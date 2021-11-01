Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Orlando Magic (2-6) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Orlando Magic 115, Minnesota Timberwolves 97 (Final)
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Per @Sportradar, @Cole Anthony (31) and @Franz Wagner (28) became the 2nd set of @Orlando Magic teammates 21-or-younger to both score 25+ in the same game.
It was also accomplished on March 23, 2001 at Milwaukee by Tracy McGrady (33) & Mike Miller (28).
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nobody had won a fourth quarter this season by more than 17 points … until tonight, when Chicago outscored Boston by 28 and Orlando outscored Minnesota by 24 … both on the road. – 10:39 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
anyway, the Magic had been in their last two games but just couldn’t complete the comeback. Tonight they broke through in a big way. Huge games from Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner, and CHUMA made some solid plays off the bench – 10:36 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
here’s a .gif of Franz Wagner smiling for your reaction folder pic.twitter.com/kj3XfK9DRp – 10:35 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
“Franz, I want to ask you about the dunk…” – @steelemagic @Orlando Magic
SOUND ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/jkIWRPu1uC – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A 43-19 fourth quarter for Orlando. Just an awful performance from Minnesota – 10:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic defeat the Timberwolves for their second win of the season. Cole Anthony led the way with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Franz Wagner finished with 28 points. – 10:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cole Anthony tonight:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 8 AST
Anthony is averaging 19.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 5.6 APG for the @Orlando Magic this season, with 44.8/44.6/81.3 shooting splits. – 10:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Most impressive part of @Franz Wagner‘s 28-point night in the @Orlando Magic‘s victory in Minnesota is that he does it without really forcing anything. Rare for a rookie. – 10:31 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony has 31, Franz Wagner has 28.
Cole has 14 4th quarter points. Wagner has 10 4th quarter points.
Those two alone outscored Minnesota 24-19 in the 4th. – 10:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No energy from the start. Tonight felt like “old Wolves”
Wolves 97, Magic 115
On tonight’s show:
– Unacceptable energy
– KAT still not shooting enough
– What is behind Wolves bad offense this year
– Injuries (Pat Bev, DLo, KAT, Naz)
– Why Cole Anthony + Franz Wagner went off – 10:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando took over this game and dominated Minnesota down the stretch. What a good win for the Magic. – 10:29 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
I can’t believe the Magic were trailing 78-72 after 3 quarters.
An explosion of offense. – 10:26 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner is playing out of his mind.
He’s got a career-high 28 on 10/17 FG, 5/8 3s, as well as the dunk on every single person on the Minnesota roster. – 10:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh dear. Franz Wagner on the city of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/NMdV8uCQlw – 10:22 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Franz Wagner putting on a show — 28 points a “career high.” Has been excellent tonight, inc five triples. #magic pic.twitter.com/iemKz8iwYX – 10:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner just threw down a dunk that will definitely make the highlight reels tonight 😳 – 10:21 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Franz Wagner is absolutely torching the Timbewolves right now.
28 points, 5 threes and huge poster dunk just now. – 10:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Franz Wagner is averaging 14 points on 49% from the field and 44% from three. He is 20. Tonight he has 28.
Magic got him for Vucevic and they get a 2023 1st round pick as well. Plus Wendell Carter who is bonafide rotation player.
Might turn out to be great deal for Magic – 10:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Franz Wagner dunks all over the Wolves. He has taken the game over. And the boos are coming. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
First time Franz Wagner has notched 20 points… after the strong take and layup right past KAT. – 10:14 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Might need a father’s day article about players who are half as good as their NBA parents were but also twice as rich. Tim Hardaway Jr., Domantas Sabonis, maybe Cole Anthony in a few years?? – 10:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony drained another 3 to put the Magic up 9 with 6:25 left. He has 28 in the game, 11 in the fourth quarter alone. – 10:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors went into New York and hustled and fought their way to a road win.
The Magic have gone to Minnesota and had a nice comeback by hustling and scrapping.
Playing hard and playing together for 48 minutes is something these teams do, compared to whatever the Celtics do. – 10:09 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony has 11 points in the 4th quarter already with 6:25 to play. Magic now up in Minnesota, incredibly, 94-85.
Magic on a 22-7 run to start the 4th quarter. – 10:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s the Cole Anthony Show right now. Wolves falling apart. 94-85 with 6:25 to go.
Wolves got a glazed look in their eyes. – 10:08 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Towns has kicked it out of bounds, got blocked by Bamba, and just stepped out of bounds… tough stretch for him. As Cole Anthony just drains another 3! – 10:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Cole Anthony can’t miss here in the 4th and the Magic are now up 94-85 with 6:25 to play. – 10:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
CHUMA and Cole Anthony drill three consecutive triples to loft the Magic into the lead. The Wolves play good defense but the Magic weren’t going to shoot 35 percent forever – 10:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony has back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Magic up 83-79 at the beginning of the 4th quarter. He has a game-high 23 points. – 10:00 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Quick jumper by T Ross, followed by an Okeke 3 and now back-to-back Anthony 3s has the Magic quickly up by four points in the 4th quarter over Minnesota. An 11-1 run to start the 4th. – 9:59 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Another run, another lead for the @Orlando Magic.
An 18-3 run gives them a four-point, early fourth-quarter lead in Minnesota. – 9:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Cole Anthony heating up to start the fourth. Wolves in a bit of trouble, down 4. Just no juice in this building right now, and for good reason. – 9:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Minnesota 78, Orlando 72 pic.twitter.com/g3C1FkKfNC – 9:57 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner has 18p heading into the 4th on 6/11 FG
Cole Anthony has 17p,5r, 5a on 3/11 FG, 9/11 FTs.
Magic trail the Wolves 78-72 after 3 quarters.
Towns and Edwards have 20 each for MIN. – 9:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of three, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Orlando 78-72.
Edwards and Towns with 20 points apiece as KAT has added 12 rebounds and 6 assists and Edwards has grabbed 6 boards.
Minnesota is holding Orlando to 35.7% (20-56) shooting and outscoring the Magic in the paint 38-22. – 9:55 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Minnesota just can’t quite shut the door on the Magic yet. The hosts are up six with 12 minutes left in regulation. – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Boston will beat Orlando on Wednesday, given how hard the Magic play. Never mind winning in Miami on Thursday on a back-to-back. – 9:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timberwolves leading 76-67 with 2:19 left in the third.
Towns pacing Minnesota with 20 points on 8-12 shooting, including a season-high-tying 4-6 from deep, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Tonight marks his third 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (209th career). – 9:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
And now Boston heads on the road. Back-to-back in Orlando and Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of a three-in-four stretch.
The Celtics are a mess and it’s not going to get any easier. – 9:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Franz Wagner has been really impressive. Good feel for the game, playing with patience. – 9:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell is out for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets 3-point shooting this season: (Denver’s 3-19 tonight)
at Phoenix: 17-39 (47%)
vs San Antonio: 9-30 (30%)
vs Cleveland (9-38) (24%)
at Utah: 10-28 (36%)
vs Dallas: 11-36 (31%)
at Minnesota (9-37) 24% – 9:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves injury update:
D’Angelo Russell is OUT for the remainder of the game with a Right Ankle Sprain. – 9:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
No D’Angelo Russell to start the third quarter. Saw him heading back to the locker room while others heading out toward the end of halftime. – 9:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin starting the second half in place of D’Angelo Russell, who appeared to hurt his leg in the first half. – 9:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This has been the first game we’ve seen the opponent really plan for the way the Wolves now defend pick and roll, aggressively at the level.
Orlando is attacking the middle of the floor after the screen — pocket passes, ball-handler veer back middle, etc — and it’s working. – 9:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Minnesota 58, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/AkjxqpuJ1z – 9:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead this one 58-53 at the half. Kat and Ant each with 14. – 9:13 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic rookie Franz Wagner:
Team-high 14 points at halftime on 4/7 FG, 3/5 3s, 3/5 FTs, 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk.
Magic trail the Wolves 57-53. – 9:12 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Anthony Edwards with the fast-break equivalent of not running out a grounder. He could have done more than this lmao pic.twitter.com/iq2zeuL8Ma – 9:11 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner in double-figures for the 8th time in 8 career games. He’s got a team-high 14 in the second quarter tonight for the @Orlando Magic. – 9:09 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic use a 15-2 run to tie their contest with the Timberwolves.
We’re all knotted at 46 with 3:49 left in the 2nd. – 9:05 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony is so much more confident this season compared to last, it’s really incredible. – 9:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
And the Magic have tied it up here in the 2nd. This latest run has featured 0 FTs for those counting fouls out there. – 9:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Bamba clocks Naz Reid in the shoulder as Reid was rolling down the lane. Reid gets up sore favoring that shoulder. – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man Mo Bamba threw a forearm shiver into Naz Reid, who appears to have hurt his right shoulder. Might be a flagrant. – 9:00 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
thinking about the City Edition uniforms… as nice as they are–and they’re clearly the nicest of the orange-themed ones–the Magic should just wear these pic.twitter.com/A6O3mxrslB – 8:58 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This season, only two bigs have shot above 40% on threes and averaged 1.5 blocks per game:
Karl-Anthony Towns
Mo Bamba
Bamba looks good, averaging 13.1 points, 9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.9 blocks in 32 minutes. @esidery on his development: basketballnews.com/stories/is-mo-… – 8:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are 5-20 from 3 and 1-2 FT. Prince has missed two straight and just picked up a T for arguing for a foul call.
Magic are 17-21 at FT line. The only reason this is close – 8:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Taurean Prince’s indignant “What?! HOW?!” after realizing he’d been called for a block was a great reaction. God bless the rim mics. – 8:44 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Magic fortunate to trail by just six points after the first quarter. Getting Minny into the penalty early is the only reason they aren’t getting creamed. They just look a mess on offense, and there’s nothing they can do–despite Wendell Carter Jr.’s best efforts–against KA Towns – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves lead 32-26.
Towns leads all with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Reid has 8 points on 3-3 shooting in 3+ minutes off the bench.
Minnesota outrebounding Orlando 15-6 after the first quarter. – 8:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Minnesota 32, Orlando 26 pic.twitter.com/zlUIveGySe – 8:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid with 8 points off the bench to ignite an again sleepy offense in the first quarter. Wolves lead the Magic 32-26 after one quarter. – 8:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Malachi Flynn helps Raptors surge from down 15 w/ 4 min left to trailing 57-53 at half. 19 for Anunoby. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,137 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:05 (9:22, 1st quarter to 7:17, 1st quarter) to take a 12-6 lead.
Towns is up to 5 points and 3 rebounds while Edwards has 2 points and 2 assists. – 8:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jalen Suggs starts cold in his homecoming.
Timberwolves bench letting him know, saying “this ain’t Gonzaga”. – 8:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Atlanta ends the quarter on a 18-5 run and leads the Wizards 34-23 after one. Gafford started out with a five-min burst before heading to the bench. – 8:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will keep the same starting lineup tonight with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner tonight vs. Minnesota. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 8 at MINNESOTA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Magic
Suggs over 13.5 pts + 3.5 rebs
– You would too if you just watched him warm up
Edwards over 5.5 rebs
– He’s been over 5.5 every game
Bamba under 8.5 rebs
– Not sure how much he’ll be able to stay on the floor v. KAT + rebound v. Vando – 6:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Cool moment pregame when Jalen Suggs met up with Mason Doherty of St. Peter. Suggs’ Minnehaha Academy played Mason’s Saints in 2020. Mason came off the bench and drilled a 3 and another jumper.
More on Mason here:
https://t.co/mE5U1setkF pic.twitter.com/3cuAmxxS8s – 6:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on MPJ: “It’s just a matter of time.”
Malone was pleased with his rebounding vs. Minnesota and said they’ve had slow starts with Jamal Murray in the past, too. – 6:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
A friend sent me this today… The @Orlando Magic have 3 of the 8 worst plus-minus marks in the NBA among 427 players. And Terrence Ross is last by a wide margin. (This could change with as the Magic roster gets healthier, the team has been down 3 starters.) pic.twitter.com/BOpGOB1bLV – 6:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Odds of the New Orleans Pelicans winning the 2021-22 NBA championship — not surprisingly — keep sliding, per @betonline_ag
7/21/21: 50/1
8/10/21: 50/1
10/19/21: 80/1
11/1/21: 150/1
(In case you’re wondering, CLE, SAC, SAS, OKC, DET, ORL, HOU all currently with worse odds.) – 4:53 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
🏀 @Orlando Magic at @Minnesota Timberwolves Preview 🏀
🔹Starting unit has @NBA‘s best net rating
🔹Magic looking to improve other pairings
🔹Team has taken 3rd most charges
🔹Franz Wagner is 3rd in rookie scoring
🔹Rivals Report with @DaneMooreNBA
All that & more:
on.nba.com/3EEem0y – 3:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley questionable with a calf issue. Maybe more minutes for Josh Okogie against Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony – 2:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
NFL Recap with the @LockedOnNetwork team experts on each game with their local insight. Hosted by @daniellabruce_
Great way to recap the NFL Weekend
Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys Beat the Minnesota Vikings | NFC Week… youtu.be/lwtDvXDX9K4 via @YouTube – 2:20 PM
