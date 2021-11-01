Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) play against the New York Knicks (2-2) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Toronto Raptors 113, New York Knicks 104 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Ian Begley @IanBegley
StatMuse @statmuse
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
