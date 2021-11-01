Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Washington Wizards (5-2) play against the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021
Washington Wizards 111, Atlanta Hawks 118 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Neither the Hawks (29-29) nor the Wizards (16-16) missed a free throw in tonight’s game.
It’s the most combined free throws made in a game without a miss in NBA history. – 10:36 PM
Neither the Hawks (29-29) nor the Wizards (16-16) missed a free throw in tonight’s game.
It’s the most combined free throws made in a game without a miss in NBA history. – 10:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford, when asked about the decisive factors tonight: “Really just letting them throw the first punch and we’re not throwing any punches back — I would say that’s the main thing that was said throughout the locker room.” – 10:32 PM
Daniel Gafford, when asked about the decisive factors tonight: “Really just letting them throw the first punch and we’re not throwing any punches back — I would say that’s the main thing that was said throughout the locker room.” – 10:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He’s one of the biggest keys, the biggest reason for our success.”
— Trae Young on John Collins – 10:27 PM
“He’s one of the biggest keys, the biggest reason for our success.”
— Trae Young on John Collins – 10:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford on returning from injury tonight: “I felt natural out there… all in all, I felt good.” – 10:21 PM
Daniel Gafford on returning from injury tonight: “I felt natural out there… all in all, I felt good.” – 10:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight’s game ball after the Pacers win went to rookie Duane Washington Jr., who scored five points in four minutes. It was his first NBA points. – 10:21 PM
Tonight’s game ball after the Pacers win went to rookie Duane Washington Jr., who scored five points in four minutes. It was his first NBA points. – 10:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“This is the basketball we’re capable of playing every night. This is the basketball that we WANT to play every night.”
— Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ win vs. the Wizards – 10:20 PM
“This is the basketball we’re capable of playing every night. This is the basketball that we WANT to play every night.”
— Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ win vs. the Wizards – 10:20 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Kevin Huerter should be ready to go next game. He said he was a healthy scratch for rest. Huerter played 13 minutes against Philly on Saturday. – 10:13 PM
Nate McMillan said Kevin Huerter should be ready to go next game. He said he was a healthy scratch for rest. Huerter played 13 minutes against Philly on Saturday. – 10:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“It was just rest,” Nate McMillan says of Kevin Huerter being inactive tonight.
Says Huerter should be ready to go next game. – 10:11 PM
“It was just rest,” Nate McMillan says of Kevin Huerter being inactive tonight.
Says Huerter should be ready to go next game. – 10:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards lose to the Hawks 118-111 in Atlanta and are 5-2 on the year. Beal had 24, 19 of which came in the first half. Felt like some similar problems to what cropped up last week in Brooklyn, but we’ll hear from Wes Unseld Jr. shortly. – 10:02 PM
Wizards lose to the Hawks 118-111 in Atlanta and are 5-2 on the year. Beal had 24, 19 of which came in the first half. Felt like some similar problems to what cropped up last week in Brooklyn, but we’ll hear from Wes Unseld Jr. shortly. – 10:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wiz are 5-2 with no Rui, no Bryant, Beal missing a game, Dinwiddie missing a game, Gafford missing 2.5 games, and Beal averaging one point per shot. I’ll take it – 9:59 PM
Wiz are 5-2 with no Rui, no Bryant, Beal missing a game, Dinwiddie missing a game, Gafford missing 2.5 games, and Beal averaging one point per shot. I’ll take it – 9:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards fall to 5-2 on the season after losing to the Hawks, 118-111.
Beal: 24 points, 3-11 3P
Dinwiddie: 14 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds
Gafford: 4 points, 5 rebounds (14 minutes)
Washington takes on the Raptors, again, Wednesday night in D.C. – 9:56 PM
Wizards fall to 5-2 on the season after losing to the Hawks, 118-111.
Beal: 24 points, 3-11 3P
Dinwiddie: 14 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds
Gafford: 4 points, 5 rebounds (14 minutes)
Washington takes on the Raptors, again, Wednesday night in D.C. – 9:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kind of crazy that neither team missed a free throw tonight — Hawks went a season-high 29-29 from the line.
The Wizards went 16-16. – 9:56 PM
Kind of crazy that neither team missed a free throw tonight — Hawks went a season-high 29-29 from the line.
The Wizards went 16-16. – 9:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks beat the Wizards, 118-111, and are off to 3-0 start at home this season.
Overall, they’re 4-3.
Trae Young: 26 pts, 6 ast
John Collins: 12 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast
Clint Capela: 16 ptss, 12 reb, 2 blk
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast
Cam Reddish: 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast – 9:54 PM
The Hawks beat the Wizards, 118-111, and are off to 3-0 start at home this season.
Overall, they’re 4-3.
Trae Young: 26 pts, 6 ast
John Collins: 12 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast
Clint Capela: 16 ptss, 12 reb, 2 blk
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast
Cam Reddish: 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast – 9:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks beat the Wizards 118-111 and move to 4-3 on the season.
Young: 26/4/6, 7/16 FG, 11-11 FT (season high)
Capela: 16/12, 7/9 FG
Bogdanovic: 16/6/6, 5/9 FG
Up next: @ Brooklyn on Wednesday – 9:54 PM
Hawks beat the Wizards 118-111 and move to 4-3 on the season.
Young: 26/4/6, 7/16 FG, 11-11 FT (season high)
Capela: 16/12, 7/9 FG
Bogdanovic: 16/6/6, 5/9 FG
Up next: @ Brooklyn on Wednesday – 9:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Hawks 118, Wizards 111
Beal: 24 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
Dinwiddie: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 10 assts.
Young: 26 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
Records: Hawks 4-3, Wizards 5-2 – 9:53 PM
Final: Hawks 118, Wizards 111
Beal: 24 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
Dinwiddie: 14 pts., 5 rebs., 10 assts.
Young: 26 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
Records: Hawks 4-3, Wizards 5-2 – 9:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Hawks in Atlanta, 118-111. They fall to 5-2 on the year. Beal had 24 points. Bertans left with an ankle injury. – 9:53 PM
Wizards lose to the Hawks in Atlanta, 118-111. They fall to 5-2 on the year. Beal had 24 points. Bertans left with an ankle injury. – 9:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks went 29-for-29 from the FT line.
Wizards went 16-for-16.
Also, the Hawks won. – 9:53 PM
Hawks went 29-for-29 from the FT line.
Wizards went 16-for-16.
Also, the Hawks won. – 9:53 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
PJ Washington ‘21-22:
Playing C: +8.2 per 100 (204 poss.)
Playing PF: -56.5 per 100 (22 poss.)
It’s nice to just know PJW is a center, but it’s a problem for Charlotte that he can’t play down a position. Mins crunch, team gets crushed on glass, Miles needs to play 4, etc. – 9:49 PM
PJ Washington ‘21-22:
Playing C: +8.2 per 100 (204 poss.)
Playing PF: -56.5 per 100 (22 poss.)
It’s nice to just know PJW is a center, but it’s a problem for Charlotte that he can’t play down a position. Mins crunch, team gets crushed on glass, Miles needs to play 4, etc. – 9:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
With that last trip to the line by Trae Young, Hawks have a season-high in free-throw makes and attempts tonight: 23-23 – 9:47 PM
With that last trip to the line by Trae Young, Hawks have a season-high in free-throw makes and attempts tonight: 23-23 – 9:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kristaps Porzingis and Jaren Jackson Jr should watch John Collins tape from tonight. He’s writing the book on how to play the modern 4.5 position properly. – 9:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis and Jaren Jackson Jr should watch John Collins tape from tonight. He’s writing the book on how to play the modern 4.5 position properly. – 9:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clutch offensive rebounds for John Collins right there, to keep the play alive.
Ends with a De’Andre Hunter make, to put the Hawks up nine. – 9:32 PM
Clutch offensive rebounds for John Collins right there, to keep the play alive.
Ends with a De’Andre Hunter make, to put the Hawks up nine. – 9:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the Play-by-Play Era (since 1997-98), the Hawks had never gone 20-20 or better in the first half, before tonight. March 17, 2018 vs. the Bucks was the last time they made their first 20 free-throws of a game, when they made their first 26. – 9:29 PM
In the Play-by-Play Era (since 1997-98), the Hawks had never gone 20-20 or better in the first half, before tonight. March 17, 2018 vs. the Bucks was the last time they made their first 20 free-throws of a game, when they made their first 26. – 9:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Should be a good 4ht quarter.
Wizards trail 84-77
Beal: 22 points, 2 steals
Harrell: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Hawks biggest lead was 17. – 9:17 PM
Should be a good 4ht quarter.
Wizards trail 84-77
Beal: 22 points, 2 steals
Harrell: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Hawks biggest lead was 17. – 9:17 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks lead the Wizards 84-77 at the end of the third. Wizards ended the quarter on a 14-4 run.
Young: 20/5, 6/12 FG
Capela: 14/10, 6/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 13/4/6 – 9:17 PM
Hawks lead the Wizards 84-77 at the end of the third. Wizards ended the quarter on a 14-4 run.
Young: 20/5, 6/12 FG
Capela: 14/10, 6/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 13/4/6 – 9:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
As Justin Kutcher and Glenn Consor discuss player comparisons for Deni Avdija on the broadcast, I think we sleep on how Kyle Kuzma may be about as good a comp as there is. Kutcher says Kukoc, Consor says Gallinari. – 9:15 PM
As Justin Kutcher and Glenn Consor discuss player comparisons for Deni Avdija on the broadcast, I think we sleep on how Kyle Kuzma may be about as good a comp as there is. Kutcher says Kukoc, Consor says Gallinari. – 9:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has now surpassed John Wall (2,483) for most rebounds by a guard in franchise history, moving into 5th overall in franchise history. – 9:11 PM
Bradley Beal has now surpassed John Wall (2,483) for most rebounds by a guard in franchise history, moving into 5th overall in franchise history. – 9:11 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Atlanta’s trapping hard and packing it in on the weakside. The Wizards are making the right-ish reads, but the timing is off when they do. Inaccurate passes, etc. A sign of a team without an elite passer — and one whose best one is struggling big time. – 9:10 PM
Atlanta’s trapping hard and packing it in on the weakside. The Wizards are making the right-ish reads, but the timing is off when they do. Inaccurate passes, etc. A sign of a team without an elite passer — and one whose best one is struggling big time. – 9:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks have 17 assists on 23 made shots tonight. Not much settling that we’ve seen over the past few games. – 9:00 PM
Hawks have 17 assists on 23 made shots tonight. Not much settling that we’ve seen over the past few games. – 9:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Hawks have opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run, holding the Wizards scoreless over the first 4:30. Washington has gone 0 for 6 from the field (including 0 for 4 from deep) and has turned the ball over twice. Atlanta leads 75-60. – 8:59 PM
The Hawks have opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run, holding the Wizards scoreless over the first 4:30. Washington has gone 0 for 6 from the field (including 0 for 4 from deep) and has turned the ball over twice. Atlanta leads 75-60. – 8:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
12-0 run for the Hawks and it’s 75-60 with 7:30 left in the third.
Hawks are 9/17 from 3 tonight. – 8:58 PM
12-0 run for the Hawks and it’s 75-60 with 7:30 left in the third.
Hawks are 9/17 from 3 tonight. – 8:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Deep 3 for Bogi (he’s 3-3 from distance, with 13 points) and the Hawks have opened up a 75-60 lead on the Wizards, 7:30 left in the third. – 8:58 PM
Deep 3 for Bogi (he’s 3-3 from distance, with 13 points) and the Hawks have opened up a 75-60 lead on the Wizards, 7:30 left in the third. – 8:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with 4 fouls in 10 minutes. That and conditioning has been his Achilles heel with the Wizards in the 7 short months he has been here. Luckily those things are correctable. – 8:57 PM
Daniel Gafford with 4 fouls in 10 minutes. That and conditioning has been his Achilles heel with the Wizards in the 7 short months he has been here. Luckily those things are correctable. – 8:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks went 20-20 from the free throw line in the first half. Their best performance in a half since going 21-21 in the second half vs. Toronto on 2/6/21. – 8:55 PM
The Hawks went 20-20 from the free throw line in the first half. Their best performance in a half since going 21-21 in the second half vs. Toronto on 2/6/21. – 8:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That Wizards-Hawks first half was a really fun, well-played half of modern NBA ball. Not much more to say other than that. – 8:51 PM
That Wizards-Hawks first half was a really fun, well-played half of modern NBA ball. Not much more to say other than that. – 8:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Halftime in ATL, Wizards down 63-60
Beal: 19 points, 8/14 FG, 2/7 3P
Kuzma: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
Wizards and Hawks both shooting 50% from the field – 8:41 PM
Halftime in ATL, Wizards down 63-60
Beal: 19 points, 8/14 FG, 2/7 3P
Kuzma: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
Wizards and Hawks both shooting 50% from the field – 8:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks went 20-20 from the line in that first half. That’s just one shy of their season-high in free-throw attempts (18-21 vs. Detroit).
Trae Young (averaging 4.3 FTA per game through the first six games) led the way, going 6-6. – 8:41 PM
Hawks went 20-20 from the line in that first half. That’s just one shy of their season-high in free-throw attempts (18-21 vs. Detroit).
Trae Young (averaging 4.3 FTA per game through the first six games) led the way, going 6-6. – 8:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Hawks are up 63-60 on the Wiz. Big quarter for Beal, who has 19p. Kuzma has 11 and it’s pretty slim pickings elsewhere… but Washington keeps up anywY. – 8:39 PM
Halftime: Hawks are up 63-60 on the Wiz. Big quarter for Beal, who has 19p. Kuzma has 11 and it’s pretty slim pickings elsewhere… but Washington keeps up anywY. – 8:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 63, Wizards 60
Trae Young: 14 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast
Clint Capela: 10 pts, 5 reb
Danilo Gallinari: 9 pts
John Collins: 6 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast (!)
Cam Reddish: 7 pts, 2 st – 8:38 PM
HALFTIME: Hawks 63, Wizards 60
Trae Young: 14 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast
Clint Capela: 10 pts, 5 reb
Danilo Gallinari: 9 pts
John Collins: 6 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast (!)
Cam Reddish: 7 pts, 2 st – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were down 13, but cut the Hawks’ lead to three at the half. Beal has 19 points, Harrell has yet to heat up with 2. – 8:37 PM
The Wizards were down 13, but cut the Hawks’ lead to three at the half. Beal has 19 points, Harrell has yet to heat up with 2. – 8:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks gave up 37 points in the second quarter. They lead 63-60 over the Wizards at halftime.
Young: 14, 4/7 FG
Bogdanovic/Capela: 10 each
Gallinari: 9 points – 8:37 PM
Hawks gave up 37 points in the second quarter. They lead 63-60 over the Wizards at halftime.
Young: 14, 4/7 FG
Bogdanovic/Capela: 10 each
Gallinari: 9 points – 8:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With 63 points in the first half, the Hawks have recorded their highest-scoring half of the season. – 8:36 PM
With 63 points in the first half, the Hawks have recorded their highest-scoring half of the season. – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Hawks average 15.8 free throw attempts per game this season. They went 20-for-20 in the first half. – 8:36 PM
The Hawks average 15.8 free throw attempts per game this season. They went 20-for-20 in the first half. – 8:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans will not return to tonight’s game. The team previously said he suffered a left ankle sprain. – 8:33 PM
Davis Bertans will not return to tonight’s game. The team previously said he suffered a left ankle sprain. – 8:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans has been ruled OUT for the rest of this game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:33 PM
Davis Bertans has been ruled OUT for the rest of this game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wizards say that Bertans (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of the game. – 8:33 PM
Wizards say that Bertans (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of the game. – 8:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is 9-for-43 (20.9%) from three to start this season. Plenty of good looks, including open catch-and-shoots, which he has long made for a high %. Just have to trust they will fall at some point. – 8:19 PM
Bradley Beal is 9-for-43 (20.9%) from three to start this season. Plenty of good looks, including open catch-and-shoots, which he has long made for a high %. Just have to trust they will fall at some point. – 8:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Davis Bertans has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return, the Wizards say. – 8:18 PM
Davis Bertans has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return, the Wizards say. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Beal has gotten some very good looks and made fewer of them than one would expect. – 8:17 PM
Beal has gotten some very good looks and made fewer of them than one would expect. – 8:17 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Davis Bertans is questionable to return with a left ankle sprain. – 8:17 PM
Davis Bertans is questionable to return with a left ankle sprain. – 8:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards said. – 8:16 PM
Davis Bertans has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards said. – 8:16 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford just postered Clint Capela then hung on the rim like “Prince” in the Chapelle Show. – 8:13 PM
Daniel Gafford just postered Clint Capela then hung on the rim like “Prince” in the Chapelle Show. – 8:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks leading the Wizards, 34-23, after the first quarter.
A much-needed fast start for Atlanta.
Hawks shot 50% FG (10-20), 50% from 3 (4-8) and got to the line: 10-10. – 8:10 PM
Hawks leading the Wizards, 34-23, after the first quarter.
A much-needed fast start for Atlanta.
Hawks shot 50% FG (10-20), 50% from 3 (4-8) and got to the line: 10-10. – 8:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Very good quarter for the Hawks. Offense looked crisp. Defense was locked in.
Capela: 8 points
Young/Gallinari: 6 points each
Team: 8 assists on 10 FG, 4/8 from 3 – 8:09 PM
Very good quarter for the Hawks. Offense looked crisp. Defense was locked in.
Capela: 8 points
Young/Gallinari: 6 points each
Team: 8 assists on 10 FG, 4/8 from 3 – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Hawks by 11 after the first quarter. Wiz are 4-of-14 from three, shooting 33.3% overall. Beal has 8 points. – 8:08 PM
The Wizards trail the Hawks by 11 after the first quarter. Wiz are 4-of-14 from three, shooting 33.3% overall. Beal has 8 points. – 8:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Atlanta ends the quarter on a 18-5 run and leads the Wizards 34-23 after one. Gafford started out with a five-min burst before heading to the bench. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta ends the quarter on a 18-5 run and leads the Wizards 34-23 after one. Gafford started out with a five-min burst before heading to the bench. – 8:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls shot 5-21 from 3 in their last game (against Jazz)
Celtics shot 2-26 from 3 in their last game (against Wizards)
They combined to shoot 11-17 from behind the arc in the first quarter tonight. Bulls 7-9, Celtics 4-8 – 8:07 PM
Bulls shot 5-21 from 3 in their last game (against Jazz)
Celtics shot 2-26 from 3 in their last game (against Wizards)
They combined to shoot 11-17 from behind the arc in the first quarter tonight. Bulls 7-9, Celtics 4-8 – 8:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Duane Washington checks in for the final 10 seconds of the half and hounds the ball handler. It helps force a turnover, and the Pacers get the ball back with 5 seconds left. It leads to a Caris LeVert 3. Brilliant substitutions from Carlisle.
Pacers up 78-56 at halftime. – 8:07 PM
Duane Washington checks in for the final 10 seconds of the half and hounds the ball handler. It helps force a turnover, and the Pacers get the ball back with 5 seconds left. It leads to a Caris LeVert 3. Brilliant substitutions from Carlisle.
Pacers up 78-56 at halftime. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans tried to dunk on Gorgui Dieng and hurt his left ankle. He is off to the locker room. – 8:06 PM
Davis Bertans tried to dunk on Gorgui Dieng and hurt his left ankle. He is off to the locker room. – 8:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Delon Wright in with Lou Williams. There’s spots in the rotation for both with Huerter inactive. – 8:05 PM
Delon Wright in with Lou Williams. There’s spots in the rotation for both with Huerter inactive. – 8:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first bucket tonight, Cam Reddish has eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the 91st game of his career (11.1 PPG). Cam is currently second on the team in scoring, putting in 16.2 PPG this season. – 7:53 PM
With his first bucket tonight, Cam Reddish has eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the 91st game of his career (11.1 PPG). Cam is currently second on the team in scoring, putting in 16.2 PPG this season. – 7:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford swatted the ball like he was mad at it pic.twitter.com/TSU4DhLYDq – 7:45 PM
Daniel Gafford swatted the ball like he was mad at it pic.twitter.com/TSU4DhLYDq – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Third straight game for Jayson Tatum going against one of his best friends in the NBA. Two against Bradley Beal and now tonight against Javonte Green. – 7:42 PM
Third straight game for Jayson Tatum going against one of his best friends in the NBA. Two against Bradley Beal and now tonight against Javonte Green. – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford makes a tough layup in traffic, then blocks a shot on the next play. Guess he’s fine. – 7:42 PM
Daniel Gafford makes a tough layup in traffic, then blocks a shot on the next play. Guess he’s fine. – 7:42 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is inactive for the Hawks tonight. I’ve been told it’s “rest” related. He is not injured. – 7:33 PM
Kevin Huerter is inactive for the Hawks tonight. I’ve been told it’s “rest” related. He is not injured. – 7:33 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Something I’m watching tonight in Wizards v. Hawks:
Both teams top-5 in rebounds (WAS 4th, ATL 2nd)…
Washington is 4th in the NBA with their starting center averaging 4 boards – FOUR!
Gafford is 6th on the team in rebounds behind Kuzma, Harrell, Beal, Dinwiddie, & Avdija. – 7:23 PM
Something I’m watching tonight in Wizards v. Hawks:
Both teams top-5 in rebounds (WAS 4th, ATL 2nd)…
Washington is 4th in the NBA with their starting center averaging 4 boards – FOUR!
Gafford is 6th on the team in rebounds behind Kuzma, Harrell, Beal, Dinwiddie, & Avdija. – 7:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards 5-point underdogs tonight in Atlanta? Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wCfHuWIZZd – 7:00 PM
Wizards 5-point underdogs tonight in Atlanta? Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wCfHuWIZZd – 7:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtic-killer tour continues tonight, with an old face in a new place. After back to back games against Bradley Beal, new Bull DeMar DeRozan returns to TD Garden… pic.twitter.com/6ozrrOxjxq – 6:53 PM
The Celtic-killer tour continues tonight, with an old face in a new place. After back to back games against Bradley Beal, new Bull DeMar DeRozan returns to TD Garden… pic.twitter.com/6ozrrOxjxq – 6:53 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup. His minutes will be monitored. #WizHawks – 6:47 PM
Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup. His minutes will be monitored. #WizHawks – 6:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Wizards in Atlanta. Minutes are going to depend on conditioning – 6:05 PM
Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Wizards in Atlanta. Minutes are going to depend on conditioning – 6:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford will return to the starting lineup tonight after he missed Washington’s last two games with a quad contusion, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:03 PM
Daniel Gafford will return to the starting lineup tonight after he missed Washington’s last two games with a quad contusion, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup and his minutes will depend on his conditioning: “We expect him to be the same Daniel.” – 6:03 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gafford is back in the starting lineup and his minutes will depend on his conditioning: “We expect him to be the same Daniel.” – 6:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards starters tonight:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/scUq23UBWQ – 6:03 PM
Wizards starters tonight:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/scUq23UBWQ – 6:03 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka says our “preparation, attention to detail, focus has been great ever since” Wednesday’s game against Washington. – 5:59 PM
Coach Udoka says our “preparation, attention to detail, focus has been great ever since” Wednesday’s game against Washington. – 5:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside State Farm Arena, where the Wizards will face the Hawks tonight. pic.twitter.com/zjKV1Tbcnj – 4:54 PM
Here’s a look inside State Farm Arena, where the Wizards will face the Hawks tonight. pic.twitter.com/zjKV1Tbcnj – 4:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM
Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
If the Wizards win tonight in Atlanta, they would improve to 6-1, which would be the franchise’s best start to a season since the NBA and ABA merged for the 1976-77 season. The 2005-06 Wizards and 1989-90 Bullets started their seasons 5-2. The 1974-75 Bullets started 7-0. – 4:49 PM
If the Wizards win tonight in Atlanta, they would improve to 6-1, which would be the franchise’s best start to a season since the NBA and ABA merged for the 1976-77 season. The 2005-06 Wizards and 1989-90 Bullets started their seasons 5-2. The 1974-75 Bullets started 7-0. – 4:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Jimmy Butler. – 4:16 PM
Montrezl Harrell was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Jimmy Butler. – 4:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks will debut their City Edition jerseys Thursday against the Jazz. Here’s the schedule for the other City Edition games, or Forever 404 nights at State Farm Arena: pic.twitter.com/wUTlGp1xYT – 3:26 PM
The Hawks will debut their City Edition jerseys Thursday against the Jazz. Here’s the schedule for the other City Edition games, or Forever 404 nights at State Farm Arena: pic.twitter.com/wUTlGp1xYT – 3:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With referees enforcing foul rules differently this year, NBA games are averaging the fewest free throws (20.0/g per team) in the league’s 75-year history.
Interestingly enough, the Wizards are averaging the most (25.2/g) of any team. – 2:03 PM
With referees enforcing foul rules differently this year, NBA games are averaging the fewest free throws (20.0/g per team) in the league’s 75-year history.
Interestingly enough, the Wizards are averaging the most (25.2/g) of any team. – 2:03 PM