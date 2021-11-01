Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 103, Philadelphia 76ers 113 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond said Joel Embiid “hit me with the okey-doke today. Usually he’ll take a couple plays off in shootaround, just to rest. So I didn’t really know what was going on until I got here. Then I see the alert on Twitter and I said ‘Oh, shit. I’m starting today.'” – 10:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang on MVP chants: “Joel told me to never let that happen again.”
“I’m a player that plays off emotion. I don’t have the swagger like Seth so I can’t pull some stuff off.”
Seth Curry on shorthanded lineup: “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, play the same way.” pic.twitter.com/NUsDkhCUN9 – 10:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Andre Drummond on Joel Embiid: “He hit me with the okey-doke today. Usually he’ll take a couple plays off at shootaround just to rest so I didn’t know what was going on till I got here. So I seen the alert on Twitter and said, ‘Oh shit, I’m starting today.’” pic.twitter.com/4NGLtmDHe5 – 10:29 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard on the “We want Lillard”chants tonight in Philadelphia: “I’ve got 10 toes in Rip City.” – 10:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Andre Drummond (@Andre Drummond) on Georges Niang (@Georges Niang):
“I’ve watched the minivan move his whole life. He’s an excellent player, excellent teammate.”
And on Georges’ nickname:
“We upgraded him to a sprinter now.”
🤣 – 10:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond says the #Sixers upgraded Georges Niang from minivan to sprinter van – 10:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Andre Drummond said he found out he was starting via Twitter tonight and went, “Oh, s***, I’m starting today.” – 10:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Andre Drummond was slightly caught off guard learning he would start tonight. “I seen the alert on Twitter like, oh shit, I’m starting today” – 10:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard on the cheers and chants from the Philly crowd. “I’m a Trail Blazer … I’m ten toes in Rip City.” – 10:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard on the chants from the Philadelphia crowd, “the City of Brotherly Love … they showed me love.” – 9:56 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Seth Curry on what Georges Niang brings: pic.twitter.com/IKqtZoRStW – 9:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA, suggested players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. Says he will discuss it with players this week to “get feedback.” – 9:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ determination to win tonight despite being shorthanded:
“We have a next man up mentality. This is a game we knew we had to come in and win. Everybody stepped up and contributed, and this was a big win for us.” – 9:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang: ‘The reason why I’m here is because of (Doc Rivers).’ – 9:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang on getting MVP chants tonight:
“Joel told me to never let that happen again.”
🤣🤣 – 9:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang on getting ‘M-V-P’ chants: ‘Joel told me not to let that happen again.’ – 9:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Georges Niang on the MVP chants he received: “Joel told me to never let that happen again.” – 9:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“Joel told me to never let that happen again” – Georges Niang on getting MVP chants tonight #Sixers – 9:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Seth Curry: ‘We has a different style of play tonight – moving the ball. Everybody did a good job of sharing the ball.’ – 9:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as #Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Embiid didn’t play tonight (rest) and Harris is in the protocol. Could be a bum team alert in Philly!!! – 9:48 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Andre Drummond tonight:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 5 STL
Drummond is the first player to record at least 15r/5a/5s in a game for the @Philadelphia 76ers since Charles Barkley on March 19, 1990. – 9:43 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from their 113-103 win over Portland:
Drummond: 7 AST / 5 STL
Drummond: 4 OREB
Drummond: 4-4 FT
Drummond: 0 TO
Niang: 5 AST
Green: 3-4 3fg
Team: 34 AST
Team: 14-16 FT – 9:36 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7pm…Hope you can tune in…
-Carmelo’s fast start, is it sustainable?
-Should we be expecting more from Anthony Davis?
-Previewing matchups this week (HOU, OKC, @ POR)
Guest: @Brian Windhorst
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said he told Daryl Morey last All-Star break that the Sixers “needed to get” Georges Niang. That didn’t happen, but clearly glad to have him now.
Rivers said he’s been pleasantly surprised by Niang’s dribble attacks and passing out of the paint. – 9:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the #Sixers have been targeting Georges Niang since midway through last season – 9:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Danny Green ‘wanted to come out’ due to hamstring tightness, which ‘he never wants to do. That concerns me a little.’ – 9:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says he’s “a little concerned” about Danny Green, who he said asked out and had been grabbing at his hamstring on the floor. No update beyond that at this point – 9:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Learned Tobias Harris was out about 40 minutes before tip-off. Don’t know yet how long he’ll be out, planning to talk to him ASAP. – 9:25 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he’s not sure of a timeline on Tobias Harris yet #Sixers – 9:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he found out Tobias Harris wouldn’t be playing about 40 minutes before the game started. – 9:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I was joking with Michael Rubin that ‘you only had $105 million’ not playing tonight (without Harris, Embiid and Simmons).’ – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andre Drummond is the first Sixer with a 10/15/5/5 game since Charles Barkley in 1990.
14 PTS
15 REB
7 AST
5 STL
He led the Sixers to beat the Blazers without Embiid and Harris tonight. pic.twitter.com/uZkGcs9dar – 9:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tired: Beating the Blazers to convince Lillard to force a trade to Philly
Wired: Beating the Blazers without three starters to convince Lillard to request a trade to Philly phillyvoice.com/sixers-blazers… – 9:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Very impressive W from the shorthanded @Philadelphia 76ers, who top Portland, 113-103.
Curry: 23 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
Niang: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST
Drummond: 14 PTS / 15 REB / 5 STL
Korkmaz: 15 PTS / 5 AST – 9:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: When is it realistic to expect Ben Simmons to be ready to play in a game for the #Sixers? https://t.co/RV9ibhYmyY #76ers pic.twitter.com/Dy4yXItnVk – 9:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers 113, Blazers 103. Huge win for Philly without its stars. Brutal loss for Portland. Just got outworked by a less talented team. – 9:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. What a wild game. Four starters out, “We Want Lillard” chants in the arena, and Philly wins anyway. This loss hurts for Portland. Damian Lillard finishes with 20 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7-for-20 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3. – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. Impressive win for the shorthanded Sixers, who were already missing Embiid (rest) and didn’t know Harris was a scratch tonight until right before game time. Curry with 23-6-5. Drummond with 14-15-7 and five steals. – 9:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sixers 113, Blazers 103: FINAL. Portland starts season 0-3 on the road. 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 9:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Georges Niang has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 dimes tonight for the 76ers.
He’s been extremely good early on this year. – 9:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A huge stat tonight: Five players have at least five assists (Maxey, Curry, Korkmaz, Niang and Drummond). They’ve got 34 as a team on 42 made field goals. – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That might be the dagger from Curry, whose 3-ball puts the Blazers up 111-101 with 2:05 to play. He’s up to 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Huge contributions all around tonight from role players in the absence of Embiid and Harris. – 9:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: It’s unclear when the #Sixers’ Tobias Harris will be able to return after being sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP #76ers pic.twitter.com/I7HnvJ0tC4 – 9:08 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Portland’s defense has looked pretty good tonight. It is not surprising against the Sixers, who almost completely lack dribble penetrators, which are what kill Portland at point of attack. Plus no Embiid or Tobias. But still, they have looked pretty good. – 9:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers down the stretch going four guards (Lillard, McColllum, Powell and Simons) and Nurkic. Not one I’ve seen Chauncey Billups go to often. – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Damian Lillard is showing some signs of life. Now two straight driving layups, including an and-one layup here, to get Portland back within 5. Somehow, though, this shorthanded Sixers team is hanging onto the lead. – 9:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
‘M-V-P’ chants as Georges Niang hits free throws to give him a #Sixers-high 21 points in the game. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
MVP chants for Georges Niang at the free-throw line, what a game this has been – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Drummond back in the game now to match Nurkic. Niang also staying out there (remember, Green is out for the rest of the game) with Maxey, Curry and Thybulle. – 9:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Blazers/Sixers live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan pic.twitter.com/7N7maBTv2L – 9:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Don’t know the answer off the top of my head, but when’s the last time Georges Niang led his team in scoring?
He’s got a team-high 18 for the Sixers and three second-half and-1s. – 8:56 PM
Don’t know the answer off the top of my head, but when’s the last time Georges Niang led his team in scoring?
He’s got a team-high 18 for the Sixers and three second-half and-1s. – 8:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another and-1 for Niang, takin advantage of the much smaller Lillard guarding him. He’s got 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His career-high in scoring is 24. – 8:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Maybe the Anfernee Simons buzz was just two years early. He looks great to start the year. – 8:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Damian Lillard checks back in with 8:50 to go and the Blazers down 91-88. Would be a fine time for him to finally get going after a rough first three quarters. Portland was down as many as 12, but has made this a one-possession game with a late surge. – 8:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
First live look at Anfernee Simons this season, and man — he has polished his game. Smooth, confident going to the hole. Plus-40% from three for the second season running. At 22, Simons looks like he has the makings of a big time player. – 8:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Billups probably has to find a way to get Anfernee Simons up there for playing time. He’s been rolling offensively. – 8:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons should not leave the court the rest of the game. – 8:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for POR/PHI. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats pic.twitter.com/omfjRbyV80 – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 86, Blazers 81 at the end of the third. Philly had a 12-point lead, but Portland ended the quarter on a 7-0 run (but Sixers did come up with a nice defensive stand on last possession). Drummond with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Curry with 16-4-4. – 8:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers down five in Philly after three quarters. Portland needs to find a way to win this one. A loss to the Embiid-less, Harris-less, Simmons-less Sixers would be ugly. – 8:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green’s out for the night with left hamstring tightness, meaning Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry are the only opening-night starters available for the fourth. – 8:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 86-81, after Q3.
Drummond: 14 PTS / 14 REB / 7 AST
Curry: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Niang: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:41 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Blazers/Sixers! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/JWJ3iAKVUW – 8:40 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green is dealing with hamstring tightness. He’s out for the rest of the game #Sixers – 8:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Drummond gets criticized for empty calorie stats, but he really is a GREAT rebounder. He’s pulled down a handful in traffic in this one. Has 14 boards late in the third. – 8:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Big hand for Andre Drummond as he heads to bench with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. #Sixers lead by 12. – 8:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gotta give it to Andre Drummond tonight.
Filling in for Joel Embiid, through nearly 3 quarters:
Team-high 14 REB
Team-high 7 AST
4-4 FT – 8:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Especially with no Embiid or Harris, Portland has to win this game on the road. Bulls and Celtics shaping up to be a good one on the league pass – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
To add to Philadelphia’s walking wounded, Danny Green is now out with left hamstring tightness. That’s now four of the five starters from last year’s team who are not available tonight. And yet the Sixers are still up by 6 late in the third quarter. – 8:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) will not return tonight for #Sixers – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green will not return with left hamstring tightness.
Sixers are gonna have to try to win this game without four starters. – 8:35 PM
Danny Green will not return with left hamstring tightness.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of POR/PHI, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/V1fvEF8oyY – 8:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Andre Drummond leads the #Sixers in rebounds (12), assists (7) and steals (4) tonight. He’s 3 assists from a triple-double (has 10 points). – 8:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Andre Drummond up to 10 points and 11 rebounds with 6:07 left in the third quarter. This is his first double-double since finishing with 15 and 13 with the Lakers in Game 2 of last season’s first-round playoff series vs. the Suns. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Drummond’s now got a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) early in the third after that alley-oop finish from Green. He also has five assists and four steals. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for POR/PHI with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/RgsBevtVT6 – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey will shoot the first Sixers free throws of the night after C.J. McCollum gifts the fans with Frostys. Again, a ton of normal stuff tonight. – 8:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
25 minutes, 25 seconds into the game, Tyrese Maxey shoots the Sixers’ first free throws. – 8:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Don’t think I’ve ever seen such drastic and prolonged slump from him. – 8:09 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Fewest FT attempts in a game this season is 6 by Milwaukee last night.
Philadelphia is at 0 heading into the half. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Who cursed Damian Lillard? Halloween is over. You can lift that mess now. – 8:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch POR/PHI with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/GOudXxAxqW – 8:05 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
76ers’ Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, out several games: Sources theathletic.com/news/76ers-tob… – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime here in Philly, with the Sixers leading 54-53. Dame Lillard’s season-long cold streak continues, as he’s now 2-for-11 in the first half, and 1-for-7 from 3. Seth Curry leads a balanced Philly attack with 10 points. Sixers have had all 10 players score, but have no FTAs. – 8:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Improbably, Sixers lead 54-53 at the half. Big reason is that Lillard is 2-11 from the field and 1-8 from deep. Sixers took zero free throws, though they did get some easy shots at the rim with ball movement. All ten Sixers scored at least one bucket. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Blazers 53
Good Sixers things: Lillard and McCollum are a combined 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-14 from 3.
Bad Sixers thing: They have not shot a free throw.
Good sportswriter thing: That half was less than an hour (so prep for five OTs) – 8:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shorthanded @Philadelphia 76ers up, 54-53, at halftime:
Curry: 10 PTS / 4 AST
Drummond: 8 PTS / 11 REB / 5 AST
Korkmaz: 7 PTS / 3 AST
Milton: 6 PTS / 3 AST
Thybulle: 2 PTS / 3 AST / 1 BLK – 8:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sixers 54, Blazers 53: halftime. 13 points for @Norman Powell. 12 points, 4 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard, 8 points for @Anfernee Simons. – 7:59 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Blazers/Sixers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/fjsZUjQgsk – 7:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After missing another wide open 3-pointer, Damian Lillard put his hands on his knees and shook his head. He’s now 1-for-8 overall and 1-for-5 from 3 in this game. For the season, he’s now shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 22.9 percent (14-for-61) from 3-point range. – 7:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard’s bizarre shooting struggles have continued into the first half of this one. Now 1-6 from the floor, 1-3 from three. Entered the game shooting 23.2% from three. – 7:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I don’t think Dame is down, but I do think he’s at a loss. Some of these misses are inexplicable. – 7:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers Harris, Cavaliers Love both out as they enter health, safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/01/76e… – 7:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for POR/PHI live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux pic.twitter.com/W05sKQKEuU – 7:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Tony Snell in to start the 2nd quarter, making his @Portland Trail Blazers debut. And he promptly drains a 3-pointer. #RipCity – 7:36 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers had 8 turnovers that led to 11 Sixers’ points in the 1st qtr. Portland trails 27-21 after one. @RipCityRadio620 – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shorthanded Sixers lead 27-21 after 1, forced a bunch of a turnovers and played well. McCollum missed a jumper by more than he probably has ever in the NBA. Fans are cheering loud for a player on the other team. It might be the coldest night in arena history.
Very normal night. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Blazers 21 at the end of the first. Every starter scored in this new-look lineup. Drummond with 6-8-3 and 3 steals. Curry with 7 on 3-of-5 from the floor. Sixers had 10 assists on 12 made baskets and forced 8 Blazer turnovers for 11 points. – 7:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Andre Drummond had huge shoes to fill tonight – and he held it down in Q1.
Drummond thus far (12 mins):
6 PTS / 8 REB (4 OREB) / 3 AST / 3 STL – 7:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sixers 27, Trail Blazers 21: end of first quarter. 5 points apiece for @Anfernee Simons and @Larry Nance Jr. Blazers with as many turnovers as field goals thus far. – 7:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris misses the #Sixers’ game against the Trail Blazers as he enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton has looked extremely strong in his first three appearances of the season.
He admitted it was hard to sit out and watch the season’s start (right ankle sprain), but he’s made the most of his minutes since. – 7:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond’s first-quarter shift as the starting center: 6 points on 3-of-7 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists. – 7:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers now with EIGHT first-quarter turnovers leading to 11 Sixers points. – 7:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed both getting opportunities early tonight, as they prepare to check in at the end of Q1. – 7:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Blazers/Sixers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/uEdvYp7SaY – 7:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“We want Lillard!” chants break out in Philly 🙃
(via @NBCSPhilly)
pic.twitter.com/xK5ZR6FVma – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sub pattern so far has been Niang for Green, then Milton for Maxey. Those two out there with Curry, Korkmaz and Drummond right now. – 7:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Skeleton Sixers — playing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris — have jumped ahead of Portland, 17-11 in the first. Blazers making just 28.6% of threes early. – 7:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join us for Philly/Portland and get your question asked live on-air using #NBACast – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another nice start for Seth Curry, who has hit two of his first three shots and has an assist. Blazers call timeout with the Sixers leading 17-11. – 7:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Blazers/Sixers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/5iTmctJ9Iu – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If Furkan Korkmaz could play every game against the Blazers he’d be the best player in the NBA. – 7:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Will have more after the game once we learn more, but obviously keeping a close eye on this Tobias Harris situation phillyvoice.com/sixers-tobias-… – 7:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The “We Want Lillard” chants getting loud #Sixers #Blazers pic.twitter.com/Z0wnZt2RFj – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We want Lillard!” chants happening now as Dame shoots free throws. – 7:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A “WE WANT LILLARD” chant breaks out… while he’s at the foul line. THE THIRST. – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Active start for Danny Green, who has hit his first two shots and collected a steal (which led to a bucket) and two rebounds. Sixers are going to need more from their role players tonight with Embiid and Harris out. – 7:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“We Want Lillard” chants breaking out at the Wells Fargo Center #Sixers #Blazers – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers forward Tobias Harris is expected to miss several games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harris entered protocols tonight. – 7:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers’ Tobias Harris is out due to health and safety protocols: https://t.co/r35QEshIhF pic.twitter.com/uTrI7GvKGm – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
lolololol, the fans did the “sucks” chant after every player and then Dame Lillard got all cheers – 7:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Four out of the five starters get the standard Philly “SUCKS!” treatment except for Dame, who gets a strong round of applause… – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Loud cheers from #Sixers fans as Damian Lillard gets introduced tonight #Blazers – 7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dame Lillard gets lots of cheers when introduced as part of the Blazers’ starting lineup. – 7:03 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocol) is also out for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (rest) was already ruled out.
How do the Blazers lose tonight? – 6:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is now out for tonight’s game against Portland, according to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Earlier today, Cleveland announced that Kevin Love had also been sidelined indefinitely due to the protocols. – 6:44 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne on Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/JgKXSgGLPV – 6:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A reminder that for Comcast customers, tonight’s Blazers game at Philadelphia is on Root Plus (1253). – 6:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is out for health and safety protocols for tonight’s game vs. #Blazers. – 6:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tobias Harris is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start in his place. – 6:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Congrats to the Blazers on their win. – 6:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz starting instead. – 6:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start. – 6:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to Health and Safety Protocols #Sixers – 6:30 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Advice to Sixers fans in attendance tonight: In pregame intros, give Damian Lillard a standing ovation. – 6:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid sitting out against the Blazers: “It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned. This was the day that we had planned. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly… It doesn’t always go as planned but so far, so good.” – 5:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Blazers’ Damian Lillard shooting pregame 3-pointers Monday: pic.twitter.com/RI5GQugcqG – 5:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Dame Lillard gearing up for his matchup against the #Sixers tonight pic.twitter.com/rbK2wq0bmF – 5:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said today was the most shooting he’s seen Ben Simmons do, by far. – 5:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons did more shooting today than he has this season. – 5:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says of Ben Simmons “today was the most I’ve seen him working by far.”
He says Simmons is still broadly doing the “same stuff.” – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons continues to work out on his own, and that today was the most shooting he’s seen him do “by far.” That said, he had no update on any change to his status moving forward. – 5:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the #Blazers’ starting backcourt of Lillard and McCollum: ‘You rarely see guards who can make plays for themselves and others.’ – 5:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers was not open to discussing the report about Joel Embiid getting an MRI this weekend #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Sixers had today planned as a rest day for Joel Embiid — not related to his knee. Andre Drummond will start, doesn’t need to do anything besides “be Andre.” – 5:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Andre Drummond will start in place of Joel Embiid (rest). – 5:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out of Monday’s game against the #Portland Trail #Blazers for scheduled rest inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM
