:06 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 99, OKC 94 | Final | Nic Batum: “We kept fighting, we kept grinding … and we didn’t lose confidence.” – 1:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder led 91-82 with 2:44 left to play.
Then Clippers found 17 points the rest of the game to run through the tape.
It’s too damn early for all this mannnnnnnnnn, daylight savings hasn’t even ended yet pic.twitter.com/o49B1iUR9f – 1:04 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Joining @followAdamA on #Clippers postgame radio to break down comeback win vs #Thunder @AM570LASports #ClipperNation #ThunderUP #NBA @NoahEagle15 pic.twitter.com/cj4jQ0bn62 – 1:01 AM
Joining @followAdamA on #Clippers postgame radio to break down comeback win vs #Thunder @AM570LASports #ClipperNation #ThunderUP #NBA @NoahEagle15 pic.twitter.com/cj4jQ0bn62 – 1:01 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The four Thunder players who stood out the most tonight:
SGA
Giddey
OKC’s 1st round pick
LAC’s 1st round pick – 12:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Clippers were down 82-91 with 2:35 left. Every possession since then:
— PG 3
— PG rebound
— PG 3
— PG block
— PG assist
— PG 2
— PG steal
— Reggie 2
— PG rebound
— Free-throws
Clippers win 99-94. PG finished with 32/9/7/3/2 and 5 threes. pic.twitter.com/ApbqDetKtN – 12:57 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Clippers 14-26 3FGs 54% after 1-16 start from 3 in W vs #Thunder #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA – 12:57 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are 2-0 on Monday, and they start a 16-game November off with a 15-point comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay out of the West basement.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Monday
Franz Wagner, 28 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk, 5-8 3P
Chris Duarte, 18 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 4-6 3P
Evan Mobley, 15 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Josh Giddey, 15 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk
Jalen Suggs, 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk – 12:56 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The 1-4 Clippers needing PG13 to go Klay Thompson in the final moments to beat the Thunder without Lu Dort at home is incredibly promising for the 1st round pick they owe OKC. – 12:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 99, Thunder 94
Dan Favale @danfavale
darius bazley thinking about the bigger picture when the thunder pick up random wins in march and early april is why he’s the mvp – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jackson makes FTs, Clippers up 99-94. Thunder call final timeout with 2.9 left for scouting purposes – 12:54 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kennard makes FTs to make it a two-possession game.
Clippers aren’t done yet, because SGA FG cuts lead to 97-94 with 4.2 seconds left. Lue uses last timeout to set up an inbound. Thunder have a timeout left as well. – 12:52 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
SGA getting doubled like Book did in these types of games. Just a bummer to watch – 12:51 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has seven of the Thunder’s 16 turnovers. Rollercoaster game for him tonight with more lows than highs. Not made any easier by having to guard Paul George. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s 4th-quarter performance. He’s also assisted on a Kennard three-pointer. pic.twitter.com/oY0qRQVDly – 12:50 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Boy did the Clippers need this comeback against OKC. PG and Reggie hitting big shots and making plays down the stretch – 12:49 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this is one of those Paul George games which explains why his fans fall on their shield defending him. crazy talent on display tonight. – 12:48 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George and Terrance Mann sharing a warm embrace as they go up 3 with 36 seconds left as if they won the finals…only problem is it’s November and against *this* Thunder team. The Clippers are still in trouble no matter how this game ends. – 12:48 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers are on a 10-1 run. Huge shots from Paul George, a key three from Luke Kennard, a tough finish from Reggie Jackson.
Clippers lead 95-92 with 37 seconds left. – 12:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Big Government comes through in relief of George. Clippers up 95-92.
Thunder call timeout with 36.7 seconds left. 2-for-1 opportunity. Each team has one timeout left. – 12:48 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sam presti watching the thunder possibly hurt their lottery odds but improve the clippers’ but then maybe improve their own while hurting the clippers’ but also possibly hurt their own and improve the clippers yet maybe actually improve their own and not the clippers’ but still m pic.twitter.com/U3lEntnlEP – 12:47 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have gone on a 13-1 run. They lead 95-92 with 36 seconds left. – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Quite sure this is Lue’s first challenge of the season, and I’d be shocked if Clippers keep their timeout. – 12:44 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley attacks the rim in crunch time gets fouled and now has free throws in a tied game with a minute left. Much better than just tossing up a shot at the three point line. This is his game how it should be played. – 12:44 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hit back-to-back threes, got a piece of SGA’s shot on a drive, then found Luke Kennard for the game-tying three after almost losing his dribble. PG has 30, 8 and 7. – 12:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a make or miss league.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has spent this timeout talking with an official about why his last drive didn’t yield a call. He’s gone to the line a game-high 6 times tonight and made 5. Clippers haven’t generated almost anything inside the paint for long stretches. – 12:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue uses his timeout before he loses it at 3:07. Thunder up 89-82 and haven’t really been threatened. Batum is pressing Giddey, George/Mann taking turns on SGA.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley blocked Paul George down the stretch of a meaningful game. You love to see it. Building Block Bazley committee party of one (me) lives! – 12:40 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is completely unfazed by the pressure of a tight game in crunch time.
He’s made a couple big baskets late… on all-world defender Paul George. – 12:39 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey has controlled and dominated this final stretch of the game. While going up against Paul George. – 12:37 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Giddey’s good but he’s really gonna need that midrange touch until he scores at the rim more or the 3 develops. Cleaning the Glass has him at 40% of his shots from the short midrange which is nuts. – 12:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lakers, Warriors and now the Clippers have all been forced to throw double teams at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nobody in California can guard SGA. – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something of a Big Government sighting from Jackson, who found a tough midranger to get him to double figures.
Clippers offense is still in hell. 34.5% FGs for the game. Not getting to the line. And barely more assists (15) than turnovers (14).
Thunder lead 85-79 with 4:53 left – 12:35 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If Josh Giddey adds a pull up the sky is the limit. This season, despite the record and scores at times has had wildly fun moments and flashes. – 12:35 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
If Josh Giddey can build confidence and consistency in that pull-up game… 👀👀👀 – 12:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sustaining runs… the Clippers have approached it, but they haven’t ran through and taken the lead.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just destroyed the Clippers at the of the 3Q with his holster stepback pic.twitter.com/CQkj7SUbiw – 12:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hartenstein LOVES to pass… probably had a dunk, passed out to Nicolas Batum, who has been the rare ready Clip from 3 (4/8)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clippers fans watching SGA score 15 points in the 3rd quarter at his former home is shades of Thunder fans watching James Harden go off the first couple times he played in OKC as a Rocket.
Nice for Thunder fans to be on this side for once. – 12:19 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s not even debatable at this point right? Knowing what we know now you’d much rather have Kawhi and SGA plus the picks and the season of Gallo than Paul George in a perfect world? Obvious Kawhi had his demands but what a missed opportunity. – 12:18 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OKC 74, LAC 66 | End 3 | Quite a quarter for former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ever poised, he went 5 for 7 from the field, 3 for 3 from 3 and scored 15 points to help the Thunder keep their distance. – 12:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’re 12 minutes away from great wailing and gnashing of teeth.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If Mark Daigneault told Shai Gilgeous-Alexander every quarter was the third quarter I think SGA would be the best basketball player of all time. – 12:17 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the third quarter: Thunder 74, Clippers 66
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA put Reggie Jackson on skates, then held the follow through. Some big-time shots tonight for the Thunder star. – 12:14 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
SGA has his former home arena eating out of his hand. Three stepback threes in this quarter, the last of which drew an “OHHHH” from Staples. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Captain Obvious: The Clippers are a lot better when Luke Kennard actually shoots the ball
Bazley matched a PG 3, but not before back-to-back Kennard 3s cut Thunder lead in half. 2:10 left in 3rd quarter, Thunder holding onto 69-63 lead.
George already up to 30 minutes. – 12:10 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Earlier this year Mark Daigneault called Giddey a running back and a quarterback and that’s totally accurate. – 12:08 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
How many 1st round picks would the Clippers have to include to trade Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? – 12:06 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits another three. The Clippers get a shot-clock violation at the other end. It’s 66-54 Thunder with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. This has all the offensive beauty of Iowa-Wisconsin last weekend. – 12:06 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Micheal Cage is quoting the Hannah Montana movie. It’s 11:03 PM and the third quarter. Truly thunder after dark. – 12:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s wild that Josh Giddey can make so many jaw dropping playmaking plays every game lol – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
His ceiling is obviously way higher than this, but at a bare, bare minimum, Josh Giddey is going to be this generation’s Boris Diaw, the role player who makes every game he participates in significantly more fun to watch. Oh, and he’ll make good teams better. That too. – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Daigneault calls timeout prior to two FTs for Paul George. His Thunder lead 56-49 with 7:58 left in third quarter. Slightly more competent offense to start the second half for both teams, which is an admittedly low bar to clear. – 11:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey Billie Jeaned through Jackson, Zubac and Batum for a layup. – 11:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Shai Gilgeous Alexander at the free-throw line (he made both) and someone in the stands lets him know: “Shai! We miss you, Shai!” – 11:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is so good and advanced for this stage of his career. The future is bright. – 11:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley can be summed up with this gif pic.twitter.com/vsrNZ8Ot9b – 11:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley’s shots have either been makes or airballs tonight. Not much in between. – 11:51 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
40 point first half for Clippers v OKC.
Yikes! They Must find a way to be better at the offensive end. – 11:45 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
At 1/2 #Clippers holding #Thunder to <35% FG%, <23% 3FG%, yet trail by 4 Why? #Clips 30% FG%, 3-21 3FG% #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA pic.twitter.com/LAOLxlS5RB – 11:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You might think Paul George’s 5 points on 1/9 FGs was the worst part of his first half…
But I’d say that George needing to play the entire second quarter is worse. He’s already at 20:25.
Again… it’s only November 1. – 11:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
When 9-for-23 shooting feels hot…
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only game last season where the Clippers scored 40 points or fewer by halftime was the post-Christmas Mavs game.
They’ve been stuck on 40 first half points in each of their last three games. Again, it’s November 1.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder and Clippers combined to shoot a nice 8-of-43 from three in the first half.
Thunder lead 44-40 – 11:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
There was a groan as Amir Coffey’s 3-point attempt sailed well short of … everything.
Despite shooting just 15-50 (30%) so far and 3-21 (14.3%) from 3, the Clippers trail the 1-5 Thunder just 44-40 at halftime.
Terance Mann is keeping em in it with 10 points & 4 rebounds. – 11:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If Shai made that falling out of bounds buzzer beater off a zip pass from Giddey we would’ve had to start a dialog. – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Thunder 44, Clippers 40
PG with 5 points (1-9, 0-1 from 3, 3-4 from the line), 7 rebs, 4 assists
Terance Mann with 10 points
Nic Batum with 8 points
Clippers are 15-50 (30%) and 3-21 from 3. – 11:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I think the Clippers and Thunder are about to break a backboard in this game but not in the fun Shaq way. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder are 5-of-21 from 3, or what @AndrewKSchlecht calls an Oturu – 11:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
JRE’s foul against Paul George was reviewed for a possible flagrant. Ruled a common foul. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George tried to give Jeremiah Robinson-Earl the same welcome Isaiah Stewart got last year… and George definitely got the worst of the meeting at the summit.
Official review on the foul while George makes sure his teeth are still intact – 11:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Every time Josh Giddey makes a 3 Thunder fan gets their wings. Or something like that. – 11:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
That had to feel good. Reggie Jackson’s 3-pointer is pure: he’s 2-9, 1-5 from deep. Clippers trail … just 41-36. – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson has missed 7 of 8 from field, including all 4 3s … his shots are all coming up short. Most are catch and shoot or relocate… it’s only Week 3.
The Thunder are shooting like the Thunder (34.9%, 25% 3s) and still lead 39-31 with 2:59 left in first half. – 11:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are 1-7 from 3 in the second quarter. But they’ve scored 17 in its first 9 minutes — 3 more than they scored the entire first quarter — by shooting 6-12 inside the arc. – 11:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Need to clock the velocity on some of these Josh Giddey passes. – 11:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The four-man unit of Campazzo, Dozier, Green, and Green is minus-50 in 55 minutes.
That’s the second worst +/- for a four-man unit in the NBA, just ahead of an OKC Thunder starting unit, which has played 107 minutes. – 11:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If Poku played the Clippers 82 times a season, he’d be the NBA’s youngest ever MVP. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann got a rebound and instead of offloading to Jackson/Bledsoe, got himself a bucket.
He tried that again the next time, and Aleksej Pokusevski sent his shot into Anthony Anderson’s lap.
In other devo, Clippers have missed 15 of 16 3s and Thunder lead 36-23, mid-2ndQ – 11:15 PM
Terance Mann got a rebound and instead of offloading to Jackson/Bledsoe, got himself a bucket.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mann’s make at the rim at the 8:43 mark this quarter was the Clippers’ first score since PG’s basket with 11:48.
Reggie (1-6) got one to go now too!
Clips are 9 for 35 and down 34-20 as I type this. – 11:12 PM
Mann’s make at the rim at the 8:43 mark this quarter was the Clippers’ first score since PG’s basket with 11:48.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski having the best game of his season against the Clippers is giving me PTSD. – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Put the rookie in!” calls from the stands are being heard. Brandon Boston Jr. is sitting next to Serge and Kawhi.
Clippers are now 1-16 from 3. – 11:10 PM
“Put the rookie in!” calls from the stands are being heard. Brandon Boston Jr. is sitting next to Serge and Kawhi.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Weird, even the former Clippers aren’t shooting well tonight. Mike Muscala is 0-4. – 11:07 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
End Q1 #Clippers 22% FG% 6-27 overall, 1-12 3FGs, trail #Thunder 23-14 #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA pic.twitter.com/p8AZXOGktm – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s November 1st, and the Clippers have already had TWO first quarters with worst shooting *at home* than the infamous Mavericks game last year.
Last week, it was 19% FGs vs Cavs. Tonight, It’s 22.2% FGs vs Thunder, who lead 23-14 at the end of the first quarter. – 11:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OKC 23, LAC 14 | The struggle continues. Clippers are 6-27 (22.2%) from the floor, and 1-12 from 3. PG is 0-5, Reggie is 0-4. Justise Winslow is their leading scorer off the bench with four points.
Bazley is leading the Thunder: eight points on 3-3 shooting. SGA has six. – 11:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers shot 22% in the first quarter, including 1-of-12 from three.
Thunder lead 23-14 – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the first quarter: Thunder 23, Clippers 14
Clippers shot 6-27, and 1-11 from three, with two free throws. – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George came out of the game about one minute earlier than usual and now is back before the first quarter ends. Both changes align with Ty Lue’s stated switch to get him a couple breathers in the first half. – 11:02 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Clippers struggling from the floor early — 5-21 overall, 1-11 3FGs & trail #Thunder 21-12 2 minutes & change remaining Q1 #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sure the shot quality is good, but gotdam, shots are not being made at all.
Clippers have taken 21 shots. 13 of them have been outside of the paint. LA shooting 23.8% FGs, 9.1% 3s. Zubac split a pair of the only FTs too.
It’s bad, again
Thunder up 21-12, 2:13 left in firstQ – 10:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Justise Winslow kickstarter campaign: 2-2 so far. Clips trail 21-12. – 10:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder playing tonight like they want the Clippers to gift them a top 5 rookie teammate. – 10:53 PM
Thunder playing tonight like they want the Clippers to gift them a top 5 rookie teammate. – 10:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann’s layin makes the Clippers 3-13 for eight points in the first six minutes.
OKC is 6-12 and has 14 points to lead. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If you thought the ball was going to go in for the Clippers tonight… you’re going to have to wait longer.
LA misses 7 of first 9 shots, trail 11-6 early. – 10:49 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Looking forward to jumping on #Clippers postgame radio show with @followAdamA #ThunderUp #ClipperNation @AM570LASports @NoahEagle15 #NBA pic.twitter.com/w5rvBJCMyt – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pretty crafty with drawing a foul on Eric Bledsoe with a pump fake – 10:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are grabbing offensive rebounds, which is some progress, but they’ve also continued to miss open shots, which is not. Six points in 4.5 minutes for the Clippers. – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick Favors hitting three-pointers must be going over real well in New Orleans. – 10:46 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Watching league pass and the Clippers introduced “Nico” Batum tonight. Excuse me? – 10:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That’s Derrick Favors’ first 3-pointer since the 2019-20 season. He’s only made 36 threes in his career. – 10:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac is playing tonight with a small wrap around his right thumb. – 10:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good rotations on defense that possession by OKC. Something they’ve struggled with a lot of the year. – 10:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Still a good amount of cheers from the Clippers crowd for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 10:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said he’s not making any starting lineup changes. But he said he’ll test out giving Paul George shorter rest bursts to minimize potential runs – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Thunder rank 17th in TO%.
That’s not *great* … but it’s not the last place ranking they had last year. With Clippers ranking 2nd in opp. TO%, I asked Mark Daigneault about what he attributes the relatively improved ball control to pic.twitter.com/DaxMVPP0EO – 9:42 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7pm…Hope you can tune in…
-Carmelo’s fast start, is it sustainable?
-Should we be expecting more from Anthony Davis?
-Previewing matchups this week (HOU, OKC, @ POR)
Guest: @Brian Windhorst
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Daigneault discussing competitive empathy when Clippers’ 1-4 record is raised: “You gotta know where your opponent is coming into a game.”
Then says he just made up “competitive empathy” just now 😆 – 9:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he expects the Clippers to play like a “cornered animal” tonight. – 9:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OKC’s Mark Daigneault speaking on “competitive empathy” — a great term that he says he just made up. – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mark Daigneault discussing the ability to get to the free throw line, and more notably for Thunder, keeping teams off of it.
No team defends without fouling better than OKC. And as many of you know, Clippers have been bottom five getting to the stripe going back to last season – 9:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the team’s pattern going to the rim “certainly when you have a guy like SGA that’s hard to manage for the defense he is so slippery with the ball he gets where he wants on most nights.” Says all lay ups, free throws, and highest quality 3’s are paint generated. – 9:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
OKC’s Daigneault on SGA, ctd. “He’s hard to manage — for the defense. He’s easy to manage for me.” – 9:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will grow as they get more time together and “they have great respect for one another. They both really want to make that work.” – 9:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says having anyone out is an opportunity to look at different version of the team. Says they have wanted to look at Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at the four, and Bazley as a primary defender. – 9:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder going huge tonight: SGA, Giddey, Bazley at the 3, JRE, Derrick Favors – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters with Dort out:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
– Favors – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai going through his regular pregame routine: pic.twitter.com/nb5Pue9N7k – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris recovery updates:
“I don’t know,” said Ty Lue. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue suggests that George’s off floor stints are not going to last as long. Clippers don’t have the luxury to do that right now.
So he may be out earlier and more frequently. But not for lengthy periods. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty said tonight, and moving forward, he’s going to try to shorten how often Paul George plays at any one time to minimize how long he’s off the floor. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says his analytics show the Clippers are getting 7 more open shots per game this season than last.
“Shots are there, we’ve just got to step up and make them.” – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Derrick Favors on Dort being out tonight: “He’s a tough guy so it must have been one hell of a screen.”
Derrick Favors on the new jerseys: “Those might be the best ones.” – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starters tonight are the same (Jackson, Bledsoe, George, Batum, Zubac) – 8:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is talking pregame before facing OKC at home.
Same starters tonight for the Clippers. He’s going to keep shifting rotations around. – 8:46 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Don’t think I’ve ever seen such drastic and prolonged slump from him. – 8:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen also scored 15 pts in the first quarter, the most he’s scored in a quarter. His previous high was 13 points, which he scored in the first quarter on Nov. 17 2018 versus the Clippers. – 7:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen with 15 first-quarter points, the most he has ever scored in any quarter in his career. The previous high was 13 against the Clippers in 2018. – 7:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Fitting that the Thunder are playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Sam Presti’s 44th birthday so that he can blow out 44 candles on his birthday cake in honor of all the 1st round picks he stole from them. – 5:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Early season observation. After leading the league in drives per game last season (61.7), the Thunder is on track to do the same this season (69.3).
Right now it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/b7u7TkaS1I – 5:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Odds of the New Orleans Pelicans winning the 2021-22 NBA championship — not surprisingly — keep sliding, per @betonline_ag
7/21/21: 50/1
8/10/21: 50/1
10/19/21: 80/1
11/1/21: 150/1
(In case you’re wondering, CLE, SAC, SAS, OKC, DET, ORL, HOU all currently with worse odds.) – 4:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Darius Bazley’s disappointing night
🏀 : Derrick Favors dilemma
🏀 : Maledon Minutes fading
🏀 : Lu Dort is out vs the Clippers as we preview the game
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/0wAFmZgwb6 – 4:45 PM
