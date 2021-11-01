Suns decline team option on Jalen Smith

Shams Charania: Sources: Phoenix is declining center Jalen Smith’s third-year rookie option ($4.7M), making him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 9.5 points and 8 rebounds in four preseason games after posting 16.25 PPG/12.5 RPG in summer league.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Control what you can control.”
Jalen Smith on the news of #Suns not picking up his third-year option, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/xiFHmSdgNt – 5:04 PM
“Control what you can control.”
Jalen Smith on the news of #Suns not picking up his third-year option, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/xiFHmSdgNt – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith used a popular Suns phrase when asked about his team option getting declined: “You just control what you can control. Just come in here and hoop.” – 5:02 PM
Jalen Smith used a popular Suns phrase when asked about his team option getting declined: “You just control what you can control. Just come in here and hoop.” – 5:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “it’s hard” in regards to Jalen Smith not getting the kind of opportunity most NBA rookies get to grow: pic.twitter.com/VbRmVfRLGd – 4:40 PM
Monty Williams said “it’s hard” in regards to Jalen Smith not getting the kind of opportunity most NBA rookies get to grow: pic.twitter.com/VbRmVfRLGd – 4:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams, Chris Paul and Devin Booker all had good things to say about Jalen Smith’s play in Saturday’s win.
Jae Crowder is serving as his mentor.
However, #Suns aren’t picking up 3rd-year option, making 6-10 big an unrestricted FA. https://t.co/Bak6iEd8kh via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jX4CfOfBzn – 4:21 PM
Monty Williams, Chris Paul and Devin Booker all had good things to say about Jalen Smith’s play in Saturday’s win.
Jae Crowder is serving as his mentor.
However, #Suns aren’t picking up 3rd-year option, making 6-10 big an unrestricted FA. https://t.co/Bak6iEd8kh via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jX4CfOfBzn – 4:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jalen Smith, sunks costs, and what to make of the Suns’ decision to decline his third-year team option (via @PHNX_Suns): https://t.co/QuqpSwlLvG pic.twitter.com/vSvA06QCId – 2:05 PM
On Jalen Smith, sunks costs, and what to make of the Suns’ decision to decline his third-year team option (via @PHNX_Suns): https://t.co/QuqpSwlLvG pic.twitter.com/vSvA06QCId – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns making Jalen Smith rare lottery pick with declined third-year team option nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/01/sun… – 1:22 PM
Suns making Jalen Smith rare lottery pick with declined third-year team option nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/01/sun… – 1:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players from the 2019 & 2020 draft classes that had 2022-23 rookie scale team options declined or were previously waived:
Jarrett Culver (6th pick 2019)
Sekou Doumbouya (15th pick 2019)
Luka Samanic (19th pick 2019)
Mfiondu Kabengele (27th pick 2019)
Jalen Smith (10th pick 2020) – 12:06 PM
Players from the 2019 & 2020 draft classes that had 2022-23 rookie scale team options declined or were previously waived:
Jarrett Culver (6th pick 2019)
Sekou Doumbouya (15th pick 2019)
Luka Samanic (19th pick 2019)
Mfiondu Kabengele (27th pick 2019)
Jalen Smith (10th pick 2020) – 12:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Phoenix Suns will have a cap hold for Jalen Smith that is equal to his declined third-year rookie scale team option of $4.7M.
That amount is also the max the Suns can re-sign Smith for. Smith will be an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens in July of 2022. – 11:59 AM
The Phoenix Suns will have a cap hold for Jalen Smith that is equal to his declined third-year rookie scale team option of $4.7M.
That amount is also the max the Suns can re-sign Smith for. Smith will be an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens in July of 2022. – 11:59 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns drafted Jalen Smith No. 10 overall 348 days ago. It literally hasn’t even been a full year. – 11:55 AM
The Suns drafted Jalen Smith No. 10 overall 348 days ago. It literally hasn’t even been a full year. – 11:55 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Phoenix has picked up the fourth-year option for Cam Johnson, sources said, although the Suns have yet to do the same for Jalen Smith’s third-year option ahead of today’s deadline. – 11:04 AM
Phoenix has picked up the fourth-year option for Cam Johnson, sources said, although the Suns have yet to do the same for Jalen Smith’s third-year option ahead of today’s deadline. – 11:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Don’t forget, the deadline for third- and fourth-year team options is tomorrow. Suns have yet to pick those up for Cam Johnson ($5.9 million) and Jalen Smith ($4.7 million), though Cam should be a straightforward decision – 8:43 PM
Don’t forget, the deadline for third- and fourth-year team options is tomorrow. Suns have yet to pick those up for Cam Johnson ($5.9 million) and Jalen Smith ($4.7 million), though Cam should be a straightforward decision – 8:43 PM