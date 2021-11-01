USA Today Sports

James Wiseman cleared for full practice

James Wiseman cleared for full practice

Main Rumors

James Wiseman cleared for full practice

November 1, 2021- by

By |

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, the Warriors announce. A big step in his recovery process.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went to the bench the other night for a specific conversation with James Wiseman. Curry wanted to discuss a play that will be a lob over the top to Wiseman, once he returns, instead of a bounce pass to Looney.
Here’s video and Wiseman’s telling of it. pic.twitter.com/DDC6Fgb4ZT4:57 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman: “I feel more comfortable because I had more experience last year…I don’t feel confused out there. I feel like I know what I’m doing. This year is better because I have the knowledge from last year to bring it over to the second year and just build off of that.” – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman thinks some G-League reps could help him before an NBA return: “Of course. I’d like to go down there to get sharp physically, mentally.” pic.twitter.com/5gW5KYn33S4:38 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiseman on year two: “‘I feel way more comfortable…I don’t feel lost or confused out there. I have the knowledge from last year.” – 4:30 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman said he’s added 7-10 pounds of muscle since the end of last season. – 4:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Wiseman said he’s getting closer to 100 percent and is confident he’ll be participating in 5-on-5 work soon. He also said he’d like to get some work in at Santa Cruz in order to get game reps. – 4:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman says he would welcome playing in the G-League to get prepared.
#DubNation4:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiseman said of the G League, “I would like to go down there to get sharp physically and mentally.” – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman on going to Santa Cruz soon: “I would like to go down there, just so I can get sharp mentally and physically.” – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II on James Wiseman: “He’s locked in mentally. He wants to get back on the court, so he’s in here night and day.” – 4:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on whether James Wiseman will play games with the @GLeagueWarriors in coming weeks: “Everything’s on the table. … Anything’s possible.” – 3:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
More from Kerr on Wiseman: He has been cleared for everything in practice except scrimmages. Kerr said Wiseman has had “a gradual improvement over time, no setbacks” and they’re taking his rehab “seriously and slowly.” – 3:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Wiseman is doing everything except scrimmaging in practice. It’s still unclear when he’ll be able to do that. Kerr sounds optimistic about Wiseman’s progress. – 3:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman did everything in practice today except the live scrimmage. Kerr doesn’t know when he is scheduled to do so. – 3:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman (R knee) has been cleared to participate in full practice, per Warriors. No timetable yet for his return to game action. – 3:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors say that James Wiseman (meniscus rehab) has been cleared to participate in “full team practices.” Wiseman’s return to games “has not been determined.” – 3:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Official James Wiseman update: he has been cleared to participate in full team practices. However, there isn’t a timetable for his return yet. – 3:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per Warriors, James Wiseman has been cleared for full practices. Timetable for his return to game action is TBD. – 3:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, the Warriors announce. A big step in his recovery process. – 3:30 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home