James Wiseman cleared for full practice

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, the Warriors announce. A big step in his recovery process.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went to the bench the other night for a specific conversation with James Wiseman. Curry wanted to discuss a play that will be a lob over the top to Wiseman, once he returns, instead of a bounce pass to Looney.
Steph Curry went to the bench the other night for a specific conversation with James Wiseman. Curry wanted to discuss a play that will be a lob over the top to Wiseman, once he returns, instead of a bounce pass to Looney.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman: “I feel more comfortable because I had more experience last year…I don’t feel confused out there. I feel like I know what I’m doing. This year is better because I have the knowledge from last year to bring it over to the second year and just build off of that.” – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman thinks some G-League reps could help him before an NBA return: “Of course. I’d like to go down there to get sharp physically, mentally.” pic.twitter.com/5gW5KYn33S – 4:38 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiseman on year two: “‘I feel way more comfortable…I don’t feel lost or confused out there. I have the knowledge from last year.” – 4:30 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman said he’s added 7-10 pounds of muscle since the end of last season. – 4:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Wiseman said he’s getting closer to 100 percent and is confident he’ll be participating in 5-on-5 work soon. He also said he’d like to get some work in at Santa Cruz in order to get game reps. – 4:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman says he would welcome playing in the G-League to get prepared.
James Wiseman says he would welcome playing in the G-League to get prepared.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiseman said of the G League, “I would like to go down there to get sharp physically and mentally.” – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman on going to Santa Cruz soon: “I would like to go down there, just so I can get sharp mentally and physically.” – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II on James Wiseman: “He’s locked in mentally. He wants to get back on the court, so he’s in here night and day.” – 4:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on whether James Wiseman will play games with the @GLeagueWarriors in coming weeks: “Everything’s on the table. … Anything’s possible.” – 3:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
More from Kerr on Wiseman: He has been cleared for everything in practice except scrimmages. Kerr said Wiseman has had “a gradual improvement over time, no setbacks” and they’re taking his rehab “seriously and slowly.” – 3:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Wiseman is doing everything except scrimmaging in practice. It’s still unclear when he’ll be able to do that. Kerr sounds optimistic about Wiseman’s progress. – 3:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman did everything in practice today except the live scrimmage. Kerr doesn’t know when he is scheduled to do so. – 3:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman (R knee) has been cleared to participate in full practice, per Warriors. No timetable yet for his return to game action. – 3:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors say that James Wiseman (meniscus rehab) has been cleared to participate in “full team practices.” Wiseman’s return to games “has not been determined.” – 3:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Official James Wiseman update: he has been cleared to participate in full team practices. However, there isn’t a timetable for his return yet. – 3:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per Warriors, James Wiseman has been cleared for full practices. Timetable for his return to game action is TBD. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, the Warriors announce. A big step in his recovery process. – 3:30 PM
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “I think it’s just been a gradual improvement over time…This is something that we’re obviously taking very seriously and taking very slowly. The good thing is he advanced from his individual work to do all the team stuff other than the scrimmaging.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / November 1, 2021
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr says James Wiseman could play some games in the G-League before playing an official game. #DubNation -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / November 1, 2021
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr clarified that James Wiseman has not been cleared to scrimmage. He’s been cleared for everything else practice-wise, though. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / November 1, 2021