USA Today Sports

Kevin Love to miss several games after entering health protocol

Kevin Love to miss several games after entering health protocol

Main Rumors

Kevin Love to miss several games after entering health protocol

November 1, 2021- by

By |

Shams Charania: Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols, reportedly expected to miss multiple games
https://t.co/exkjl8vE4q pic.twitter.com/iHel7fcEYj3:27 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs forward Kevin Love listed as out due to health and safety protocols on NBA’s 2:30 p.m. injury report, confirming the report by @Shams Charania of The Athletic. – 2:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A quick news headline on #Cavs Kevin Love entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol
theathletic.com/news/cavaliers…2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs forward Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/cavs-forwar…2:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Love is expected to miss “several games” for the Cavs after entering health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/SgxZbLgJ3J2:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. – 1:43 PM
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Post Game Emotions 🙋🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @ On the Road instagram.com/p/CVsrdkmpbAh/…11:31 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs up 31-24. Kevin Love is the Cavs leading scorer at the moment with 8 points. Darius Garland making a handful of good passes and has 4 assists. – 10:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A little chippiness between #Cavs Kevin Love and Suns Cameron Johnson at the end of the first quarter. Love with a strong start, leading the way with eight points. – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Everybody hugging.
Chris Paul and Kevin Love. #Suns #Cavs #NBA759:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The gray patches in Kevin Love’s hair look like what happens when a high school kid gets cast as an old man in a play. AK – 11:24 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
A technical foul against a former Laker. A Lake Oswego Laker, that is. Kevin Love protested a little too vehemently after being called for a foul while fighting for position with Dwight Howard. – 11:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Love given a technical foul. He kept disputing the foul call and putting his hands up to signal he didn’t touch Dwight. – 11:21 PM

More on this storyline

The Mavericks have officially announced that COVID-19 protocols at the American Airlines Center will be relaxed starting November 15, when Dallas hosts the Denver Nuggets. The revised health and safety measures are a result of the decline in average coronavirus case numbers and recent actions from local health officials. -via Dallas Morning News / October 30, 2021

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home