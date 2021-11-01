Jonas Valanciunas on Zion Williamson: We need him

Christian Clark: Jonas Valanciunas on Zion’s absence: “We need him. We are waiting every day for him to come back. It’s going to be a different look with our team. But he’s a huge piece for us. We need him back. Then we’re going to see what everything looks like.”
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green gives update on Zion Williamson’s progress following Monday’s #Pelicans practice. Article: https://t.co/7C7Z6EsRd9 pic.twitter.com/k6A0FPWxIp – 5:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson’s timeline keeps getting pushed back.
He is weeks away from even returning to practice after recovering from a foot fracture.
Zion Williamson’s timeline keeps getting pushed back.
He is weeks away from even returning to practice after recovering from a foot fracture.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m kind of nihilistic in the sense that I don’t expect sports franchises to treat fans exceptionally well. But there absolutely needs to be more transparency from Zion and the front office on what’s going on. This is only going to create a deeper rift. – 3:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star progressing in recovery from foot surgery, out at least 2-3 weeks
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star progressing in recovery from foot surgery, out at least 2-3 weeks
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans: Zion Williamson out several more weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/01/pel… – 3:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Story: Zion ‘progressing,’ but out at least 2-3 more weeks espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas was blunt about Zion Williamson’s absence: “We need him,” he said. But the Pelicans’ young star is going to miss the next 2 to 3 weeks — at least. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:38 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Myles Brennan transferring
Pelicans 1-6
City edition jerseys boring af
Zion MIGHT be back in 2-3 weeks
Myles Brennan transferring
Pelicans 1-6
City edition jerseys boring af
Zion MIGHT be back in 2-3 weeks
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
At some point, you’d expect Zion would want to tell his side of the story & shine some light about what’s going on.
But, he’s choosing silence.
That’s not the Pelicans’ fault. Team can’t make him talk to the press.
As long as he’s hurt, he’s under no obligation to media. – 3:02 PM
At some point, you’d expect Zion would want to tell his side of the story & shine some light about what’s going on.
But, he’s choosing silence.
That’s not the Pelicans’ fault. Team can’t make him talk to the press.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas on Zion’s absence: “We need him. We are waiting every day for him to come back. It’s going to be a different look with our team. But he’s a huge piece for us. We need him back. Then we’re going to see what everything looks like.” – 2:44 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Losing is obviously the biggest problem. And that’s hard to fix.
But, setting an expectation for Zion’s recovery & completely whiffing it is a clear second place.
Losing is obviously the biggest problem. And that’s hard to fix.
But, setting an expectation for Zion’s recovery & completely whiffing it is a clear second place.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson will be out at least another 2-to-3 weeks
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson will be out at least another 2-to-3 weeks
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
The Zion news just killed optimism from the some of the most optimistic guys in Pels Twitter, bro. This team, smh – 2:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion is 2-3 weeks away from potentially being cleared to be a full participant in practice? The quotes from media look even stranger now – 2:31 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It is baffling looking back on the quotes from media day and knowing Zion is going to miss at LEAST the first month of the season, and probably more.
It is baffling looking back on the quotes from media day and knowing Zion is going to miss at LEAST the first month of the season, and probably more.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Zion Williamson’s latest tests were 👍🏼 so workload has increased. He’ll be allowed to do more things, like participate in 5 on 0 stuff. There’ll be another set of scans 2-3 weeks, which if positive should result in final step of full contact, 5 on 5 activity. – 2:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Zion Williamson had his scans done on his foot. He’s cutting, doing some work on the floor.
Willie Green says Zion Williamson had his scans done on his foot. He’s cutting, doing some work on the floor.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson getting some shots up today at the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/Z2vdsYe4ga – 2:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson out here shooting free throws with Fred Vinson after today’s Pelicans practice pic.twitter.com/OUls83rUhr – 2:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion working on free throws with Fred Vinson. pic.twitter.com/ELyWQDeVml – 2:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
New ESPN analyst JJ Redick was asked on conference call: if a Pelicans fan asked you: should I be worried about Zion Williamson staying w/Pelicans long-term, what would you say? Redick – host of @OldManAndThree show – said NOP should be worried, generally, about Zion’s health: pic.twitter.com/FfHZw1SEEJ – 12:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If you already own a white Zion jersey would you even consider buying this or would you buy a blue/red/other alternate instead? – 10:54 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Similar story unfolds in @SmoothieKingCtr as #Pelicans are competitive on home floor vs. quality opponent, but lose by single-digit margin, this time 123-117 to Knicks. Jonas Valanciunas 27 pts, 14 reb for New Orleans. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/VTixCDVrt8 pic.twitter.com/CyR7J2TQ6k – 9:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans 59, Knicks 63. Good halves from the new guys, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham, kept it close even though the Knicks shot 9 of 18 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Great photo of Jonas Valanciunas reaction to and-one play pic.twitter.com/5qdiDzypJQ – 2:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas (24 pts, 13 reb) on #Pelicans struggling to score vs. Kings, especially in first three quarters: “We got stagnant and kind of slow on offense. We feed off of running.” – 11:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sacramento continues its early-season road success, building early lead and holding off #Pelicans in final minute for 113-109 victory. Jonas Valanciunas 24 pts, 13 reb before fouling out for New Orleans. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/fyN9OzmObZ pic.twitter.com/QwFQy1Yq6s – 10:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings wearing out Jonas Valanciunas in PnR to close this one out. Haliburton and Fox have scored or assisted on 4 straight possessions out of that play. – 10:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas just gave Josh Hart a high five with so much force that Hart was shaking his hand for a little while after.
Jonas Valanciunas just gave Josh Hart a high five with so much force that Hart was shaking his hand for a little while after.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was Jonas Valanciunas’ first miss from the FT line this season. He was 26/26.
His 31 straight going back to last year tied a career high.
That was Jonas Valanciunas’ first miss from the FT line this season. He was 26/26.
His 31 straight going back to last year tied a career high.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas’ first miss from the free throw line ends his streak of 26 makes to start this season. – 9:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas vs. Josh Hart rebound battles are what I am here for.
Jonas Valanciunas vs. Josh Hart rebound battles are what I am here for.
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says doctors are encouraged by Zion’s latest scans. Zion up to 5-on-0 work. Can cut, can do explosive work. Will be another set of scans in 2-3 weeks. Those will determine next step in his return to play. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 1, 2021
Jim Eichenhofer: Willie Green said Zion had his scans done and doctors “are encouraged by what they see. He is progressing to do on-the-court work, 5-on-0, 1-on-0… he’s getting closer and closer.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / November 1, 2021
The 21-year-old big owes much to his size and athleticism but there’re two sides to that coin. While it helps him cope with the NBA physicality, it also increases the risk of injury. That said, the most recent video of Zion training before the Pelicans‘ game didn’t make anyone a believer, as he seems to have gained a hefty amount of weight following the surgery and didn’t seem to move lightly and freely. Reportedly, Zion has reached 300 pounds (136 kg). -via EuroHoops.net / October 31, 2021