Kevin Love to miss several games after entering health protocol

Shams Charania: Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols, reportedly expected to miss multiple games
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs forward Kevin Love listed as out due to health and safety protocols on NBA’s 2:30 p.m. injury report, confirming the report by @Shams Charania of The Athletic. – 2:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A quick news headline on #Cavs Kevin Love entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs forward Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/cavs-forwar… – 2:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Love is expected to miss “several games” for the Cavs after entering health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/SgxZbLgJ3J – 2:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. – 1:43 PM
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Post Game Emotions 🙋🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ @ On the Road instagram.com/p/CVsrdkmpbAh/… – 11:31 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs up 31-24. Kevin Love is the Cavs leading scorer at the moment with 8 points. Darius Garland making a handful of good passes and has 4 assists. – 10:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A little chippiness between #Cavs Kevin Love and Suns Cameron Johnson at the end of the first quarter. Love with a strong start, leading the way with eight points. – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Everybody hugging.
Chris Paul and Kevin Love. #Suns #Cavs #NBA75 – 9:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The gray patches in Kevin Love’s hair look like what happens when a high school kid gets cast as an old man in a play. AK – 11:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Love given a technical foul. He kept disputing the foul call and putting his hands up to signal he didn’t touch Dwight. – 11:21 PM
More on this storyline
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol today and will be OUT for tonight’s game in Charlotte. -via NBA.com / November 1, 2021
The Mavericks have officially announced that COVID-19 protocols at the American Airlines Center will be relaxed starting November 15, when Dallas hosts the Denver Nuggets. The revised health and safety measures are a result of the decline in average coronavirus case numbers and recent actions from local health officials. -via Dallas Morning News / October 30, 2021
Keith Smith: Jaylen Brown says he thinks he is feeling aftereffects of having COVID. Brown said his recovery hasn’t been the same: “It feels like I played three games instead of one game.” Brown said he has some lingering joint pain and fatigue as well. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 29, 2021