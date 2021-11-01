Joel Embiid out tonight for load management

Tim Bontemps: 76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Andre Drummond on Joel Embiid: “He hit me with the okey-doke today. Usually he’ll take a couple plays off at shootaround just to rest so I didn’t know what was going on till I got here. So I seen the alert on Twitter and said, ‘Oh shit, I’m starting today.’” pic.twitter.com/4NGLtmDHe5 – 10:29 PM
Andre Drummond on Joel Embiid: “He hit me with the okey-doke today. Usually he’ll take a couple plays off at shootaround just to rest so I didn’t know what was going on till I got here. So I seen the alert on Twitter and said, ‘Oh shit, I’m starting today.’” pic.twitter.com/4NGLtmDHe5 – 10:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as #Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:48 PM
Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as #Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Embiid didn’t play tonight (rest) and Harris is in the protocol. Could be a bum team alert in Philly!!! – 9:48 PM
Embiid didn’t play tonight (rest) and Harris is in the protocol. Could be a bum team alert in Philly!!! – 9:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I was joking with Michael Rubin that ‘you only had $105 million’ not playing tonight (without Harris, Embiid and Simmons).’ – 9:23 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I was joking with Michael Rubin that ‘you only had $105 million’ not playing tonight (without Harris, Embiid and Simmons).’ – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andre Drummond is the first Sixer with a 10/15/5/5 game since Charles Barkley in 1990.
14 PTS
15 REB
7 AST
5 STL
He led the Sixers to beat the Blazers without Embiid and Harris tonight. pic.twitter.com/uZkGcs9dar – 9:23 PM
Andre Drummond is the first Sixer with a 10/15/5/5 game since Charles Barkley in 1990.
14 PTS
15 REB
7 AST
5 STL
He led the Sixers to beat the Blazers without Embiid and Harris tonight. pic.twitter.com/uZkGcs9dar – 9:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. Impressive win for the shorthanded Sixers, who were already missing Embiid (rest) and didn’t know Harris was a scratch tonight until right before game time. Curry with 23-6-5. Drummond with 14-15-7 and five steals. – 9:14 PM
FINAL: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. Impressive win for the shorthanded Sixers, who were already missing Embiid (rest) and didn’t know Harris was a scratch tonight until right before game time. Curry with 23-6-5. Drummond with 14-15-7 and five steals. – 9:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That might be the dagger from Curry, whose 3-ball puts the Blazers up 111-101 with 2:05 to play. He’s up to 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Huge contributions all around tonight from role players in the absence of Embiid and Harris. – 9:09 PM
That might be the dagger from Curry, whose 3-ball puts the Blazers up 111-101 with 2:05 to play. He’s up to 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Huge contributions all around tonight from role players in the absence of Embiid and Harris. – 9:09 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Portland’s defense has looked pretty good tonight. It is not surprising against the Sixers, who almost completely lack dribble penetrators, which are what kill Portland at point of attack. Plus no Embiid or Tobias. But still, they have looked pretty good. – 9:07 PM
Portland’s defense has looked pretty good tonight. It is not surprising against the Sixers, who almost completely lack dribble penetrators, which are what kill Portland at point of attack. Plus no Embiid or Tobias. But still, they have looked pretty good. – 9:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers down five in Philly after three quarters. Portland needs to find a way to win this one. A loss to the Embiid-less, Harris-less, Simmons-less Sixers would be ugly. – 8:41 PM
Blazers down five in Philly after three quarters. Portland needs to find a way to win this one. A loss to the Embiid-less, Harris-less, Simmons-less Sixers would be ugly. – 8:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gotta give it to Andre Drummond tonight.
Filling in for Joel Embiid, through nearly 3 quarters:
Team-high 14 REB
Team-high 7 AST
4-4 FT – 8:38 PM
Gotta give it to Andre Drummond tonight.
Filling in for Joel Embiid, through nearly 3 quarters:
Team-high 14 REB
Team-high 7 AST
4-4 FT – 8:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Especially with no Embiid or Harris, Portland has to win this game on the road. Bulls and Celtics shaping up to be a good one on the league pass – 8:37 PM
Especially with no Embiid or Harris, Portland has to win this game on the road. Bulls and Celtics shaping up to be a good one on the league pass – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Skeleton Sixers — playing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris — have jumped ahead of Portland, 17-11 in the first. Blazers making just 28.6% of threes early. – 7:19 PM
The Skeleton Sixers — playing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris — have jumped ahead of Portland, 17-11 in the first. Blazers making just 28.6% of threes early. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Active start for Danny Green, who has hit his first two shots and collected a steal (which led to a bucket) and two rebounds. Sixers are going to need more from their role players tonight with Embiid and Harris out. – 7:14 PM
Active start for Danny Green, who has hit his first two shots and collected a steal (which led to a bucket) and two rebounds. Sixers are going to need more from their role players tonight with Embiid and Harris out. – 7:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocol) is also out for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (rest) was already ruled out.
How do the Blazers lose tonight? – 6:47 PM
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocol) is also out for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (rest) was already ruled out.
How do the Blazers lose tonight? – 6:47 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne on Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/JgKXSgGLPV – 6:40 PM
On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne on Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/JgKXSgGLPV – 6:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid sitting out against the Blazers: “It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned. This was the day that we had planned. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly… It doesn’t always go as planned but so far, so good.” – 5:44 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid sitting out against the Blazers: “It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned. This was the day that we had planned. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly… It doesn’t always go as planned but so far, so good.” – 5:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out. – 5:19 PM
76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers was not open to discussing the report about Joel Embiid getting an MRI this weekend #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers was not open to discussing the report about Joel Embiid getting an MRI this weekend #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Sixers had today planned as a rest day for Joel Embiid — not related to his knee. Andre Drummond will start, doesn’t need to do anything besides “be Andre.” – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers: Sixers had today planned as a rest day for Joel Embiid — not related to his knee. Andre Drummond will start, doesn’t need to do anything besides “be Andre.” – 5:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Andre Drummond will start in place of Joel Embiid (rest). – 5:17 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Andre Drummond will start in place of Joel Embiid (rest). – 5:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out of Monday’s game against the #Portland Trail #Blazers for scheduled rest inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out of Monday’s game against the #Portland Trail #Blazers for scheduled rest inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid (rest) is out for tonight’s #Sixers game vs Blazers. – 12:42 PM
Joel Embiid (rest) is out for tonight’s #Sixers game vs Blazers. – 12:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid will not play tonight vs. Portland (rest). The Sixers are about to play six games in nine nights with two back-to-backs. Being listed as rest and not knee soreness. – 12:33 PM
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid will not play tonight vs. Portland (rest). The Sixers are about to play six games in nine nights with two back-to-backs. Being listed as rest and not knee soreness. – 12:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid will not play tonight against the Blazers. The Sixers play 6 games in the next 9 days and Embiid will have the night off for rest. – 12:31 PM
Joel Embiid will not play tonight against the Blazers. The Sixers play 6 games in the next 9 days and Embiid will have the night off for rest. – 12:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid (rest) is out tonight, so obviously a much tougher game to win for Sixers. Sounds like it was planned with a lot of games over the next week-plus.
This also means Rip City is likely gonna get introduced to a man whose first name is BBall, last name Paul. – 12:30 PM
Joel Embiid (rest) is out tonight, so obviously a much tougher game to win for Sixers. Sounds like it was planned with a lot of games over the next week-plus.
This also means Rip City is likely gonna get introduced to a man whose first name is BBall, last name Paul. – 12:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid get the night off. The #Sixers center will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Portland #Blazers for rest. – 12:27 PM
Joel Embiid get the night off. The #Sixers center will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Portland #Blazers for rest. – 12:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
On the 76ers side, Grant Riller (left knee; injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Joel Embiid (rest) are out for tonight’s game – 12:01 PM
On the 76ers side, Grant Riller (left knee; injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Joel Embiid (rest) are out for tonight’s game – 12:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It was just announced that Joel Embiid (rest) is out for Philadelphia tonight against Portland. – 11:46 AM
It was just announced that Joel Embiid (rest) is out for Philadelphia tonight against Portland. – 11:46 AM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Joel Embiid (rest) will not play in tonight’s game against the @Portland Trail Blazers. #RipCity – 11:46 AM
Joel Embiid (rest) will not play in tonight’s game against the @Portland Trail Blazers. #RipCity – 11:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Blazers game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Dame Lillard. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 7:18 AM
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Blazers game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Dame Lillard. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 7:18 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid isn’t on the injury report for first time since last week. Good sign for his knee.
Ben Simmons and Grant Riller are the only two listed as out #Sixers – 5:36 PM
Joel Embiid isn’t on the injury report for first time since last week. Good sign for his knee.
Ben Simmons and Grant Riller are the only two listed as out #Sixers – 5:36 PM
More on this storyline
Ramona Shelburne: Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend which revealed no concerns, according to sources. Sitting this game is for rest, since Sixers have packed schedule. He’s expected back on Wednesday. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / November 1, 2021
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid is Questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Hawks Shake Milton is not listed on the injury report so he’s good to go #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 29, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Joel Embiid is a game time decision for the Sixers tonight, Doc Rivers said. He’s played all four games so far while dealing with knee soreness -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 28, 2021