Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

The San Antonio Spurs (2-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (6-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 118, Indiana Pacers 131 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Spurs dominated by Pacers hot shooting projectspurs.com/2021/11/01/spu… by @CollinReidPS #PorVida – 10:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight’s game ball after the Pacers win went to rookie Duane Washington Jr., who scored five points in four minutes. It was his first NBA points. – 10:21 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Might need a father’s day article about players who are half as good as their NBA parents were but also twice as rich. Tim Hardaway Jr., Domantas Sabonis, maybe Cole Anthony in a few years?? – 10:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Dejounte Murray 16 points in the first half and 0 in the second. Not ideal. Didn’t play in the fourth quarter, but ya know, still… – 9:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob:
“They kept going to that pick & roll on the right, they were really killing us with it. They pretty much got everything they wanted out of that and we failed to make an adjustment.”
He added Indy’s 3-pt shooting created space that made Sabonis even tougher to defend. – 9:48 PM
Jakob:
“They kept going to that pick & roll on the right, they were really killing us with it. They pretty much got everything they wanted out of that and we failed to make an adjustment.”
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick & Devin cautioned this morning that the Spurs still have a lot of room for improvement defensively, and that was apparent with their lack of an answer for Pacers’ pick and roll with Sabonis that led to Indy winning the point battle in the paint, 62-50. – 9:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Pacers were “more physical, they executed well, they were more purposeful in everything they did, whether it was transition D, cuts, catches, the physicality was great from the beginning and we just followed them around.
“It was a very poor night, very disappointing.” – 9:40 PM
Pop said Pacers were “more physical, they executed well, they were more purposeful in everything they did, whether it was transition D, cuts, catches, the physicality was great from the beginning and we just followed them around.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
San Antonio’s defensive struggles tonight:
– just 1 qtr holding opp below 30 pts
– IND 54 pts from 3PT
– IND 47% acc from 3PT
– IND 62 paint pts
– IND 67% paint FG% (opp season high)
– 131 pts allowed
– IND 29 pts off turnovers – 9:39 PM
San Antonio’s defensive struggles tonight:
– just 1 qtr holding opp below 30 pts
– IND 54 pts from 3PT
– IND 47% acc from 3PT
– IND 62 paint pts
– IND 67% paint FG% (opp season high)
– 131 pts allowed
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No surprise here, but Pop called it Spurs’ worst game of the year:
“We didn’t have enough guys mentally ready to compete or to execute – for whatever reason. It happens in the NBA now and then, but it shouldn’t be happening this early in the year.” – 9:39 PM
No surprise here, but Pop called it Spurs’ worst game of the year:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now 0-5 when allowing 100 points to the opponent.
Their lockdown defense has been needed in both wins this season. – 9:34 PM
The Spurs are now 0-5 when allowing 100 points to the opponent.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now 0-4 when falling behind by double digits.
Poeltl said the team didn’t fight back tonight when falling into a hole and Indiana ended up increasing their lead. – 9:33 PM
The Spurs are now 0-4 when falling behind by double digits.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New season high 42 points from three for San Antonio and 50% shooting from outside.
SA also with season high 34 assists.
Didn’t matter though because of the struggles on defense for the team – 9:31 PM
New season high 42 points from three for San Antonio and 50% shooting from outside.
SA also with season high 34 assists.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop: “The game was obviously more important to the Pacers than it was to us.”
Derrick: “They came out more desperate…It was unacceptable the effort we had coming out…We laid an egg.” – 9:30 PM
Pop: “The game was obviously more important to the Pacers than it was to us.”
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Poeltl said the Spurs struggled to guard the Pacers in P&R and they didn’t make any adjustments.
He said with how hot the Pacers were shooting from three, that made it that much harder to guard the P&R. – 9:29 PM
Poeltl said the Spurs struggled to guard the Pacers in P&R and they didn’t make any adjustments.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis tonight:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 6 AST
Sabonis has 33 career games in which he’s recorded at least 20p/10r/5a, the most such games for the @Indiana Pacers since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. – 9:28 PM
Domantas Sabonis tonight:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 6 AST
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl on the loss to Indiana: “For some reason we just didn’t come out ready tonight. We didn’t bring the intensity.”
“Give them credit,” said Poeltl of the Pacers. – 9:27 PM
Jakob Poeltl on the loss to Indiana: “For some reason we just didn’t come out ready tonight. We didn’t bring the intensity.”
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White on the loss to Indiana: “They just came out more desperate. It’s unacceptable how we started with our effort.” – 9:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Our worst game of the year,” said Coach Pop of the loss to Indiana.
He said he was disappointed with his teams play and energy tonight.
He said the Pacers played like they wanted the win more from the start. – 9:19 PM
“Our worst game of the year,” said Coach Pop of the loss to Indiana.
He said he was disappointed with his teams play and energy tonight.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Final scoring numbers for the Spurs and Pacers pic.twitter.com/RMaZMe70jm – 9:16 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers smash the Spurs to get their second win of the season, 131-118. Everyone contributed, with all 12 active players getting some playing time. Sabonis (24-13-6) and Turner (19-8-3 blocks) were excellent, and Duarte + LeVert combined for 34. Much-needed bounce-back win. – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs fall to the Pacers 131-118.
The Spurs are now…
…2-5 on the season
…1-3 on the road
…2-2 against the East – 9:13 PM
The Spurs fall to the Pacers 131-118.
The Spurs are now…
…2-5 on the season
…1-3 on the road
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lose 131-118 to close out the road trip 1-2. They gave up season highs in points and 3-point percentage (48.6 on 18 of 38). – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale with a quick 10 points
6 paint points
3 points from three
1 FT – 9:12 PM
Jock Landale with a quick 10 points
6 paint points
3 points from three
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have their way with the Spurs 131-118. Shot 57%, had 18 made 3s and 37 assists, all season highs.
Six in double figures led by Sabonis’ 24/13. LeVert scored 16 in 24mins and Kelan Martin had 8 in his season debut.
Up next: vs NYK on Wed. – 9:12 PM
Pacers have their way with the Spurs 131-118. Shot 57%, had 18 made 3s and 37 assists, all season highs.
Six in double figures led by Sabonis’ 24/13. LeVert scored 16 in 24mins and Kelan Martin had 8 in his season debut.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thad Young is collecting assists out there.
He’s an excellent passer from up top when teammates make the cut off the ball to the basket.
He and Jones have connected on 3 already – 9:02 PM
Thad Young is collecting assists out there.
He’s an excellent passer from up top when teammates make the cut off the ball to the basket.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That could be it for Caris LeVert tonight and should be with a 25-point lead. Pacers crushing the Spurs.
16p, 7a and nearly 20 shots, 6 for 19, in 24mins. – 8:59 PM
That could be it for Caris LeVert tonight and should be with a 25-point lead. Pacers crushing the Spurs.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sabonis update: 22 of his 24 points from the paint
Pacers by 25
8 mins left – 8:56 PM
Sabonis update: 22 of his 24 points from the paint
Pacers by 25
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That’s now 20 of Sabonis’ 22 points being scored in the paint.
Indiana winning the paint by 26 points – 8:53 PM
That’s now 20 of Sabonis’ 22 points being scored in the paint.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Pacers have played well all-around and hit a bunch of tough shots, and the Spurs have turned the ball over too much, but it’s the Sabonis-Turner combo that’s absolutely wrecked this game. They’re killing SA all over the floor. – 8:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Pacers by 26
Pacers have scored over 30 points in all 3 quarters
Pacers winning the paint by 26 points
Pacers winning the 3Pt line by 9 points
Spurs winning the mid-range by 10 points – 8:49 PM
3Q: Pacers by 26
Pacers have scored over 30 points in all 3 quarters
Pacers winning the paint by 26 points
Pacers winning the 3Pt line by 9 points
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A first this season: Pacers outscore an opponent in the third. 31-27 over the Spurs grows their lead to 26, 109-83.
They were outscored in each of the first seven games and by an average of 8.9ppg. – 8:48 PM
A first this season: Pacers outscore an opponent in the third. 31-27 over the Spurs grows their lead to 26, 109-83.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Vassell becomes the 5th Spurs player in double figures.
Indiana leads by 26 – 8:47 PM
Vassell becomes the 5th Spurs player in double figures.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
You could also mark this up to just the way the NBA falls. Spurs coming off an emotional high with the win in Milwaukee. Pacers, meanwhile, came in 1-6 after losing 4 in a row and were determined to stop the bleeding. – 8:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Here’s my story that the Pacers telecast on @BallySportsIN just indirectly referenced: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/caris-return… – 8:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Wonder if things would have been different had McDermott been able to play in this one, facing a former team and all that. Spurs certainly could use his constantly moving energy. – 8:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pacers with 90 of of their 100 points from the paint and 3PT line – 8:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
TJ McConnell becomes the 6th Pacers player in double figures with 10 points.
White has 13 points now after making his 3rd three
IND by 19 – 8:31 PM
TJ McConnell becomes the 6th Pacers player in double figures with 10 points.
White has 13 points now after making his 3rd three
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Turner now with 12 of his 16 points in the paint.
Sabonis with 14 of his 16 points in the paint.
Indy getting paint shots against anyone Jakob isn’t guarding.
McConnell’s dribble penetration is also pulling Jakob away at times – 8:28 PM
Turner now with 12 of his 16 points in the paint.
Sabonis with 14 of his 16 points in the paint.
Indy getting paint shots against anyone Jakob isn’t guarding.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Pacers were on fire from everywhere in that first half.
Even if they go cold on jumpers, it’s concerning for SA that most of the Pacers shots came in the paint and IND made 71% of their paint attempts.
SA struggling in the paint, barely getting a point per shot pic.twitter.com/OMSSksRtWx – 8:13 PM
The Pacers were on fire from everywhere in that first half.
Even if they go cold on jumpers, it’s concerning for SA that most of the Pacers shots came in the paint and IND made 71% of their paint attempts.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Pacers by 22
IND takes the 2Q 35-23
Murray 16 pts | Pacers with 5 players in double figures
Pacers winning paint by 14 points
Pacers winning 3PT line by 15 points
Spurs winning mid-range by 6 points pic.twitter.com/x7HYra74Rz – 8:09 PM
Half: Pacers by 22
IND takes the 2Q 35-23
Murray 16 pts | Pacers with 5 players in double figures
Pacers winning paint by 14 points
Pacers winning 3PT line by 15 points
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeVert beats the buzzer for a 3. Encouraging first half by the Pacers, who lead the Spurs 78-56. It’s their largest lead of the game — and the best half in the young season.
Already four in double figures. They’re 12 of 21 from 3; made 13 3s all last game. – 8:08 PM
LeVert beats the buzzer for a 3. Encouraging first half by the Pacers, who lead the Spurs 78-56. It’s their largest lead of the game — and the best half in the young season.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fitting end to a horrendous first half for your local cagers. Spurs trail 78-56 against a Pacers team that just seems more motivated. – 8:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Duane Washington checks in for the final 10 seconds of the half and hounds the ball handler. It helps force a turnover, and the Pacers get the ball back with 5 seconds left. It leads to a Caris LeVert 3. Brilliant substitutions from Carlisle.
Pacers up 78-56 at halftime. – 8:07 PM
Duane Washington checks in for the final 10 seconds of the half and hounds the ball handler. It helps force a turnover, and the Pacers get the ball back with 5 seconds left. It leads to a Caris LeVert 3. Brilliant substitutions from Carlisle.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs finished the game against the Bucks with 10 turnovers for the game.
Tonight they have 10 turnovers in the first half – 8:06 PM
The Spurs finished the game against the Bucks with 10 turnovers for the game.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Sabonis and Turner now with 10 points in the paint each.
Pacers are winning the paint by 14 points.
SA down by 17 – 8:04 PM
Sabonis and Turner now with 10 points in the paint each.
Pacers are winning the paint by 14 points.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Most points Spurs have surrendered in a half this season…and there’s 3:50 left. – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Down by 16, this is the Spurs’ largest deficit of the early season – 7:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Yes, Pacers are hot, but they’re also the team that’s been playing downhill from the start. – 7:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pacers are winning the paint by 10 again.
Sabonis and Turner each have 8 points in the paint – 7:55 PM
Pacers are winning the paint by 10 again.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ last two buckets are scored in the paint.
Jakob first with a putback and then just now Jakob with a nice pass to a cutting Jones for the wide open layup.
IND paint lead 18-10.
Pacers by 8 overall – 7:43 PM
Spurs’ last two buckets are scored in the paint.
Jakob first with a putback and then just now Jakob with a nice pass to a cutting Jones for the wide open layup.
IND paint lead 18-10.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs entered November in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, but you couldn’t tell it in the 1Q. They trail 43-33 after the Pacers shot 66.7 percent (17 of 25), including 8 of 10 (77.8 percent) from beyond the arc. – 7:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pacers 43 (new Spurs opp season high), Spurs 33
Murray 14 pts | Turner 12 pts
Vassell 7 pts | LeVert 8 pts
Pacers shoot 8/10 from three
That 3PT% should fall as the game progresses, but what is concerning is the Spurs were outscored 16-6 in the paint – 7:38 PM
1Q: Pacers 43 (new Spurs opp season high), Spurs 33
Murray 14 pts | Turner 12 pts
Vassell 7 pts | LeVert 8 pts
Pacers shoot 8/10 from three
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs-Pacers gonna clear the over by the third quarter, just as we all anticipated. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers with their best offensive quarter of the season, 43 points. Myles Turner led the way with 12pts and they were 8 of 10 from outside.
Carlisle played nine in the first 12mins. It’s Pacers 43-33 over the Spurs. – 7:37 PM
Pacers with their best offensive quarter of the season, 43 points. Myles Turner led the way with 12pts and they were 8 of 10 from outside.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 38 points and counting, Pacers have a season high quarter total for a Spurs foe. – 7:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Inside or out, Pacers are hot. Spurs hurting themselves with five turnovers. – 7:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 point 1Q for Dejounte Murray.
He gets his 3rd three of the quarter to fall, this time a pull-up three in transition – 7:26 PM
12 point 1Q for Dejounte Murray.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pacers are winning the paint by 10 points right now.
Turner with 8 of his 9 points in the paint – 7:26 PM
Pacers are winning the paint by 10 points right now.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs with 4 turnovers in this 1Q and there’s still 5 mins left – 7:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 4 of 7 games to open the season.
SA enters 0-3 when down by 10 – 7:24 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 4 of 7 games to open the season.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Murray with 9 points in the 1Q for San Antonio (6 from three).
He also got a clean mid-range off the glass shot to fall.
LeVert with 8 points for the Pacers (6 from three too)
IND by 4 – 7:20 PM
Murray with 9 points in the 1Q for San Antonio (6 from three).
He also got a clean mid-range off the glass shot to fall.
LeVert with 8 points for the Pacers (6 from three too)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray with the 1st 4 points for the Spurs.
1/2 from the FT line.
Makes the corner open three – 7:16 PM
Dejounte Murray with the 1st 4 points for the Spurs.
1/2 from the FT line.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Carlisle on if he can see Pop coaching well into his 70s:
“They beat the world champs two nights ago on their homecourt. It sounds to me like things are going pretty well there (in San Antonio). I would never presume to put words in anybody’s mouth, but he’s still having fun.” – 6:20 PM
Carlisle on if he can see Pop coaching well into his 70s:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said it’s really important having Doug McDermott & Thad Young teach fundamentals to players who only had 1 or 2 college years:
“They haven’t created habits in certain areas on both ends of the court and to see other people come in and do that is a great example for them.” – 5:58 PM
Pop said it’s really important having Doug McDermott & Thad Young teach fundamentals to players who only had 1 or 2 college years:
Tony East @TEastNBA
Doug McDermott didn’t travel and isn’t here, but a few recent Pacers are back in town. That merits signage outside of the visiting locker room: pic.twitter.com/mTyWvK6ZTg – 5:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said he’s unsure whether Doug McDermott, who after tonight will have missed the last 3 games with right knee inflammation, will return Wednesday night vs. Mavs.
“Fifty-fifty,” Pop said. – 5:49 PM
Pop said he’s unsure whether Doug McDermott, who after tonight will have missed the last 3 games with right knee inflammation, will return Wednesday night vs. Mavs.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacer Doug McDermott did not make the trip back to Indy with the Spurs. He’s out — due to right knee inflammation. – 5:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“The hope is to play him into the second half and go from there,” said Coach Carlisle of Caris LeVert’s minutes tonight – 5:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert is in tonight; Kelan Martin (hamstring) is available.
Jeremy Lamb (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) are out. – 5:22 PM
Caris LeVert is in tonight; Kelan Martin (hamstring) is available.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Caris LeVert is playing tonight.
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT per Coach Carlisle – 5:22 PM
Caris LeVert is playing tonight.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Energy, effort, attitude, defensive rebounding,” – Coach Carlisle on what the Pacers can control right now. – 5:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
For the last time for a while, updated the Pacers cap sheet.
-Goga Bitadze’s team option picked up
-Kelan Martin’s contract structure change
-Modified guarantee dates to line up with NBA calendar (less confusing for viewer)
-Added cap holds for Wanamaker and Brogdon (oops!) pic.twitter.com/AIdku3RCx0 – 4:07 PM
For the last time for a while, updated the Pacers cap sheet.
-Goga Bitadze’s team option picked up
-Kelan Martin’s contract structure change
-Modified guarantee dates to line up with NBA calendar (less confusing for viewer)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left hamstring strain last week against the Raptors.
He worked on midrange jumpers after shootaround, and is questionable tonight vs Spurs. (Hamstring injuries typically sideline players for ~2 weeks) pic.twitter.com/NIeokKQM7U – 1:49 PM
Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left hamstring strain last week against the Raptors.
