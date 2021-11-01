Tobias Harris out tonight due to health and safety protocols

Kyle Neubeck: Tobias Harris is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as #Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:48 PM
Andre Drummond, Georges Niang come up big vs. Portland as #Sixers win without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Learned Tobias Harris was out about 40 minutes before tip-off. Don’t know yet how long he’ll be out, planning to talk to him ASAP. – 9:25 PM
Doc Rivers: Learned Tobias Harris was out about 40 minutes before tip-off. Don’t know yet how long he’ll be out, planning to talk to him ASAP. – 9:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he found out Tobias Harris wouldn’t be playing about 40 minutes before the game started. – 9:24 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he found out Tobias Harris wouldn’t be playing about 40 minutes before the game started. – 9:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: It’s unclear when the #Sixers’ Tobias Harris will be able to return after being sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP #76ers pic.twitter.com/I7HnvJ0tC4 – 9:08 PM
#NBA story: It’s unclear when the #Sixers’ Tobias Harris will be able to return after being sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP #76ers pic.twitter.com/I7HnvJ0tC4 – 9:08 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
76ers’ Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, out several games: Sources theathletic.com/news/76ers-tob… – 8:02 PM
76ers’ Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, out several games: Sources theathletic.com/news/76ers-tob… – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris misses the #Sixers’ game against the Trail Blazers as he enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:32 PM
Tobias Harris misses the #Sixers’ game against the Trail Blazers as he enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Skeleton Sixers — playing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris — have jumped ahead of Portland, 17-11 in the first. Blazers making just 28.6% of threes early. – 7:19 PM
The Skeleton Sixers — playing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris — have jumped ahead of Portland, 17-11 in the first. Blazers making just 28.6% of threes early. – 7:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Will have more after the game once we learn more, but obviously keeping a close eye on this Tobias Harris situation phillyvoice.com/sixers-tobias-… – 7:17 PM
Will have more after the game once we learn more, but obviously keeping a close eye on this Tobias Harris situation phillyvoice.com/sixers-tobias-… – 7:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers’ Tobias Harris is out due to health and safety protocols: https://t.co/r35QEshIhF pic.twitter.com/uTrI7GvKGm – 7:04 PM
#NBA story: The #Sixers’ Tobias Harris is out due to health and safety protocols: https://t.co/r35QEshIhF pic.twitter.com/uTrI7GvKGm – 7:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocol) is also out for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (rest) was already ruled out.
How do the Blazers lose tonight? – 6:47 PM
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocol) is also out for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (rest) was already ruled out.
How do the Blazers lose tonight? – 6:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is now out for tonight’s game against Portland, according to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Earlier today, Cleveland announced that Kevin Love had also been sidelined indefinitely due to the protocols. – 6:44 PM
Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is now out for tonight’s game against Portland, according to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Earlier today, Cleveland announced that Kevin Love had also been sidelined indefinitely due to the protocols. – 6:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is out for health and safety protocols for tonight’s game vs. #Blazers. – 6:32 PM
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is out for health and safety protocols for tonight’s game vs. #Blazers. – 6:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tobias Harris is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start in his place. – 6:30 PM
Per the Sixers, Tobias Harris is OUT tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start in his place. – 6:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Congrats to the Blazers on their win. – 6:30 PM
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Congrats to the Blazers on their win. – 6:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz starting instead. – 6:30 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz starting instead. – 6:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start. – 6:30 PM
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start. – 6:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to Health and Safety Protocols #Sixers – 6:30 PM
Tobias Harris is out tonight due to Health and Safety Protocols #Sixers – 6:30 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers says he’s not sure of a timeline on Tobias Harris yet #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / November 1, 2021
Shams Charania: 76ers forward Tobias Harris is expected to miss several games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harris entered protocols tonight. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 1, 2021
Eric Nehm: Lengthy injury list for the Bucks for tomorrow night in Detroit. The following players are OUT: – Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle injury recovery) – Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) – Brook Lopez (back soreness) – Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 1, 2021